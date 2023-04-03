Trump’s Legal “Super Tuesday”: The Trump Arrest Will Start One of the Most Bizarre Presidential Elections in History

Below is my column on how the upcoming election could play out with three different criminal cases in New York, Georgia, and Washington, D.C. This morning we are reading new leaks from the Justice Department’s grand jury investigation. It is another disheartening example of intentional leaks in violation of federal law and DOJ policies. The federal judge in the case seems entirely unconcerned about the violations that are clearly meant to undermine former president Donald Trump and pressure witnesses.
Here is the column:
The 2024 presidential campaign technically began months ago with the first announced candidates. Yet April 4 will be “Super Tuesday” for America’s first carceral presidential campaign, with the arrest and arraignment of Donald Trump. With the exception of the socialist (and incarcerated) Eugene Debs in 1920, we have not faced the prospect of a president who could be elected with both a term of office and a term of imprisonment.
The New York indictment of Trump has been widely criticized as politically motivated and legally flawed. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg boasted during his 2021 campaign about being best suited to go after Trump, and he is making good on his boast with a highly dubious bootstrapped legal theory.
The New York indictment will face considerable challenges. Those challenges will likely take some time to resolve, and if this case follows the customary schedule of criminal matters, it still may be pending when Americans go to the polls to select the next president in 2024.
In addition, a Georgia grand jury reportedly has finished its work on other charges against Trump. Weeks ago, Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of that special grand jury, gave a series of bizarre giggling interviews about nailing Trump. It is a mystery, given Kohrs’ apparent confirmation of pending charges, why Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has held back on an indictment.
Although stronger than the Manhattan case, the Georgia case has its own problems but could make it to trial because those problems are largely fact questions generally left to jurors. But it too would likely be pending by Election Day 2024.
The most serious threat among the potential cases is being developed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. His investigation of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot is unlikely to result in charges and, if it does, is unlikely to survive challenges on First Amendment grounds. His investigation of the Mar-a-Lago classified-documents controversy presents a far more established — and, frankly, easier — route for prosecution. From its earliest filings, the Justice Department maintained there is evidence of obstruction and false statements — claims that it could use to distinguish any prosecution from the unlawful possession of classified material by President Joe Biden or former Vice President Mike Pence.
Smith is under a tight schedule if he wants to charge Trump, though. Since the Justice Department (incorrectly in my view) maintains that a sitting president cannot be indicted, Smith would have to charge and, ideally, try Trump before Election Day. Indeed, the Justice Department strives to avoid any major legal steps that might impact voting near to an election — a period that could stretch back to the late summer of 2024.
What this means is that Trump could face as many as three sets of criminal charges in three different jurisdictions as he campaigns for the presidency. He would likely seek accommodations from courts to delay any trial during the campaign.
Whether or not Trump can delay a trial, much of 2024 will be focused on carceral rather than political issues. Trump has long claimed that Democrats are weaponizing the criminal justice system against him and other Republicans. Bragg has given him the case positive for proving that allegation, especially since Bragg ran for office on his ability to find a criminal charge against Trump.
The question is what happens if any of these efforts succeed.
I previously raised the prospect of an actual indictment in converting the election into a debate for presidential self-pardons. Article II of the Constitution states that a president may “grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” There is no language specifying who may or may not be the subject of a pardon, and presidents have abused the pardon power to protect political allies and even family members.
Numerous legal analysts have argued those constitutional provisions “make no sense if the president could pardon himself.” Yet it seems highly doubtful that courts would agree. Despite the massive gravitational pull of Trump on the legal analysis of many pundits, there is nothing in the Constitution to exclude presidents alone from pardon eligibility. The Supreme Court stated in Schick v. Reed that “the pardoning power is an enumerated power of the Constitution and … its limitations, if any, must be found in the Constitution itself.”
While a newly elected Trump could only pardon himself for the federal crimes, it is the federal case that likely represents the greatest threat to him. Moreover, the two state cases would add to Trump’s narrative of facing ‘political prosecutions’ from a ‘weaponized’ legal system on every level. Trump often campaigns on just such a primal level. He knows that a man chased by a dog can spark public outcry — but a man chased by a pack of dogs can spark public outrage.
