The Biden ‘Brand’: Devon Archer Reveals the ‘Niceties’ of Influence-Peddling

Below is my column in The Messenger on the new evidence supplied by Hunter Biden’s close friend and former business associate Devon Archer. The effort of Rep. Dan Goldman to spin the damaging testimony spiraled out of control as it did in his prior effort to question IRS whistleblowers. Goldman is demanding that any further investigations stop immediately after a key witness showed that President Biden has been lying for years in denying that he had any knowledge of his son’s foreign dealings. Archer discussed over 20 calls from Joe Biden and the use of the calls to “sell the brand.” The second Trump impeachment was launched on the basis for a single phone call, but Goldman insists that the millions that were received by the Bidens, the countervailing whistleblower testimony, the proven false statements, and the allegation of bribery are all insufficient to ask any further questions.
Here is the column:
“There were niceties.” That description by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) of calls between President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and Hunter’s foreign business associates may, strangely, be the most accurate thing the freshman congressman has ever said.
The almost-two-dozen calls — detailed by Hunter Biden’s close friend and former business partner, Devon Archer, during a closed-door interview Monday with House Oversight Committee investigators — were indeed “the niceties” of influence-peddling. The calls presumably were intended to show that Hunter Biden could deliver his father and to support what Archer called “the brand.” Hunter had no relevant experience or appreciable business skills, but he had the vice president of the United States on speed-dial.
The selection of Goldman as the only committee Democrat in the interview was ironic. Goldman was a Democratic staff attorney when the House impeached Donald Trump in 2019 largely on the basis of a single telephone call to the president of Ukraine. Now, however, Goldman is calling for an immediate cessation of any further investigation, in an almost comical display of denial and deflection.
Goldman helped demolish Biden’s long-standing defense in another hearing just a week earlier. In an effort to defuse the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers, who said Hunter received special protection from their criminal investigation, Goldman tripped the wire and elicited testimony that Joe Biden may in fact have spoken with his son about foreign dealings — something the president has denied for years.
Goldman said that “Joe Biden came to say hello at the Four Seasons hotel to a lunch that he [Hunter Biden] was having” with Chinese energy company executives. He then read from the record how another Hunter associate, Rob Walker, described the origins of that meeting with the Chinese to get his father to stop by: “Hunter told his dad that ‘I may be trying to start a company or try to do something with these guys.’” As with the twenty-some phone calls, Goldman dismissed Joe Biden’s sudden appearance as a fatherly drive-by.
On Monday, Goldman tried to dismiss a trusted Hunter Biden partner who was detailing how the then-vice president was critical to selling “the brand.” The new spin was to admit that the senior Biden did speak with Hunter’s business associates but only to exchange “niceties” when he was put on speakerphone at meetings and dinners. Goldman noted that Archer testified the elder Biden did not discuss “any business dealings or transactions” and said it would be a “preposterous premise to think that a father should not say hello to people that the son is at dinner with.”
What is truly preposterous is Goldman’s suggestion that these figures would have discussed corrupt deliverables on a speakerphone in restaurants. That was not the point of the calls. The point would have been that Hunter and his team were selling access, and the calls with his vice president/father confirmed that he was deliverable.
In Washington, influence-peddling is an art form, and the Bidens appear to be political Rembrandts. Demands are conveyed through as few people as possible. For example, Archer reportedly detailed how, in 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharski, two executives of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, pressed Hunter to “get help from D.C.” to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma for corruption. Archer reportedly said that Hunter, Zlochevsky and Pozharski stepped away to make a call.
That is how it is done — not on a speakerphone in a popular restaurant filled with political and media figures while ordering more breadsticks.
Then-Vice President Biden, who oversaw U.S. support for Ukraine, later made a billion-dollar aid package dependent on the prosecutor’s firing. The prosecutor was promptly fired, as Joe Biden himself later bragged.
That is why Hunter allegedly could tell Chinese business associates that “The Bidens are the best at doing exactly what the Chairman wants.” What that corporate chairman wanted, of course, was influence.
