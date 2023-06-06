The Three Rs: Reading, Writing, and Reparations?

As previously discussed, the objections to the 1619 Project concerned some of its sweeping historical claims over slavery being a motivation for the American Revolution and labeling figures like Abraham Lincoln as racists.
According to The Atlantic, Princeton historian Sean Wilentz criticized that work and some of Hannah-Jones’s other work in a letter signed by scholars James McPherson, Gordon Wood, Victoria Bynum, and James Oakes. They raised “matters of verifiable fact” that “cannot be described as interpretation or ‘framing.’” They objected that the work represented “a displacement of historical understanding by ideology.” The Atlantic noted that “given the stature of the historians involved, the letter is a serious challenge to the credibility of the 1619 Project, which has drawn its share not just of admirers but also critics.” Researchers claimed the New York Times ignored them in raising the errors. The New York Times was criticized later for a “clarification” that undermined a main premise of her writing. None of that appeared to concern the Pulitzer Committee.
Under the new program, students would have to do the reparations math over the course of three to four school weeks. Teachers would prompt students to “evaluate whether they think reparations should be paid to descendents of enslaved people.”
This is not the first effort to redesign math curriculum with antiracist themes. Academics at schools like Vanderbilt have denounced math as “racist.” We previously discussed the view of University of Rhode Island professor (and Director of Graduate Studies of History) Erik Loomis that “Science, statistics, and technology are all inherently racist.” Others have agreed with that view, including denouncing math as racist or a “tool of whiteness.” There are also calls for the “decolonization” of math as a field.
Others have called for “decolonizing” math and, at schools like Bates College, professors proposed redesigning math courses to focus on the concepts of “colonialism and privilege.”
The introduction of a reparations-focused math curriculum comes at a time when many are pushing for payments of as much as $5 million per eligible resident in states like California.
This month, a Biden appointee and law professor called upon the United Nations to act to secure reparations for black Americans and to end “the continuation of slavery” through mass incarceration in the United States. Howard Law Professor Justin Hansford is the only American representative on the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent.
Recently, Democrats introduced a bill demanding $14 trillion in reparations.
As task forces in states like California have issued recommendations for payments, the demands are presenting a challenge for Democratic politicians who have long campaigned on such payments as a moral imperative. That bill has now come due but politicians like California Gov. Gavin Newsom have sought to pivot away from demands from his own Reparations Task Force for massive payments.
Trust in our public schools has fallen to record lows with a major exodus out of public education. This is due in part to the view that teachers and administrators now put political and social agendas ahead of traditional educational priorities — even as scores continue to fall in many districts. With some declaring that teaching is “a political act,” parents are increasingly taking their kids to schools with a focus on core subjects and skills.
The Pulitzer/1619 proposals may soon bring the issue to classrooms across the country.
The curriculum asks “should reparations be paid for the United States’ use of enslaved labor?” However, the guidelines declare that students would be assessed based on their presentations that seem to assume that reparations should be made:
“A project-based learning rubric will be used to evaluate final presentations created by students to share their research into the lasting impacts of slavery on the wealth gap for African Americans, and their cases for reparations to descendents of enslaved Africans and African Americans. Their presentations should also share what math function the U.S. should use to determine and provide monetary preparations.”
That “assessment” will likely strike many parents as suggesting more indoctrination than education on the issue.
What is interesting is that Pulitzer/1619 Project designers cite a proposed bill as the basis for the new curriculum. H.R. 40 is the proposal of Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D., Tx).
The bill has failed to pass in Congress, but would be the basis for the new curriculum. Lee recently said “H.R. 40 is 38 years on the books waiting for someone to say yes.” She is now calling on President Biden to use executive authority to unilaterally order the creation of the commission.
I am a New World Hispanic, a Caustizo, while of predominantly European ancestry I have around 20% non-White blood including an amount from West Africa.
Do I get my share of reparations, prorated of course down to the amount of black ancestry?
Or are reparations reserved only for victim type, b@@ch and moan leftist minorities?
I am asking for answers from our morally superior leftist readers. Please help!
I predict reparations will never happen unless upper middle class and wealthy, virtual signaling s@@tlibs are given some type of out (i.e. Gavin Newsom’s speech, buying anti-racism credits, more yard signs, demonstrations).
