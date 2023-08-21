No, The New Mexico Supreme Court Did Not Uphold the Merits of a 14th Amendment Disqualification

There is a spirited debate growing among law professors over the claim that former president Donald Trump is disqualified under the 14th Amendment from holding office. Various law professors have argued that Trump is already barred, even without a charge or conviction for insurrection or even incitement. I have previously discussed my disagreement with this theory, including a column this week. A number of critics have cited a New Mexico case where such a disqualification of a local politician named Couy Griffen was approved by a court and then upheld by the New Mexico Supreme Court. Such a ruling, even if true, would not negate the basis for these objections. It would be one state case to the contrary in what is likely to be an array of such challenges. Yet, it is untrue that “the New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the decision to disqualify” and established counter precedent on the issue.
We have seen previous opinions misrepresented, including by Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, only to have the error replicated in the media. Since this is the start of what is likely to be a prolonged debate, I thought it worth clarifying the prior rulings out of New Mexico.
It is certainly true that state District Judge Francis Mathew found that Griffin’s participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol amounted to insurrection and disqualified him from holding public office under state law and the 14th Amendment.
However, Judge Mathew’s decision is, in my view, dead wrong. Indeed, the court starts with a long quotation of the charge given by Illinois Judge Peter Stenger Grosscup. The case citation is In re Charge to Grand Jury, 62 F. 828 (N.D. Ill. 1894).
What is striking is that Judge Mathew considers the charge to be compelling precedent. What Mathew does not mention is that it was used to treat union organizers as insurrectionists. It is a vivid example of how dangerous this fluid interpretation of insurrection can be for our country. Grosscup not only declared union organizers to be insurgents but added (as Mathew approvingly quotes) that “every person who knowingly incites, aids, or abets them, no matter what his motives may be, is likewise an insurgent.” Yet, Mathew believes it is worthy as precedent for his own unprecedented decision.
As I discussed in an earlier law review article, Grosscup resigned under allegations of malfeasance in office and said he wanted to get more involved in politics. See Jonathan Turley, The “Executive Function” Theory, the Hamilton Affair and Other Constitutional Mythologies, 77 North Carolina Law Review 1791-1866 (1999). Grosscup called for federal troops to put down union organizers and is associated with the abuses of the period. I discuss those anti-union cases in my forthcoming book in 2024, The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage.
I am hopeful that this issue will find its way into the federal courts so we can fully test these claims through an appellate process. This case, however, is hardly ideal. The New Mexico Supreme Court did not uphold Mathew on the merits. It might well have done so, but the decision was based entirely on procedural grounds. It was not a ruling on the merits.
None of this means that my opinion is stronger or weaker due to these rulings. There is a fundamental difference over the meaning of the disqualification clause and its implications for our country. However, the New Mexico decision failed on appeal for procedural reasons. Frankly, in my view, Mathew’s decision is weak and would have made for a strong challenge. Yet, I am assuming that the law professors supporting this theory will soon bring challenges to the balloting or related steps. That will allow for an expedited consideration and appeal of this issue.
I’m a retired attorney and spent most of my career practicing in NM. What no one outside the state would know is that Mr. Griffen, a non-attorney, represented himself, pro se, both at the trial court level and in front of the NM Supreme Court. Mr. Griffen was a vocal Republican elected official from the east side of the state who appeared before a Democrat District Court judge in Santa Fe and in front of the NM Supreme Court where all of the justices are Dems. All of the state District Court judges in Santa Fe are Dems, as well. The last time Republicans held a majority on the NM Supreme Court was in the 1920s. Mr. Griffen never had a chance.
Charles: The Q is whether Griffin is totally crazy? As an elected official he took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Then he turns around, catches a plan, bus or train, and goes to DC on Jan. to participate and lead the insurrection. Then he comes back and expects nothing to happen? Doesn’t make any sense to me. In a NM judiciary dominated by Dems, who take their oath of office seriously, why would he go in pro se? Any person with their head screwed on straight would get counsel to navigate the process. That’s why he missed the filing deadline for his appeal and the SC found a convenient way to dismiss. it. What is going on in your state when voters elect someone like that?
I really wish that Trump would step down from is narcissistic run for president. We could then focus on real problems of the U.S. and our allies and actually do something about it beside running ourselves crazy about constitutional matter. Even when the Supreme Court speaks and I think they have to get in on these matter, only half of the people will be satisfied which will lead to further division and animosity. I guess the only way to get the U.S. together is when some foreign nation invades us again and GOD forbid they take over.
