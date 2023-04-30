Daddy Dearest: Hunter Forced to Appear in Arkansas in Fight Over His Child’s Name and Support

On Monday, Hunter Biden will finally make it to Arkansas. The Natural State is not a Biden family favorite but there is one thing that would ordinarily be an attraction: Biden’s daughter Navy Joan. In the Biden family, the four-year-old girl remains “she who must not be named” literally. Not only has President Biden refused to refer to her as a grandchild or even include a Christmas stocking with the other children, her father Hunter is fighting to prevent her from using the Biden name. Indeed, the only reason that Hunter is coming to the same state with his daughter is to seek to limit his child support.
The viciousness of the Biden family in dealing with this little girl is only matched by that of the media. Reporters who profess to support women and denounce deadbeat dads have either ignored this story or belittled her mother, Lunden Roberts.
Roberts is widely dismissed as a “former stripper.” That appears how she met Hunter, but it is often used to paint her in the same way that the media gleefully reported Hillary Clinton denouncing women involved with her husband as mere “bimbo eruptions.”
The media ignores Roberts because it wants to ignore what the Bidens have done collectively. This is one single mother’s story that is not considered fit to print.
Yes, Roberts was an exotic dancer. She used that job to go to one of the most expensive colleges in the country, George Washington University where I teach. When she became pregnant, she decided to have her child and raise her on her own. She has raised this child without a father and fought one of the most powerful families in the world.
When Navy Joan is older, there is every reason for her to be proud of the struggle that her mother went through in seeking a college education and raising her against all odds.
Despite Joe Biden long campaigning against deadbeat dads, his son refused to acknowledge that he was the father of Navy Joan and, after a court forced him to confirm his paternity through DNA testing, he continued to fight support for his child. Hunter’s delay and evasion of filings and depositions led a court to repeatedly threaten sanctions.
However, the effort to bar this child from using the Biden name has moved this scandal from the realm of hypocrisy to monstrosity. It is hard to imagine the pain that this child will experience upon learning of how the Bidens erased any reference to her and fought even her ability to claim to be a member of their family. (Even the Biden’s dogs and cats got stockings at Christmas but not their granddaughter who they have never asked to even see, let alone support).
After opposing efforts to even establish that he is her father and his continued efforts to limit child support, Hunter is telling the court that he would not want the child to bear his name for her own good and to guarantee her a “peaceful existence.”
If one were to combine all of Hunter’s influence peddling, drug abuse, orgies and prostitution controversies, they would not hold a candle to the utter depravity shown toward this little girl.
Despite assembling a new Legion of Doom of high-priced lawyers and advisers, Hunter is claiming that he simply cannot meet demands for child support. Given his opposition to such support for years and reported millions in foreign dealings, it would seem transparently absurd. It is even more difficult to accept as he jets between his luxurious mansion in Malibu to digs at the White House. The public reportedly pays more for his security in his mansion than he does in monthly support for his daughter.
There is, however, a crushing Karmic aspect to Hunter being forced to appear in Arkansas. His efforts to limit his child support may have backfired and could prove costly. Hunter has struggled to conceal his finances, including money that he received from alleged influence peddling. Now the court is considering the laptop as possible evidence in millions of past assets. While a U.S. Attorney in Delaware is exploring criminal charges and House committees looking into the influence peddling, his fight against this toddler could force a decision on the authenticity of the laptop.
In the last hearing, Hunter’s counsel tried again to maintain deniability.
Here is the exchange after Judge Meyer referenced Garrett Ziegle as a potential expert witness on the contents of the laptop:
Langdon: “There has never been, to my knowledge, an acknowledgment that this so-called laptop — he continuously calls it Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop …”
Meyer: “Well, let’s clear that issue up right now. Is it your client’s laptop or not?”
Langdon: “Your honor, I’m not involved in all of that stuff. It’s not my client’s laptop as far as I know.”
…
Meyer: “Is it your client’s position, you’re representing to this court, that it is not his laptop?”
Langdon: “Your honor, I am not in a position to even begin to answer that question.”
It is bizarre to continue to this obfuscation years after the release of the laptop. Hunter is facing the use of the laptop as evidence in this case as well as the federal prosecution and House investigations. Yet, his counsel is still claiming ignorance as to whether it is authentic.
It is the continuation of a long campaign of disinformation. Before the 2020 election, the media repeated the false claim that the Hunter Biden laptop was likely “Russian Disinformation.” Despite the denial of American intelligence and self-verifying emails on the laptop, the media accepted without question the dubious claims of former intelligence figures organized by longtime Democratic operatives.
