Garland’s Theater of The Absurd: Why the Hunter Biden Scandal is No Longer a Laughing Matter

Below is my column in the New York Post on the expanding scandal surrounding the Hunter Biden investigation. Even CNN legal analysts are now calling the handling of the investigation at the Justice Department an “unholy mess.” The responsibility for this theater of the absurd is Attorney General Merrick Garland who has again shown a lack of strength and leadership at a key moment for his department.
Here is the column:
“There is a time to laugh and a time not to laugh, and this is not one of them.”
Those words from Inspector Jacques Clouseau may have to be emblazoned across the hearing room of the House Oversight Committee. It was a month ago that House Democratic members mocked the testimony of two whistleblowers who testified about the rigged investigation to protect Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden.
Now it appears that the controversial “sweetheart deal” was not the first choice of US Attorney David Weiss. He actually was planning to let Hunter walk without even a misdemeanor charge despite massive unpaid taxes, gun violations, and work as an unregistered foreign agent, among other alleged crimes.
The reason for his change at Justice, according to the New York Times? Those pesky whistleblowers.
One of the most insulting moments for the respected IRS agents came from ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who mocked the allegations as part of “this Inspector Clouseau-style quest for something that doesn’t exist [that] has turned our committee into a theater of the absurd, an exercise in futility and embarrassment.”
Raskin assured the public that these “disagreements” are “routine” matters in investigations (a position echoed by his junior colleague, Rep. Dan Goldman of New York). The IRS agents tried to object that they had never seen anything like what happened in this case.
Then the case became anything but a laughing matter for Democrats. The plea agreement with Hunter Biden collapsed within minutes of a federal judge asking a few basic questions.
When District Judge Maryellen Noreika balked at sweeping language on immunity, she asked the prosecutor if he had ever seen any agreement like this one. He answered “no” and the deal quickly fell apart, with Hunter Biden’s lawyer finally saying exasperatedly, “Just rip it up.”
The language was anything but routine.
Then an FBI agent spoke to Congress and confirmed testimony of the IRS agents, including that Hunter Biden was tipped off on an attempt to interview him. The agent said they were forced to sit a block away and told not to approach the house. The interview was then cut off. He described being “upset” and how this was not routine.
The New York Times, which has spent years downplaying the Hunter Biden scandal, has published an internal account of the investigation. The Times reported that US Attorney David Weiss was actually preparing to let Hunter walk “without requiring a guilty plea on any charges.” However, that “changed in the spring, around the time a pair of IRS officials on the case accused the Justice Department of hamstringing the investigation. Mr. Weiss suddenly demanded that Mr. Biden plead guilty to committing tax offenses.”
In other words, according to the Times, those two mocked whistleblowers prompted the Justice Department to prosecute. Why would that be?
Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted that no political pressure or political considerations would affect the investigation.
Yet it appears that the Biden team did raise the potential embarrassment for the president and the Justice Department if Hunter faced serious charges. New emails reveal that Hunter Biden’s lawyers told the prosecutors that, if there were serious charges, it would be President Biden in the spotlight.
Hunter’s lawyer Chris Clark (who just asked the court to be allowed to leave the Biden team) wrote Weiss and the prosecutors that the best thing for everyone was to just walk away: “This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting President testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis.”
So the Justice Department had the Biden team warning that it needed to avoid the embarrassment for the president from any trial while their own investigators were threatening to reveal embarrassing details on the special treatment afforded to Hunter.
The solution appeared to be a plea deal that would involve minor crimes with no jail time. The appearance of prosecution without any real consequences for the Bidens. No time would be served and, again, the investigation could be shut down without further complications or controversy.
Then the wheels fell off in court and left everyone in a bit of a muddle.
There was no way now to kill the case.
There was no way to ink the original plea deal.
Congress was calling Weiss and key Justice Department figures to answer questions about this investigation, the compromised investigation, and the sweetheart deal.
Weiss had agreed to supply answers when he thought the plea deal was a done deal. Now that “spectacle” was becoming more and more likely.
