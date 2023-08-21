The Disqualification of Donald Trump and Other Legal Urban Legends

Below is a slightly expanded version of my column in The Hill on the increasingly popular theory that former president Donald Trump is already barred from office under the 14th Amendment. It is a theory that, in my view, has a political appeal that outstrips its constitutional support. In a constitution designed to protect free speech and prevent the concentration of power, this theory would allow for the banning of candidates based on fluid definitions of aiding and abetting insurrection. Such ballot cleansing is common in countries like Iran where citizens await to learn which opposition candidates will be allowed to run. While we are thankfully far from the authoritarianism of these other countries, the implications of this theory for our constitutional system are still chilling.
The popularity of urban legends is a testament to the will to believe. The desire of people to keep Elvis alive or prove that a Sasquatch could exist furtively in our backyards shows the resilience of fables.
Constitutional urban legends often have an even more immediate appeal and tend to arise out of the desperation of divided times. One of the most popular today is that former President Donald Trump can be barred from office, even if he is not convicted in any of the four indictments he faces, under a long-dormant clause of the 14th Amendment.
This 14th Amendment theory is something that good liberals will read to their children at night. It goes something like this: Donald Trump can never be president again, because the 14th Amendment bars those who previously took federal oaths from assuming office if they engaged in insurrection or rebellion. With that, and a kiss on the forehead, a progressive’s child can sleep peacefully through the night.
But don’t look under the bed. For as scary as it might sound to some, Trump can indeed take office if he is elected…even if he is convicted. Indeed, he can serve as president even in the unlikely scenario that he is sentenced to jail.
Democrats have long pushed this theory about the 14th Amendment as a way of disqualifying not only Trump but also dozens of Republican members of Congress. For some, it is the ultimate Hail Mary pass if four indictments, roughly 100 criminal charges and more than a dozen opposing candidates fail to get the job done.
I have strongly rejected this interpretation for years, so it is too late to pretend that I view this as a plausible argument. However, some serious and smart people take an equally strong position in support of the theory. Indeed, conservative scholars William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen have argued for the interpretation and insist in a recent law review article that “the case is not even close. All who are committed to the Constitution should take note and say so.”
But some of us like to believe that we are committed to the Constitution and, for that same reason, we say no.
While I have great respect for these academics, I simply fail to see how the text, history or purpose of the 14th Amendment even remotely favors this view. Despite the extensive research of Baude and Paulsen, their analysis ends where it began: Was January 6 an insurrection or rebellion?
I have previously addressed the constitutional basis for this claim. It is, in my view, wildly out of sync with the purpose of the amendment, which followed an actual rebellion, the Civil War.
Democrats have previously sought to block certification of Republican presidents and Democratic lawyers have challenged elections, including on totally unsupported claims of machines flipping the results. If we are to suddenly convert the 14th Amendment into a running barrier to those who seek to challenge election results, then we have to establish a bright line to distinguish such cases.
The 14th Amendment bars those who took the oath and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” It then adds that that disqualification can extend to those who have “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” According to these experts, Jan. 6 was an “insurrection” and Trump gave “aid and comfort” to those who engaged in it by spreading election fraud claims and not immediately denouncing the violence.
But even the view that it was an “insurrection” is by no means a consensus. Polls have shown that most of the public view Jan. 6 for what it was: a protest that became a riot. One year after the riot, CBS News mostly downplayed and ignored the result of its own poll showing that 76 percent viewed it for what it was, as a “protest gone too far.” The view that it was an actual “insurrection” was far less settled, with almost half rejecting the claim, a division breaking along partisan lines.
The theory that this was a rebellion or insurrection has always been highly contested. On Jan. 6, I was contributing to the coverage and denounced Trump’s speech while he was still giving it. But as the protest increased in size, some of us noted that we had never seen such a comparatively light level of security precautions, given the weeks of coverage anticipating the protest. We then watched as thinly deployed police barriers were overrun and a riot ensued. It was appalling, and most of us denounced it as it was unfolding.
Trump waited to speak, despite criticism from many of us. We now know that many aides called for him to call upon his supporters to pull back, but he waited for a couple hours.
Sulking in the Oval Office does not make Trump a seditionist. Indeed, despite formal articles of the second impeachment and years of experts insisting that Trump was guilty of incitement and insurrection, Special Counsel Jack Smith notably did not charge him with any such crime.
The reason is obvious. The evidence and constitutional standards would not have supported a charge of incitement or insurrection.
Yet these experts still believe that Trump can be barred from office without any such charge even being brought, let alone a conviction. Just judicial fiat that certain challenges were made in bad faith or were rebellious in character.
There is no limiting principle to avoid a slippery slope of partisan disqualifications. Would Trump not be disqualified if he had called for his supporters to withdraw an hour earlier?
Would it have been disqualifying if the security was stronger (as suggested days earlier) and there was no entry into the Capitol?