Only “bad” whites will be required to pay reparations. They deserve it, right?
antonio
Democrats are the brainiacs that defund the police, decriminalize shoplifting, promulgate no cash bail and then complain when there are no stores in a crime infested area.
Liberal policies always harm the people they want to help, as well as everyone else.
(1) The infiltration of the basic three Rs (reading, writing, ‘rithmetic) with political propaganda is about as low as it gets, forever polluting young minds with agenda-driven nonsense.
I’ve been gone for several days, but while in my vehicle, listened a great deal to NPR. Its consecutive programming constituted alleged victimhood after victimhood after victimhood, almost entirely about Blacks and LBGQTs. I note that at the end of at least one broadcast (I did not listen to the end of each program), the speaker mentioned program credits as “sponsored by Remake America.”
hmmm…..
(2) When I returned home, I read about a Midwestern university professor who docked grades for a student who made the mistake of using the phrase “biological women” in a research project proposal about the presence of trans women in girls’ locker rooms and competitions.This student was a cross-country and track athlete in high school and the beginning of her college career and wanted to research the effect of trans girls on student athletic teams–apparently a subject frowned upon by Woke professors.
The professor gave the student a failed mark because the term “biological women” was forbidden to use in the class. The professor noted, “Olivia, this is a solid proposal. However, the terms ‘biological women’ are exclusionary and are not allowed in this course as they further reinforce heteronormativity. Please reassess your topic and edit it to focus on women’s rights (and not just ‘females’) and I ‘ll regrade.” https://nypost.com/2023/06/05/university-of-cincinnati-student-alleges-professor-failed-her-project-for-using-the-term-biological-women/
You can read all about this nonsense by doing an internet search of student’s name, “Olivia Krolczyk.”
This is what our poor students must go through every day, swimming upstream against a wave of censoring, rebuking, criticizing, dismissing, discrediting, and rejecting their attempts to critically dissect, research, and come to their own conclusions.
Yup, this is really happening across America, everyone.
Diversity, Inequity, Exclusion (DIE) has an ouroboros effect.
Just yesterday KJP stated that having a busload of illegals shipped to CA or NY is dangerous and needs to be stopped as we have had 6 million come over the border since this tools team was put in place.
Inflation will come down, the war in Ukraine will end, crime will eventually abate after the people are sick enough of it and Biden will be gone and even the woke and trans garbage for our kids will turn….but the 10 million illegals that arrive during his 4 years will be here forever.
A moron bloviates. ^^
bug
It is so much easier to be a juvenile moron than to actually reply to my comment. Bug is a pest, and a juvenile one at that. Ooh, look at me, I know what bloviate means. I’m the smartest kid in junior year, even my two mothers say so.
I did reply to your comment.
bug
(I believe hullbobby was referring to a substantive reply to his comment, not what you supplied. Substantive debate is what improves us all, not juvenile insults. Thanks)
It is not bloviates if it is factual.
I look forward to my comment getting deleted.
Given the math skills of American students, this project is not going very far.
I’m encouraged by the creativity shown by this educational approach. I know, also, that it’s the same creativity that will threaten many thought challenged magats here on the blog comments section….
It’s not actually entirely new, either. There was an educational program that was called Project Learning Tree that worked environmental topics into the standard educational subjects in school dating back about forty years now. While doing some freelancing in college I wrote about it for a magazine put out by the Department of Environmental Protection in the state of Connecticut. At the time, Project Learning Tree was being sponsored by Champion Paper in Stamford, CT…one of the worst lumber business polluters in the world. Several towns just downriver from one of their processing plants in Tennessee suffered from cancer clusters due to the large amount of dioxin Champion put into the river and dioxin is one of the worst carcinogens on the planet…
This brings up the topic of how the corporate entity will do things like sponsor a decent learning initiative in order to subvert it to the degree they can. Another subject to be explored for sure, but I’ve never been able to get around how hard Champion Paper worked to get the idea that forests needed to essentially be clear cut every 25 years for that forest to be at its most healthy state. Dark comedy always finds a way, doesn’t it?
That aside…, I’m a fan of the 1619 project and have much respect for Nicole Hannah Jones….