It worked beautifully. It was not until two years later that NPR, The New York Times, and other media outlets got around to telling the public the truth.
Hunter has long refused to acknowledge ownership of the laptop. When asked years ago by CBS News, he shrugged “There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence.”
In some ways, it is a continuation of Hunter’s long denial of his child. Yet, the DNA did not lie.
Hunter could now be forced to accept this laptop as his own. That could prove far more costly than the child support that he is seeking to avoid in Arkansas.
None of this, of course, will get Navy Joan a stocking on next year’s Biden family fireplace. According to Joe Biden, she is not one of his grandchildren despite being sired by his own son. Nor will this make Hunter Biden a better person. However, if she succeeds in using the Biden name, she will certainly prove the best of the lot.
This column first appeared otn Fox.com.
“The viciousness of the Biden family in dealing with this little girl is only matched by that of the media. Reporters who profess to support women and denounce deadbeat dads have either ignored this story or belittled her mother…”
Trump was right again when he exposed the dishonest press and called them “fake news.”
The corporate mainstream “news” is captured, biased and corrupted.
President Biden was delighted to use his remarks at the White House Correspondents Dinner last night to once again bash his political opponents and more than half of the country. The corporate press clapped and cheered Biden mocking Republicans and conservative media, including the firing of Tucker Carlson. Wait, aren’t these press folks supposed to be mocking the current president at this event, not teaming up with him to smear Republicans and conservative voices and clap for censorship?
These partisan “reporters” are merely stenographers (and political activists) in service to their masters in the Biden White House. They will never hold Biden, or any Democrat, to account for anything. They are state media. They are fake news.
I can’t help but compare this situation with the Dixiecrat segregationist, and later Republican, Strom Thurmond having fathered a child with a black woman. While it is true Strom never publicly acknowledged her. Nor did his daughter ever disclose he was her father until after he passed away. Despite the fact she knew he was her father at a very young age. He met with her occasionally (they lived in different states most of the time). He paid for her college. When he went to California where she was living to give a speech, he asked her to visit with him so he could meet her children, his grandchildren. If you have an extra 30 minutes, listen to the interview she gave to Terry Gross at NPR back in 2005. Despite Gross’s leading questions trying to get her to say negative things about him, it is obvious she had very warm feelings for him. Her made her feel like he cared for her and her mother. She comes off as sincere, honest and a genuinely good person.
https://www.npr.org/2005/02/01/4473680/dear-senator-from-strom-thurmonds-daughter
If this child’s simple existence (compounded by her mother’s stubborn refusal to be relegated to invisibility) succeeds in getting the courts — plural — to officially examine the laptop’s contents and determine once and for all that its contents are legitimate and NOT bogus information planted by “Russians” (or whomever) — something that SHOULD have been done YEARS ago — then this child could end up being the Best Biden of them all — admittedly not much of an accolade, given the weakness of moral competition from the other Bidens we know about — but not a bad accomplisihment for a child having to go up against the mafioso power of our corrupt federal government.
Garrett’s name is spelled ZIEGLER – It follows the “i before e, except after c” rule. Otherwise, great article and great details.
Just remember: All that pudding brain idiot had to do was retire to the nursing home where he belongs, to wither away privately, with as much dignity as a career criminal can have. Yet instead, his criminal family’s greed, Obama desperately needing a 3rd term, and the establishment’s manic pursuit for Trump drove all parties to run a dementia addled empty suit and overtly manipulate an election to get him installed. Now that the useful idiot’s cognitive thought capability has outpaced his usefulness, not just Joe, but the whole Biden Crime Family are being (rightfully) sacrificed. All because low intellect societal leeches just couldn’t let their sponge-brained cash cow retire to pasture. It tells you everything there is to know about the degeneracy of the Jerry Springer First Family that without the Biden name and Joe in a position to sell influence, his family has nothing to offer to sustain their grifter lifestyles since not a one of them has ever honestly made or created anything of value. Truly vile and pathetic people.
Reporters who profess to support women and denounce deadbeat dads have either ignored this story or belittled her mother, Lunden Roberts.
This is reminiscent of how the Clintons (especially Hillary) and their allies referred to Paula Jones as trailer trash. Organizations such as NOW who purport to support women were silent or sided with the Clintons. The reason is not difficult to understand: it is all about partisan politics. That also explains the corporate media’s approach. They by and large don’t report stories that, while true, would harm the political prospects of Democrats.
Human behavior is determined by natural selection. This positively selects genes that result in their own transmission. These genes will end up in many male humans some who are capable of having progeny or not depending on whether they can buck religious sexual morality. Depravity Morality and hypocrisy are Siamese triplets.