“Your Speech is Violence”: How the Mob is Using a New Mantra to Justify Campus Violence

Below is my column in The Hill on the increasing justification of violence by the left on our campuses by declaring speech itself “violence.” It is part of the license of our age of rage for many who want to silence opposing viewpoints. There is, however, a way to end this anti-free speech movement sweeping through higher education.
“Silence is violence.” When those words became a popular mantra years ago on college campuses, I wrote that the anti-free speech movement was moving toward compelled speech while declaring dissenting views to be harmful.
Today, it isn’t just silence that is considered violence on college campuses. It is also speech, as both faculty and students are actively shutting down opposing views on subjects ranging from abortion to climate change to transgender issues.
Recently, many people were shocked by a videotape of Hunter College professor Shellyne Rodríguez trashing a pro-life student display in New York. Most were focused on her profanity and vandalism, but there were familiar phrases that appeared in her diatribe to the clearly shocked students.
Before trashing the table, she told the students, “You’re not educating s–t […] This is f–king propaganda. What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next? This is bulls–t. This is violent. You’re triggering my students.”
The videotape revealed one other thing. At Hunter College, and at other colleges, it seems that trashing a pro-life student display and abusing pro-life students is not considered a firing offense. Hunter College refused to fire Rodríguez.
The PSC Graduate Center, the labor organization of graduate and professional schools at the City University of New York, supported that decision and said Rodríguez was “justified” in trashing the display, which the organization described as “dangerously false propaganda” and “disinformation.”
Rodríguez later put a machete to the neck of a reporter, threatened to chop him up and then chased a news crew down a street with the machete in hand. Somewhere between the machete to the neck and chasing the reporters down the street, Hunter College finally decided that Rodríguez had to go.
Rodríguez denounced the school for having “capitulated” to “racists, white nationalists, and misogynists.” She explained that her firing was just a continuation of “attacks on women, trans people, black people, Latinx people, migrants, and beyond.”
The redefinition of opposing views as “violence” is a favorite excuse for violent groups like antifa, which continue to physically assault speakers with pro-life and other disfavored views. As explained by Rutgers Professor Mark Bray in his “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” the group believes that “‘free speech’ as such is merely a bourgeois fantasy unworthy of consideration.”
As one antifa member explained, free speech is a “nonargument…you have the right to speak but you also have the right to be shut up.”
When people criticized antifa for its violent philosophy, MSNBC’s Joy Reid responded to the critics that “you might be the fascist.”
Faculty members have followed this sense of license to silence others. Former CUNY law dean Mary Lu Bilek even insisted that disrupting a speech on free speech was free speech. (Hunter is part of the CUNY system.)
The same week as the Rodríguez attack at the State University of New York at Albany, sociology professor Renee Overdyke shut down a pro-life display and then allegedly resisted arrest.
Just last week, the Pride Office website at the University of Colorado (Boulder) declared that misgendering people can be considered an “act of violence.”
This week, University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers declared that some of those boycotting the store Target over its line of Pride Month clothing were engaging in “literal terrorism.” (He insists that he was referring to those confronting Target employees.)
Faculty have also justified attacks on pro-life figures. At the University of California, Santa Barbara, feminist studies associate professor Mireille Miller-Young physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.
She pleaded guilty to criminal assault, but the university refused to fire her. Instead, some faculty and students defended her, including claiming that pro-life displays constitute terrorism. The University of Oregon later honored Miller-Young as a model for women advocates.
Likewise, at Fresno State University, public health professor Dr. Gregory Thatcher recruited students to destroy pro-life messages.
Other faculty have called for or countenanced violence against Republicans and conservatives. Professors have shouted down speakers, destroyed property, participated in riots and verbally attacked students.
University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis defended the murder of a conservative protester and said he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. He was later elevated to the position of director of graduate studies of history.
As faculty commit or support violence, students are assured that others are the violent ones. Recently, at the University of Texas at Austin, Professor Kirsten Bradbury tested her students on psychology by asking them “which sociodemographic group is most likely to repeatedly violate the rights of others in a pattern of behavior that includes violence, deceit, irresponsibility, and a lack of remorse?” Of course, the answer was wealthy white men.
