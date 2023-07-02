The Affirmative Aftermath: Schools Now Insist that Race had a Major Impact in Admissions

There is an interesting debate unfolding around the country in the aftermath of the Supreme Court barring the use of race in college admissions. For decades, colleges and universities have sought to downplay the weight given to race in court while insisting that it was one of a number of factors used in maintaining diversity. Now, however, schools are insisting that, without considering race, minority admissions will plummet.
During the Supreme Court oral arguments over affirmative action, Harvard’s counsel Seth Waxman struggled with an argument that race consideration was needed to maintain current admissions for minorities. Yet, he also maintained that it was not a major factor and that the consideration of race with regard to Asian students produced only a “slight disparity” and “had no effect with respect to outcomes.”
It was no easy argument. As in past cases, the Court was assured that it was just one of a number of “tips” that was not substantial in the decisions. Yet, after the Court barred the use of race criteria, schools are now arguing that it will make a massive difference and substantially reduce minority admissions.
Since the 1970s, the Supreme Court has ruled that race could not be a determinative or major factor in admissions. In Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, the Court ruled against affirmative action. In his plurality decision, then-Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr. stopped short of barring the use of race in admissions entirely. Instead, he cited Harvard University’s admissions policy as an example of how race can be one of a number of diversity elements.
In the 2003 decision in Grutter v. Bollinger, the Court upheld Michigan’s use of race but then-Justice Sandra Day O’Connor cautioned that the court “expects that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.” That was 20 years ago.
Since that time, universities have insisted that they only use race as one of many factors and that it does not carry the determinative weight rejected in Bakke. For decades, universities and colleges maintained this difficult line of downplaying the importance of race in admissions.
However, even the limited use of racial classifications continued to divide the Court for decades. In 2017, Chief Justice John Roberts declared: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”
In his decision last week, Roberts noted that minority students could still raise their own individual struggle with racial discrimination in essays, but that schools cannot employ threshold classifications to give an advantage or disadvantage because of race.
Many of us support efforts to maintain diverse classes and see the value of such diversity in the education process. I have found economic diversity to be one of the most important elements to my classes. Students who come from lower income families often have a sharply different view on many of the issues that we discuss in our classes.
Yet, it is the frank discussion of the racial criteria that is so interesting in the aftermath of the decision. Many now insist that racial criteria was determinative in a large number of applications. The latest was State University of New York (SUNY) system Chancellor John B. King, Jr. who gave a strikingly conflicted account on NPR that was not challenged in the interview.
On Friday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” King stated that an admissions process based only on individual merit would result in “fewer black and Latino students on campuses.” Yet, at the same time, he insisted that use of individual merit alone would not impact white or Asian students.
He told host Steve Inskeep:
“Yeah. Again, I think they’re misrepresenting how the admissions process works. There are policies at Harvard, for example, where students are admitted because they are legacies, because they’re one of multiple generations in their family to go to Harvard. There are students who are admitted because they’re a tuba player. There are students who are admitted because they’re great lacrosse players. And so, there [are] a range of factors as universities try to build a diverse class.”
King then emphasized “by removing the tool of race-conscious admissions, the evidence is it results in fewer black and Latino students on campuses.”
Of course, a minority student who plays the tuba can still get that “tip” with other indications of individual merit separate from racial classifications. Minority students clearly have similar “tips” based on individual merit from achievements in tuba to tennis to trigonometry. If the factor was given no more weight than a tuba talent, one would think that the drop in admissions would not be as severe given a myriad of other qualifications or tips in applications.
Soon after the decision, California Gov. Gavin Newsom objected to the ruling in saying that admitting students solely based on their individual merits, without considering race, would result in a massive drop in minority admissions.
Likewise, over at The Nation, Elie Mystal insisted that, without factoring in race, minority admissions always drop: “In California, which ended its affirmative action policies over 25 years ago, the studies show that, without affirmative action, Black enrollment plummets, Latino enrollment plummets.” He insisted that this was a victory for “mediocre white people.”
[Mystal later attacked Justice Thomas on MSNBC, describing Thomas as a “mutilated version of a black justice” who just did whatever his wife, who is white, tells him to do. Rather than accept that Thomas holds opposing constitutional views, Mystal insisted “he doesn’t want to see anything that Ms. Ginni tells him he shouldn’t be able to see.”]
The difference between the arguments and the aftermath of the affirmative action decision is striking. What was presented as a relative modest “tip” based on race to the Court is now being presented as a huge factor in admissions. If left to individual merit, advocates and administrators now insist that that minority admissions will sharply decline and white/Asian admissions will rise.
Nevertheless, King insists that such determinative use of race had no negative impact on white or Asian students while insisting that the number of admissions for white or Asian students will increase substantially when only individual merit is accessed.
That was all to explain why people just do not understand “how the admissions process works.”
81 thoughts on “The Affirmative Aftermath: Schools Now Insist that Race had a Major Impact in Admissions”
Academia – She Blinded Me With Science
To paraphrase Orwell: All minorities are equal, but some minorities are more equal than others.
