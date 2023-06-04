Biden Appointee Calls Upon the United Nations to Act to Secure Reparations and the End the “Continuation of Slavery” in the United States

Howard Law Professor Justin Hansford addressed the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent last week and called for the establishment of a United Nations Reparations Tribunal that could order the payment of reparations to African Americans.
Professor Hansford objected that white lawyers and politicians have been allowed to control this debate in the United States for too long:
But so far we have left it to the scholars of the past, the lawyers of the past, the white scholars, white lawyers, to determine the bounds of our legal imagination, to determine the narrow structures that we will use to determine what justice looks like for our own people.
So I come to you today with a novel proposal, that we begin to think our own thoughts, propose our own vision of justice, and implement that justice, as part of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent.
It is not clear what Professor Hansford meant when he suggested that a United Nations program for reparations should not only be crafted but “implemented” by people of color.
Professor Hansford notes in his address that the United Nations previously recognized the need for reparations for victims of racism and cultural genocide.
The speech to the United Nations is part of growing calls for action on reparations after years of study and proposals. As task forces in states like California have issued recommendations for payments, the demands are presenting a challenge for Democratic politicians who have long campaigned on such payments as a moral imperative. That bill has now come due but politicians like California Gov. Gavin Newsom have sought to pivot away from demands from his own Reparations Task Force for massive payments.
It may be too late for this effort as activists demand actual payments, including up to $5 million for each eligible citizen in cities like San Francisco.
Now Professor Hansford is calling on the United Nations to order such payments by the United States. It is an interesting pitch to countries that were directly involved in the slave trade or enslaved other people in their own histories. Reparations would appear to apply to many of the same countries and might be looked at with some skepticism and concern in their own capitals.
Professor Hansford is a scholar who has written extensively on critical race theory. He has been an advocate for not only reparations but “police abolition”:
“Well, yes, when I think of police abolition, I think that it’s the right word. I think about the abolitionists that we saw in the 19th century — Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass — and their work, which was our destiny as a people, to be free. And I think that’s part of the same tradition. I think that it’s the same work. I think that the systems that we’re facing today are continuations of the systems that the abolitionists in the 19th century worked against. So, yes, I support that. I think that has to be the ultimate goal.”
I have serious objections to these views, but value the debate. Indeed, part of the effort to combat the intolerance for opposing viewpoints at schools like Howard University is to allow a more robust debate on these issues.
Reparations is a debate that we should have as a nation, including in Congress. Recently, Democrats introduced a bill demanding $14 trillion in reparations. I have major misgivings over the legal and policy basis for such payments, but welcome any forum for a free and civil debate. The United Nations did not offer an opposing view on this question, which is often the case on our campuses.
Professor Hansford called on the United Nations to stop “cultural genocide” and to end the “continuation of slavery” through means like “mass incarceration” in the United States.
The Biden Administration nominated Professor Hansford to work with the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (PFPAD) for the 2022-2024 term. Hansford is the only American representative.
Here are Professor Hansford’s remarks:
37 thoughts on “Biden Appointee Calls Upon the United Nations to Act to Secure Reparations and the End the “Continuation of Slavery” in the United States”
Can we please be done with this administration already? Short of violent revolution or war, I don’t think the world has seen sanity and stability so utterly decimated in such a short time as with these fools and their minions. If you are still voting dem and holding out hope you are pretty much a tool at this point, and if they refuse to listen to majority consensus or actually honor our electoral process, then people voting with their feet and dollars and leaving blue places in droves will be a clear enough signal when those places as a result collapse, and I think at least several of them will.
I’d be for the $14 trillion reparations if the recipients, upon receiving the money, agreed to return to Africa where the $14 trillion could be spent to lift that continent out of third world status.
It would not be the first time that people yearning to be free returned to the country of their ancestors. One only need look at how Jews returned to Israel after WWII as an example.
Slavery was found all over the world and every subset of the human race was subject to it. It is ridiculous to limit it to Africans enslaved by white folks in the US. Giving each African American who is a descendent of someone who was enslaved $5MM will not solve the problems the African American community has. They did well after the Civil War and the emancipation, regardless discrimination and Jim Crow laws, until the government started to help them under LBJ. The reason LBJ wanted the Civil Rights Act and other legislation supporting blacks, is that he expected in this manner to buy their votes (read his biography) and his strategy has worked ever since. Indeed, you could argue that the party of the slaveholders has been able to keep them in chains via the backdoor of government dependency.
The call for reparations was another scheme to buy votes, but now it backfires in that blacks are demanding that this promise is kept. The nation does not have $14 trillion laying around, nor can we borrow it as the national debt is already at 100% of GDP (which makes us equivalent to Greece). It is a Democrat promise, and as the Democrat party is the party of the slaveholders, it seems fair that the Democrats make the payments.
