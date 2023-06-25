The Designated Defendant: Was Hunter Biden Always the Fall Guy?

Below is my column in the Messenger on the curious role of Hunter Biden as the “designated defendant” of the Biden family. Throughout the years of influence peddling and millions in transfers to various Biden associates and family members, Hunter remained the frontman. He is now expected to face accountability for these dealings. He even complained to his daughter in 2019 that he was being sued. Telling her that “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.” While he will get off light, he will be expected to take 100 percent of any accountability as his father repeatedly says how “proud” he is of his son.
Here is the column:
The reported plea bargain for Hunter Biden was of little surprise to many of us. Indeed, a year ago, I described these very counts as a way to carry out a “controlled demolition” of this scandal.
Hunter Biden is, on many levels, a hapless figure of a man, devoured by destructive addictions and appetites. Yet the most tragic aspect of Hunter’s life may be his apparent role as the designated defendant of the Biden family. He allegedly became the conduit for what House Republican investigators say was potentially millions of dollars from influence-peddling, including possible payments to his uncle, the widow of his deceased brother, and even Biden grandchildren.
In the law, the “designated defendant” is often a chump who is given some impressive title, a good salary, and the authority to sign reports or filings for a corporation.
Hunter was clearly more than a simple dupe, but he never had much to offer beyond his name and access to his father.
Many have noted that Hunter Biden was an implausible business associate or board member to be working with various foreign companies. He had lived a life that was a toxic mix of nepotism and narcotics, by his own admission. According to his 2021 memoir, during the period when foreign companies were clamoring to give him millions of dollars, he was “drinking a quart of vodka a day” and “smoking crack around the clock.” He kept up that self-destructive lifestyle, he said, until his father’s 2020 presidential campaign began.
When Hunter’s world began to collapse financially, his uncle, James (who has been implicated in influence-peddling in news reports and by House investigators) rushed to assure him that he and his father were arranging a “safe harbor” for him, according to one media report. The alarm over Hunter cutting off contact was understandable as a family matter in dealing with a relative with a history of drug addiction. Yet Hunter also potentially represented something of a threat to a family that has long been accused of influence-peddling.
Hunter has relied on his family and his father’s political associates to protect him. He reportedly paid his delinquent taxes with the help of a wealthy friend; other unnamed individuals paid huge sums for his art work.
When Hunter’s gun disappeared near a school and local authorities were investigating, the Secret Service mysteriously showed up at a gun shop and asked for the paperwork tying him to the gun.
When Hunter lost a laptop reportedly filled with incriminating emails detailing criminal conduct with drugs, as well as alleged evidence of influence-peddling, national security experts rushed forward to declare it was likely to be Russian disinformation. Much of the media joined with an effective news blackout of the story. The FBI then allegedly sat on the laptop and did not appear to do a thing to investigate further.
At every juncture, the wayward son of Joe Biden seems to be snatched from the jaws of disaster.
Now, at the center of a swirling scandal of alleged influence-peddling, Hunter has emerged with a plea that brings a new meaning to the word “bargain.”
He will plead guilty to two minor misdemeanor tax counts and a phantom felony count that will go away in time.
Yet this may be the most vital role that Hunter has played for his family. He will declare himself guilty so the media and the political establishment can declare the scandal to be a closed matter: Nothing more to see here, other than a plea to a couple misdemeanors.
This is why betting against the Bidens in a corruption scandal is like betting for The Generals against the Harlem Globetrotters. The plea agreement already is being heralded by the Biden team as the final resolution of any Hunter Biden investigation.
The hope is that Hunter takes the hit for the family. He will avoid jail time, and his father can avoid a political scandal.
In his memoir, Promises to Keep, Joe Biden wrote about how he once asked Hunter, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
Hunter responded, “I want to be important.”
Like much else about Hunter’s life, that statement now seems tragic on a Shakespearean level. Hunter allegedly was key to bringing in millions of dollars in exchange for influence with and access to his father. He is now taking a plea to tie off a scandal threatening his family. He is the designated defendant who will stand in the dock and take the hit. In that perfect Bidenesque moment, he will plead guilty to not paying taxes but avoid answering questions on how he made his money.