We need to openly admit that some minorities are privileged and some, like Asians and cisgender males of any ethnicity or race, are not.
Every article talking about race-based admissions needs to make the distinction between privileged and unpriviliged minorities, however distasteful the use of that reality check is.
Academia (like Sex) is completely over-rated.
You don’t need it to be fruitful in Life.
Salary/Money (Cash-Flow), Status, Security, Wealth, partnership, parenthood, and elementary family
are all achieved on a daily basis world wide under a wide verity of conditions.
Marketers are very good at selling you the idea that you need Academia for success.
Truth is, Open Mind, a Curiosity, a Dedication, and Strife, Personal Discovery, …
make a good bed for the seeds of Serendipity and a bit of Luck in your lifetime.
Never give up on yourself. Your all you’ve got.
Left unsaid is the fact that education within certain ethnic classes and socio-economic classes holds little priority due to a number of factors.
In the Black community, social welfare programs so loved by the Left have greatly influenced the end of the nuclear family (traditional family) and the byproduct is children being quite unprepared for higher education.
That the public schools so structured by Leftist policies, protected and promoted by Teachers Unions, and ignored by government are failing those very children especially in large urban areas long controlled by the Democrat Party.
So what say we be intellectually honest here….the best way to promote diversity at the University level, Military Officer ranks, highly skilled professions……is to cure the problems afflicting the public school systems nationwide.
That is the kind of “affirmative action” that is needed….the kind that addresses the root problem and not the symptoms.
Now…start the stop watch and see how long it takes for those on the Left to use the standard tactic….attack the messenger and reject the facts….always claiming to know better than anyone on the right could possibly understand.
Ralph Chappell,
I mentioned public education, but you did a much better comment than I.
Thank you.
The left has to destroy the nuclear family to gain complete control. The government wants control over the children denying the parent their parental rights. Wilson, an icon of the left, wanted Americans to spy on each other, including children, to spy on their parents.
Leftwing administrators don’t use race quotas to improve the condition of minorities. Many of those minorities are forced to drop out of snob colleges anyway.
Leftwing administrators use race quotas as an excuse to ETHNICALLY CLEANSE conservatives from their schools. They used DEI to run off conservative faculty, and they continue to apply these standards to student admissions.
These liars claim conservative-leaning students and faculty are literally lizard brains. What an ugly and obvious lie, and they know it.
This is really about liberal privilege: the march through the institutions to consolidate the power of the so-called “managerial class.” The last people we need making decisions for the rest of us are people who are easily brainwashed by quacks and deviants.
Not off topic, just a sad observation of the leftist members of the Court: Not one of the 3 liberals managed to vote according to the Constitution on this terms major cases. Even the obvious student loan case couldn’t budge the “little 3” from their appointed rounds. We had Nancy Pelosi and even Joe Biden state previously that the president can’t waive the loans away without congressional action and yet the “little 3” disagreed with their past arguments in favor of their latest weak attempt at arguing for the impossible. This is a disgrace.
I want to drag our media into this point as well by pointing out that NOT ONE “reporter” asked Biden, while he was demagoguing the issue, why he himself said it was unconstitutional in prior comments. Do you think a Republican would have been asked about the obvious hypocrisy and flip flopping? Does anyone think that a conservative would not have been pilloried in a press conference with proper and common sense follow-ups.
How can we win, the country and conservatives, when the Democrats are shameless and the media is ignorant and in the tank for them?
HullBobby,
Good point!
“Minority” means just that, minority. The current black population in the United States is roughly 13%. Should the black population at Harvard, for example, be more than 13%? Asians account for about 6%. Latino is a catch-all term, not a race. Many Latinos are actually white, descendants of people from Spain and Portugal, while some are Mestizo. A person with a white mother and a “Latino” father may identify as Latino because they have a Hispanic last name while one who is the opposite may identify otherwise. In short, it’s all relative.
After decades of affirmative action college admissions, shouldn’t there be adequate minority legacies?
OT,
Anyone been following the events unfolding in France?
Public opinion, in this case, was solidly behind eliminating AA, in higher education. Nine states, Including California, already prohibited it. Asian enrollment will increase, no mystery why.
Professor Turley left out the court exemption for military academies. Apparently military academies still require racial diversity for the same reason higher education institutions don’t. Their contrary explanations show how why they are wrong.
Do they? Military academies draw students who are nominated by their Senator and Congressman, not by application. There are a few other sources – from the ranks, children of Medal of Honor winners, etc. but the vast majority are political appointments.
That doesn’t change the fact that Military academies still used affirmative action to ensure diversity. It’s no different than higher education.
There’s something horrendously wrong about using an amendment which guarantees equality to force oppressive law on one segment of society.
I think we are focusing on the wrong issue.
It is not AA being used for entry into colleges and universities.
It is why minorities cannot get in to colleges and universities based on their merit.
