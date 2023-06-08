War’s First Casualty: Ukraine Reportedly Sabotaged Nord Stream and Then Lied About It

It is often said that “The first casualty when war comes is truth.” The line is attributed to Hiram W Johnson in 1929 in a debate over a dubious effort to legislatively ban war. That line is not original to Johnson but what followed should be equally notable: “this mode of propaganda whereby … people become war hungry in their patriotism and are lied into a desire to fight. We have seen it in the past; it will happen again in the future.”
This week, a new story suggests that Johnson’s prediction may be proven . . . yet again. The Washington Post is reporting that material leaked by Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, revealed that the Biden Administration knew three months ago that it was Ukraine that was planning to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines. Teixeira is now criminally charged under the Espionage Act.
If true, the Administration withheld the information for months as the media widely speculated that Russia blew up its own pipeline. Russia accused the United States of approving the attack by Ukrainian forces.
President Joe Biden was presumably informed by the intelligence agencies. Yet, as speculation continued and Russia pointed fingers as Ukrainian and the U.S., Biden told the public “the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies. We will work with our allies to get to the bottom (of) precisely what happened. Just don’t listen to what Putin’s saying. What he’s saying we know is not true.”
As Biden “worked with our allies to get to the bottom of what happened,” the Administration knew that months previously it was told by a Ukrainian whistleblower that the CIA was told that a six-person team of Ukrainian special forces were planning to rent a boat, dive to the seafloor and blow up the Nord Stream project. The operation was reportedly led by Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces.
It is not clear what president Volodymyr Zelenskiy knew or when he knew it. However, we knew of this report long before the pipeline was destroyed in the very way described by the whistleblower.
Not even the environmental damage by the alleged Ukrainian attack or the blow to our allies was enough for the Administration to reveal the alleged plot. The sabotage reportedly resulted in “more than 115,000 tons of natural gas escap[ing] the damaged pipeline in just six days, with a greenhouse gas contribution of approximately 15 million tons of CO2—or the amount of carbon that can be absorbed by roughly 580 million trees in a year.”
It was also not inclined to tell the press in multiple press conferences or presumably Congress as the Administration demanded billions for the war.
Now a new environmental disaster is building after sabotaging the Kakhovka hydro-electric dam in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine. Russia has accused Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused “Russian terrorists.”
This follows new evidence that Ukraine appeared responsible for the drone attack on the Kremlin recently. Zelenskyy also denied any involvement in that attack. Ukraine stood back as many of us speculated that this seemed like a false flag attack by Russia. After all, it seemed almost laughable in its objective if it sought to kill Putin or cause serious damage to the government.
Western countries have stressed that their military aid to Ukraine was premised on the country not attacking Russia on Russian soil. However, the larger question is whether such intelligence should be kept from Congress and the public when we have already spent over $75 billion on Ukraine.
It also raises a continued question over the Biden Administration withholding evidence that contradicts its national security claims. The Republicans have fought to gain access to a critical State Department cable that appears to refute President Biden and other officials who insisted that they had no prior warning of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. We ended up leaving $7 billion in top military equipment to terrorists, costing the lives of service members, and left thousands of allies behind.
The lack of candor over Ukraine denied critical information on the conduct of our ally at a time when the public is debating the increasing costs of the war. If Ukraine is engaging in sabotage against our other allies (and the environment), we have a right to know. If committed by Ukraine, the drone attack on the Kremlin was remarkably stupid. It threatened an escalation of the conflict with little obvious military advantage. With tens of billions of dollars going to Ukraine and a world teetering on the brink of a large conflict, we (and particularly Congress) need to know if our allies are telling us the truth or whether they are reliable allies. Likewise, if Zelenskyy did not now of these major operations, it is a fair question to ask who is really in charge of the country or whether Zelenskyy is engaging in willful blindness.
It is even more troubling when Administration officials are presenting conflicting accounts or denying any knowledge of countervailing facts.
Throughout our history, Administrations have jettisoned truth when embarking on war. The most glaring example is the Tonkin Bay Incident that was used to justify the Vietnam War, an attack on U.S. vessels that was later debunked. Likewise, the Pentagon Papers during the Vietnam War revealed, according to the New York Times, the government “systematically lied, not only to the public but also to Congress.”
This is precisely why Congress is given oversight authority and why war powers are shared with Congress. The most important power held by Congress is the power of the purse. It has an obligation to guarantee that money is being spent wisely and based on accurate information.
