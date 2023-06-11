Trying Trump: Scandal May Be His Element — But This Time May Be Different

Below is the column in the Messenger on the Trump indictment. As expected, Trump is already campaigning on the issue. In a rally in Georgia, Trump declared: “They’ve launched one witch hunt after another to try and stop our movement, to thwart the will of the American people. In the end, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you.” Trump may not be the first president to be arrested, but his case is already unprecedented. It could get even more wild in the months to come.
Here is the column:
“I will have to place you under arrest.” Those words to an American president have only been uttered once in history. And, no, it was not a line uttered at Mar-a-Lago. Those were the words of William Henry West, a Civil War-era African American soldier and later a police officer, when he arrested Ulysses S. Grant for speeding in a horse-drawn carriage on the streets of Washington, D.C. in 1872.
Grant had been warned previously about his speeding and, according to West, looked like “a schoolboy who had been caught in a guilty act by his teacher.”
Unlike Donald Trump, Grant did not proclaim, “I am an innocent man!” But, then again, he was not looking at charges that could bring as much as 20 years in prison. (Grant paid a $20 fine).
West and President Grant became friends. That also is not likely to occur between Trump and the Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel, Jack Smith, who Trump has called a “rabid wolf.”
Many are celebrating what the Drudge Report suggested was “the downfall of the Don.” However, destroying Trump in a scandal is like trying to drown a manatee: Both are in their element.
The fact is that many people will see this indictment as confirmation of their worst expectations of either Trump or the Justice Department.
It will be difficult to get through a trial before the 2024 presidential election. Even if the Justice Department pushed for a trial, judges likely would balk at the notion of trying this case months before the election. Either way, Trump — if he won reelection to the White House — could give himself a pardon before or after any conviction.
How the Justice Department proceeds from this point will either confirm or rebut allegations of political bias.
One of the open questions will be the other part of Smith’s mandate. He was asked to look into criminal charges related to both the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the Capitol and the classified documents which Trump allegedly held at his Mar-a-Lago home. Smith made fast work of the Mar-a-Lago part, but there is no indication of what is occurring on the other matter.
If Smith has found that there is no basis for criminal charges over Trump’s role on Jan. 6, it would be the final rejection of claims by the House of Representatives’ Jan. 6th Committee and by a host of politicians and pundits. The question is whether Smith will be as quick to resolve that question as he has been in alleging the crimes at Mar-a-Lago.
Regarding Mar-a-Lago, the reported inclusion of a charge under the Espionage Act is a bit surprising, given the novel legal issues surrounding the handling of such documents. However, the inclusion of false-statement and obstruction charges is what many of us have predicted all along. These are the favorite charges of federal prosecutors; they are easier to prove and can be presented as stand-alone offenses.
When Grant was arrested, he did not contest the charge. Either he was speeding or he was not. But these charges against Trump can have the same cut-and-dried look for jurors: Either a statement was true or it was not. While there will be a question of whether Trump or his lawyers were responsible for false representations to federal authorities about the alleged documents, the question for the jury is free from the factual and constitutional complexities suggested by his team.
Those charges will become even more challenging for Trump if, as rumored, Smith has secured the cooperation of individuals within the Trump team. Earlier, Smith reportedly compelled the appearance of Trump lawyers before the grand jury. There is also a leak suggesting that Smith has an audiotape of Trump referring to his possession of a classified document on Iran — and acknowledging that he could not show or discuss the contents.
For two years, I have said that the Mar-a-Lago charges — particularly obstruction — represent the greatest threat to Donald Trump. It remains baffling why Trump forced this issue over these documents rather than just give them all back. (He could still have gotten access to them from the National Archives.) He knew that he was unlikely to receive much deference from the DOJ. Yet, he allowed this collateral controversy to consume his campaign.
Once again, however, the campaign is all about Trump. Moreover, there could be a method to the madness, as Trump seeks to try this case before the public.
Indeed, the ultimate jury in this case could prove to be the American people. The 2024 election could become a referendum on this case. I have long maintained that presidents can pardon themselves, and Trump could well use his mugshot as a campaign poster.
One of the early issues for the court in Florida will be whether to gag the former president from campaigning on this matter. That could raise serious free-speech concerns and could prove one of the early appellate issues in the case if the court imposes strict limits on what Trump can say about it.
Trump, based on past behavior, is likely to invite rather than avoid such fights.
The Justice Department has done tremendous damage to itself — and, potentially, to this case — due to its prior history with Trump. FBI and Justice officials have shown open bias against him and have treated him differently than figures like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. That record was further exposed recently by another special counsel, John Durham, who found that the Justice Department lacked a basis to launch the Russia-collusion investigation.