However Turley’s got almost as much of a hard on for her as he does for Erik Loomis in the grudge department. And holding a grudge is seemingly what Turley does best. His attempts at denigrating both Jones and Loomis is filled with subtextual rage. My guess is both wear it as a badge of honor, knowing that it’s high time to admit Turley wears his hair dye better than Rudy Giuliani.
bug
Reparations are not seriously considered by serious people, because the idea is morally abhorrent. Even if A visited an injustice to B, A and B are both dead. Punishing C to benefit D will not vindicate B, just visit a new and independent injustice on C. Two wrongs still do not make a right. But even setting aside the moral minefield and the practical considerations of determining who is D who should be entitled to benefit from the injustice visited upon B (not to mention who is C who must pay for the transgressions of A), even if we view it as just a math problem, the possible variables are just too subjective and overwhelm the calculations.
The poverty in Africa was dire and remains dire. Opportunities to accumulate wealth afforded to African Americans, though unfairly limited, were still far greater than those offered to the typical African tribesman. A credit is due for these increased opportunities which might from a dollar and sense perspective swallow the whole. Say what you will, but D is far better off than Z, his distant cousin back in Africa.
Hundreds of thousands of Union soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice to expunge the National guilt of slavery. The wives, sons and daughters of the fallen deserve compensation too. Furthermore, how much wealth would those soldiers have accumulated if they had not been mowed down by musket fire in a moral crusade to end slavery? That gap must be filled too. Those credits should be tied to CPI, right?
That is not the only down payment that must be credited. How about the expenditures on the war on poverty and the great society? Local, state and federal welfare payments must certainly serve as a credit offsetting any obligation. How about the black hole of education spending since Brown and Bakke? Dare I mention crime rates and the damage to society and the costs of mass incarceration? We need to look at the whole picture to formulate an accurate equation, right?
The proponents of reparations are not really interested in a true accounting, and I know the real reason… because the proponents subscribe to modern economic insanity. Fiat money is free. The federal reserve just needs to run the presses and every D out there can be made a millionaire. Since that can be done without it costing anybody anything, there is no valid reason for not doing it, right? Those racist bankers just need to snap their fingers, right?
Politically charged and biased, but you’re on to a subject that needs to be discussed further. Soldiers’ death benefits have never been what they should’ve been.
Nor has the damage caused by the oil lobby, or the gun lobby, been properly quantified. Untold future damage inflicted by those industries would be quickly curtailed should they be forced to pay for what they’ve caused. And they’ve never had to pay their clean up costs.
Still, no way around it, slavery in this country got the worst of the worst and not only just a human rights sense, but in a quantifiable economic sense.
bug
Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” still lives !! Let’s authorize $14 Trillion in reparations for people who never were slaves and just add it to our $31 trillion dollar deficit. What could possibly go wrong ? And who said that Democrats couldn’t find a creative way to buy votes (the wide-open Southern border is already the biggest Democratic voter drive in history). Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
To say this is not indoctrination is completely and obviously either ignorant or intentionally disingenuous and working in conjunction with the radical Left.
The continued destruction of a generation of children continues unabated. The following is from the official NAEP website (not Fox news)
The 2022, the percentage of eighth-graders performing below the NAEP Basic level was larger by 7 percentage points compared to 2019. The percentage of students performing below NAEP Basic was larger than all previous assessments dating back to 2003. Twenty-six percent of eighth-graders performed at or above the NAEP Proficient level, which was 7 percentage points lower compared to 2019.estruction of a generation of children continues unabated.
These stats are appalling and the leftist who are our school systems are to blame. They are plain evil and will put this country’s future in peril.
No account for COVID. It did affect scores all across the nation.
Sure covid had an impact; but mostly because schools stayed closed for much longer than necessary as the CDC followed the advice of Randi Weingarten. Anyway that is besides the point. Proficiency might have dropped from 23% to 20%, Pathetic. Next will be transgendered math: calculations on how many genders one can conjure! Demented society ensuring its own destruction.
Alank,
Dont forget how Fauci, Walensky, and Weingarten are trying to rewrite history.
The one upside with the school closures and distance learning was parents were now able and shocked to see what was being taught. To the point, teachers were alarmed and some districts tried to force parents to sign waivers saying parents would NOT observe what was being taught even in their own homes.
That is what caused some parents to opt out and home school. That is what is driving parents to demand more transparency and have a say in what is taught to their children. And that is what is driving school choice.
Hey Anonymous, which party, supported and dictated to by the teacher’s unions, shut the schools for two years? Which party, supported by the unions, sued Florida because they opened the schools?