It increasingly appears to have been no idle boast. The very things that Rep. Goldman and others are citing is what has long made the Bidens — in the minds of many — the first family of influence-peddling. Business associates were told to use code names for Joe Biden like “the big guy,” according to reports, and used a labyrinth of accounts to transfer money to family members, according to House investigators.
Democrats have demanded to see evidence of direct payments to Joe Biden, which would be an amateur-hour move. The accounts of the president and vice president are some of the most scrutinized in the world, subject to reporting requirements and vulnerable to congressional subpoenas.
Finally, Hunter’s laptop emails detail a variety of alleged benefits to the Biden family. One referenced a 10% cut on a deal for the “big guy.” Other arrangements included free offices for Joe and Jill Biden and donations to foundations linked to the Bidens.
Devon Archer’s new evidence apparently brings this picture further into focus: As Hunter and his partners pitched “the brand,” Joe Biden apparently supplied the bona fides by stopping by lunches or calling into dinners.
That would be all that was needed to net millions of dollars.
In weeks to come, Congress is expected to release information on additional foreign payments going to the Biden family from additional sources. That’s the value of branding. As Starbucks founder Howard Schultz once observed, “If people believe they share values with a company, they will stay loyal to the brand.” It appears that the Bidens shared some values with the foreign oligarchs and operatives who embraced their brand. The rest was — well, in the words of Rep. Goldman, just “niceties.”
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
132 thoughts on “The Biden ‘Brand’: Devon Archer Reveals the ‘Niceties’ of Influence-Peddling”
There were niceties.
Niceties? Hunter Biden was to influence peddling as Ghislaine Maxwell was to underage sex trafficking. They groomed their targets with the promise of a deliverable by their client. I have no doubt when the Sound of Freedom style movie is made about the Biden Crime Family, it too will be denounced as a QAnon conspiracy.
because words matter…
LAWSUIT TARGETS FBI PROBE OF
RACIAL JUSTICEFAR LEFT WING ANTIFA BLM ANARCHISTS ACTIVISTS
THE FBI’S SECRET infiltration and subversion of the racial justice movement in Colorado was challenged Tuesday in a lawsuit alleging that federal and local law enforcement officials abused their powers when they targeted left-wing activists in the summer of 2020.
https://theintercept.com/2023/08/01/fbi-infiltrate-activists-first-amendment/
This is a prime example of spreading misinformation. The FBI were merely inquiring about the weather and wishing to discuss niceties
Next these conspiracy freaks will allege the FBI orchestrated these peaceful demonstrations and inserted FBI agents within these groups! Such theater and drama
Multimillionaire Dan “heir to Levi Strauss” Goldman has been contacted to provide more details
Everytime I see Dan Goldman I laugh. He’s not dumb; his mind is sailboat fuel. He makes Dan Quayle look postively Einsteinian! Exactly what you get when you cross a Levi Strauss heir with the rear of the animal on the Levi’s patch.
(OT, sort of)
Bidenomics: Vehicle repossessions and home foreclosures are skyrocketing. As are personal and business bankruptcies. The latest “beneficiary” of Bidenomics is the Yellow Corp, one of the country’s largest trucking companies, which just went bankrupt.
As Biden drains America’s spirit, so he bankrupts her economy.
It’s shocking that New York would send goldman to DC. They are usually much better at picking full-blown clowns.
Someone is lying! How to sift out facts to determine what is and not a lie is impossible. This leaves us the citizens to make a decision about the creditability of which Cretan to believe. In the instance of Jack Smith Special Prosecutor and his track record, he most likely is making whole cloth out of fiction. Next Devon Archer, in evaluating his statements, I look what he has to gain or lose by offering his testimony. Not knowing the total scope of his testimony it’s again impossible to know if he reflects the character of a Cretan or not, but we all know that all Cretans are liars. Continuing with Archer some facts have come out with the publication of Hunter Biden’s laptop which one would assume to be factual and could support what Archer had to say, but again we do not know the total scope of his interview with the House Sub-Committee so making a final determination whether he is or isn’t a Cretan is subjected to creditability. Again I go back to what does he have to gain or lose through his testimony. Next Presidents Biden and Trump and their individual creditability! Do either have starling character, I believe not. But, and this in my opinion is big but, which of these presidents is being persecuted by the other. So many attempts to soil the reputation of one by the legislative and judicial systems controlled by one party, makes one wonder whose is in charge of the Cretans in Washington DC?