Polls show that the majority of Americans harbor serious doubts about the independence and integrity of the FBI. Many voters are skeptical over yet another criminal allegation just before a presidential election.
Trump is now facing the most serious criminal charges in his career. If successful and Trump is not pardoned by himself or one of his Republican competitors (or even by a magnanimous Joe Biden), it could be a lethal threat. At 76 years old, Trump would be unlikely to survive a prison stint even without the imposition of the maximum sentences allowed under these charges.
He will surrender on Tuesday — but that will be only the start of an existential fight for Trump.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
19 thoughts on “Trying Trump: Scandal May Be His Element — But This Time May Be Different”
Merrick Garland takes an on-going dispute between President Trump and the National Archives over classified records (records that he can legally declassify and possess under federal law) and then criminalizes any actions that President Trump takes to assert his privilege over the records. It was never a criminal case to begin with. But by getting the FBI to “raid” Mar-A-Lago, Garland found a sneaky way to get any process crimes legitimized. Notice that Garland chose NOT to use the FBI to “raid” the Penn Center, Biden’s Delaware residence, or the University of Delaware to seize the 1850 boxes of Biden records stored over there. Heaven forbid. The DOJ’s double standard is astounding.
Initially this seemed a disaster for Trump, and still may be, but it is also an opportunity. Who better than Trump can campaign against the Democrat’s emerging, if not emergent, police state? It is really the most important issue we face.
The violins in the comments are really screeching today.
Did President Bonespur take boxes of classified documents and then stash them intentionally, or did he not. And did he not have several opportunities, over months, to return them.
If yes, punishment should be what, nothing? All the whining about how we’re a nation of laws, yet when the law is applied it’s a witchhunt. Always. This is why the Sharper Image steak salesman repeats himself incessantly: so that otherwise sane people parrot and paraphrase and wax unpoetic in the dumbdumb’s defense.
“But the Democrats, waaaaaa.” If anyone mishandles classified information they should go to jail, particularly when it isn’t accidental (in the cases of Pence and Biden, even if their having such information was accidental, at a minimum it should disqualify them from holding office ever again, considering the abject carelessness involved).
Donald Ramp stole documents or he didn’t. But I’m sure in those final days, after wiping boogers on all the paintings, he never would have tried to leverage his waning access to sensitive information by casually removing boxes of documents for continued relevance and self-gain out of office. Never.
“I’m an innocent man!”, said the lady who doth protest too much.
Trump treated junk charges as junk charges and Professor Turley thinks there is a good case for obstruction. It’s not like we don’t know whose side Turley’s on but it’s nice to be reminded. Anything to protect Biden, right professor? When they raid Obama at dawn and go through Michelle’s underwear drawer then maybe we can take these charges seriously. Otherwise, they invent a fake crime and when their victim calls them out on it they call it obstruction. Luckily they have plenty of party apparatchiks to back them up. Ever heard of the Presidential Records Act? Or did they not talk about that in law school? Our system is based on equal treatment for everybody. When that falls down, as it so obviously has with Trump every time, then nothing can stand – at least not legitimately. Luckily for Jack Smith, democrats don’t really care about legitimacy or fairness. All they care about is winning, by any means necessary. And the ones who feign fair balance while backing up these outrages with sophistry are the worst.
One of the most interesting logical fallacies is the constant pointing out that the 76-year-old Trump wouldn’t likely survive a jail sentence of any length while the bulk of the campaign against Joe Biden is because of his age. Secondly, the ability to ignore the actual facts of the case and cry about Hunter Biden while propping up the Durham report as if he was anything but a political hack who spent 4 years and millions of dollars to complain about the FBI while covering up some of his findings in Italy about Trump. Most of you don’t have the nerve to claim actual innocence. Ask yourself, would he do it again? Can he be trusted with anything? The National Review published a reasonable article that points out all the things Republicans have concerns about but acknowledging that this is all of Trump’s doing. Own that!
Sorry what’s your point? Trump might survive a prison sentence so let’s throw him in jail? For some boxes of documents? So he doesn’t do it again? I.e. have documents? Yeah I’m pretty sure I can sleep at night even if Trump does have documents related to his own administration. Why not throw Joe Biden in jail? The documents in his possession were stolen. He had no right to have them at all. So let’s start there, shall we? And then let’s raid Clinton, Bush and Obama at dawn and see what we find. Re Durham, I agree. Democrat political hack. Had he had any ethics or morals, his report would have come out 3 years ago and done more than confirming what everybody already knew. And to cite an article in NR as if it proved anything is akin to citing an article in WaPo. The only people who hate Trump more than Democrats hate Trump are traditional conservative Republicans.