It got even worse. If Merrick Garland finally yielded to demands for a special counsel, the regulations specified that the person had to come from outside the Justice Department. That meant it could not be Weiss. That person would presumably start by reviewing not just the evidence but the crimes that might have been charged years earlier.
Yet the Justice Department reportedly allowed the statute of limitations to run on major crimes, including the tax offenses related to the suspicious payments to Hunter Biden from Ukraine and other countries.
Garland decided to violate the regulations and appoint the most controversial person (with the possible exception of Hunter himself) to offer an independent examination of the case: Weiss.
While Weiss may be able to justify his actions or contest these allegations, he is clearly viewed as compromised by many in the public. He stands accused of running an allegedly fixed investigation and, now according to the Times, only pursued the “sweetheart deal” when whistleblowers moved to expose the allegations of special treatment for the president’s son.
The question is why, knowing the distrust over the past handling of the investigation, Garland would make an appointment guaranteed to further deepen that unease. According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, almost half of Americans lack trust that the Justice Department will conduct the Hunter Biden investigation in a “fair and nonpartisan manner.”
For these Democratic members and Garland, the case has truly become the “theater of the absurd” that Raskin predicted … only no one is laughing.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School.
94 thoughts on “Garland’s Theater of The Absurd: Why the Hunter Biden Scandal is No Longer a Laughing Matter”
After doing the three monkeys routine for 4 years, see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil of the Great Blue Hope, i.e. alleged rapist and lifelong grifter Joe Biden, the left is shocked, shocked! to discover that the entire “Biden” regime is covered in slime.
The only really enjoyable part of watching my country be intentionally destroyed, when it was obvious all along that that was the intent, is observing Democrats belatedly wake up and try to rid themselves of the demons they invoked in their lust for power.
But as I read once in a random post by a pagan, “Don’t invoke anything you don’t know how to get rid of.”
Let me save you all the trouble of trying to desperately cast around for another candidate for 2024. “Biden” isn’t going anywhere. He is exactly what his globalist masters want – an evil muppet with the convenient smokescreen of “dementia” to cover all the assaults on America.
You are stuck with him and we are stuck with him. The good news, for Democrats, is he’s still going to “win” in 2024 with the magical mystery voting machines that inspire such confidence in Professor Turley.
The bad news is, when the stock market crashes, which it will just before or just after the 2024 elections, it crashes for all of us. When this country goes down, that’s when Democrats find out their self-appointed intellectual and moral highground was never the highground at all. It was always the swamp. And we will all be submerged in it.
Two things:
1) Where is young Inspector Morse when we need him. He would bust this conspiracy.
2) I hope the whistleblowers–present and future–have ex-Mossad agents as bodyguards.
Notice the massive difference in tone between Turley’s posts on Hunter and his posts on Trump. He gives Trump every benefit of doubt (even if there is none) and twists every legal issue to make Trump look as lead bad as possible. With Hunter he does the opposite.
Let’s also note that there is no one outside of a Pennsylvania Ave address who cares if Hunter goes to jail or not. That is why this is not getting much attention.
That it’s about Hunter is your Red Herring.
Nothing to see here…..
I do believe that there are quite a few who want to know all the dirt concerning the biden crime family. Too bad our media/propaganda machine seems to be the ones disinterested in the story.
This Georgia indictment of Trump and company looks more like Hitlers night of the long knives.
Not exactly because that was Hitler eating his own. While I am certainly no fan of Trump, political persecutions are terrifying.
Jaimie Raskin proves that the apple never falls far from the tree. His father was an unapologetic shill for the Soviet Union siding with the barbaric regime on every major defense issue against the US. Raskin is no different. He will support the current regime and destroy the reputations of anyone who opposes this regime regardless of the truth. For him, like his Bolshevik predecessors, the “party is always right”. He should do the world a favor and follow the footsteps of his son and eliminate his carbon footprint. Garland and Weiss are nothing but gangster lawyers. There has never been a more corrupt DoJ in modern history. Garland makes John Mitchell look like a paradigm of probity. Garland and Weiss belong in San Quentin.