It is not simply the election that could take a carceral turn, however.
What would happen if Trump were elected but convicted in either state case? Such a trial would likely occur after the election. Even if courts extended a trial until after the 2024 election, it would be difficult to delay it for four years.
The last time a president faced the threat of a criminal trial was in 1872, when Ulysses S. Grant was arrested for speeding in his horse-drawn carriage in Washington.
I have long maintained that a sitting president can be indicted and tried. Almost 25 years ago, I wrote an academic work, “‘From Pillar to Post’: The Prosecution of Sitting Presidents,” that challenged immunity theories protecting presidents. I do not believe the indictment of a president or former president is a national tragedy. To the contrary, it is the ultimate affirmation that no one is above the law.
However, that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t get weird if Trump loses in court but wins in the election.
If Trump were convicted in a state proceeding, it would not bar him from running — or serving — as president. A state judge could grant probation or an alternative sentence to avoid imprisonment. Moreover, appeals on the issue of incarceration could take years to address a state order conflicting with the performance of a federal function. Once that time was exhausted, a court could order any incarceration to be delayed until after the end of the presidential term, since Trump could not be elected a third time.
We may have to face one of these scenarios. The question is whether voters may not only accept this prospect but some might even invite it. Regardless of how it works out, this election is about to take a carceral turn.
Elections often raise the politics of crime — but in this election, it may be hard to separate the politics from the crime.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at The George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
156 thoughts on “Trump’s Legal “Super Tuesday”: The Trump Arrest Will Start One of the Most Bizarre Presidential Elections in History”
The most distressing thing is that while all these people supposedly are acting for justice because “no one is above the law’, they break laws themselves, have illegal leaks, and a ‘secret’ grand jury chairman does interviews on tv. She isn’t acting like a good citizen but a person excited and thrilled to ‘get him’. Why is no judge or DA concerned at the illegal leaks? or people who run for office not on issues but the promise to put someone in jail and then has to turn the law upside down and backwards to do it and legal system lets it stand. Doesn’t sound or look like justice.
Two relevant/useful Just Security compilations:
Survey of Past Criminal Prosecutions for Covert Payments to Benefit a Political Campaign
https://www.justsecurity.org/85745/survey-of-prosecutions-for-covert-payments-to-benefit-campaigns/
Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump
https://www.justsecurity.org/75032/litigation-tracker-pending-criminal-and-civil-cases-against-donald-trump/
More here: justsecurity.org/tag/donald-trump/
Anonymous, I read your link. So what. There have indeed been prosecutions of campaign finance laws in many states. Just because there have been such prosecutions in the past it doesn’t mean that a payoff of Stormy Daniels was a campaign contribution. Just because there have been such prosecutions it doesn’t speak one way of the other as to Trumps guilt in the matter. You would have us believe that just because violations have been prosecuted in the past that Trump must be automatically guilty. On the one hand you say let the case play out and on the other you insinuate guilt without the benefit of a trial. Witches have been tried before and found guilty so a trial is no longer necessary to prove that a witch is a witch. Anonymous says, lets just move on to the bonfire and dispense with the law. She won’t be satisfied until she hears the flesh sizzle.
Your trolling is so transparent, LOL.
Anonymous – here are three names not on the list of persons prosecuted criminally for campaign violations: Bill Clinton (1996); Barack Obama (2012); Hillary Clinton (2016).
What were their criminal campaign violations?
“The New York indictment of Trump has been widely criticized as politically motivated and legally flawed.”
The indictment is still sealed. People who are criticizing it — including JT — are simply guessing about the contents.
ATS, “simply guessing about its [indictment] contents”
Just as many of us enjoy guessing whether you are a Stanford graduate working in the Richard Jewell Building or in Castra Langley [Praetoria] munching stale donuts while you type chaff into the internet.
Funny to realize that saying “he’s a Stanford graduate” didn’t used to be an ad hominem.
The indictment is still sealed. People who are criticizing it — including JT — are simply guessing about the contents.
But you provide a link that does analysis, without seeing the indictment. Why would you do that? If obvious, by your standard, the content at the links are garbage.
