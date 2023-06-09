California Dreaming: Newsom’s Kidnapping Claim Against DeSantis is Long on Politics and Short on the Law

Below is my column in The Messenger on the call of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D., Cal.) for kidnapping charges against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.) for shipping undocumented migrants to California. It is a curious call for a governor to make after he ran ads in Florida calling on people to “join us in California.”
Here is the column:
“Kidnapping charges?” That hopeful tweet from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) came across as the ultimate example of California dreaming, as Newsom and a chorus of politicians and pundits called for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) to be charged criminally for transporting 36 people to Sacramento. California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) chimed in, declaring the flight from Florida might be “State-sanctioned kidnapping.”
Newsom added in the tweet: “You small, pathetic man. This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard.”
The problem, however, is that this is just like the transport of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in September 2022, which a number of Democratic leaders and legal experts insisted was also a clear case of kidnapping and human trafficking.
Newsom previously asked the U.S. Justice Department to investigate whether the flights are violations of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act — a ridiculous legal suggestion. To great acclaim, Rachael Rollins, then the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, announced that she was taking a look, “long and hard,” at potential charges.
Then nothing happened — except that Rollins herself was accused of wrongdoing and resigned in May, after the Justice Department refused to prosecute her.
Newsom cited the kidnapping statute but apparently failed to read it or the underlying cases. While there is a fair debate over the policy of relocation by states like Texas and Florida, the effort to use the criminal process as part of that political debate is … well, pathetic.
First, let’s look at the law. The California provision states that kidnapping involves someone who “abducts or takes by force or fraud any person contrary to the law of the place where that act is committed, and brings, sends, or conveys that person within the limits of this state.”
There is nothing unlawful about conveying individuals who are lawfully in the country pending their immigration hearings. Indeed, public interest groups and the federal government do so regularly, including late-night flights to various cities. Many migrants are released soon after capture, including some without a hearing date or court dates that are years in the future. They are then left to their own devices and destinations.
Moreover, it is not clear how transporting migrants who entered the country illegally to another state is a violation of law. If so, there would be a host of local Democratic and federal officials who could be charged on that basis. New York City recently sent migrants to other cities without their permission or prior notice; Democratic leaders in El Paso, Texas, have also arranged such transports.
None of these were denounced as state-sanctioned kidnapping — because they weren’t.
To drive home the point, Florida released a video showing migrants dancing to music on a bus, signing waivers, and smiling as they posed for photos on a plane.
Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) communications director Alecia Collins has publicly declared that each of these migrants gave “verbal and written consent … to go to California.”
California officials insisted that the consent must have been fraudulent, which seems a strange argument that the state itself is not an inducement.
There are good reasons why migrants might want to go to California, beyond just its beautiful weather and lifestyle. Newsom and other leaders have passed some of the nation’s most generous benefits for undocumented persons. In 2017, California declared itself a “sanctuary state” for undocumented migrants; Sacramento declared itself a “sanctuary city.” This all was enormously popular — until migrants actually began to appear in large numbers.
Obviously, if it can be shown that migrants were, say, promised a time-share in Malibu or other specific inducements by Florida officials, there might be viable claims of fraud. However, pitching the opportunities and protections of California as a sanctuary state is found on the state’s own websites. And Newsom has paid money for ads in both Texas and Florida, asking everyone living there to come “join us in California.”
Much of the media is reporting the pledge for a criminal investigation without noting the same allegations were made in the Martha’s Vineyard case and the glaring absence of criminal charges over that previous transport. While civil litigation is ongoing, the supposedly clear criminal charges have not been brought by Democratic prosecutors clearly motivated to do so. The reason is that these claims are made for cable news, not courts of law.
The sheriff in Bexar County, Texas, has reportedly submitted the results of an investigation to local prosecutors after the Martha’s Vineyard transport last year. It reportedly includes claims of felony and misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint, but didn’t name individual suspects. Local prosecutors may yield to temptation in moving a case forward, but they are unlikely to get very far absent some new evidence that migrants were sent to Cape Cod or California against their will.
Newsom, Bonta and other politicians are suggesting that migrants could come to California on their own but that it is a crime to transport them at state expense. So, when public interest and migrant-assistance groups raise money to transport migrants, are they also kidnappers?
Bonta appears ready to dismiss the verbal and written waivers of these migrants as meaningless because, he says, “it was false. You can’t consent based on deception.”
Yet, given California’s ample package of benefits for undocumented migrants — ranging from free college to driver’s licenses, cash assistance and food stamps — it was no deception for Florida to highlight the Golden State’s status as a sanctuary state. It also is why it is perfectly rationale for migrants to want to go to the state.