Will you please comment on why the statute of limitations on income tax has been applied to Hunter Biden when a strong case can be made for fraud?
Robert D. Goldbach,
To protect the Biden Crime Family.
What did Obama know and when did he know it? He appointed Biden to be in charge of the Ukraine portfolio, he gave him wide berth with China, he dealt with Russians and he got money from all of them.
Obama was knee deep in the beginnings of the Trump Russian Collusion lie, as was Biden.
Obama knew who was visiting HIS VP.
Obama knew that Biden got Shokin fired.
Obama didn’t want or endorse Biden for president, he just wanted him to quietly go away.
Obama was very involved with intelligence agencies and their investigations.
Obama is why some on the left are defending a moron corruptocrat like Joe Biden because if Obama gets sullied it harms the Democrat Brand, and they can’t have that.
Obama, without him we wouldn’t have Joe Biden, the border would be secure, inflation would be down, the Russians wouldn’t be in Ukraine, the CCP wouldn’t be sending balloons across our country, students would be paying THEIR loans off, we wouldn’t have trans athletes in woman’s sports and locker rooms .etc etc, etc etc, etc etc.
LOL.
It is all part of that “Fundamental Transformation” that obama promised. Is that what you find so laughable?
Dear Prof Turley,
You know, they say laughing and crying is the same release. .. both in love and politics.
This should be part of exhibit 2A for any potential impeachment of Joe Biden, if such a thing is possible 🙁
“New emails reveal that Hunter Biden’s lawyers told the prosecutors that, if there were serious charges, it would be President Biden in the spotlight.”
That’s a tie that binds.
*also, Merrick Garland’s appointment of Weiss to SC contradicts his own emphatic declaration that USA Weiss had the authority to charge (or not to charge) the Bidens ‘here, there and everywhere’.
Despite Turley’s heroic efforts in going all Hunter Biden all the time, Trump is still turning himself in on Thursday in Atlanta and charger with racketeering and running a criminal enterprise. Some of the lawyers indicted alongside Trump are begging him to help pay their legal fees with money Trump’s bilked from the true believers abd he’s turned them down. DO you think Rudy and Jenna Ellis won’t flip? Something Turley should note is that a Constitutional Lawyer is turning himself in today, not that Turley is doing anything illegal like Eastman has. There was a time Eastman hadn’t crossed the line.
On a separate note, unless I missed it, not one of you has responded to the fact Trump doxxed Obama and posted his address on Truth Social. The same day, an idiot was arrested in the neighborhood, lookinging for the Obama home. His van was loaded with guns and hundreds of rounds on ammo. He was livestreaming his plan to sneak in through the sewers and alternately looking for a “good angle” for a shot. Somebody suggest to me Trump’s thought process in posting Obama’s address? The address was left up for a week after the arrest.
Hey Enigma, just because Trump stinks doesn’t make Biden less corrupt, demented or unable to do the job. But hey we get it, you hate Trump. Really lame.
Lame is right.
You see Joe Biden’s appearance in Maui two weeks after the fire?
Nothing says classy like trying to make jokes at a site were 114 people have died and still 800+ missing.
But! But! But! Trump cries TDS afflicted Enigma.
Biden has several flaws, as do many politicians and their families. Hunter Biden broke tax laws (as have every member of the Trump family) and may well go to jail, so be it. Donald Trups violation of laws are epic and may well play out on television, not that I expect you to care. GA legislators are working to change their pardon laws so that mandatory sentences can be waived for one man. They aren’t even pretending he’s not guilty, they just don’t want him in jail for their crimes. Trump believes he’s above the law and may well be proved right.
How did Trump get Obama’s address? Do they exchange birthday cards? LOL. I’m sure he got it from the same place as did the man who flew from CA to go to Justice Kavanaugh’s house – off the internet. But ex-Presidents have life-time Secret Service protection, so Obama wasn’t harmed and the nut was arrested. If locating ex-presidents through online records is that big of a threat, the Secret Service should have those records removed.
