Res Ipsa Hits 73,000,000

This morning, Res Ipsa passed the 73,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and share our traffic data to give you an idea of the current profile of readers around the world. We do not have a running data page so these periodic postings allow our community to see the traffic profile of our blog. So let’s get at it.
As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our editor Kristin Oren, who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. I also wish to thank Hartwell Harrison for his effort to catch errors as well as others who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
We have continued to post significantly higher traffic numbers every month. Last month, we posted the highest traffic for June in our history. This month is on track to set another record for July.
So here is our current profile:
As of this morning, we have 21,360 posts and 1,280,195 comments. We have also continued our steady rise on Twitter and currently show over 515,000 followers. We have roughly 11,100 people who follow us on WordPress and 7,400 by direct emails (which you can subscribe to with the box on the right side of the blog home page).
In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
- United States
- Canada
- United Kingdom
- Australia
- Germany
- Unknown Region
- France
- Italy
- India
- Israel
The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:
- “Everybody Needs to Back Off!”: The Media and Political Figures Continue to Ignore the Biden Corruption Scandal
- Fourth Circuit Rules Against North Carolina State Professor Who Spoke Out Against Diversity Policies
-
- Biden’s “Normal”: The President’s Constitutional Takes are Becoming More Unhinged from History
-
14 thoughts on “Res Ipsa Hits 73,000,000”
Go Man Go!
Professor Turley, congratulations and thank you! I look forward to reading your columns every day! You bring a fresh perspective to
the events of the day! I, for one, appreciate
that, especially at a time when the media has
lost its way.
Professor Turley, I was only familiar with you as an occasional guest on cable news shows, and I stopped watching those something like 10-12 years ago. But since discovering res ipsa a few months ago, I watch for the emails announcing a new post, and sometimes I just click over to the site to see if I’ve missed anything!
That hit count transfers into a more financially rewardable blog for you, Jon. Congrats!!!
I remember when a million was a milestone. Congrats.
Thank you for this informative blog that is really one of the few places we can go for the truth and for arguments in defense of the Constitution. The comments are for the most part very interesting and even the trolls are amusing in their TDS.
Congratulations. Very grateful for you all’s hard work. And Darren has been on a roll lately. 😊😊
Darren, thank you for fixing the HTML errors from some of us careless commenters. Apologies for creating more work for you.
Professor Turley, please seriously consider converting the blog to a system where commenters have to create an account which must be used to post comments. Many other internet gratis forums use this method while safeguarding free speech. The “anonymous” and multiple sock puppet features are abused, promote chaos and detract from the forum.
Thank you otherwise for your legal scholastic analysis of the political trajectory of the nation.
Congratulations professor!
Thank you Darren and Kristen!
Thank you, Professor Turley (and to all who help, too)! And, congratulations!
In an era of ever expanding violations of our Constitution and its Bill of Rights, especially the continual encroachments upon freedom of speech, in particular; and combined with Google’s and the other “Tech” companies’ manipulations of data to influence and to change the course of elections and to mold public opinion; to “neo-Marxist” influences in our political parties, universities, and media, Prof. Turley’s commentaries remain an anchor and a life preserver for those who hope to maintain sanity in our public discourse.
Congratulations, Professor Turley. Speaking as a blogger I know that is BIG TIME! It’s easy to understand why, you have some of the most intelligent and well considered content anywhere, and you allow your followers to read without being bombarded with the advertising hell storm that some blogs, news sites, and–well–just about everywhere reigns down on readers. Thank you for your excellent work!
I agree with Granny62. This is what the internet promised to us all those many years ago. Glad to see it flower in a blog like this. The discussions are lively and passionate. Great wit is demonstrated on a regular basis and we can learn even from those that we disagree with. Open discussion reveals the truth and the truth can set you free.
How reassuring it is to know of so many others in the world who appreciate your legal knowledge delivered in succinct & excellent writing. Thanks so much to all for your hard work!