Strange
—-
Illegal Chinese Bio Lab Discovered in Central California
According to a declaration from Humero Prado, Assistant Director of Fresno County Public Health, which was filed in superior court, investigators discovered that one room of the warehouse was used to produce COVID-19 and pregnancy tests. In other rooms, investigators found blood, tissue and other bodily fluid samples. They also found thousands of vials that contained unlabeled fluids.
Dear Prof Turley,
The 2024 election is heating up. On the one hand, candidate Biden is battling (i.e. trying to ignore.) a flood of baseless congressional MAGA hat impeachment inquiries. On the other, candidate Trump is facing an endless stream of DoJ MSNBC superseding J6 indictments (btw, wasn’t Trump already ‘impeached’ for that? double jeopardy? ).
You’re right though, they impeached the wrong guy the 1st time. Phoned it in.
So, this is how it’s going to be. From now on until the bitter end [or a legitimate election 2024] .. . come hell or high water.
* meanwhile, candidate Biden has declared Victory for freedom and democracy in Ukraine .. . but those crazy Russians refuse to Lose
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/wellness/what-americans-should-do-before-during-and-after-a-nuclear-attack/ss-AA1eEamN?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=6ed323913da4431eb44901075050b39f&ei=32#image=22
Donald Trump was impeached for inquiring about Joe Biden’s quid pro quo with Ukraine. Joe Biden bragged on camera that he got the Ukrainian prosecutor fired. Hunter’s former business partner, and his emails, indicate that Burisma execs wanted Hunter to have his father get rid of that prosecutor. Trump got impeached for asking about it. Nothing happened to Joe Biden.
Joe Biden kept boxes of documents that were supposed to go to the National Archives, including some classified information, in his unsecured garage, next to his Corvette. He also sent boxes of such documents to his think tank, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and global Engagement. Coincidentally, the classified docs coincided with the topics the think tank studied. Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, paraphrased and sometimes quoted classified documents in his emails peddling his father’s influence. The syntax was completely different than his usual low brow communications. Nothing happened to Joe Biden. Trump kept documents that the National Archive requested. They were kept in a secured room at Mar-a-Lago, which he consulted with the FBI about security. He disagreed that they should go to the NA, as he wished to keep them as souvenirs. Upon inspection, classified documents were found, which Trump claimed to have declassified, as was his purview as president. Trump’s lawyers were disputing both the classified status, and the NA’s right to them, when the FBI sent an armed predawn raid to seize the documents. They posed boxes of documents with his vanity magazine cover staged, to make it look more damaging to Trump. Nothing happened to Joe Biden, while Trump has been criminally indicted for having those documents. Guess he should have kept them in his garage?
There is evidence that the DOJ has protected Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden, by slow walking Hunter’s investigation, and offering him an incredible plea deal, while selectively going hard for Trump. The FBI has blatantly protected Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Hunter Biden, while going hard for Trump.
It does not take 4 years to investigate an average American for money laundering or bribery, when all the evidence is readily available in the suspect’s surrendered laptop, and former business partners are begging to testify. People go to prison for matters that involve thousands. Millions passed through the Biden family’s hands. Still, nothing has happened to Joe Biden.
Democrats control the 3 letter agencies, creating a One Party bureaucracy. The power of the state.
The power of the state .. . and the wholly-owned major media subsidiaries.
*in effect, the state impeached Trump, the 1st time, for just thinking/asking about Biden. .. and the media called out for more.
