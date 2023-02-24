Turley to Speak at University of Maryland Law School Symposium on the Supreme Court

I have the pleasure of speaking this morning at the University of Maryland Law School as part of the Law Review’s annual symposium on constitutional law. To the Law Review’s great credit, the students sought to bring together a wide range of views on the evolution of constitutional law in a well-balanced selection of academics. I will be on the first panel at 10:15 at the law school. That is the first of three panels and there will be a keynote address by the Honorable Judge Greenaway of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
I will be presenting a paper on the evolution of the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence on the conflict between free exercise and free speech claims on one hand and neutral, “generally applicable” laws like anti-discrimination laws. The paper, which will be published as a law review article, is entitled “The Unfinished Masterpiece: Speech Compulsion and the Evolving Jurisprudence over Religious Speech.” The paper explores the different lines of cases under the religion clauses and the free speech clause in addressing conflicts with discrimination law. I have long argued that these conflicts should be viewed as free speech cases.
The Supreme Court could now be on a path to do precisely that in the case of 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis. The result could prove a realignment of jurisprudence that shifts these conflicts under free speech tests where they belong. It would in essence finish the work that was left undone in the earlier decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.
In its decision in 303 Creative, the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit upheld Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) ruled that artist Lorie Smith had to create websites for same-sex marriage despite her religious objections to such unions. It further held that she could be sanctioned for posting her opposing views on her own site. It is only the latest case to go before the United States Supreme Court on the collision of anti-discrimination laws and the First Amendment. However, this has the makings of a major new decision on free speech.
3 thoughts on “Turley to Speak at University of Maryland Law School Symposium on the Supreme Court”
I hope we are able to see that incrementalism is dead. The Supreme Court is supposed to settle an issue since it is the highest court in the land. It needs to be clear and concise (as much as you can with legal decisions) about what it is deciding and try to draw some conclusions to prevent future interminable lawsuits. I know Justice Roberts likes the incremental effect but it only seems to be a justice full employment act by generating even more lawsuits trying to test the areas not covered or not clear. This is clearly compelled speech and needs to be struck down blatantly. Clearly a website creator is not threatening anyone’s life by saying and acting not to support their lifestyle. It would be different if the website creator said I won’t sell my house to you because you are gay or in a same sex marriage or if they were denied a mortgage because they were gay. There are different rules obviously in different circumstances and the Supreme Court should decide the question at hand and then try to set parameters for such ongoing actions in other circumstances in the future. Of course this also presupposes that people are prone to support reasonable standards, which is not a given anymore.
As a physician in life threatening illnesses I have no such leeway but other people in different circumstances do.
The Colorado Civil Rights Commission seems to have a problem with not recognizing when they have overstepped their bounds. I guess it will take a stronger slap this time. Maybe if they rule for the website designer then they will also award all legal fees to be recovered by the same designer. Possibly a state commission that starts having to pay multiple fee recoveries by people they sue might become more selective in the cases they start . Maybe the state will change their commission to something more reasonable. Money talks.
I hope this time they decide the issue on its own terms and don’t wiggle out of deciding it as they did in Masterpiece Cake Shop.
“(The United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit upheld Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) ruled that artist Lorie Smith had to create websites for same-sex marriage despite her religious objections to such unions.” (JT)
Compelling a person to support ideas he disagrees with is the essence of tyranny.
“I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.” (Thomas Jefferson)