Putting aside the lack of evidence, there is a lack of logic to these claims. A relatively small number of individuals have been charged with seditious conspiracy, a widely misrepresented charge that can amount to as little as preventing the execution of any law (as opposed to outright rebellion or insurrection).
If Trump supported a rebellion or insurrection, what was the plan? Not only did Smith not charge him with any such crime, but there was little evidence that even the most radical defendants charged were planning to overthrow the nation’s government or were part of a broader conspiracy. There were no troops standing by, no plan for a post-democratic takeover by Trump or his alleged minions. The courts had already ruled against the President and would likely continue to do so. Many congressional Republicans had already joined Democrats in supporting certification and would continue to do so. Military leaders had already said that they would support the transition and would continue to do so.
Trump was clearly not willing to concede. According to some witnesses, there was a despondent and defiant president who may have gotten satisfaction from the chaos in Congress. Yet, even halting the certification, would not stop the certification or result in the seizure of the government.
That leaves us with the argument that any effort to stop a constitutional process is akin to an insurrection or rebellion under the 14th Amendment. If that were the standard, any protests — including the anti-Trump protests and the certification challenges to electoral votes in 2016 — could also be cited as disqualifying. If that were the case, figures such as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md) could be summarily purged from office for having sought to overturn an election.
We would be left on a slippery slope, as partisan judges and members would seek to block opposing candidates from ballots, all supposedly in the name of protecting democracy.
There is a simpler and more obvious explanation for what occurred on Jan. 6, 2021: A political protest became a political riot, and a constitutional theory became constitutional legend.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University.
58 thoughts on “The Disqualification of Donald Trump and Other Legal Urban Legends”
If one has not read or recently read George Orwell’s 1984, it might be something should be added to the “to do list” as he had an uncanny insight into human nature and we seem to be living in such a warped reality or rapidly heading that way. The parallels between Emanuel Goldstein and the blinding hatred of Trump are similar. The “Two Minute Hate” began on the tele screen promptly at 11:00 when the fury of the citizens was revved up against this reviled enemy of the state.
It could be argued that Leon Trotsky was the inspiration for this fictional character as Stalin ramped up is totalitarian control during the great purges. The media has turned President Trump into a similar enemy of the state and the “two minute hate” has become perpetual and those who are infected with the disease have blinded themselves to objective truth and some, it appears, have abandoned logic and reason and have joined the crusade to take him down regardless of the costs.
Abandoning objective, factual truth will come at great expense. Trump, in a bizarre manner, thrives on controversy and attention. If one wanted to silence him then they would ignore him, not give him any attention. I doubt that will occur as he is great for TV ratings and in doing so, the media are giving him airtime that costs him nothing.
JT posted a photo with this column that has some cryptic meaning.
Is it Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Yeti or the shape shifting Rougarou swamp creature?
The final ruling on this will likely come from a citizen-jury.
The determining factor might be the question of “would the coup attempt have happened at all, without Trump’s participation in the months leading up to the insurrection?”.
If Trump had merely shut up and respected the rulings of more than 60 judges, would the January 6 coup attempt have happened in the first place?”. Most people know Trump stoked up his most extreme supporters, telling them outright lies, starting in November the year before.
A citizen-jury may not buy Trump’s story on this one!
The final ruling on this will likely come from a citizen-jury.
The final ruling will come from SCOTUS. That it will not be unanimous shows the true corruption.
This whole article is a fallacy based upon a misconception! What does it mean that a person is barred from “holding office”? Holding office has absolutely nothing to do with running for office, because you cannot run for higher office in the United States;
[Federalist #64, “The Article 2 Powers of the Senate”, Jay c.1788
The power of making treaties is an important one, especially as it relates to war, peace, and commerce; and it should not be delegated but in such a mode, and with such precautions, as will afford the highest security that it will be exercised by men the best qualified for the purpose, and in the manner most conducive to the public good. The convention appears to have been attentive to both these points: they have directed the President to be chosen by select bodies of electors, to be deputed by the people for that express purpose; and they have committed the appointment of senators to the State legislatures. This mode has, in such cases, vastly the advantage of elections by the “People in their Collective Capacity”, where the activity of party zeal, taking the advantage of the supineness, the ignorance, and the hopes and fears of the unwary and interested, often places men in office by the votes of a small proportion of the electors.]
Notice this includes all Senators, the President, and the Vice President, all are chosen in a consensus choice mode of selection which is dependent on the Most Numerous Legislative Branch identifying and ranking all the persons to be considered and the ballot is then formed from the top persons on that aggregate list of persons identified by the Most Numerous Legislative Branch, and remember, the electors are exactly equal to the whole number of Senators and Representatives which each State is entitled in the congress, therefore the electors are again the People in their Collective Capacity, but it excludes any sitting Senators and Representatives in the federal congress, but that requirement is not included in a States selection process unless the People in their Collective Capacity in the State choose to exclude the sitting representatives and opt for an elector system which represents the People in their Collective Capacity for that purpose.
