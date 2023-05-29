No Laughing Matter: John Cleese Holds Line Against Calls to Cancel Scene in Life of Brian

We have previously discussed how comedians have been objecting that woke activists are killing comedy. The complaint is that a group of perpetually pissed off, humorless people are remaking the world in their own image. It began with college campuses where comedians are now saying are dead as venues since you cannot safely make any joke that insults any group other than white straight males or Christians or conservatives. Others have objected to hate speech laws limiting comedians, particularly after some comedians have been prosecuted for “malicious communications” or insulting groups or religious figures. Six out of ten students view offensive jokes as hate speech. This week, however, activists appear to have met their match in a legend of comedy who has opposed the cutting of a scene from the movie The Life of Brian. No, activists are not upset with the endless jokes about Italians, Christians, and Jews. It is the scene involving a man who wants to become a women and have a child. John Cleese is refusing to yield.
In The Life of Brian, the scene involves “Stan” who announces that he wants to be a woman named Loretta and have babies. Activists objected that it made fun of transgender people and demanded that it be cut from the film.
The scene shows Stan declaring “I want to be a woman… It’s my right as a man. I want to have babies… It’s every man’s right to have babies if he wants them.” After Cleese’s protest, the character snaps, “Don’t you oppress me!”
Some reported that Cleese had agreed to cut the scene. However, Cleese tweeted out a correction of the “misreporting.”
What is interesting is that Rob Reiner is reportedly working on the reboot. Reiner is known as someone who is a champion of the left in Hollywood. This may be an inauspicious start for the reboot effort.
Cleese is not alone in raising this alarm. Comedians including Chris Rock blamed the range of “unfunny TV shows” on the fact that “everybody’s scared to make a move”. Ricky Gervais objected that the BBC is now paralyzed in fear of offending anyone. Jennifer Saunders that people now “talk themselves out of stuff now because everything is sensitive.”
The same complaint has been made in the age of woke advertising that funny commercials seem increasingly rare as oppose to corporate virtue signaling.
The director of the classic comedy Airplane! observed that humor is being squeezed out of Hollywood and the movie today would have virtually every joke removed. David Zucker called it the “death of creativity.”
They are now set upon by a legion of humorless people who seek to reduce the world to their own narrow range of acceptable levity or irony. These comedy giants are set upon by an Army of Lilliputians who have contributed little to culture beyond chilling artists and writers into obedient silence or compulsive comedy criteria.
Of course, Cleese could always use the line from Bryan’s mother: “He’s a very naughty boy! Now, piss off!”
12 thoughts on “No Laughing Matter: John Cleese Holds Line Against Calls to Cancel Scene in Life of Brian”
“That scene must be removed because it offends my transgender identity”. “Nope, sorry, your transgender identity offends Nature and won’t be removed”. “I will call you a transphobe and run crying to the Media”. “That won’t work either, both you and the media can piss off”. “I’ve never been so insulted!”. “Come back tomorrow, we can do it again”.
Teary-eyed Memorial Day photographs of sunrises and cemeteries are fine.
But, without people willing to stand in the trenches every day to fight for freedom—people like John Clease and millions of others across our planet—it will all be for nought.
Many American politicians in 2023 have learned the vocabulary of a patriot, but damn few have shown any inclination to fight for freedom when it means making personal sacrifices.
Damn few American politicians have been successful at lifting up the lives of working-class and middle-class citizens while respecting their dignity as free and independent human beings.
Go Trump.
Andrew, I agree with your sentiments but Trump gave is OZ, Herschel Walker, Kari Lake AND JOE BIDEN. Trump did a lot of good things and we should all be grateful, but It is time for the crass, juvenile, selfish Trump to retire. GO RON DESANTIS!
Hollywood has no right to complain — they are part of the woke problem. The irony is that everyone has to worry about offending the trans mob, but the trans mob gets a pass to mock, offend, and desecrate their own chosen targets. Just ask the LA Dodgers. The trans mob isn’t “sensitive” or a “victim.” They’re pulling a power play to force the “normal” population to legitimize, normalize, mainstream the trans mental disorder. This is about power, not “sensitivity” or “inclusion.” It’s the same game play the race baiters use to shut down speech and impose power. Just poke it in the face and the bully will fall down.
Well done John, well done
When the Monty Python film “The Life of Brian” came out….Christian groups protested in front of the Movie Theaters showing it.
I viewed the film….and. have done so several times since and have laughed myself silly every time.
The Python bunch are a source of humor that translates into any language and most any culture.
When People get to where they cannot laugh at themselves…..they become very unfortunate.
Some of the satire in their films is simply classic and changing it because of some radical group going on. a crusade almost fifty years after the fact is an evil thing and should be handled that way.
As I think of it….I can see why the Left is so upset by the Monty Python films…..as one can overlay what they have to say in the film to what is going on with the LGBGTX movement, or BLM, Climate Alarmists, and the Democrat Party itself.
Thinking people seeing the message of the Python films see everyday life in a much less flattering view than the targets wish to have happen.
Idiots.
LOL. The future of the new woke US military.
I read a long time ago that comedy is only funny because it’s true. Comedians have the gift of showing us the truth in a magic mirror so that it makes us laugh and not cry. Chris Rock in my opinion was the funniest human in the history of comedy, as well as the most “offensive” in terms of language and themes he discussed. Now when you see him it looks like a hostage video. He looks terrified. The point is, people are used to thinking of political correctness as a cleaned up version of the truth. But the truth cannot be whitewashed and still be true, and the same goes for comedy. It’s said that “the truth hurts” for a reason. Lies don’t hurt until the bill comes, as it inevitably does. No, men can’t have babies. And as long as basic facts are regarded as hate speech, comedy will not be funny in this country.
COMEDIANS know something we don’t—ya gotta lighten up! I thought the trans, would be happy that a man wanted to be a woman and have that portrayed. But then, what do I know ?