The lesson took with students. A recent poll shows that 41 percent of college students now believe violence is justified to fight hate speech. At Cornell, a conservative speaker was shouted down, met with the common mantra that “your words are violence.” At Case Western, the student newspaper editorialized against university recognition of a pro-life group because its pro-life views are “inherently violent” and “a danger to the student body.” At Wellesley, student editors declared that it was time to shut down conservative speakers and that “hostility may be warranted.” They added, “The spirit of free speech is to protect the suppressed, not to protect a free-for-all where anything is acceptable, no matter how hateful and damaging.”
Those views did not spontaneously appear in the minds of these students. At one time, tolerance for free speech was the very touchstone of higher education and a common article of faith for students. These students are the product of years of being told that free speech is dangerous and harmful if left unregulated. From elementary school to college, they were taught that they did not have to be “triggered” by the speech of others.
We are still (thankfully) drawing the line at machete attacks. But it is the underlying views of Rodríguez that are the true threat, and they are being replicated throughout the country. We are raising a generation of censors and speech-phobics.
If we want to stop or reverse this trend, Congress must act. I have proposed legislation that would deny federal funding to schools that do not protect core free speech principles. We are funding schools that are taking a machete to the defining right of our democracy.
It is akin to the recent resolution of the case of an antifa member who took an axe to Sen. John Hoeven’s (R-N.D.) office in Fargo. Thomas “Tas” Alexander Starks, 31, was given probation…and his axe back.
We may not be able to deter people from speaking through machetes and axes, but we can at least stop subsidizing the hardware.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law for George Washington University.
88 thoughts on ““Your Speech is Violence”: How the Mob is Using a New Mantra to Justify Campus Violence”
Speech can be violence. Verbal assault is a form of emotional abuse that is serious enough to be legally recognized as a legitimate cause of harm. Violence is not always physical in nature.
If men can be women, and pregnant, then I don’t see why speech can’t be violence. Reality is what we say it is, right? Welcome to postmodernism. By that logic, your money isn’t really your money, your rights aren’t really your rights, they’re privileges, and we’re already seeing that. This is what the whole trans agenda has always been about, with hapless confused people as sacrificial lambs to the idea that reality is what we tell you. If you can get people to question something as basic as the fact that there are two sexes and they can’t be changed, then everything else is up for grabs. And grabbing is exactly what the people behind this nonsense want. Again, the screamers are just pawns. They’re told to scream, they’re told what to scream, and they do it. We are hostages to intellectual toddlers in the hands of demonic puppetmasters.
The lesson took with students. A recent poll shows that 41 percent of college students now believe violence is justified to fight hate speech. At Cornell, a conservative speaker was shouted down, met with the common mantra that “your words are violence.” At Case Western, the student newspaper editorialized against university recognition of a pro-life group because its pro-life views are “inherently violent” and “a danger to the student body.” At Wellesley, student editors declared that it was time to shut down conservative speakers and that “hostility may be warranted.” They added, “The spirit of free speech is to protect the suppressed, not to protect a free-for-all where anything is acceptable, no matter how hateful and damaging.”
Every last one of these lunatics should be drug tested.
They are clearly under the influence of psychotropic drugs and have rendered themselves incapable of having a rational debate on any subject.
Mix years of psychotropic drug use and being conditioned to emotionally respond to any type of stimuli have produced a generation of intellectually stunted children posing as adults.
We as a nation will reap the barren harvest we have sown.
“As one antifa member explained, free speech is a ‘nonargument…you have the right to speak but you also have the right to be shut up.’”
– Professor Turley
Res ipsa loquitur: “The right to be shup up??”
What!!??
Antifa is a violent, criminal organization which has been left unprosecuted.
Antifa and the failed, derelict prosecutors are direct and mortal enemies of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, actual Americans and America.
“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.”
– Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Rodríguez denounced the school for having “capitulated” to “racists, white nationalists, and misogynists.” She explained that her firing was just a continuation of “attacks on women, trans people, black people, Latinx people, migrants, and beyond.”