There is no majority in the country to support this and I doubt that Congress will pass a law to pay reparations. The electoral risk is too high, and after the next election the law would be repealed. That’s why the appeal is made to the UN as a “higher authority” to force all to pay and make a minority rich. Perhaps Professor Turley can explain on what authority the UN could order payment of reparations? The UN is far beyond its shelve life and should be abolished or at least the US should withdraw and stop funding that mostly ineffective, bureaucratic and corrupt organization.
Turley’s has his geography quite right. Hansford and the UN.can take that idea to the shores of Tripoli and beyond where it all began and shove it up where the sun don’t shine. Only the morally depraved seek to benefit from the agony of those who suffered. Judging from last weekend’s Chicago violence there are still plenty of those abroad in the world whose mass incarceration would be proper justice for his people.
There is a book of the old testament titled Exodus.
And as the Egyptians finally let the enslaved Hebrews go out of Egypt, crossing the Red Sea, and to find a new home in another part of that world, the enslaved for over 400 years have never received a dime from Egypt in ‘reparations.’
You don’t have to believe in the book of Exodus to believe the Egyptians had slaves — where is the call for the UN to ‘demand’ reparations to those slaves.
Is the real deciding factor how much melanin a person has in their skin?
[With all respect Richard] That was a Book written by Hebrews – They wrote Their version of the story (History), The Egyptian’s view of the time is that they were Expelled – Kicked Out. The Egyptian’s expelled Them much the way Marxism and Lennon expelled them from the Soviet Union.
Computers can translate Language in a split-second, Yet Egyptian hieroglyphic can’t seem to make that jump. Makes one wonder why Their Story isn’t being told. (The last hieroglyphic text was written at the Temple of Philae in A.D. 450)
I’d like some Reparations for the Afghani’s and Descendants. After defending themselves from the Russians and the United State of America,
of which these wars were instigated by these Countries Intelligence Agencies. And to those whom were; discriminated against, pursued, injured and killed,
State-side in the U.S.
Torturous Bulling by; jeers, name calling, ostracizing, workplace discrimination, public humiliation, false accusations, …
Ayatollah ,Sand Nigg**, Dune Coon, Dot Head, Extremist, … basically Those who’s profile were put on the List as: Can Not Be Trusted.
From 1973 When Iranian Student took Hostages to Now, The afflicted are due Reparations. They have been living the Modern Servitude and relentlessly shamed for something Whites and Zionist bestowed upon Them..
Or have you forgotten already? Not surprising, let us be reminded: Dessert Storm, Libyan War, Iraq War. Palestinian War, Syrian War, Lebanese War, Kuwait War, and numerous Covert warfare in Iran, Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan, Turkmenistan, Egypt, …
These People are due Reparations.
Dr. Thomas Sowell addressed the issue of reparations, etc., in his collection of essays, “The Quest for Cosmic Justice.”
Here’s Dr. Boudreaux summarizing Sowell’s essay(s): https://fee.org/articles/the-quest-for-cosmic-justice/
Here’s Sowell himself, speaking about “cosmic justice”: https://youtu.be/xkDMVdEci4Q
The real story here is that this is another Biden appointee. Who nominates a guy like this? Who appointed the bald “woman” luggage stealer to be a nuke expert? Who appointed the “female” admiral? Who, who who? The same leftists monsters that appointed Myorkas, Garland, the woman trying to censor Fox News to be head of the FCC, the woman that decries capitalism to be on the Fed Board. These leftists are dangerous anti-American anti-capitalism traitors.
Imagine having a Biden appointee going to THE UNITED NATIONS to argue that this corrupt international joke should DEMAND that people that have never owned slaves pay reparations to people that have never been slaves. People that have elected many, many black people to Congress, elected a black president and currently have a black VP are now the devil incarnate???
Please note that the president’s spokesditz argues that the Republicans are anti-police and that the Dems never wanted to defund the cops and yet this BIDEN APPOINTEE speaking to the UN is for defunding the police. Cori Bush is for defunding the police. AOC is for defunding the police. Name one Republican that has ever said we should defund police departments around the country. Name one!
Maybe the UN could focus on actual slavery actually being practiced in the rest of the world.
This professor supports the democratic party’s decades long systemic racism of forcing urban children to attend failed schools, permanently impairing them.
Black people need to get in line. If anyone gets reparations it needs to start with native Americans. The whole damn country which had been theirs for 12k plus years was stolen from them. 1619, pshaw, Johnny come latelys, upstarts in the list of those who are entitled to reparations. Get in line brother if you want to deal home.
Remember the old saw about two foxes and 1 chicken voting on what is for dinner? Well only the moronic Biden based Democrats would offer up having 13% voting on trying to make 87% pay them unearned money???? I guess this is the New Math.
How about the Monarch butterflies? Surely reparations are owed for the plowing up of milkweeds!