‘Thorny Questions”: New York Times Ponders Whether “Misinformation” is Protected Speech

We have often discussed the embrace of censorship by the left and many Democratic politicians, including President Joe Biden. However, the most distressing aspect of this trend has been the support of many in the media. That erosion of support for free speech was on display this week when the New York Times’ Sheryl Gay Stolberg said that this week’s effort by Democrats to censor Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “raised thorny questions” about whether misinformation is protected speech. The statement shows a breathtaking lack of understanding of the First Amendment as well as a lack of fealty for free speech values. There are no “thorny questions” over the censorship of this speech, because misinformation is unquestionably protected under the First Amendment.
The media’s embrace of censorship was on display on various channels after the recent opinion finding that the Biden Administration had violated the First Amendment in “the most massive attack against free speech in United States history.” However, the New York Times immediately warned that the outbreak of free speech could “curtail efforts to combat disinformation.” Yet, no one expressed it more simply and chillingly than CNN Chief White House Correspondent Phil Mattingly who stated that it “makes sense” for tech companies to go along with government censorship demands.
The most recent controversy arose after Democratic members responded to a hearing on censorship by trying to censor Kennedy. Not only did members object to his being able to discuss his censorship on social media, but Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz (who has led previous attacks on witnesses on censorship) sought to move the hearing into executive session so that the public could not hear what he had to say.
What followed were unrelenting attacks on Kennedy who was repeatedly asked questions by Wasserman Schultz and others but then denied the ability to respond. As in the past, Democratic members asked insulting questions and then reclaimed their time to prevent the witness from defending himself.
Democratic members made clear that they supported barring people from social media and even congressional hearings for opposing views on Covid. One member told Fox News “I am not afraid of anything that he would say, I just do not want to hear him.”
After watching this abusive treatment, the only “thorny question” for Stolberg was whether Kennedy’s speech and misinformation in general has any protection under the First Amendment.
Misinformation is generally defined as information that is false, but the person who is disseminating it believes that it is true. In other words, others believe that a speaker is mistaken. Yet, Stolberg believes that such mistaken beliefs may fall outside of the First Amendment. Of course, this leads to the Zen-like question of whether the mistaken belief that the First Amendment does not protect mistaken beliefs is itself protected. But down that road lies either enlightenment or madness.
Note that Stolberg was not discussing whether social media companies can legally censor speech. While that is a denial of free speech, these companies often note that they are not covered by the First Amendment as private entities. (In reality, that is not accurate since they can be agents of the government, which I previously discussed in my testimony in the first of these censorship hearings).
Stolberg was discussing whether misinformation in general is protected under the First Amendment.
What makes the statement chilling is that it is part of a growing chorus from the left suggesting that hate speech and now disinformation may be exceptions under the First Amendment. Indeed, when I testified before this same committee,
I was taken aback by the opening statement of the committee’s ranking Democrat, Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.). Besides opposing an investigation into the role of the FBI and other agencies in such censorship, Plaskett declared that “I hope that [all members] recognize that there is speech that is not constitutionally protected,” and then referenced hate speech as an example.
Hate speech is indeed a scourge in our nation, but it is also protected under our Constitution. Yet many politicians and pundits are using this false constitutional claim to defend potentially unconstitutional actions by the government.
Recently, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who is a lawyer, said that “if you espouse hate … you’re not protected under the First Amendment.” Former Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean declared the identical position: “Hate speech is not protected by the First Amendment.”
Even some dictionaries now espouse this false premise, defining “hate speech” as “Speech not protected by the First Amendment, because it is intended to foster hatred against individuals or groups based on race, religion, gender, sexual preference, place of national origin, or other improper classification.”
Now the New York Times is poising the question of whether misinformation is protected. It is. When false information is used to steal money, it is called fraud. Speech can also be the basis of other crimes like conspiracy. However, simply stating something that others view as misleading or wrong is protected under the First Amendment.
The First Amendment does not distinguish between types of speech, clearly stating: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
It does not say “good speech” or “factually correct speech.” It says speech. Accordingly, the Supreme Court has declared even lying about military honors is protected. The Supreme Court struck down the Stolen Valor Act. In United States v. Alvarez, the Court held 6-3 that it is unconstitutional to criminalize lies — in that case involving “stolen valor” claims.
Likewise, spewing hate-filled lies is protected. In Snyder v. Phelps, also in 2011, the court said the hateful protests of Westboro Baptist Church were protected.
Yet, at the New York Times, the most “thorny issue” was not the effort of Democrats to censor a witness at a censorship hearing, but whether his speech has any protection under the First Amendment.
Ironically, the government could have raised this “thorny issue” when the New York Times published the Pentagon Papers, claiming that it was just “misinformation” that was harmful to the public. While that was a prior restraint case, would the government have had a stronger case if it argued that the Times was publishing information that it thought was true but was misleading or false?
Yet, it is not a thorny issue when a Democratic member admits that she sought to prevent Kennedy from speaking publicly because “I just do not want to hear him.”
What is so troubling is how the “legacy media” has jettisoned the most noble aspects of its legacy and has become that enabler of censors.
38 thoughts on “‘Thorny Questions”: New York Times Ponders Whether “Misinformation” is Protected Speech”
Stacy Plaskett isn’t even a voting member of Congress and yet she is quickly becoming one of the most obnoxious, fascistic, mean partisan hacks out there. She was just plain wicked to Matt Taibbi, she was grossly unprepared again this week and she is just a moronic bully. She is no worse than Debby Wasserman-Shultz who is another angry, obnoxious partisan hack, but t least she is an actual member of Congress. I don’t get the “Delegate” having so much sway over these hearings???