Many of us supported the sanctions against Russia and still support the Ukrainians in their fight to protect their homeland. However, that does not mean that we should be played for chumps.
71 thoughts on “War’s First Casualty: Ukraine Reportedly Sabotaged Nord Stream and Then Lied About It”
“It’s time to stop talkin’ and start chalkin’.”
– Chick Hearn, L.A. Lakers Announcer
Even the Babylon Bee is wise to this Bidelensky war with Russia.
The dam disaster comes just months after a dripping-wet Zelensky pulled a Baltic Sea Bass out of his trousers and then announced that Russia had blown up the Nordstream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.
https://babylonbee.com/news/the-russians-blew-up-our-dam-says-zelensky-while-still-holding-detonation-plunger-thingy
Ukraine blowing up Nordstream is ludicrous revisionist history.
The Obama/Biden/Nuland puppet coup Ukraine government wants weapons and funding from Germany to keep its citizens under totalitarian and genocidal rule .
Blowing up Nordstream was an act of war upon Germany.
If Ukraine actually destroyed Germany’s low-cost major energy supply, Germany would not be giving Ukraine a single pfennig.
Ukraine was told by the illicit U.S. regime to take the credit, so that naïve and silenced journalists would stop telling the truth.
Anyone wanting to read how the British government, with the collaboration of the Roosevelt administration lied us into WW II, see Hunter DeRensis, “The Campaign to Lie America Into World War II”, the American Conservative, 12/6/19. An excerpt:
“With the pieces in place, Stephenson [British agent] directed British lyricist Eric Maschwitz to create two forgeries: one, a map showing a German war plan to occupy South America; the other, a Nazi plan to abolish the world’s religions. These fake documents were provided by the BSC to Donovan, who gave them to the president.
“I have in my possession a secret map made in Germany by Hitler’s government—by the planners of the new world order,” Franklin Roosevelt announced during an October 27 radio address at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. “It is a map of South America and a part of Central America, as Hitler proposes to reorganize it. …This map makes clear the Nazi design not only against South America but against the United States itself.”
“Your government has in its possession another document made in Germany by Hitler’s government,” continued Roosevelt. “It is a plan to abolish all existing religions—Protestant, Catholic, Mohammedan, Hindu, Buddhist, and Jewish alike. …In the place of the Bible, the words of Mein Kampf will be imposed and enforced as Holy Writ. And in place of the cross of Christ will be put two symbols—the swastika and the naked sword.”
President Joe Biden was presumably informed by the intelligence agencies.
It is hard to believe that US intelligence agencies were not aware that Communist China leaders were in discussions with Communist Cuba. It is hard to believe this is happening once again.
Obama/Biden are responsible for this development 110%.
JFK’s greatest accomplishment as US President was thwarting the Cuban US Missile crisis. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr should use this news to push Biden and his handlers out of the DNC and perhaps save our country from Democrats. Period.
Cuba to Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing on U.S.
Beijing agrees to pay Havana several billion dollars for eavesdropping facility
https://www.wsj.com/articles/cuba-to-host-secret-chinese-spy-base-focusing-on-u-s-b2fed0e0
free link
If will make anyone feel safer, the CIA has a strategy after all:
CIA
@CIA
CIA’s 2023 theme for #Pride Month is WELCO-ME!
Wellness
Equity
LGBTQ+
Community
Openness
ME!
Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers.
https://twitter.com/CIA/status/1666792191057092608
TL;DR
BOHICA: Bend Over Here It Comes Again
After all, it is entirely apparent that Ukraine’s crack team of Navy Seals pulled off this daring underwater attack in the dead of night, after Joe Biden assured America that Yes, we can do and it I guarantee we will.
Jesus H. Christ. How stupid are we as a country?
I know. The head of the Biden crime family stated this when the war was breaking out.
I didn’t read today’s slop, because I don’t need to. Turley spins the facts according to his assignment for the day, and today’s assignment includes two attacks against Ukraine. That, in and of itself, is enough to tell me that today’s post is just slop and not worth my time.
The Washington Post is stating that Ukraine did it, not Turley. Turley is commenting on their story. However, unless the WaPo is lying, then, ipso facto, Biden lied.
“If true, the Administration withheld the information for months as the media widely speculated that Russia blew up its own pipeline.”