Marxists have a long and documented history of wrapping themselves with the cloak of groups of individuals whom they purport to represent, but in reality speak only for themselves. They are self-serving, egomaniacs. There isn’t a single Hispanic whom I know who cares for, nor embraces, the insulting Latinx term. Likewise, immigrants, migrants and beyond are my people, while Ms Shellyne Rodriguez, MFA, fired Hunter College adjunct instructor, is decidedly not mi gente. My Latino patients wouldn’t be caught dead anywhere near her violent actions of aggressively assaulting Pro-Life students nor chase men down a street with a machete. She likely wouldnt be caught dead serving my patients because she has nothing in common with them, nor speaks Spanish.
Hispanic immigrants come to this country in search of work, in spite of having no marketable job skills nor English language communication skills, and what money they do earn, a portion is sent back home to support their distant families. Violence is not part of our ethos, though outliers exist in every group.
It is always the same paradigm: agitprop leaders that drone on about rights and freedoms ala Lenin, Stalin, Fidel Castro, Nicolas Maduro, Manuel Noriega, et al, but they are never seen serving the people they claim to represent.
Shellyne Rodríguez is a black Marxist, and as such esposes the black Marxist talking points of grifters like Black
LivesLies Matter, ANTIFA and apparently the DNC.
Ya basta. Enough. Stop giving these agitprop leaders any mileage. Call them for what they are, Marxists, and treat them accordingly: with scorn. Marxists are the enemies of families, parents, children, freedom and yes, life itself. They will do to Americans just like Stalin did to Soviets, Mao did to Chinese people, Castro to Cubans, Maduro to Venezuela, etc
¡No mas, ya basta!
Estovir, the anti-abortion folks and White nationalists are largely the same people.
says the White DNC paid troll
Wait!
LGBTQ,
Communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs, AINOs),
and other direct and mortal enemies of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, actual Americans and America,
but not
“…racists, white nationalists, and misogynists?”
I hope your proposed legislation is taken up by congress, Dr Turley.
Jonathan: What else is in the news this Monday morning? A lot. This morning Trump lawyers John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan were seen entering the Justice Dept. building. This probably means SC Jack Smith has wrapped up his investigation and charging decisions are imminent. Smith’s grand jury has not met since early May. But Smith is calling them back this week–probably to vote on indictments in the Mar-a-Lago docs case against Donald Trump.
Jill Wine-Banks, a prosecutor in the Watergate scandal, predicts Trump is “toast”. The final nail in Smith’s investigation was obtaining an audio recording of Trump admitting he had classified docs in his possession–that had not been declassified. Wine-Banks says: “There’s nothing as compelling as hearing a defendant in a criminal case say words that show his criminality. And these words certainly show that he knew that he hadn’t declassified documents that he still retained”.
For those few on your blog who think Trump would never be indicted I have news for you. You are about to be hit by Jack Smith’s “Train of Justice”! Your only hope is that the grand jury won’t indict. Good luck on that one!
If you are ” Triggered” by a ” Microaggression” and need a ” Safe Space” you are a PU**Y. Grow the F**K UP!!!
What kind of person would call for the murder of their opposition. How about Johnny Depp and Jane Fonda. I can remember when we held such people in disdain. Now these people calling for the murder of those with opposing views are deified. They should however be allowed to speak as they may no matter what discomfort may be caused. I call for their right of free speech even in the face of their attempted elimination of mine. History shows us what a nation will become when free speech is eliminated. Would such a nation be somewhere that you would want to live? Be keenly aware that there are forces that want your knee to bend.
TiT,
Good point.
We also have people declaring the Republican party is racist, white supremacists, even calling Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott a Uncle Tom.
Check out this black Texas Congressman, Rep. Wesley Hunt, at the recent House Judiciary Committee hearing call a spade a spade: Merrick Garland’s DOJ is protecting ANTIFA violent insurrectionists while creating a toll free hotline to target the parents of children who protest at school boards. Great poster board photos of ANTIFA violence in action
Biden sanctions Iran tech firm for censorship while remaining silent on censoring US citizens
https://justthenews.com/nation/free-speech/biden-sanctions-iran-tech-firm-censorship-while-remaining-silent-censoring-us
I thought that we already had the First Amendment, as well as case law that “the heckler’s veto” (shutting down speech) wasn’t itself speech.
