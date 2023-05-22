Res Ipsa Hits 71,000,000

Yesterday, Res Ipsa passed the 71,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and share our traffic data to give you an idea of the current profile of readers around the world. We do not have a running data page so these periodic postings allow our community to see the traffic profile of our blog. While I suggested that we might want to do these updates in 5 million increments, I heard from readers who said that they like to see the traffic numbers more regularly. So let’s get at it.
As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our editor Kristin Oren, who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. I also wish to thank Hartwell Harrison for his effort to catch errors as well as others who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
We have continued to post significantly higher traffic numbers every month. Last month, we posted a 40% increase from the prior year, which itself set a record. It was also the second highest traffic of any month in the history of the blog (narrowly losing to December 2022). This month is on track to set another record for May and potentially could be the best month in our history.
So here is our current profile:
As of this morning, we have 21,260 posts and 1,265,722 comments. We have also continued our steady rise on Twitter and currently show roughly 486,000 followers. We have roughly 11,100 people who follow us on WordPress and 7,400 by direct emails (which you can subscribe to with the box on the right side of the blog home page).
In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
- United States
- Canada
- United Kingdom
- Australia
- Germany
- Unknown Region
- Austria
- France
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:
- Alito: I Know Who Likely Leaked the Dobbs Decision
- Michigan Students Sue After Being Forced to Remove “Let’s Go Brandon” Sweatshirts
- The Immunity Option: How Congress Could Have the Final Say on the Russian Collusion Scandal
7 thoughts on “Res Ipsa Hits 71,000,000”
This form is no working. I enter my website and it refuses to accept the address-sbinsider.org When I delete the URL it works-
This site is required reading every day. Thank you for your work and wisdom.
Congratulations, you guys. I am very grateful for all that you do. 😊👍🏼
Congrats professor, Darren and Kristin!
Keep up the good work!
🇺🇸 This is WHY We need People like: Kristin, Darren, and You Jonathan. (See Video Below)
FBI whistleblowers share their opening statements to the House Weaponization of the Federal Government Committee.
Congratulations, JT (and DS).
We need to publicly thank the DNC Media Matters trolls who provide many of us unfettered humor, an unending source of delight and laughter that can only be best expressed by Monty Python’s glorious Biggus Dickus skit. Here’s to you, our beloved trolls.
Thanks Professor Turley for letting us play in your sandbox
😉