Unless information to the contrary arises, these adults made the decision to enter the United States, and they can choose to go to any U.S. state once they are released by the federal government. That may be the meaning of opportunity to some, or the definition of insanity to others — but it is no kidnapping.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
35 thoughts on “California Dreaming: Newsom’s Kidnapping Claim Against DeSantis is Long on Politics and Short on the Law”
Please, please, please run for POTUS, Gavin!!! Stupidity and incompetence are not obstacles! Just ask Kamala!
Given Joe’s age and functionality, there is great fear that there will soon be an absolute shortage dumb ideas, poorly thought out plans and mendacity. Destiny calls you!
24/7/365 Clown Show. Fitting it comes from the State where movies are made. Put your sanctuary city money where your mouth is. Pathetic. Only thing worse is the propaganda lapdog media. And don’t come to Florida if you are a Dem. We like our freedoms.
In one way Newsome is a rather cagey fellow. He is in control of a state that by every measure is failing. Newsome is just proving to his friends in Washington that if he is elected to the Senate that he will be the puppet boy for the Democratic party. You cant fault him for wanting to get the hell out of Dodge as fast as he can as more hell breaks loose in California. He’s just serving himself rather than serving the citizens of California. That there boy may be stupid but he ain’t dumb.
TiT,
I cannot believe how he thinks he can run on his so-called success as the gov of CA.
If by some crazy chance that he is the Democrat presidential candidate, he will want to turn the rest of the US into a cesspool like CA.
ALL lawyers lose credibility and respect when the likes of attorneys general (Bonta) or U.S. attorneys (Rachel Rollins) engage in political/partisan antics (to much fanfare) such as this. Bravo to the good professor Turley, who calls them as he sees them and doesn’t take political sides when he sees improper or partisan conduct. We won’t find this angle reported in/on MSM.
Newsome isn’t even worth the price of his hair gel.
Just a heads up for trump supporters that live in a alternative reality, Turley also wrote another column in The Messenger writing that trump is in serious trouble. But so far, nothing here on his blog, one has to wonder why.
I have just finished reading that column. It’s an interesting meandering over the facts. I think the professor will try to portray a dismissive tone about the whole affair. He seems determined to blame the FBI by focusing on their past mistakes, not the merits of the case. That is an admission that President Trump is in more trouble than the professor lets on.
Where’s the money?
Jim22,
You mean this money,
Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals contents of Biden bribery doc
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/marjorie-taylor-greene-reveals-contents-biden-bribery-doc
Yes! The press will ignore it though.
Hey Joseph Strom, just to make sure I read the post by Professor Turley again. I found no mention of Trump or the FBI. Perhaps a more persuasive argument would provide a legal rationale for kidnapping in your assessment. The common mode of action by the dishonest is to avoid that which is indefensible by changing the subject matter. We got your numba.
And two more of Trump’s lawyers just quit: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/09/trump-lawyers-quit-classified-documents-case.html
For an overview of possible indictment charges: https://www.emptywheel.net/2023/06/09/after-ten-months-people-finally-believe-this-is-an-espionage-act-case/
I would suggest that neither you nor I have any insight into the reasons behind their departure. Indeed, they issued very positive statements about representing Trump–something not required by either law or ethics.
“’It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him, and we know he will be vindicated in his battle against the Biden Administration’s partisan weaponization of the American justice system,’ the attorneys said.” https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/09/trump-lawyers-quit-classified-documents-case.html
This particular paragraph caught my attention.
“Trump is now facing the most serious criminal charges in his career. If successful and Trump is not pardoned by himself or one of his Republican competitors (or even by a magnanimous Joe Biden), it could be a lethal threat. At 76 years old, Trump would be unlikely to survive a prison stint even without the imposition of the maximum sentences allowed under these charges.
He will surrender on Tuesday — but that will be only the start of an existential fight for Trump.”
It is really out of the ordinary for the professor to claim a threat of death if President Trump does go to prison. Is he setting up an excuse? That he will be in danger of dying if he is found guilty, and to avoid jail, he can cite his age as a reason.
He wasn’t talking about a death threat, only about dying of old age while serving a long prison sentence.
Send all undocumented immigrants to California. The experience in Florida and other States is that every 1% increase in undocumented immigrants the homicide rate goes up 3.6%.
You nail it to the wall, Jonathan: “It is a curious call for a governor to make after he ran ads in Florida calling on people to ‘join us in California.’” I doubt that Gavin Newsom has ever thought anything out farther than a single step at a time. I don’t think he has the mental discipline to avoid reacting before he thinks about what he’s saying.