Meanwhile, if you haven’t watched this 30-minute video, you may want to. Explains what is underlying this. Very good:
https://youtu.be/y6rk1mYiOAw
There’s more ‘case law’ on the 1st amendment than Horatio every dreamt-of between heaven and earth.
No new laws are needed, imho. see also @ the Durham Report ‘nothingburger’
*re link; centrally-planned economies and the ‘evils of excessive centralization’ are also well documented .. . but I would not, necessarily, lay them entirely at the foot of Marxs’ ‘das Capital’ or ‘socialism’ – untethered capitalism run amok in an unfettered ‘free-market place’ has had its share of malefactions.
It’s just a matter of how you’re using it and the intent to enrage others for malicious purposes.
BS. Speech, in all its forms doesn’t cause harm. It’s up to the individual receiving it and how they interpret it. It’s why bullying works on the immature mind. They haven’t developed the capacity to counter the speech they are receiving. When they do, the bully either resorts to physical force, moves on to find another immature mind, or quits. So if you perceive speech as violent, that perception is all on you.
Jonathan: Back to your attacks on Antifa for its alleged “violent philosophy”. You just won’t let that bogeyman go. The facts belie your claims. All of the recent mass violence was not caused by Antifa. The attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 did not involve Antifa. It was led by the right-wing paratrooper groups and supporters of Donald Trump. Antifa was nowhere to be seen. The violence at Charlottesville was led by neo-Nazis. About a year ago 10 Black shoppers were shot down at a supermarket in Buffalo by a white racist–not an Antifa follower.
Then last week the trial began of Robert Bowers, the white shooter who killed 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The deadliest anti-semitic attack in US history. Bowers was not motivated by Antifa “violent philosophy”. He just hated Jews!
Wherever we look the increased violence against Jews, Black people and the LGBTQ+ community has nothing to do with Antifa. It is being fueled by neo-Nazis, anti-semites and other far-right groups and individuals. Your proposed legislation won’t solve that problem. Banning “machetes and axes” will not address the recent mass violence where many of the shooters used AR-15 style guns. You won’t address that issue because it would violate the 2nd Amendment rights of citizens. I guess you think more weapons of mass murder is the answer–not the problem. Do you really think banning “machetes and axes” is the answer to mass violence? Bizarre!
I am also curious about your “proposed legislation”. I thought legislation was the prerogative of Congress–specifically the House–not professors who teach at GWU. But maybe you think your prominent position among House Republicans will give you cache to actually get a member of the GOP “Freedom Caucus” to carry your bill. Now that’s Chutzpah!.
There seems to be a lot of posts being deleted that have anonymous handles on it. I thought this was a free speech site.
Certain “anonymous” cannot or have not complied with the Civility Rule to the point they are deleted.
I know of one who so foul he should not be allowed in polite company. It also appears he gets deleted or put into “time out” on other sites.
Yes, the good professor’s site is about free speech but the professor does not have to tolerate insults, disrespect, foul language, or perversion as some anonymous have displayed and then play the victim.
Timely.
You seem to be equating the assertion that “(a)ll of the recent mass violence was not caused by Antifa” with the assertion that “none of the recent violence was caused by Antifa”.
Why do you hate logic so much?
Now the incessant assault on the 2nd Amendment comes into clear focus doesn’t it?
I believe Turley is setting the free speech movement up for defeat by defending its excesses. For society to work and have longevity, conflict must be managed for creative synthesis. If conflicting ideas are suppressed, you get no creativity. If conflict is allowed to grow into hatred, alienation and paranoia, you also suppress creativity through the negative ad-hominem emotions. There is a sweet spot somewhere in between. Teams thrust into complex and daunting challenges (e.g., the moon landing, the Human Genome Project, building a winning Indy 500 racecar)
and their leaders have to manage divergent thinking for synergy — which means preserving team cohesion while considering competing ideas. Team leaders have to set the groundrules for debate, and then enforce them diligently.
Managing a country like the United States over the long haul is an exceedingly complex challenge, and our Constitution places that responsibility in the hands of The People.
Our longevity as a free society requires maintaining a healthy, productive, and reason-based political culture.
