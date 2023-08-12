Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Secretly Sought the Censorship of Political Critics

Various new sites are now reporting that Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) is the latest politicians who has sought blatant censorship of political critics by social media companies. Shortly before the 2020 election (when many of us were writing about the expanding censorship calls by Democratic politicians), Hobbs allegedly sought to silence her critics on Twitter. Many were criticizing 2017 posts in which she claimed former President Donald Trump had a “neo-nazi base.” Hobbs considered such criticism to be intolerable and demanded that these citizens be censored.
A conservative site reported that Hobbs said Trump had a “neo-nazi base” while she was serving as a Democrat state senator in 2017. Hobbs’ tweet echoed criticism that Trump praised Neo-Nazi rioters in Charlottesville. (Trump has denied that allegation and pointed to various times after the riot where he condemned those extremist elements).
“The President is on the side of the freaking Nazis. Don’t just say stuff – DO SOMETHING,” she added.
She added: “It took you a day and a half to figure this out? Also if you’re not condemning @POTUS for not condemning nazis, it’s just words.”
It now turns out that that Hobbs was irate at being criticized and reached out to Twitter to censor her critics. Fox News reported:
On Nov. 13, 2020, Hobbs emailed Twitter — using her official Arizona secretary of state email — asking the support team to take action against her online trolls.
Twitter asked for more information and for Hobbs to provide examples for her request, which Hobbs was unable to provide.
Hobbs responded that she was being harassed and abused by the “alt-right.” She added
“I am not sure I can provide the information you are asking for because I reported and then blocked multiple users at the same time,. The alt-right got a hold of a 3-year-old tweet on my account and have been sending harassing, abusive, and threatening tweets and direct messages for the last 2 days.”
That message is chilling in a number of respects. First, it is clearly an abuse of her office to be used for the purposes of censorship of political critics. Second, she admits that she blocked the critics but still wants the company to prevent others from hearing such views. Third, she does not alleged that the story is false and admits that it was her tweet. She simply does not want people talking about it.
It is a raw and unambiguous effort of a high-ranking official to censor political speech. It is also an example of what I have called “censorship by surrogate.” Hobbs secretly sought to deny free speech to citizens through allies in these social media companies. The Arizona legislature should investigate these allegations and hold Hobbs accountable for any attack on political speech.
5 thoughts on “Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Secretly Sought the Censorship of Political Critics”
Professor Turley is one of the few people trying to save the First Amendment, his site is an excellent forum and his writings and appearances are always a favorite of mine…but I have a small nit to pick with him from this column. The good, dare I say great, Professor states that “a conservative site reported…” Professor, please stop with that unnecessary disclaimer regarding who reported A FACT, nobody ever, and I mean ever, calls a site a liberal site. It is language as a cudgel.
As a side note to the above, please note how whenever a judge rules the way conservatives like they are called a “Trump appointed judge, never, and again I mean ever, do you see an Obama appointed judge or a Biden appointed judge. The current judge in the J6 case against Trump is a harsh, some might say viscous practitioner, of “justice” against people that appear in her court on J6 charges as well as the way she is dealing with Trump and yet I have never once seen her referred to as an Obama appointed judge.
Hobbs is another “non-debator”, a typical Democrat that shuts down opposing views but can’t defend her own views. How many Democrats avoided, i.e. ducked, debates in the last few years? How can you defend an open border, ending our energy independence, boys can play in girls sports and enter their locker rooms, no-bail, stealing under $900 is ok, riots everywhere except at the Capital, inflation, no gas stoves, no gas cars, no gas water heaters and even no ice cream trucks. How do you defend closed schools? How do you defend banning church services and going to see a sick parent while you cheer on 10,000 people marches for BLM?
Dems cant debate, they must shut down opposition by any means possible and we are seeing how it is happening. Heck we even almost had Scary Poppins telling us what we could say.
Hobbs & Whitmer 2 dangerous fascists! Lake is entirely to blame for this moron to be Gov. How anybody in their right mind would consider Lake for Senator or V.P. Are probably being paid bybSoros.
remember the Nazis gained power by complaining about the power of the Jews. The Democrat Fascists…have the same traits …accuse others of WHAT YOU ARE DOING!
Fight while you can….the DOJ, IRS, FBI, most of the judiciary, etc are 100% corrupt for Democrats
Gosh, her statements have all the markings of being a DNC paid troll on Res Ipsa!