The ‘nut’ of all things DoJ/FBI
Let’s us ponder whether this attempt to “get Trump” is more about the process and less about a conviction? Additionally, is the Jan.6th “investigation” into Trump the “New and Improved” Insurance Policy to be rolled out when all else fails??
The Durham Report put it into plain language….the FBI/DOJ KNEW there was no reason to open a full investigation but did so anyway….and continued with that investigation KNOWING it was bogus.
The New York DA’s case is clearly a political prosecution….even Professor Turley says this.
This latest DOJ/FBI scam ignores reality….in that Biden has a much worse liability under a just legal system than does Trump.
Clinton had a much worse situation than does Trump.
Then there was Pence also who had problems with some classified documents showing up.
That is only recent history…..there was Sandy Berger who got caught red handed STEALING classified documents.
Yet…it is only Trump that gets prosecuted…..now explain that without exposing how corrupt the DOJ and FBI have become and despite Wray’s promises….remains that way.
Yes….we common people have no faith in our system of justice anymore.
More importantly the FBI, DOJ, AG, and President KNOW that…..but do nothing to ferret out the corrupt individuals….and in fact remain the very people that are behind what is going on…..all in direct violation of our system of government, the Constitution and their Oath of Office.
This is not going to end well….not for any of us as the Rule of Law is the Law of the Land…..not Rule By Law.
Read the Declaration of Independence to remind yourself of what happened to set the American Colonies on the path to Nationhood…..where are we going today if we finally decide the current government has become tyrannical and must be dealt with by the People?
I am going to do my very small part in 2024 and vote for Donald J. Trump despite having said I would not.
That is step one in our path towards a more just Society….and a way to poke a virtual stick into the Democrat’s jaundiced eye.
HEAR!!! HEAR!! Ralph!!
One has to consider doing the same…hold your nose a vote for Trump…
Both agencies in question have continued on since the campaign both knowing that they lacked a legal basis to begin a investigation…
Perhaps as “We the People “ begin this journey should one consider that many of these charges were brought by several on the same legal team(The LAWFAIR GROUP)…
Also after 6 to 8 years of political/legal harassment (while campaigning,as President and after) then bringing an obstruction case among other charges when leading the sitting President in the current campaign…
And just incidentally when a bribery scandal is in the news …what is the matter with this picture???
Years ago, President Ford pardoned Richard Nixon. This upset many people. He did this because it was what was best for the country and for the world. This case is full of holes and is on shaky ground. This, in my view, is the DOJ and this administration spoiling for a fight. Why?
One theory is similar to the cure for a headache. Drop a concrete block on your foot and “Presto!” The headache is gone.
This is the “crisis” of the century and what an opportunity to slip things under the wire while the media is having a field day. There is an evil method to their madness.
Think of iit. The FBI and DOJ had to seek a judge at a late hour who had recused himself from an earlier case involving Trump in order to secure a search warrant. Secondly, the former President is incapable of sitting down for more than five minutes to sift through documents. Thirdly, Presidents don’t pack their own things. Even if he wanted to take classified items, if he did, all he would have to do is issue an executive order and they would be unclassified.
This is bizarre and is not unexpected from a very bizarre administration who do not have a single molecule of moral ground.
This is a time, as the saying goes, to follow the ball. This is a “crisis” that will not go to waist and not in a good way. What will happen in the months ahead will have little to do with the truth and more about advancing an agenda.,
Smith is a political hack who was chosen specifically as a result of his efforts imposed on Lois Lerner to effectuate the IRS gambit. He specifically sought a legal way to nullify the Democrat party’s political opponents. He, and others of his ilk, like Andrew Weismann as example, are the reason why practitioners of the law enjoy the ‘reputation’ they have earned. From the looks of things, there are more of same in the womb of academia.
This time they’ve gone too far.
In the end, the dumbest thing to come out of the Trump years are the 40% of Americans (progressive clowns) that still believe the collusion stupidity
Parsing out the vicissitudes of the indictment is merely rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. We need Trump to dislodge Biden and prevent WW3 with Russia and China over Ukraine and globalism. Trump’s is the only voice of sanity over American adventurism in foreign affairs. Whether you love or hate Trump you have to acknowledge that he is the counterbalance to woke. And woke is leading us headlong to literal Armageddon.
mespo…..Absolutely correct!
Mespo, Well said!