If you cannot, and you cannot, cite the Constitution for a prohibition of secession, everything Lincoln and his successors did subsequent to his unconstitutional denial of secession, was and remains unconstitutional, including the “Reconstruction Amendments” of Karl Marx.
“They consider it an earnest of the epoch to come that it fell to the lot of Abraham Lincoln…to lead his country through the…RECONSTRUCTION of a social world.”
– Karl Marx to Abraham Lincoln, 1865
If Lincoln could not deny secession, and he could not, Lincoln et al. could not forcibly impose the “Reconstruction Amendments” or any of their other unconstitutional edicts on America.
I’ll do you one better. Even if secession were illegal, the national government STILL couldn’t (1) hold that the purported secession was null and void and (2) simultaneously require the states to be re-admitted to a union they had never left. That re-admission, of course, was conditioned on ratification of the Reconstruction Amendments. Those ratifications don’t count, because (1) they were made under duress and (2) the states didn’t need to be re-admitted anyway since the USG denied that they had ever left.
While I believe this area of the law is clearly unsettled, I’d gladly trade barring Trump from the Oval Office in exchange for preventing every lefty who tweeted support of or donated to Occupy Wall St, BLM, etc. from ever holding any federal office.
“When I use a law,” the Deep State member said, in a rather scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean, neither more nor less.”–Through the Looking Glass (adapted).
Then there is that anti-constitution Anonymous moron that essentially commented that since Donald Trump was accused by people that hate him then he’s disqualified.
https://stevewitherspoonhome.files.wordpress.com/2023/08/anonymousmoroncomment.jpg
Don’t these ignorant fools understand that even though they really really hate Donald Trump, he still has constitutional rights.
Yup the moronic trolling comment from Anonymous was appropriately deleted from the thread.
I am not the same Anonymous. But I don’t think you understood his comment. (NOTE: If you have not read the law article, here it is: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4532751). Professor Turley barely scratched the surface of it, so relying on his limited summary is not sufficient.
The argument made by the two original Federalist Society conservatives was that the original understanding of Section 3 of Article 14 was that is its SELF-EXECUTING, which means that its disqualifications from office are constitutionally automatic whenever its conditions for disqualification are met. Nothing more needs to be done – including TRIAL AND CONVICTION – in order for Section 3’s prohibitions to be legally effective.
The comparison they make is Section 1 of the 14th Amendment, which uses parallel drafting (i.e., “No state shall” in Section 1 and “No person shall” in Section 3). Section 3 is also drafted differently from other constitutional provisions that deal with misbehavior. For example, “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witness to the same overt act, or on confession in open court.”
Note the contrast. The Treason Clause defines an offense but Section 3 enacts its own disqualification (“No person shall be…”). It acts on persons, not offenses. You draft similar parallels to the impeachment provisions of the Constitution.
The framers had the treason clause and impeachment clauses at hand and chose a noticeably different path. Section 3 does NOT call for trials or the impeachment of secessionists. It directly imposes an across-the-board disqualification.
The framers drafted this provision more similar to the 35-year-old requirement, which is self-executing. There is no requirement that a committee be called to confirm one’s age, for example.
For conservatives, who hail Scalia’s conception of originalism – I am surprised by the lack of consistency when the normative answer is not the desired outcome. What would Scalia think? Why would Section 3 of the 14th Amendment be drafted in a self-executing fashion if there was a requirement of a trial to prove conviction?
The best response to this argument is that it is hard to apply such a rule. This is the argument that Turley makes. How will we know whether aid and comfort to insurrection has occurred if not for a trial and conviction? But that sort of response is the typical lane for liberals on the Supreme Court (and presumably Turley) to raise, not conservative originalists. That is a FUNCTIONALIST response to a FORMALIST interpretation of the Constitution. If you are unfamiliar with these terms, they are worth a Googling. Every intro Con Law course discusses these two approaches to constitutional interpretation and they are important in this context.
Perhaps before you start to criticize someone’s opinion, inform yourself on the basics of originalism as that is the topic of the law review article.
If you do not subscribe to originalism and the conservative legal tradition, then Turley’s response is a fair one. But, too many on this blog do not understand they are actually siding with the progressive left in this particular situation.