@ enigmainblack
Also, “look man, if you vote for Trump, you ain’t black” ~ Joe Biden’s endearing quotes on the campaign trail.
“Look at my African American over here”
How do you imagine anyone can “flip”? What conceivable issue is there to “flip” on?
Bless your heart, Lex.
There are those who just want to click their heels three times and hope this story of political corruption and government malfeasance will go away. I commend Professor Turley for staying on this story, especially since we were endlessly told by state media and the government that this is “Russian Disinformation.” They despise the truth, the many who seek objective truth and those who would dare question their narrative. Who would dare go against fifty of the most “respected” members of the “intelligence community.”
It is like watching a squirming third grader tell a lie and more lies to cover up the original lie. If only it were true that their pants would catch fire!
Here’s my observations.
The Department of Justice and the Attorney General appear to be very deeply corrupted with politically motivated partisans and political activists and the FBI leadership appears to be willfully supporting that corruption.
The same thing can be said for the departments of justice and prosecutors in many states. The corruption is so blatantly obvious to me now that the only question I have anymore is “how deep does the partisan political corruption actually go”? There are enough politically motivated partisan ideological hacks and activists within the justice systems across the USA to make the whole system appear to be corrupted with politics and ideology. Blind justice has become quaint and not politically correct and the law is taking a back seat. Now it seems to be all about doing whatever the politically infected justice system can get away without the public being told supported by the left leaning Pravda-USA mainstream media complex and of course the ends justify the means. It appears to me that the only “law” that’s truly being enforced anymore is the outright b-a-s-t-a-r-d-i-z-a-t-i-o-n of laws for political gain. These are just some of the valid reasons that people talk about a corrupted “Deep State”.
At the point where parts of our justice system worry more about how enforcing the law will look politically than actually enforcing the law, that’s when that section of the justice system has been fully corrupted by politics.
I’ve been saying for a while that our lawyers using our justice system is Our Last Effective Non-Violent Barrier Against Totalitarianism, well
I’m beginning to think that that same justice system is already deeply corrupted and it’s only going to get worse as ideologically indoctrinated lawyers rise in the ranks.
What’s happened and happening to our justice system over the last 15 years is very sad, I’ve lost faith in our justice system. We’re in for a rough ride.
This observation coming from a life-long Independent voter that doesn’t support Donald Trump or Joe Biden at all is really saying something.
Steve,
Well said.
The level of corruption is frankly not only obvious but worrisome.
They have made the US into a banana republic.
I agree completely. However you left out the key players in this charade that we call a “justice” system- the judges who are all corrupted political scum. The DC Circuit is particularly politically corrupt, and they flaunt it.
Don’t make the mistake of thinking that this can’t possibly get any stupider or more corrupt, because it CAN and likely WILL. And that’s when things will get really dangerous, because flipping the script and bringing still more nonsense charges against Trump isn’t working — not politically anyway — so a different script is required. Return of COVID? — they’re working on that. War with Russia? — it seems as if they’re working on that, too. A UFO landing in Washington DC? — don’t be surprised. There’s always the unimaginable — unimaginable to normal minds, that is, but not to the minds of the sick “think tanks” that specialize in the unimaginable.
Yep, that’s the fear: desperation by corrupt powerful people can bring disaster.
Wonder how Garland can live with himself knowing he’s violated his oath of office with so much corruption. Sociopath?
Sadly, same as others in the Joetard administration, I think Garland is doing the job he was hired to do. Unfortunately it’s all political and has nothing to do with impartial administration of justice. He is the poster boy for corruption. Just hope that an opening on the Supreme Court doesn’t suddenly materialize, because Emperor Joetard wouldn’t hesitate for one moment to nominate Garland for SCOTUS, and the Senate would confirm him post haste.
The denizens of these “think tanks” take Through the Looking Glass as a life manual.
Ralph,
That is why they are throwing so much crap at the wall in an attempt to deflect from the scandal.
And I think you are right, they are getting so desperate I would not put it past them to get us into WWIII or some other insane made up crisis.