But I did follow one. All were abusing campaign funds. Trump was nothing but a run of the mill NDA. Not a crime.
Neither of the links analyze Bragg’s indictment. Why do you lie so much?
I am beginning to hope we can rise to the level of a Banana Republic.
Then at least we will pretend that we aren’t Stalinist or Kafkaesque.
Remember the law students in Stanford? Apparently we have the same mentality in the DOJ and among too many federal judges.
Young, are you saying Trump was never controversial before he got the White House? There were no problems in Atlantic City? No accusations by women? A sterling character until Alan Bragg’s filing? What nonsense!
ATS, Where did I say all of that?
Young, your nonsensical comparison to ‘Banana Republic’?
Trump IS the Banana Republic. We need to move on from him.
Anonymous – we will not simply “move on” from prosecution of a former President and current Presidential candidate. Once created, Banana Republics don’t change from being Banana Republics.
Ambulance chaser. Trump did nothing illegal. You are probably a pervert. I won’t call you on that because I would have to confirm the details something you are not able to do.
Trump is on tape asking the Georgia Secretary of State to ‘find 11,000 votes’.
Ambulance chaser, Trump was asking for an audit informing the Secretary of State that there were more than 11,000 votes in question. The audit should have taken place without any request.
Ambulance chasers are the low life that look for settlements not deserved. They get their money by making untrue claims that cost more to litigate. That is one reason for you doctors bills to be higher than they should. Their costs are eventually paid by all of society. Though somewhat different circumstances, you are doing the same. It doesn’t say much for you.
Remember Trump University?
Trump Has Always Been Trouble
When Trump first ran for president, he was facing a civil suit concerning Trump University. Trump was forced to settle-out and shut the school down. Trump was also forced to shut-down his foundation.
Those who say the current, criminal investigations against Trump are ‘politically motivated’ must consider that Trump was a magnet for controversy long before he ever held the White House.
“Remember Trump University?”
Remember how the attorneys dropped the case and it disappeared until Trump’s presidential run? Then the ambulance chasers came.
I see you are fond of those that dive deep into garbage for a quick dollar win because the cost to defend oneself from an ambulance chaser might be too high. Next time you go to your doctor, tell him your love for ambulance chasers.
What happened to Trump University?
It was a proven fraud!
It was not a proven fraud.
I see you are like and ambulance chaser and ignorant.
Anonymous, you are correct. Trump did get in over his head in Trump University. Conveniently you leave out the details. From Wikipedia. “ How much did it cost to attend Trump University?
Approximately 6,000 of these tickets were for a $1,500 3-day course and 1,000 tickets were for silver, gold or elite mentored courses ranging in price from $10,000 to $35,000.” The average of the settlements per student was $4,166 dollars. Trump did make a mistake and the plaintiffs in the case accepted the settlement because they believed that they were properly compensated. A real scam is when people lose their money and never get a cent of it back like with the bit coin guy who contributed millions to the Democratic party. I haven’t heard anything about the Democratic party giving any of the contributions back to the people who lost everything in the bit coin con scam. Trump was willing to provide compensation he just wasn’t going to get raked over the coals. Sorry to rain on your parade with those pesky details.
Any SANE person would naturally ask themselves: why is the system so dead set against Trump, and relentlessly attacking him? The natural answer is, of course, the system is systemically corrupted. But, they prove this by their very attacks against Trump and any others they perceived as a threat.
Chang,
Any sane person would note that half the country is run by Republicans deferential to Trump.
Anon I have great deferential to your just rendered opinion.
The roots of the opposition to Trump lie in the foreign policy establishment and the intelligence agencies, military-industrial complex and related Congressional denizens of the uniparty, together with the financial and commercial interests that promote continued engagement with China and open borders as a source of cheap labor. Trump’s opposition to forever wars, hostility to China, advocacy of reaching an accommodation with Russia, demanding that NATO carry more of the burden and closing the border marked him as a threat to the careers and worldviews of much of the foreign policy governing class. As Tucker Carlson has noted, the fate of Victoria Nuland is emblematic; she promoted one foreign policy fiasco after another from ever higher positions under Clinton, Bush, Obama and Biden. Only Trump kept her out of power. And look at the slate of official warmongers who testified against Trump in favour of Ukraine at the first impeachment.