So, who decides if FJB’s botching of the withdrawal from Afghanistan constitutes aid or comfort to the Taliban?
And if it is, who removes him from office? Could the military cite Section 3 as a justification to depose FJB?
These are discussed in the article.
I don’t subscribe to originalism. These are reasonable functionalist questions. Looks like you are turning into a liberal?
An originalism doesn’t care about the practical application and would say .. if it is hard to interpret, then we should amend the Constitution, not write into the text tests (like whether there’s a conviction) when the language of the Constitution doesn’t include them. That would be….activist?
By the way, if this is “new” to you, here is good background/intro reading on modes of constitutional interpretation. It is important to understand the lens through which justices purportedly arrive at their opinions. And these summary of each such lens.
There is overlap with some (such as textualism and originalism) – I believe the textualist critique per the Congressional Research Service notes that practical problems with application are minimized in importance, for example.
https://www.everycrsreport.com/reports/R45129.html
Excellent point!
There are two aspects to this, in terms of originalism:
1. Is it “self-enacting” like Section 1 of the 14th amendment? Here, I think it likely that it is. The burden is on those who would argue otherwise to explain how and why it differs from Section 1.
2. What is “insurrection and rebellion?” It seems to me the term as originally understood was likely narrow, covering those who worked and fought for the confederacy in the past and perhaps those who might engage in a similar enterprise in the future. Especially when the clause is self-enacting, a clear definition is required. The burden is on those who would argue for an expansive definition to show that the original public meaning went beyond the type of insurrection and rebellion represented by the confederacy that was seared into the public memory.
The express treason clause in the Constitution supports a narrow interpretation.
If you read the article, they address the Treason Clause at length. It is not written as a self-executing provision, like Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.
An originalist looks at the language used and compares it to other language used in the Constitution. The differences in drafting help explain why – according to an originalist – this should not be interpreted similarly to the Treason Clause.
The concept of originalism has nothing to do with their article or any critique of it. If you read the article you would know that the main problem with it is that they have no clue what the facts are, or how they fit into the framework they think they have built.
Your default assumption that insurrection must have a narrow definition is a functionalist/pragmatist argument, not an originalist one. To assume that narrow is correct is to read a rule into the Constitution that does not exist (If it does exist, please provide the Constitutional reference).
As the authors of the article assert, an originalist would look at the meaning used at the time of enactment, which was not narrow. For example, that Ironclad Oath, adopted on July 2, 1862 is the oath one must be able to swear in order to hold federal office. It was required of most federal officeholders from 1862 to 1884. The text of the Oath sets forth the types of misconduct regarded as disqualifying an individual from eligibility for federal office because he had been engaged in supporting the rebellion.
A few historically relevant examples of a broad understanding of the term:
The Ironclad Oath required that prospective officeholders swear or affirm that they had not done any of the following:
I . . . do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I have never [1] voluntarily
borne arms against the United States since I have been a citizen
thereof; that I have [2] voluntarily given no aid, countenance, counsel,
or encouragement to persons engaged in armed hostility thereto; that
I have [3] neither sought nor accepted nor attempted to exercise the
functions of any office whatever, under any authority or pretended authority in hostility to the United States; that I have [4] not yielded a
voluntary support to any pretended government, authority, power or
constitution within the United States, hostile or inimical thereto.
The content of this oath’s requirement establishes a useful, historically prominent marker for the scope of Section Three: What the Ironclad Oath understood to be disqualifying for federal office, Section Three likely embraced as constitutionally disqualifying conduct for the far broader sweep of offices to which it extended.
Another historical marker was The Second Confiscation Act. The terms it used are especially evocative, visiting legal consequences on persons who “engaged in,” “incite[d],” “set on foot,” or “assist[ed]” “rebellion” or “insurrection” or who had “given aid or comfort” to rebellion or done acts “aiding and abetting” rebellion. The Act is practically a glossary of the terms used in
Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment proposed by Congress just four years later. Specifically: Section 2 made it a new crime, distinct from treason, to “incite, set on foot, assist, or engage in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof” or to “give aid or comfort thereto” or to “engage in, or give aid and comfort to,” any “existing rebellion or insurrection.” Importantly, these terms are described as acts “against the authority of the United States, or the laws thereof” – which is NOT specific to slavery.
