“Illusion of Influence”: The Media Moves the Goalpost Again on Biden Corruption Coverage

With the new disclosures in the Biden corruption scandal, the media has, again, pivoted to avoid acknowledging the obvious. It now has a new demand before it will fully recognize or report on the scandal. Of course, after long repeating denials of Joe Biden that he ever knew about his son’s foreign business deals, the media must now recognize that Hunter was selling influence and access. So they have added yet another task: show Joe Biden actually accepting money.
It is what in literature is called the “impossible task” demand like the Slavic tale of a Tsar ordering a suitor “to go there he does not know where” and to “get that he does not know what.”
A direct bribe given to Joe Biden in an envelope or a direct deposit is obviously not impossible. Call it the “highly improbable task,” After all, former Rep. William Jefferson was found with cold-hard cash in his freezer. However, among professional influence peddlers, a direct payment to the principal would be viewed as sacrilegious — enough for a lifetime ban from the major corruption league.
Jefferson was an amateur. The Bidens have been in the influence peddling business for decades and Hunter told his Chinese contacts that they are “the best” at what these foreign figures wanted from them.
Only a certifiable moron today would deposit any of the $20 million documented by the House committees in an actual account of Joe or Jill Biden. Those accounts would are subject to continual monitoring and potential subpoenas.
Instead, the Congress has found dozens of shell companies and accounts used by the Bidens to help conceal the transfer of millions to Biden family members, including grandchildren. This includes references to bills of Joe Biden being paid out of joint accounts and benefits from deals that might include free offices. At the same time, these foreign sources sent direct money to the Biden Family Fund, a financial legacy that Joe Biden would leave in the form of millions of foreign contributions. At 80 with millions in wealth, Joe Biden is likely more motivated by moving wealth to his descendants than himself.
There were also alleged deliverables. Recently, Devon Archer confirmed that Hunter’s Ukrainian clients wanted the help of the Bidens in removing Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Biden would later insist on his being fired as a condition for a billion dollars in U.S. aid.
For years, the media insisted that there was no evidence of influence peddling or evidence contradicting the President. While most of these reporters required little to push false accounts of Russian collusion or Russian disinformation (including the dismissal of the Hunter Biden laptop), they are now demanding a virtual confession from the President or an actual deposit slip to his bank account.
When confronted with the transfer of millions and what Devon Archer now calls “categorically false” denials by the President, the media seems positively exasperated like the Queen in Alice in Wonderland. It is insisting that the public should not assume that the influence sold was influence realized. They just need to believe in the Bidens and the “illusion of influence.” When Alice says that she “cannot believe impossible things,” the Queen snaps back “I daresay you haven’t had much practice. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast!”
The media has shown that it is possible to believe six impossible things to avoid the reality of the Biden scandal. Accordingly, the media now will accept that there was influence peddling but will treat it as “an illusion” until a direct payment is shown to President Biden himself rather than his family.
In this final demand, the media is relying entirely on the skill of the Bidens in hiding payments and avoiding such incriminating deposits. Biden himself has laughingly taunted reporters and asked “where’s the money?”
When confronted on his calling Hunter and his business partners roughly 20 times, he and the White House have pointed out that he merely discussed the weather and pleasantries. The media has largely ignored that only a moron would conduct “business” on a speakerphone at a dinner at the popular Cafe Milano. The point of the calls was to prove the bona fides of Hunter selling influence and access to his father.
The Bidens have perfected what Uncle Earl Long said was the key to maintaining corruption:
The true illusion was the Bidens in getting this scandal to disappear in front of millions. As I wrote years ago, the key to this Houdinesque trick was to get the media to invest in the deception like audience members called to the stage. The reporters have to back the illusion or admit that they were part of the deception. Even with millions funneled to the Biden family and acknowledgments that they were “selling the [Biden] brand,” it cannot be enough.
Even the use of a ridiculously complex array of two dozen entities to transfer money without any known purpose, it cannot be enough.
