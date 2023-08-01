The Biden Lottery: New Evidence Shows Why Hunter Switched from Powerball to Influence Peddling

The Bidens don’t gamble. That was the message from Hunter Biden in new emails released this week. As Hunter explained in an email to Devon Archer (who supplied damaging evidence this week to the House on the Biden influence peddling efforts): “I dont believe in lottery tickets anymore, but I do believe in the super chairman.”

The “Super” is Che Feng, a Chinese businessman with close ties to the Chinese government and someone under criminal investigation for corruption. Lotteries are for suckers. Influence peddling, however, was a sure thing for the Bidens.

For Hunter Biden, the “Super” was Mega Millions and Powerball combined. Hunter explained once they were made “owners of a CIC super chairman backed fund I think the sky’s the limit.”

In his interview with congressional investigators on Monday, Archer explained that President Biden called in on dinners and meetings almost two dozens times and was essential to selling “the brand.” The brand was insider peddling and Joe Biden was the object of that influence. The calls showed that he was always a phone call away to friends of his son.

The “brand” had only one product: Joe Biden. Indeed, in the new emails Hunter virtually reduced them to eye candy for the “Super.” He told Archer (who is a former Abercrombie & Fitch model) that the “Super’ loved him for his “last name” and for always traveling with “handsome godlike Aryan men.”

In responding to the new evidence by Archer, Rep. Dan Goldman (D., N.Y.) appeared close to hyperventilation in demanding that all investigations stop immediately. Goldman has been widely mocked for his spin on the calls of Joe Biden just being a dad and chatting with his son’s friends. It was apparently more of a slumber party and the old man was just exchanging “niceties.”

The demand to end any further investigation is becoming not only more hysterical from many Democrats, but more insulting for voters. Polls show that citizens recognize this for what it is: corruption.

A few things now appear established for most of us. First, Hunter Biden (and his uncle) were openly selling influence and access to Joe Biden. The calls were designed to prove their deliverables of Joe Biden. Second, the Bidens received millions from foreign sources through an intentionally complex series of banks and accounts. Money does not have to go directly to Joe Biden to benefit him and his family. Third, these foreign figures clearly believed that they were buying access. Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky reportedly said that Hunter “was stupid, and his dog was smarter.” Hunter may have lacked the numbers on IQ but he had Joe Biden on speed dial and Joe Biden was controlling federal aid to Ukraine.

Zlochevsky’s dog may have been smarter but he never retrieved millions in influence peddling.

This brings us back to Hunter’s lottery calculation and why he shifted from Powerball to influence peddling.

A Powerball lottery ticket costs only $2 a play but the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million. Selling access to his father was a guaranteed winner and appears to have netted at least $10 million. That figure is now growing.

There was an added benefit for the Bidens over playing the lottery. IRS whistleblowers allege that Hunter Biden claimed some windfall payments as loans to avoid paying taxes and emails suggest that Joe Biden was slated to receive in-kind benefits like free office space.

In the end, the lottery email may capture the mindset of Hunter and his friend Devon. Lotteries are viewed as get-rich windfalls that do not require any work or skills. Hunter naturally compared lotteries to influence peddling as similar in that respect. Both involved windfalls without any need to earn the money.

After all, Adam Smith noted that “adventure upon all the tickets in the lottery, and you lose for certain; and the greater the number of your tickets the nearer your approach to this certainty.” However, influence peddling as a Biden is a certainty, it is money in the bank. The only numbers needed in the Peddling Powerball to win the jackpot are the ten digits of your Dad’s cellphone.