Public education has failed them.
It is failing us all.
College is seen as a rite of passage. Additionally college student loans (backed by the US Dept of Education) are granted to all who apply, no questions asked. Better for kids to have career goals firmly decided before attending college, and then seek financial means to realize those goals, i.e. have some skin in the game
An undergraduate upper level science professor told me recently that as many as 75% of the students in college, particularly the sciences, have no business being there. Yet they are because it propagates the idea as the Left as their messiahs.
UpstateFarmer
“It is why minorities cannot get in to colleges and universities based on their merit.”
You accidentally hit on the truth without intending to. There are plenty of qualified minorities worthy of admittance, this has been true since W.E.B. Du Bois entered Harvard in 1990. The other side to being qualified is being let it. First major colleges didn’t let them in at all, then many waited until court rulings and threats against federal funding required them to.
Think you meant 1890?
I believe you are correct.
Simple typo.
It’s Pres. Biden simply following up his recent remark about the war we fought in 1960.
It’s true that some colleges USED to turn away qualified applicants based on race but that hasn’t been the case for decades. Universities now compete fiercely for the most qualified minorities and then end up having to lower their standards when considering minority applicants so that the student body will still reflect a certain percentage from various groups. I remember reading maybe a dozen years ago about the U of Michigan Law School’s admission process. At that time, the mean GPA and LSAT of the recent classes was very high, almost Ivy-League level. Meanwhile, the number of black applicants with those qualifications, in the entire US, was fewer than the number of slots that UM had hoped to fill with minorities in their upcoming class. In other words, UM would gladly have offered admission to ALL of the country’s top-performing black student applicants—leaving every other top-tier law school with no similarly qualified applicants.
I’m not a Leftist but I do see that something is horribly systemically broken in our society, particularly in our pubic education system, that is failing kids who grow up in distressed neighborhoods and go to crappy schools where they are surrounded by students who also come from distressed families. Making progress in fixing these social and political problems is HARD and there’s no magic bullet. It’s much easier to scream about the low numbers of qualified minority applicants at the end of the pipeline, and pretend that the admissions office is filled with racists who are inexplicably turning away smart kids who are capable of doing well in college, just because these qualified kids aren’t white or something.
Busing to achieve a racial balance and affirmative action was supposed to have fixed all that. Guess what!
If universities are open to merit, color doesn’t count; character does. Many alternatives may be better for a person unable to get into the college of their choice and may be better. If a specific goal, such as medical school, is the sole desire, one can up their game by getting further education in science and then applying.
I hope Enigma realizes that one group had a cap on medical school admissions in the 20th century. Many thought that group made excellent physicians because only the top of the top could get in.
It wquldn’t surprise me that Harvard admitted DuBois in 1990. He was a socialist who became a Communist which is just what modern Harvard wants. I’ve never heard of them admitting a dead man before but maybe they did. Actually, colleges and universities have been admitting blacks all along. West Point admitted it’s first black appointee in the 1870s and possibly before, although none graduated until 1877. Blacks seem to have preferred historically black schools, such as Howard, Fisk, Hampton and Morehouse. They shied away from Tuskegee because DuBois didn’t like George Washington Carver.
“Public education has failed them.”
Yet, the same people supporting DEI want to abolish charter schools in NYC. Charter schools in NYC have prepared many children for college so they can enter on their merit. Additionally, public school is supposed to prepare children to become good working citizens without any further degrees. Children should develop the work ethic necessary to further their education, and college need not be part of that extended education process.
Businesses need to be involved in the education of their workforce. We moved business aside, reducing apprenticeship and substituting state-financed advanced education, which is costly and frequently ineffective, doubling the costs of educating a person for a specific career.
I have hired many people and chosen based on training, but more importantly, based on their work ethic. If there is a work ethic, everyone can succeed, and they don’t even need a college degree.
S. Meyer,
Well said.
Studies have shown schools that focus on DEI, their students score lower in the basics.
Good point about state-financed advanced education. Who benefits?
The higher-education industrial complex.
If my children were not already out in the world on their own, I would encourage them to take up a skills career.
Upstate, you hit the nail on the head. If there is a problem with minority students having the merit to get into the best schools the question that needs to be asked is how are our schools letting minority kids down. How is it that the majority of minority kids attend public schools in our largest cities, schools administered by liberal/Democrat union teachers in liberal/Democrat run cities? Why do the libs/Dems fail to meet the needs of our minority students time and time again? In fact the scores in our cities are going down in recent years all as the union Libs and the Dem Libs fight and fight to deny vouchers and more charter schools to help these kids in need.
Republicans are constantly underfunding public education. Especially in minority regions.
Got proof of that?
Or just spewing out leftists talking points again?
Seems to me, Republicans are the ones for school choice and charters schools.
Both would be funding public education.
See how that works?
By this court’s dedication to ignoring and reversing precedence, and making decisions so against public sentiment, it only creates the climate where its decrees should be widely ignored and marginalized.