If free speech is defined so expansively that it permits carefully-crafted public frauds, we lose. If it permits conflicts to escalate into ad-hominem vitriol, mutual paranoia, and tribalistic infowarfare, our ability to discover clever solutions to gnarly problems will be short-circuited. If political discourse devolves into tribal loyalty-signalling, and spectacles based on eye-poking the “other”, creative energy will be expended on pointless attacks and counter-attacks — with no productive result (except vicarious entertainment — the rubbernecking effect).
My sense is that our nation needs to directly take up the topic of productive conflict, and the railguards necessary to manage divergent thinking within synergistic boundaries.
This will mean casting aside militant, manipulative and deceitful approaches to public discourse as abnormal and unacceptably coarse and unethical. In other words, as a nation we need to resolve to discipline political dialog toward goodwill, mutual trust and meritocratic persuasion. These guardrails will then define the style of communication protected by the 1st Amendment.
If, as JT approaches the topic, we try to defend militancy, incivility and manipulative fraud as protected free speech
right up to the point of violence or threat thereof, what we will have for public discourse is militancy, incivility, paranoia and manipulative fraud drowning out goodwill, mutual trust and meritocratic persuasion.
So Anonymous, I read your post with great interest. Then I came to the sentence where you stated that we must be protected from carefully-crafted public frauds. The question that comes to mind is who gets to say if something someone says is a carefully-crafted public fraud. Please explain. Do you consider those who protest abortion to be people carefully-crafting public fraud. Do you consider people who protest the mutilation of underage children to be carefully-crafting public fraud. Do you consider people who stand up for what they believe in that doesn’t coincide with your view of the world to be carefully-crafting public fraud. You wrote extensively and eloquently defending the need for censorship in some cases. I’m sure that soon you will grace us with your opinion concerning what speech is allowable. You provided a long treatise in support of censorship and I must admit that it was indeed carefully-crafted.
*Like* – I noticed the same clarifications you observed, were missing.
>”There is a sweet spot somewhere in between.”
Unless I am personally involved, I’d prefer everyone keep their sweet spots and pronouns in their pockets.
Nothing wrong with the quite in an ‘age of rage’ .. . and a pocket full of mumbles.
‘Hello darkness, my old friend
I’ve come to talk with you again
Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of silence’
*S&G, Sound of Silence
Free speech is a right in this country. I just feel that there are certain venues that are more appropriate for all of us to exercise our first amendment rights.
1930 Film, Oliver Hardy “Well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into”
Why have any government funding of education beyond K-12? Are the enrollees not considered Adults? Why should any American have to fund another’s education? Isn’t an advanced education (University/College) another rung in the latter of life? A single statistic from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 61% of high school students enrolled in colleges and universities in 2021. Why should the 39% not enrolling have to fund the 61%?
Universities research funding should be halted. If government wants to have research, there are other avenues. The US has numerous National Labs, Livermore, Oak Ridge, Sandia, Los Alamos, HFTO, NREL, just naming a few. This total nonsense must stop before we go totally broke, coddling mindless fools bent on the destruction of the basic fundamentals of the Constitution.
GOOD DAY!
@George
I would add: the research coming out of modern universities is worthless, anyway, a modern Phd might as well be what was formerly a high school equivalency. It’s throwing money down a hole – our money. Let the alma mater in denial foot the bill.
What like Worms flourish in dirt?
Worms are actually productive and a necessity for a healthy soil ecosystem.
Cannot say the same for some of these university grads.
Touché 😉
ATLAS SHRUGGED
Cutting off federal funding to offending schools is a good idea. But the bigger problem is that there are way too many Americans “trapped” (in one view) or “cossetted” (in another view) in our schooling system. Mass behavior should be expected when there is little selection based on merit on the number of people in colleges as either students or teachers. We have chosen mass education and gotten mass behavior. We need to recognize that our problem is that choice. As philosoper Eric Hoffer noted, a commercial civilization confuses quantity with quality. Our education system/racket arises from that confusion.
We have chosen mass education and gotten mass behavior.
So true Edward. Mattias Desmet has coined a term for it, Mass Formation. He describes it in his book The Psychology of Totalitarianism. This is an excellent interview where Mattias explains how mass formation happens.
Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Jk08gS9cSs
Excellent point, Edward. Perhaps a good first-step would be to defund and dismantle the federal Department of Indoctrination/Education.