The plea deal also avoids the charge that the White House most feared: a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Despite the striking similarities with the past FARA cases, like that of Paul Manafort, there is no allegation that Hunter was an illegal foreign agent. If this is the final “resolution” as claimed by Hunter’s counsel, it also is the ideal resolution for the Biden family.
Hunter has finally achieved his childhood dream. There is a host of people, from his family to foreign officials around the world, who will bear witness to that. Hunter Biden finally is important.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
118 thoughts on “The Designated Defendant: Was Hunter Biden Always the Fall Guy?”
Anonymous;
Then you would have lots of examples of meaningful false statements he has made that people have relied on tho their detriment.
Trust is NOT determined by your “feelings”.
It is not determined by conformance to your ideology.
People that you are completely at odds with can be trustworthy – presuming they do what they say they will do
Trump said he did not collude with Russia – that was correct.
He said he was spied on – that was correct.
He made policy promises – many I do not agree with, he kept those to the best of his ability to do so.
More so than any other president in my lifetime.
Biden has done some of the things he said he would do, but at the same time has has said one thing to one group and another to another group.
Almost everything he does that lives up to a promise to one group, reniges on a promise to anther.
Biden said that Hunter’s laptop was russian disinformation – the FBI had verified that the laptop and its content belonged to hunter in 2019. They did so suing the Apple Cryptoraphic keys on his AppleID account on the hard drive. That is about a trillion times more certain than DNA.
Biden said he was not involved in his son’s business. Yet with each day it is proven he was more and more involved.
Not only has the rcent WhatsAPpp message extorting money from the chinese been verified. Meta Data from photo’s on Hunter Biden’s laptop, prove it was sent from Joes DE home, and that Joe was in the home at the time.
We have a growing body of pictures of Joe in meetings with the people Hunter Struck deals with.
Most of us will Give Joe a pass for delusions about the problems of his son.
I do not care that Joe was oblivious to Hunter’s drug problems. or his involvment in human trafficking – or frankly all the other bad conduct Hunter was up to.
We MOSTLY do not hold parents accountable for overly generous views of their own children.
But Joe is LYING about HIMSELF.
He has lied repeatedly to the american people.
And I am ONLY focusing on Joes LYING and corruption.
Independently Joe is a FAILED president. Possibly the worst in US history.
In Jan 2021 Inflation was 1.4% and Growth was 6% today Inflation is 6% and Growth is below 1% and it is near certain we are headed into a recession.
That is incompetent beyond beleif. Things were good in Jan 2021 BECAUSE we were headed Past Covid, and the consequences of lockdowns.
Joe could have done NOTHING and we would have had several years of economic boom.
Instead he F#$Ked up
Inflation is too much money chasing too few goods. If you flood the economy with $6T – you can expect a BRIEF sugar high.
And just like diabetics a bad crash to follow.
Now Joes is not alone in responsibility for the messes he has caused.
He has F#$Ked up with the full cooperation of the Democratic Party – and a fair number of Republicans too.
Trump is far from perfect. He is not the great president he things he is.
But he is the best president in the 21st century – that is just not saying much.
But beyond that he is also the president in my life time that has come closest to doing what he said he would.
Not always things I wanted him to do.
I can trust those who I disagree most with in the world – if they do what they say they will.
I can NOT trust those I agree with completely – if they do not do what they say they will.
That is what Trust means.
In most of the world it is far less important that you agree with those you must interact with. than that you can trust them.
Those of you on the left are not trustworthy. You will lie about anything.
And that makes it near impossible to participate in ANYTHING with you.
Most of us do not buy things from people we do not trust.
Most of us do not work with people we do not trust.
I can work with people I hate if they are trustworthy.
The day after the sleazy Hunter Biden plea deal was announced, House Republican investigators began releasing bits and pieces from the mountain of evidence they had showing criminal activity by the Bidens. Stand by for a lot more.
Let’s hope there is evidence of criminal activity not covered by any immunity agreement and and not yet covered by any statute of limitations.
Whether Joe knows it or not, there is now 0% chance he will be running for re-election.
And there is 100% chance that Joe will be impeached by the House.
Whether there will be enough Democrats in the Senate willing to help Republicans in the Senate throw Joe out of office remains to be seen.
We can discuss this till we are blue in the face but the truth will come out long after these grifters have gone to their final destination. We all know that the media/bureaucratic charm is surrounding the prog/left but historians will discover what we intuit and by then it will be too late to save this nation.