Finally, the Supreme Court’s decision in The Prize Cases (1863) is relevant. As used at the time, insurrection or rebellion were forms of active resistance to the lawful authority of the government. An insurrection might be something short of outright rebellion. But an insurrection against government authority sometimes grows into full-on “rebellion.” A rebellion, in turn, need not take the form of civil war in order to be a rebellion. But sometimes it does. At all events, rebellion seems its own distinct, more general legal concept of repudiation or attempted overthrow of the lawful constitutional regime by unlawful means.
The article uses these examples to arrive at an originalist understanding, which is, in fact, broad and not narrow: Insurrection and rebellion involve varying degrees of concerted resistance to “the lawful authority of the Government,” with insurrection being the arguably somewhat lesser form and rebellion the somewhat greater. A rebellion or insurrection need not involve
acts tantamount to levying war. (War is sometimes a feature of rebellion but does not define it.) The Civil War was an outgrowth of insurrection or rebellion. But the fundamental act of rebellion remains the attempt to displace the lawful authority of government by unlawful means. And those who give material assistance to the enemy may also suffer legal consequences
You may disagree with the specific application of these contemporary examples of legal usage of these terms – but THIS is the ORIGINALIST interpretation of the term. Assuming that the definition must be narrow is NOT ORIGINALISM.
None of these examples is particularly broad. They all involve organised armed efforts to replace or displace the government. That did not happen on Jan 6, Trump was not involved in any of the illegal actions in the Capitol on Jan 6 anyway, and none of the indictments say he was. And his challenges to the recorded results of the election which are covered by the indictments were non-violent efforts to persuade those in authority, not armed efforts to overthrow the government.
So even taking your examples as being evidence of public meaning at the time, it would not put Trump’s conduct within the definition of insurrection and rebellion or giving aid and comfort thereto.
Anonymous wrote:
“I . . . do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I have never [1] voluntarily
borne arms against the United States since I have been a citizen
thereof; that I have [2] voluntarily given no aid, countenance, counsel,
or encouragement to persons engaged in armed hostility thereto; that
I have [3] neither sought nor accepted nor attempted to exercise the
functions of any office whatever, under any authority or pretended authority in hostility to the United States; that I have [4] not yielded a
voluntary support to any pretended government, authority, power or
constitution within the United States, hostile or inimical thereto.
“The content of this oath’s requirement establishes a useful, historically prominent marker for the scope of Section Three”
If that defines the scope of Section Three, it is not even close to applying to Trump.
As for the automatic disqualification argument, that’s obviously correct (or, I should say, I agree with it), but of course like any other dispute a registrar’s disqualification of a candidate is subject to judicial review, and since it’s a federal question, the US Supreme Court will reverse either on the merits or on an incorrect view that disqualification is not automatic.
“Two Federalist Society conservatives” — Ha! That’s a good one! There is nothing conservative about those clowns.
The topis of the article isn’t “originalism”. It’s whether Section Three encompasses Trump’s actions and the consequences if it does. They’re right about the second part and ludicrously wrong the first.
More and more it seems that Samuel Johnson got it wrong when he said “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel,” because a compelling agument can be made that LAW PROFESSOR is the REAL last refuge of the scoundrel, as it appears to be a profession where POLITICAL scoundrels are allowed to assert their own untested legal hypotheses without the burden of arguing them in court against an opposing hypothesis — and I’m not just talking about Lawrence Tribe here because there appears to be a whole tribe of Tribes leading the charge to inflict their hired-gun opinions on what has become the Wild West territory stretching from Washington DC to Hawaii.
Tsk. Law professors are a dime a dozen .. . and I’m not sure Tribe is worth that much.
No. ‘national security’, wrapped in Patriotic fervor and a flag pin, is still the last refuge of these scurrilous scoundrels. And it’s all classified far above your level .. . or president Trumps for that matter.
Personally, I believe that ‘every person who knowingly supported, aided, or abetted’ the 51 top intelligence officials who claimed The Laptop was ‘Russian Disinformation’ is guilty of insurrection, treason and sedition at the highest levels of gov.
*and that’s a long list .. . including most of our vaunted ‘free press’
Northwestern’s law school employed Bernardette Dohrn for many years.
Trump just might be spending time in the “hoosegow.” But where would it be?
You have Super Max, Camp Cupcake & Ft. Leavenworth to name a few.