So, the 14th amendment is based upon a fallacy, and again to conflate barring running for office with holding office is also a fallacy. The ballot for determining the President is not the ballots the electors use to indicate the qualified candidates they themselves have vetted, the ballot for the President is from the top candidates on the aggregate lists of candidates identified by the electors, HUGE DIFFERENCE.
So when a candidate is barred from holding higher office, that candidate is excluded from the choices the electors can make on their two ballots, and even if an elector places their name on one of their two ballots, it would be removed and replaced before the list of candidates is certified, with a candidate that does meet all the requirements for holding office. But the candidates themselves cannot self declare, they could but it wouldn’t mean anything to the process, because only the electors identify and rank the candidates in their own State’s, and the electors must be chosen at the same time, and must gather to give their votes by ballot on the same day, a day which must be the same in every State, which makes it impossible for any State to know who the electors are that were appointed in the other States, and it makes it impossible for any State to know who the electors considered and placed on their list in other States, and no candidates know they are being considered, and it would be impossible for anyone to know if they, not only are considered, but would be in the top candidates on the aggregate list once compiled in congress to form the ballot of persons to be considered by the States, where the States make the choice after deliberating those top candidates by vote, 1 vote per State, and a majority of all the States is necessary to the choice.
There goes your 14th amendment, another useless amendment which tries to amend something that is totally unamendable!
Sleeping peacefully through the night, America will get what it deserves.
Well. I certainly respect Jon’s legal opinion greatly. Other equally great legal theorists disagree. What will likely happen is some state will ultimately say the former president is not eligible to be on their ballot due to the fourteenth amendment. The Supreme Court will like strike it down.
With all that said, should the very clearly unfit Trump, who definitely attempted to subvert an election, become president again, folks like Jon will have a reckoning to deal with when this madman decides not to leave office at the end of his second term.
It will start like this. Trump will say the people want to amend the constitution to allow him to stay. Of course that has no chance of passing. But another “riot” kicked up again by Trump, could simply allow him to declare martial law and stay. Institutions and such be dammed. If that sad day comes, Jon will wish perhaps he did see January for exactly what it was.
Trump has already left office peacefully once.
He never conceded. Despite the fact that he lost.
He never conceded. Despite the fact that he lost.
Because that is what the Constitution requires.
Trump was systematically disentangled by those surrounding him after 1/6 from running his own administration. It was a soft 25th amendment. That stop loss has now already been hit. On to the next level of regression if trump got anywhere near the oval again.
As for Jon’s mouthpiecing for trump interests, my guess is Turley is under the impression he’s in the protected class in a trump turn toward full authoritarianism. He doesn’t think that if he writes a column, or does an interview on fox, that’s critical of trump in any way that he’s susceptible to the guys who’ll come throw a black bag over his head in one of his lectures in front of his students. Or at least he’s hoping that’s the case. Being in the R legal community that’s paving the way for this shift in government, Turley probably sees the writing on the wall and has made the cauculation that the path he’s taking is the safe one. Shows the faith he has in the Constitution to protect against a turn toward authoritarianism actually.
** from bug
What you wrote sounds exactly like what Biden and the Democrats will attempt to do if it looks like Trump is even close to winning.
They will just use some made up BS like, climate change, national security threat where there is none, or their always fall back: Russia! Russia@ Russia!
If Trump’s coup had been successful he would certainly be retaliating against anyone trying to bring him to accountability by bringing bogus charges against them. Indeed, everyone who has ever gone after Trump has ended up with calls to “investigate the investigators” – and there are enough in the Trump cult in positions of power to oblige that call. (see Jordan investigation, Comer investigation, Durham investigation, etc.)
If Trump’s coup had been successful Turley would be arguing with us that no one can bring Trump to account for anything because of course Trump is President.
It was not a coup.
It was a protest that became a riot.
Nothing more.
The United States has never actually had a “constitutional rule of law” system – it’s never happened, it’s only a really good advertising campaign.
The USA tortured innocent people after 9/11 and blacklisted (for life) more than 1 million persons for more than 20 years. Today in 2023, neither party has done anything substantial in 20 years to correct this.
In 1968, without a legally required constitutional amendment, the 1968 U.S. Supreme Court effectively abolished the 4th Amendment in rulings like “Terry v. Ohio” – creating warrantless “Stop & Frisk” body searches. This illegal practice was allowed to happen for at 30 years, resulting in millions of African-Americans being sent to prison for non-violent offenses. While in prison, these millions of Americans paid little to no taxes, putting a drag in the economy.
Conservatives should also be concerned. If there is no “constitutional rule of law” to outlaw things like torture or warrantless searches – there is also no 2nd Amendment gun rights!
It’s all BS, we don’t have a “constitutional rule of law”, but it’s never too late to start walking-the-walk!