The MSM used to hold the government accountable. Now it has been captured by the regime and does the regime’s bidding. To the regime “misinformation” has nothing to do with truth or falsity; it is anything that contradicts the regime’s narrative. Rags like the NYT will use human-interest stories as window dressing, but at their core they are propaganda organs of the swamp.
” Misinformation” Disinformation” and ” Hate Speech” is vernacular used by intellectually weak individuals who can’t espouse a counter argument. The “FIRE! in a crowded theatre is a non sequitur. Just because you disagree does not mean you can censor. It is not the job of the government to aid and abet social media and ” journalists” to protect citizens from themselves. And as the issue is not censorship of free speech, but if allowed who decides? Morons like Cardin and Plaskett?
Waiting for Dennis to change the subject matter. Must be oversleeping. We all need our weekend dose of TDS. ( I am not a Trump fan).
I used to love getting the Sunday Times years ago. The shift to what they’ve become was so jarring, I don’t know how anyone still takes them seriously. I was also a big blog reader, and a similar, increasingly fanatical shift happened there that prompted me to stop. What has transpired at the Times led me to believe that rather than continue to fight a losing battle against new media, outlets like the Times started hiring people from its ranks, and now I think they simply run the show. They have no vested interest in being objective or useful to anything but their own cause and castigating anyone that challenges it. Pravda is exactly what they are, and if they had their way, there’d be no free market providing alternatives.
The New York Times has been a clown show for close to one century already. I have thought that it is interesting that with the wider dispersal of The NY Times view in the digital age that it would be showing massive growth yet it seems to be shrinking. Does that mean that once it got outside the environs of NYC and D.C. that it became less palatable to us plebs in the hinterlands. Should we send them an engraved copy of the constitution and the bill of rights.
The better thing would just be to ban them from publishing for 6 months, as a learning device, so they could learn what it’s like to have no voice. But then I’m not sure that they have the intellect or ability to actually understand the concept of what we are discussing today.
Obviously my responses here show that I am a conservative and a physician. However a key component of training and understanding your patient is to put yourself in their shoes and thought so you can better ascertain their problem. If you don’t do that then you can make some terrible mistakes. We have great technology but the verbal history of your patient is 90% plus of the knowledge that will lead you to the truth. It also opens you up to a different way of thinking and approaching problems. To grow as a physician you must evolve, understanding new knowledge, different uses of old knowledge, points of view that are totally alien to what you once learned but which can be newly incorporated into your understanding of the patient and their world view. A point of view is a poor description of a wholly difference way of thinking and problems solving of a different culture or even a different community in our culture. It can be a subtle thing that encompasses more than just “experience”.
I feel that The NY Times and others of the mainstream media have truly lost the capacity to understand anything of a different thought or even lack the ability to transpose themselves into the other person’s thought process and point of view. The present medical world is also losing its adherence to rational thought and understanding and instead dedicating itself to ideology.
Ideology trumps rational thought in large parts of the country and many disciplines.
I too am just amazed the NY Times woud support censorship. I am also amazed the Times is not all over the Biden bribery-corruption scandals. Millions have flowed into the Biden family bank accounts, but the Times thinks that’s no big deal. NY Times reporters, apparently, think it’s normal for the family of a POTUS to be given millions from foreign nationals, if you a Biden money just sort of “rains” on you. I also can’t believe the NY Times would have fallen for the phony “Russian Collusion” scandal Democrats tried to pin on Trump. I was a reporter for my junior college paper – that’s as far as I golt in the journalism field, but I never believed the Russia collusion story for one minute. It’s also just amazing to see the Times supporting the FBI spying on a GOP candidate for POTUS. And the Times continues to report these these prosecutions of Trump – for made up crimes – breathlessly, without explaining to readers these prosecutors are Trump haters who are misusing the criminal justice system, and also engaging in election interference.
This all stems from what the Democratic Party has become, the Communist Party, USA. Their definition of “misinformation” is anything they disagree with and “hate speech” is speech aimed at them and their followers. They’re following the precepts of Uncle Joe Stalin who said any organization not supporting communism was “fascist.” It’s all a play on words. As for Stacey Pluckett, why that woman is in a position of leadership is beyond me. She represents the Virgin Islands, which are a US possession, and has no vote in Congress. She’s there as a mere courtesy. She can pontificate on the floor but she shouldn’t be on any committee since she can’t vote on legislation.
When the media preaches censorship, they’re preaching against their own interests. That is, unless . . . there’s some serious money involved behind the scenes. Certainly line-level media staffers are not known to be particularly intelligent (Joy Behar comes to mind), but I doubt the people at the top of the censorship-happy media organizations are too stupid to realize that what they’re saying will work against them.
Like Trump’s misinformation, even after 60 judges unanimously (about 60-0) ruled Trump lost the election, then Trump’s misinformation used to plan a coup attempt.
Don’t forget the defamation and misinformation used against Obama. First Republicans attacked his Christian preacher in Chicago. When that lie didn’t work, they then called Obama a Muslim. When that lie failed, they labeled him a Kenyan Witch Doctor.
Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump. Deflect Deflect Deflect. Is TDS deflection all you got?
And you’re very unspecific about the supposed lies told about Obama and Jeremiah Wright. Could you specify exactly what was a lie?
As for Wright, the GOP mainly just showed videos of him perching hate (as in “God damn America!”). The videos did not lie.
Regarding the member of the Committee that mentioned that s/he did not want to hear what Robert Kennedy had to say, I have a few comments.
1 Why is this person a member of the Committee on Weaponization of Government? The member could have refused the assignment from party leadership.
2 If the member refuses to do his/her job by listening to what is said during the hearing, why is that person in Congress?
It used to be that dereliction of duty was cause for dismissal. Why does that rule no longer have operative use?