Reading something before commenting upon it is one sign of intelligence. You clearly don’t display that one.
READ what Turley said: here are the buzzwords that really matter, which is why I didn’t waste time reading Turley’s purchased slop: “reportedly”…”suggests”….”may be proven”…”if true”…”presumably”…”speculation”…”administration was told that CIA was told” (double hearsay)…”alleged plot”…”reportedly”….”….”many of us speculated”….”seemed like a false flag”….”seemed”…”appears to refute”….”IF committed by Ukraine”. Despite these loophoes, big enough to drive a truick through, Turley nevertheless states the following, as if what he claims are actual facts: “The lack of candor over Ukraine denied critical information on the conduct of our ally at a time when the public is debating the increasing costs of the war. If Ukraine is engaging in sabotage against our other allies (and the environment), we have a right to know.”
The real kicker here explains WHY Turley wrote this piece in the first place: to defend dumbaxx Jim Jordan’s abise of the House’s oversight power for political purposes: “This is precisely why Congress is given oversight authority and why war powers are shared with Congress. The most important power held by Congress is the power of the purse. It has an obligation to guarantee that money is being spent wisely and based on accurate information.” Oh, and he throws in a dig about the withdrawal from Afghanistan without mentioning that it was Trump who made the diasterous deal with the Taliban–turning loose 5,000 of them, drawing down our troops from 14,000 to 2,500, not arranging for any air or land base, and not involving our Afghan allies, so they just gave up. Trying to blame Biden for Trump’s errors in judgment and poor deal-making will be a Republican talking point. Today’s post is just part of that strategy.
THIS IS PRECISELY WHY? Turley’s piece PRECISELY says nothing, proven by the qualifiers he uses, cited above.
I tend to think the claims that Ukraine blew up the pipeline are incorrect.
I find Seymour Hirsch reporting that Biden blew up the pipeline to be more credible.
Regardless. I want to hear EVERYONES claims and their evidence.
If you have3 evidence that Russia blew up their own pipeline – provide it.
That said – the claim that they did has always defied logic. The consequences of destroyign the pipeline made the EU dependent on the US for LNG.
It benefited the US and harmed Russia.
But if you have a credible case that Russia did it – make that case.
But lets have evidence not Putin is so evil he does bad things that hurt himself and russian people more than anyone else.
We are having a similar spat now. A major Damn in russian controlled ukrainian teritory has been blown up. Several sources are claiming the Russians did id.
Tucker Carlson devoted his first twitter episode to the claim that Ukraine did it.
Tucker made a good argument.
But ultimately I think the argument that Russia blew up THIS dam is better.
While the long term consequences for Russia – and the world are not good – Russias LONG TERM ability to hold crimea is weakened.
But its Short term ability to hold it and avoid a political devestating loss is enhanced.
Further the damage to the dam suggests it was blown with tones of explosives from the inside. That is pretty hard for Ukrainians to accomplish.
At the same Time Carlson correctly noted that Ukraine has threatened to blow the dam repeatedly.
As noted above – in the short run this significantly delays or redirects what was the expected ukrainian counter attack.
At the same time it substantially increases the odds that Ukraine could retake Crimea in the long run with little fighting.
There are good arguments for Ukraine having done this as well as against.
One is not nuts for taking either position.
One is not nuts for claiming Ukraine blew up Nord II.
One is not nuts for claiming that the US blew up Nord II.
But it is highly unlikely Russia Blew up Nord II.
If yopu beleive otherwise – make the argument – but make a better argument than “Putin bad”
This idiot doesn’t read anything yet thinks her comments matter. The Biden crime family is responsible for this.
When you repeat the swill you hear coming from Mark Levin’s mouth, you reveal your discipleship.
Gigi: “I didn’t read today’s slop, because I don’t need to.”
lin: “Then why are you here? Methinks the good professor writes everyday with the intention that it will be read before comments are made. ..So you must be a daily follower, or in your words, a “disciple?”
Gigi: “Turley spins the facts according to his assignment for the day,”
lin: “Who assigned to you the task of trying to discredit and disrespect him for the day?”
Gigi: “today’s post is just slop and not worth my time.”
lin: “How do you know it is just slop if you did not read it?” “How did you ascertain that the professor’s post “includes two attacks against Ukraine’ if you did not read it?”
“Is it possible that some readers might find your comments to be redundant ‘just slop’ as well?”
Thanks.