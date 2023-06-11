“God is Not the Author of Confusion”: Charges Dropped Against Protester Who Read Biblical Passages at Pride Event

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that it is dropping charges against Damon Atkins after the preacher was arrested citing the Bible in protest of an LGBTQ Pride event in Reading, Pennsylvania. The only reason that the charges were dropped is that a third party videotaped the scene and disproved the account of the arresting officer. Ironically, Atkins was reciting 1 Corinthians 14:33 that begins “For God is not the author of confusion.” That role appears to rest with the Reading police, which processed a wildly exaggerated account of the encounter.
Atkins was arrested on June 6 for “disorderly conduct, engaged in fighting.” However, a video of Atkins’ encounter with the police officer disproved the officer’s statement, as acknowledged in a press release.
For many, the case is likely reminiscent of the arrest of the woman for praying near an abortion clinic in Britain. Fortunately, this case was dropped.
Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach admitted that the arrest of Atkins was “unlawful” and “could open the City of Reading and their police department to legal action.”
In the YouTube video, Atkins is shown talking with Sgt. Bradley McClure as he proclaims Bible verses. McClure clearly wants him to stop but Atkins notes “this is public property.”
McClure tells him “Let them have their day.”
That is a fair sentiment but it did not convince Atkins who responded “Oh, I’m respecting.” McClure makes no head way in the conversation and walks away before turning back as Atkins resumes preaching. He says “That’s it, you’re done” and arrests him to the applause of people in the Pride Event.
What is notable is that, absent the videotape, Atkins would have had a difficult time refuting that he engaged in fighting. What is equally notable is the lack of any public statement on the repercussions for an officer making such a false charge. This was clearly a protest that was protected under the First Amendment. The violation of Atkins’ rights should result in something more than a shrug and dismissal of the charges.
46 thoughts on ““God is Not the Author of Confusion”: Charges Dropped Against Protester Who Read Biblical Passages at Pride Event”
The officer needs to be officially chastised but won’t because too many in government support the homosexual agenda. Glad someone came to their senses and ended this episode.
Meanwhile here in Doublestandardstan you can have leftists BLOCKING EXPRESSWAYS with impunity, bombing and burning pro-life entities with impunity, taking over entire blocks of places like Seattle with impunity and yet this almost silent protester is arrested and had the sword of Damocles hanging over his poor neck, a sword that would have fallen if not for video exonerating the poor Christian.
This cop should not only be fired, he should be arrested for making a false report, an action that is a felony if committed by a member of the non-favored class. The department and the city should be sued to high heaven as well.
If the cop was a white guy attacking a black or Muslim person the media would be screaming and demanding the release of his body cam footage…and yet we haven’t heard a peep about such video. Why not? If he didn’t have it on the how come? If he had it on then where is it?
We are entering into a pagan world. Here are some interesting coincidences: 26 June 2003 was Lawrence vs Texas (struck down law making homosexuality illegal). 26 June 2013 United States vs Windsor struck Dow the Defense of Marriage Act DOMA), 26 June 2015 decision favors same sex marriage.
Why 26 June? On purpose? This is the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in Greenwich Village, NY took place between 24-29 June 1969 when the gay bar was raided.
Why does a group get one whole month for sexual behavior? We have one day to celebrate far more important events! This takes place in the the month of Tammuz (essentially the same month as “pride” month.
Some would argue this is the pagan principality of sexuality and androgyny Ishtar and she mourned after her lover Tammuz. His month is the same as the Hebrew month of the golden calf, June.
Strange coincidences.
The mental institutions need to be reopened and refilled. Does not even nature show you that this lifestyle is not right?
The response would be that “homosexuality occurs in nature.” It can and is generally accompanied by overpopulation. Murder, rape, incest and necrophelia also exist in nature, so maybe not the best argument for defending their particular perversion.
The LGBTQ agenda is a JEWISH agenda.
Strange, none of the usual left-wing trolls are on here trying to defend Sgt. McClure’s actions. I guess the “best” we can hope for is an off-topic deflection like the comment below. vvv
I have no issues with the alphabet thru letter ‘B’. Thereafter it turns to a different conversation with respect to ‘hybrids’, their agenda and those who advocate for them. You want a safe space? Join a commune and retreat from the larger society. the world is not safe, even for straights of either persuasion, who can’t walk the streets of SFO without stepping in shit.
ZZDoc – two points. LGB and TQ are irreconcilable. They will eventually divorce.
The “+” stands for pedophile.
There will be no justice here until Sgt. Bradley McClure receives the punishment that Atkins would have received if he had been convicted.
I think we’ll ALL be looking for the False Arrest and Imprisonment Lawsuit….. and the demotion of the arresting officer…..
(You may cue the crickets…)
demotion of the arresting officer
Demotion to former LEO. He has no business wearing a badge. He needs to find a different line of work.
No matter if the sergeant materially misrepresented the actions of the Christian activist or not there is no justification for condemning “the police.” Whatever it was the sergeant did, it was the act of an individual and should be recognized as such. If he falsified a police report you can expect his agency, very much aware of its fiscal and political liability, to take prompt action. If his misconduct was significant you can expect the case will interest an attorney. In short, there is plenty of jeopardy for the sergeant, his department, and his city, but not for “the police” because “the police” weren’t involved. Reading some of these comments reminds me of when Obama revealed his own ignorance (and questionable legal training) by prematurely criticizing the Cambridge cop for daring to anger Obama’s a-hole buddy as he did his job.
reminds me of when Obama revealed his own ignorance (and questionable legal training) by prematurely criticizing the Cambridge cop for daring to anger Obama’s a-hole buddy as he did his job.
In what way? With Obama, he misstated what the police officer had done. Here, it is clear what the police officer did. While it may be true that all “the police” are not guilty due to the actions of this one bad-apple cop, the two situations seem to have little in common.
No God does not create confusion or deception, that would be Satan.