Good points Yordie. Being from San Diego, Newsom is only interested in hairspray sales, combs, and any reflective surface so he can see how much his crowned teeth shine…
Newsom fails to understand that DeSantis is a Governor, not some private citizen he can push around and bully.
More examples of the two-tier “justice” system in the U.S. under the Biden administration and Democrat bureaucracy: One set of laws for Democrats, and a completely different set for Republicans. How do those who vote for democrats not see the blatant ongoing attacks on “our” democracy, on civil rights, and liberty?
Gov. Newsom is fast becoming Gov. Nuisance. From this fake kidnapping threat to his proposed anti-gun constitutional amendment, it’s clear the guy is grandstanding because he’s desperate for media attention. It’s a short trip from Sacramento to Hollywood, where he’d no doubt be a happier person.
Once again a Democrat is calling for the arrest of a potential opponent for doing exactly what another Democrat (Biden) is doing. Biden has been shipping illegals all over the country, Mayor Adams in NY has been shipping illegals all over his state, the governor of TX (I know, he is a Republican, but he isn’t a presidential contender) has been shipping illegals all over the country, and yet not one call for a “kidnapping” charge. Boy, the Democrats really are fascist.
There is a difference between the federal government moving immigrants and a state. The federal government has jurisdiction over the movement of immigrants apprehended at the border anywhere in the country. They are in federal custody. Florida has no authority to move immigrants outside the state, primarily through deception and false promises. Mayor Adams has been coordinating with the NY governor to move immigrants within the state. The purpose of movement within the state is to facilitate the use of resources. Florida is just moving immigrants for political purposes.
Mayor Adams may be coordinating with the NY governor, but he is not coordinating with those cities and counties as they have all issued a state of emergency to prevent his and the governor actions.
Just like in Martha’s Vineyard, those cities and counties dont want them either.
How would you know that? If the governor and the mayor are coordinating then logic follows that the governor would have state agencies coordinate with local authorities and counties. Martha’s Vineyard did not have the full resources to handle the immigrants dropped off. They did treat them to temporary shelter and accommodated them. They were moved to where there were better resources and facilities to hold immigrants. They did ‘not’ not want them. They did not have the proper resources. They were dropped off as a political stunt.
Then why is Adams suing them?
You really believe Martha’s Vineyard does not have the resources?
Yes, it was a political stunt.
The following reality of how fast the residents got the illegals off the island was not lost on the rest of us normal people.
“How would you know that?”
Because I live there and our town sued NY and got them to stop sending illegal aliens here.
Jim22,
I read it in the news of Mayor Adams attempting to send illegals to other cities without their knowledge.
They sue him, he sues them.
Upstate,
My reply was directed to J.S. We replied at the same time.
Unfortunately we are looking at this guy being the next President of the United States.
It will never happen. Even the Democrats find him repellent
But . . . but . . . his HAIR! What democrat can not love him for his hair?
You are assuming that matters. They will just put him in at the last second. The press will act amazed at how it would never have seemed possible that Newson won. His eight year reign will see the SCOTUS turn and then it is over folks as the indoctrinated youth infect the courts like a cancer.
I would prefer to see Ron DeSantis stay in Florida as the successful governor he has shown to be, unlike Newsom. But it appears that DeSantis is bent on running for governor as a former US Naval Officer of 15 yrs who saw combat in Iraq advising the SEALS. If true, then we can expect to see a clash of titans: Deep State/DNC/MSM vs DeSantis/USA. Should be interesting to see who is left standing after the blood loss across the country.
Maybe I’m wrong, and perhaps the US needs a President who is a trained military officer who fought the enemy like George Washington?
Strange times to live in the United States.
During the surge, DeSantis served as a senior legal adviser to the SEAL who commanded Special Operations Task Force-West in Fallujah, Navy Capt. Dane Thorleifson….DeSantis was responsible for helping ensure that the missions of Navy SEALs and Army Green Berets in that wide swath of the Western Euphrates River Valley were planned according to the rule of law and that captured detainees were humanely treated, said his commander at the time. “He did a phenomenal job,” Thorleifson, 55, said of DeSantis in a Herald/Times interview. “It was a pretty complex time, with Iraqi sovereignty starting to take hold.”It was up to DeSantis, the lone lawyer with the Judge Advocate General Corps (JAG), to not only assure that the men were treated humanely and interrogated in accordance with the Geneva Conventions and U.S. military regulations, but to make sure that, when warranted, they were handed off to the proper legal authorities in Iraq for prosecution in that country’s nascent judicial system, Thorleifson said.
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/state-politics/article218804380.html