Karen S: No. Please stop it. The first impeachment was for trying to leverage aid to Ukraine that was approved by Congress in exchange for ginning up lies about Joe Biden. You are downplaying what Trump actually did–there were witnesses. He wasn’t “asking” anything–he was trying to withhold aid approved by Congress. That was proven. USA Today reports the following abour the Ukrainian prosecutor matter:
“At the heart of Congress’ probe into the president’s actions is his claim that former Vice President and 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden strong-armed the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor in order to thwart an investigation into a company tied to his son, Hunter Biden. But sources ranging from former Obama administration officials to an anti-corruption advocate in Ukraine say the official, Viktor Shokin, was ousted for the opposite reason Trump and his allies claim. It wasn’t because Shokin was investigating a natural gas company tied to Biden’s son; it was because Shokin wasn’t pursuing corruption among the country’s politicians, according to a Ukrainian official and four former American officials who specialized in Ukraine and Europe.” So, you have it exactly backwards.
Joe Biden did NOT deliberately steal classified documents–Trump did–not only that, he lied about returning them, moved them around to prevent his lawyer from returning them, tried to erase security footage, and flashed them around to show off for young female staffers. He may also have sold or given them to the wrong people–we’ll never know. Biden asked that all of his records and papers be searched for classified documents, and that any that were found be immediately returned. Mike Pence did the same thing. No comparison whatsoever. Stop repeating the lie about the ability to “declassify” documents–that’s not true, never was true. Only the agency that classified the document can declassify it, and the PRA is not a defense. There is NO evidence that the DOJ was protecting Hunter Biden, either. An independent SC was appointed, and he charged Hunter with failing to pay taxes and gun possession. Republicans, who know Trump is a total crook and is going to prison, keep trying to push the narrative that there’s a “Biden Crime Family” that is selling access–all without anythng resmbling proof. Unlike Trump, Joe Biden is hands-off the DOJ. The things on the laptop are not proof of anything. To prove money laundering or bribery, you need a paper trail–money moved from one account to another, a wire transfer, checks–something–and some benefit conferred in exchange–and there is no proof of any of this. There’s no proof that “millions passed through the Biden family’s hands”. The reason it’s taking “4 years to investigate” is that they cannot come up with any evidence, but Republicans can’t let it go. Disciples like you need something to push back against the mountain of evidence against Trump–something to back up Mark Levin.
And, here’s a very inconvenient fact for you Cult 45ers: ALL of the prosecution witnesses in the latest indictment are REPUBLICANS–no Democrats.
Incitement was everything. Trump was impeached for incitement but incitement is not included in the charges. The real crime that he has been indicted for is saying bad things. For four long years Hillary Clinton has said that the Trump election was not legitimate but she has never faced an indictment for exercising her right of free speech. The Democrats got there plans from Victor Chavez and Fidel Castro. When it comes to Trump and free speech the Democrats say that maybe China has it right.
It certainly seems as though they did take a page from Mao’s playbook–The Little Red Book (which, incidentally is available on Amazon for $16.99). I’m not a Trump fan by far, but when he made the ill-advised comparison of his indictmentS to Nazi persecution, he might have been instructive if he had compared the unprecedented-in-the-USA indictments of former presidents who are current candidates to the Nazis in early 1933 when they went after political rivals and non-compliant journalists. The National Socialists knew they had to wipe out opposition before they could proceed with their more heinous crimes which began shortly after. The first prisoners of the first concentration camp–Dachau which opened on March 22, 1933–were journalists and political enemies (members of the Communist party, the other side of the Socialist coin). But Trump, as we know, is not one for teaching moments. Trump is for Trump and he’s his worst enemy. A comparison to Mao or Chavez would have gone over better and been quite accurate except for the fact that Mao and Chavez would have had him in a torture chamber by now.
One has to ask… what did Obama know and when?
After all, how did Joe get put in charge of things in China, Ukraine, etc … he is VP sure, but POTUS had sign off on things.
So much for the ‘scandal free’ WH under Obama.
-G
Whitey Bulger is in the Oval office.
And he owns Merrick Garland.
“When I take a red pen through material that is protected by the First Amendment, it reduces much of this to a haiku. Many of the things that the prosecutor is charging here is protected speech. It repeats a lot of the allegations in the various states, it’s unfair at points. It quotes Trump in his speech about encouraging people to go to the Capitol Hill, but like the January 6th committee, it omits where he says, ‘you should go peacefully.’”
– Professor Turley
A haiku . . . Brutal!
Irrelevant because the charge of incitement was not included.
Why focus on this one irrelevant thing?