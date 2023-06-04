A Drag on Free Speech: Federal Court Strikes Down Tennessee Law on Cabaret Performances

U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker this week struck down a Tennessee law that put strict limits on drag shows as “unconstitutionally vague.” While many of us have objections to drag shows put on for young children, Judge Parker is right about this law being a threat to free speech. As I have said previously, the law is sweeping and vague, including barring a form of expression that is (in my view) protected under the First Amendment.
The Supreme Court has long held that “speech” protected under the First Amendment includes “expressive conduct.” Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397, 404 (1989). Expressive conduct includes dance because it is “sufficiently imbued with elements of communication to fall within the scope of the First and Fourteenth Amendments.” Spence v. Washington, 418 U.S. 405, 409 (1974).
The court found that this is content-based discrimination. Judge Parker wrote
“There is no question that obscenity is not protected by the First Amendment. But there is a difference between material that is “obscene” in the vernacular, and material that is “obscene” under the law. Miller v. California provides the standard for determining “obscenity” under the law.”
Judge Parker identifies a number of unconstitutionally vague terms. However, he also notes that the prior language of the statute is problematic in 2023 in a way that was not evident in 1987:
First, while including “male or female impersonators,” in a list with “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers . . . or similar entertainers” may have escaped many readers’ scrutiny in 1987, it may not do so with ease in 2023. In 1987, homosexual intercourse was considered sodomy and was a crime in Tennessee21, “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” had not been enacted (much less repealed)22 for our military, and same-sex couples did not have a recognized fundamental right to marry23. The phrase “similar entertainers” seems to refer to dancers traditionally associated with “adult oriented businesses.” In 1987, associating “male or female impersonators” in that category may have called for little or no concern. This Court views categorizing “male or female impersonators” as “similar entertainers” in “adult-oriented businesses” with skepticism. Regardless of the Tennessee General Assembly’s intentions, the AEA’s text criminalizes performances that are “harmful to minors” by “male or female impersonators,” and the Court must grapple with that text. The Court finds that this phrase discriminates against the viewpoint of gender identity—particularly, those who wish to impersonate a gender that is different from the one with which they are born.
The opinion below will likely infuriate many, but it is correct in my view. Many of us have written in support of the claims of bakeries, photographers, and web designers opposing both compelled and prohibited speech in the context of anti-discrimination laws. I am hopeful that the Supreme Court is finally ready to create a bright-line protecting such speech rights in the pending case of 303 Creative v. Elenis. However, this is a two-way street. You cannot demand the protection of speech with one hand while denying such expression with the other.
Judge Parker does not hold back in his well-based criticism of how this law was crafted: “This statute—which is barely two pages long—reeks with constitutional maladies of vagueness and overbreadth fatal to statutes that regulate First Amendment rights. The virulence of the AEA’s overbreadth chills a large amount of speech, and calls for this strong medicine.”
I will not go through all of the points in Judge Parker’s compelling opinion, but it is worth reading.
Here is the opinion: Friends of Georges v. Mulroy
9 thoughts on “A Drag on Free Speech: Federal Court Strikes Down Tennessee Law on Cabaret Performances”
Justice Potter Stewart couldn’t define obscenity either, but he said he would know it when he saw it.
From the opinion:
“The Tennessee General Assembly enacted a statute criminalizing the performance of
‘adult cabaret entertainment’ . . .”
So criminalize and censor the movies “The Birdcage” and “Mrs. Doubtfire”?!
In their zeal to legislate morality, conservatives are their own worst enemies.
Obscenity laws have always been tricky in the United States. At least the Tennessee Legislature tried to address the issue of Drag Queen Shows, particularly those targeting elementary school children which is blatant grooming in my personal opinion. I was an alcohol enforcement agent in my home state that required topless dancers in establishments that served alcohol to wear pasties and anything that could pass for a thong, while dancers in establishment that did not serve alcohol could dance totally nude. Never made a lot of sense to me. Interesting that the Plaintiff in the Tennessee case, The Friends of George, enjoys tax exempt status as 501(C)(3). Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
How hard can it be to craft a law that protects children? It’s not as if such statutes don’t already exist. And it’s not as if they do not garner overwhelming public support. People who seek to lewdly push their adult predilections and fetishes on to minors (that is what they are doing) are a pestilence.
“How hard can it be to craft a law that protects children?”
Except that is *not* what AEA did. It used “harm” to children as a rationalization to legislate morality for *adults*.
A law to protect children is very easy, and delimited: No person under 18 . . .
Generations of kids have grown up with Bugs Bunny sometimes in drag. Family comedy shows like Milton Berle sometimes had him in drag. Classic movies like Some Like It Hot have actors drag. You’re the one who sees it as a lewd fetish.
The Professor failed to identify what caused the changes between societal values in 1987 to what we have inflicted upon us today in 2023.
What caused the deterioration of societal values in this country for the few that desire to make it apply to all of us?
If we can proscribe sugared soft drinks for school children….then we can do the same for Draq Queen Shows.
Amend the Law and move on.
Schools need to get back to educating children in the subjects they need to survive in society…..math, science, language, writing, history, computers, how to handle a check book/credit card/sudent loan debt, First Aid, CPR, Firearms Safety, Shop, Home Ec, Driving, and other skills and abilities that prepare them for Life.
Most importantly they must be taught HOW to think….not WHAT to think….and be encouraged to challenge the teachings of anything outside that core curriculum.
Every School Administrator, Teacher, and Parent should be zealously guarding our Children from corrupt agendas striving to brain wash the Children.
Anyone found violating that should be removed from having any influence upon a child as part of the educational system.
I can’t really disagree with the judgement here. I suspect there will be a cleaner and far more specific law in the future. Someone in the legislature there needs to do a little research about what will pass muster in light of previous decisions and also be far more specific of age groups of children, since there are even arguments about hat is the age of “children”. Hard to argue a person is a child when they can vote, legally bear arms and must file for selective service as well as serve in the military. Better luck next time.
We agree on the principle that the constitution must be respected. The striking of this law will hopefully spur legislators to craft better laws.
I don’t follow your point on people being able to serve in the military. At 18, they are adults