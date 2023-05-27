Farewell to Robert Zimmer, Champion of Free Speech and Academic Freedom

This week, academia and the free speech community lost one of our most important figures. Former University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer passed away at 75. Zimmer was an inspiration for many of us who have resisted the rising atmosphere of intolerance at colleges and universities across the country. His issuance of the Chicago Principles would prove one of the most important moments in American higher education and will forever leave us all in his debt.
I have always been proud of my alma mater, The University of Chicago, for its commitment to free speech. However, my proudest moment came when Zimmer sent a famous letter to the class of 2020. The letter warned students that they will not be shielded from views that upset them or given “safe spaces” on campus.
In the letter, the university declared that “our commitment to academic freedom means that we do not support so-called ‘trigger warnings,’ we do not cancel invited speakers because their topics might prove controversial, and we do not condone the creation of intellectual ‘safe spaces’ where individuals can retreat from ideas and perspectives at odds with their own.”
It was a moment of clarity that is missing in today’s environment of speech codes, microaggressions, and cancel campaigns.
When he stepped down in 2021, there was a virtual panic in the free speech community. He was our champion and placed one of the premier academic institutions in the world on the side of free speech. It was the academic equivalent of Elon Musk releasing the Twitter Files and dismantling the company’s massive censorship operation.
Zimmer became the target of academics who have worked to limit free speech and academic freedom. He never flinched. He remained unyielding in support of the ideals of free thought and expression.
It is a struggle that continues to this day. It is still not clear whether his successor, Armand Paul Alivisatos, will show the same fortitude for free speech, but we are all hopeful.
In the meantime, the desire to silence others continues to rest like a dormant virus in the university. The week that Zimmer passed, students and groups pushed to block a conservative columnist from being able to speak on campus. These are students who accepted admission at a school that expressly told them that they would have to agree to UChicago’s free speech principles. They were specifically told that the university is based on the belief that you cannot cancel those with opposing views. After accepting those conditions, they sought to cancel this speaker and impose the same intolerance that has ruined other schools.
The school is ranking among the top universities in the world and it is ranked number one for free speech. Yet, these students accepted admission and proceeded to try to convert the school in their own intolerant image.
Fighting free speech at UChicago is like going to Notre Dame to oppose football.
Zimmer was born on Nov. 5, 1947, in Manhattan and raised by his father who was a doctor and his mother who managed his medical office. He would often refer to being raised in the diverse community as instilling a deep tolerance for divergent views: “You felt that tolerance in a deep way.”
I only wish that the exposure to New York had the same impact on many citizens today who have supported censorship in the name of fighting misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation.
Robert Zimmer left us with a lasting legacy that will hopefully inspire others in academia. Many professors have remained silent in the face of intolerance and orthodoxy. Zimmer stood up and spoke up. He lived his life in support of the right of others to think and speak freely, including those with whom he disagreed. He knew that higher education demands a leap of faith not only in free speech, but in each other. He lived a life of enduring faith in principles lost by too many in our society. It is a legacy that will endure for generations.
Farewell, Robert Zimmer, and thank you.
9 thoughts on “Farewell to Robert Zimmer, Champion of Free Speech and Academic Freedom”
A sad loss at a time that his guts and leadership are sorely needed.
𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬’𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
We, the undersigned students, faculty, and staff, have decided to make our collective voice heard in unequivocally condemning the administration’s decision to host Bret Stephens.
By CareNotCops, Environmental Justice Task Force, Students for Disability Justice, University of Chicago Students for Justice in Palestine, UChicago Against Displacement, and UChicago Democratic Socialists of America
May 21, 2023
https://web.archive.org/web/20230522140852/https://chicagomaroon.com/39323/viewpoints/letter/coalition-statement-on-bret-stephenss-class-day-invitation/
Robert Zimmer was a man that we need more of in today’s academia. Even though I never heard of him before this tribute, I am loyal to the ideals that he expressed as President of the University of Chicago. His viewpoint reminds me of another university leader from my area: Dr Everett Piper at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
When Dr Piper was confronted by a student who demanded trigger warnings be made available for a certain class at the university, his response was, “This is a college, not a day-care,” which became the title to a book he published several years ago.
People like them are going to be missed.
Many Americans support free speech, freedom of religion, western civilization, and education in the classics of our civilization, including its great works of art, literature, and music, and its advances in law. Our cause is just, and we should never forget that. As for the forces opposing free speech in academia, government, high tech, and corporations generally – they too think their cause is just but it is not. They are the philosophical offspring of Herbert Marcuse and the Frankfurt School of critical theory.
Marcuse was a Marxist theorist who explicitly opposed free speech. In that school of thought, free speech is a tool of the powerful to keep the masses in check by giving them what appears to be freedom, but not really. Their viewpoint is explicitly revolutionary, where they see the whole of western civilization as oppressive and support violent revolution to bring about a more just society.
One of the sticking points to achieving that “just society” has been the emergence of a vast middle class, which was made possible by the industrial revolution and advances in technology. They hate the middle class because they view society as only having two classes, the oppressive rich and the huge numbers of poor. The middle class is inconvenient to them in two ways: it undercuts their premise that there are only two classes, and it means that large numbers of people do not want revolution because they are generally satisfied with their economic position in life.
Bottom line: the anti-free-speech side is inherently destructive of everything most Americans value, and the pro-free-speech side wants to uphold western civilization while also improving it, but not through violent revolution.
1st Amendment
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
– Robert Zimmer, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, John Dickinson, John Jay, Robert Morris et al.