It remains to be seen if any other Republican, perhaps DeSantis, would have the wisdom, skill and courage to take on these entrenched interests.
Don’t forget the opposition from the mental health community, who recognize Trump as a malignant narcissist who is unfit for office: https://www.adutytowarn.org/
I bet they are having a FIELD day with Biden.
And NOBODY was as big a malignant narcissist than Saint Obama.
No, most (all?) Presidents are narcissists, including Obama, but he’s not a malignant narcissist.
Narcissist, you say?
Oh my oh my, our leftist posters are now saying that no one is above the law. It is a crime to protest at the place of residence of a Supreme Court Justice but our comrades on the left have no interest in having the law prevail in this instance. It is a crime to leak the findings of a Grand Jury in order protect the rights of the accused but we hear no calling for justice to be employed in pursuit of these leakers. It is a crime to represent a foreign government without registering as a foreign agent but the son of a Vice President can work for China without registering as a foreign agent and the calls for justice can not be found. It is obvious that our comrades on this blog have absolutely no respect for equal justice under the law. It’s comes as no surprise when the evidence without question shows that they have no respect for the very first law in the constitution. Now they can somehow justify saying that no one is above the law when they have refused to apply justice to members of their own tribe. It’s not hard to understand. When Trump came in he said “your fired” to the swamp creatures and they have been hissing at him with their forked tongues ever since.
Oh my oh my, our leftist posters are now saying that no one is above the law.
Think, it is abundantly clear what they’re saying is no one is above their law.
Olly, correctamundo the leftist comrades declare that the letter of the law must be applied but they can’t find one letter of the alphabet when it comes to their own. The letters that they missed on the test in school were, E-T-H-I-C-S. They abandoned this principle very long ago.
You lie frequently. It’s one of your favorite ways of trolling. You failed the ethics test you introduce here.
Olly, correctamundo the leftist comrades declare that the letter of the law must be applied but they can’t find one letter of the alphabet when it comes to their own.
Think, that is spot on. It’s sadly hilarious that the below definition of a foreign agent falls under TITLE 22—FOREIGN RELATIONS AND INTERCOURSE The fact is that the Biden crime family has been profiting off Joe Biden pimping out our country.
(c) Expect as provided in subsection (d) of this section, the term ‘‘agent of a foreign principal’’ means—
(1) any person who acts as an agent, representative, employee, or servant, or any person who acts in any other capacity at the order, request, or under the direction or control, of a foreign principal or of a person any of whose activities are directly or indirectly supervised, directed, controlled, financed, or subsidized in whole or in major part by a foreign principal, and who directly or through any other person—
(i) engages within the United States in political activities for or in the interests of such foreign principal;
(ii) acts within the United States as a public relations counsel, publicity agent, information-service employee or political consultant for or in the interests of such foreign principal;
(iii) within the United States solicits, collects, disburses, or dispenses contributions, loans, money, or other things of value for or in the interest of such foreign principal; or
(iv) within the United States represents the interests of such foreign principal before any agency or official of the Government of the United States; and
(2) any person who agrees, consents, assumes or purports to act as, or who is or holds himself out to be, whether or not pursuant to contractual relationship, an agent of a foreign principal as defined in clause (1) of this subsection.
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2009-title22/pdf/USCODE-2009-title22-chap11-subchapII.pdf
TiT as usual is lying to cover up his inadequacies in understanding issues.
It is not a crime to protest at at residence of a Supreme Court justice as long as it’s done from a public sidewalk and within reasonable loudness or time.
It’s not really criminal leak grand jury findings if the grand jury already finished it’s inquiry. It’s inappropriate, but not really criminal.
To register as a foreign agent you have to be lobbying on behalf of the government. Hunter Biden was not required to register under FARA as a private citizen.
“It’s comes as no surprise when the evidence without question shows that they have no respect for the very first law in the constitution.”
What evidence is that? You don’t show us the evidence you say exists. Show us the evidence.