It is far easier to demand to see something no self-respecting Beltway bandit would commit: that after creating this labyrinth of shell companies and accounts, the Bidens went ahead and just did the equivalent to a Venmo payment directly to Joe and Jill Biden. It may not be impossible but it is as improbable as Hunter Biden being an energy expert.
Between the government which does evil and the people who accept it – there is a certain shameful solidarity. —Victor Hugo
The Biden Crime Family wouldn’t have set up 20 shell corporations if it were just as convenient to accept envelopes of cash. The Democrats are grabbing any excuse to keep their heads above water, but eventually they’ll all sink under the weight of their criminal president. And there’s not a single Democrat raising a voice against this blatant corruption.
What’s the value of managing $2 billion? $200 million a year?
That would be 10% of the investment. Likely it is tied to returns. The Saudis can always ask for it back. There are no shell companies were it is hidden.
Medically speaking, Joe Biden has demonstrated on many recorded videos that when he speaks, he is a danger to himself if not for his handlers and MSM continually cleaning up after him. Put him on a stand, under oath, ask him questions without cue cards, and he will likely incriminate himself in less than 30 seconds. Bill Clinton did likewise in his torturous definition of the word is when under osth.
Let Joe Biden speak solo, under oath, unaided. Watch then how the House of Cards tumbles, followed by Democrats gas lighting the evidence just like they did with the US House Jan 6 Investigations… illegally
Republicans Investigating J6 Committee Suggest Dems Destroyed Evidence In Apparent Cover Up
Very interesting reading today. It started well with the “cold hard cash in the freezer”. I commend the Professor on that one. I note that the Professor is getting somewhat exasperated but maybe even angry with the press as so many of the rest of us have been. For some time. I also note when some people here have said “well what can you do”. Well the people are getting angry and we are even starting to see democrats in deep blue states start to question the Biden administration, or even defect to the republicans, which is a start. We saw parents rake school boards over the coals because of the nonsense they were teaching and you have seen states start to take action legislatively to drive back the left tide and governors continue to defy the lunacy of Biden administration diktats. The appliance war that Biden is waging is likely to drive even more away from him.
So what to do. Well our ancestors showed us what to in 1775 when they just would take no more. The Civil war also showed what to do when recalcitrant slavers took the law in their own hands and fired on the Union.
When there is this much anger and no meaningful response by the institutions we used to value and who acted for us, then the people tend to take things into their own hands. Jan 6 was a response in a way to that anger but it was poorly done, unorganized, and more of a party than a real riot and nowhere close to an insurrection. The powers that be failed to heed the meaning. They seem to think this was just a bunch of proud boys strutting their stuff and if you slap them down and jail them that they will just go away. I think that is a dangerous misreading of the tenor of the county.
Make fun of the people at your own peril. When they get really angry, history tells us it will get terribly ugly.
The arrogance of these left leaning institutions and parties could be their undoing in a very dramatic way. They should listen seriously to the people they mock.
I think I’ve read in a couple places that the Biden’s homes were purchased by Hunter and quit claimed over to Joe.
Well it took the IRS to bring down Al Capone. 20+ million in unreported income to Biden family members seems like something the IRS may want to look at but we already have had a little peak into that from the whistleblowers testimony… Nothing to see here folks…
“…cold-hard cash in his freezer.”
That right there is…funny!
Is the illusion of a business product fraud?
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has always been competent at detecting threats, threats against POTUS (see the Utah killing in recent days), threats against leading politicians, and other domestic threats since J. Edgar Hoover was in charge. There are still some extremely dedicated personnel at the FBI today who aren’t ‘in bed’ with the corruption that has metastasized within the leadership of the USA under Joe Biden.
And so it is with hesitation I say that it looks like at some point, sooner or later, the people with the guns (mostly Republicans and Independents, politically) will use them in harmful, even lethal, ways against that ever-longer list of Left-wing/progressive Democrat individuals who either are, or are perceived to be, threatening the Bill of Rights, the Consitution, and what has always been the envy of the rest of the world as the Great American Experiment — the USA.