Nobel Prize Winner Canceled by the IMF After Questioning Climate Change Data

John Clauser, a Nobel prize-winning physicist, is apparently the latest target of a cancel campaign. According to a group called the Co2 Coalition, Clauser was scheduled to speak to a group at the International Monetary Fund on climate change when critics spotted a serious problem: he does not support the accepted view on the subject. The response was all-too-familiar (even if less expected by Nobel laureates): Clauser had to be barred from sharing his scientific views or being heard by others at the IMF.
During the pandemic, dissenting scientists were regularly banned or canceled for questioning the efficacy of masks, suggesting a lab theory on the origins of Covid, raising natural immunity defenses, and other viewpoints. They have been largely vindicated. Yet, censorship remains commonplace even at universities and organizations like the IMF.
Clauser was reportedly guilty of questioning the reliability of the predictions of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. So an organization of economists based on objective data and research decided to bar others from hearing countervailing views.
Clauser reportedly received an email from the Director of the Independent Evaluation Office of the International Monetary Fund, Pablo Moreno, who had seen a flyer for the zoom talk. It was immediately postponed. The natural default at the IMF and other organizations was to stop speech as potentially harmful when it does not comport with official viewpoints. It appears that Moreno and the IMF could not even tolerate a simple Zoom discussion that offered an alternative viewpoint.
Clauser has earned the ire of climate change advocates by calling the underlying scientific claims “dangerous misinformation” based on shoddy research. I can certainly see why that is not welcomed. However, rather than simply refute his views with their own data, these groups want to prevent others from hearing him.
The IMF has said little in the aftermath of the indefinite postponement. Why should it? The silence is precisely what it sought to achieve.
11 thoughts on “Nobel Prize Winner Canceled by the IMF After Questioning Climate Change Data”
anyone know why NYC was under a mile of ice 15000 years ago…and now it is 90 degrees? 14900 of those years…not man made?
If facts on climate change bother the IMF, we are supposed to accept their ideas on economics?
the march to fascism is littered with casualties…Globalists are winning
We’ve been experiencing “climate change” forever it’s called Weather. Follow the money.
Upon following the money, realize the fossil fuel lobby will forever demagogue the science.
Lefty cancelling on steroids https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/evil-core-portland-hospital-denies-woman-cancer-treatment/
“… rather than simply refute his views with their own data, these groups want to prevent others from hearing him.”
Kinda like being shadow-banned by Murdoch Media websites — Fox and the NY Post — who will allow someone to “post” comments with which they disagree — such as about Ron DeSantis being a globalist FRAUD paid by Murdoch to split the republican vote and help democrats in the 2024 election — while not allowing anyone else to SEE those comments because Murdoch and a cabal of globalist billionaires want to decide FOR voters who the republican 2024 presidential nominee will be.
At least Clauser was cancelled for his incomplete science on climate change rather than for just being who he is….
Kind of like, well, me on this blog comments section. To that end, Darren, the full on clue midget, is fully doing his job.
and yet here you are with your WRONG ideas?
Is the earth getting warmer? OK fine.
But it hard to ignore all the ice ages.
The debate becomes, what evidence exists to support the mitigation being pushed?
It is so clear this is nothing but another vehicle for massive transfer of wealth. From the working class to the John Kerry class. On a global basis, with the United States providing most of the cash
I’m right, you’re wrong and that’s that.