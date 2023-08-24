The Search for Robert L. Peters: He Goes By Various Names…The Question is Why

Below is my column on the search for the true identity of Robert L. Peters, the name Republicans believe was used by then Vice President Joe Biden in emails that contradict his past claims on the influence peddling scandal.
He is a man with many names. “Celtic.” “The Big Guy.” According to congressional investigators, most citizens know him as “President Biden.”
Aliases are tricky things. They are sometimes innocent or essential like the code name that the Secret Service gives you as part of your protection like “Celtic.”
Then there are nicknames that are preferred to your given name. Take the Big Lebowski. He did not like being called Mr. Lebowski and preferred “Dude” but he was flexible: “I’m The Dude. So, that’s what you call me. You know, that or, uh, His Dudeness, or, uh, Duder, or El Duderino, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing.”
It appears that President Biden also preferred on occasion not to be called “Mr. Biden.” The question is why and whether Mr. Peters is more Big Lebowski or Big Guy.
People apparently were told to avoid directly referring to President Biden. In one email, Biden associate James Gilliar explained the rules to Tony Bobulinski, then a business partner of Hunter’s, and not to speak of the former veep’s connection to any transactions: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u [sic] are face to face, I know u [sic] know that but they are paranoid.”
So it was not “Mr. Biden” who would receive a planned 10 percent cut on a deal with a Chinese energy firm. It was “the Big Guy,” who also was to receive benefits like office space from foreign sources.
Recently, an FBI document showed that a trusted source relayed an allegation of bribery where a Ukrainian businessman said that he was told not to send money directly to “the Big Guy” but used a complex series of accounts to transfer the funds.
The question is whether “Robert L. Peters” used in various emails was in fact Joe Biden.
House investigators want to find out, but the Administration does not seem eager to resolve the question.
The earlier email using the alleged alias is from 2016. It holds particular significance for House investigators because it cc’d Hunter Biden about Ukraine. In the now widely accepted influence peddling operation, the object of the influence was Biden.
We now know that the President lied for years in denying knowledge or conversations about his son’s foreign dealings.
Even the Washington Post now admits that the President lied when he said that Hunter made no money in China.
However, these emails may show the quid in the quid pro quo. Biden is accused of sending official information on these countries to his influence peddling son.
The nothing-to-see-here crowd is dismissing the allegation while resisting any further confirmation of these emails. (Notably, many of them insist that the false claims of Russian collusion against Trump were established by the fact that his campaign chair, Paul Manafort, gave polling data to a Russian client).
Yet, there are 27 emails linked to Joe Biden’s alleged “Robert L. Peters” alias including one sent from John Flynn, a former senior adviser to Joe Biden, with the White House “@ovp.eop.gov” domain name.
For his part, Peters uses “@pci.gov” domain name on a government network, which includes the Executive Office of the President.
House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) has pushed the National Archives to share unredacted copies of these emails and has said that the House has not received the evidence. If so, it is not clear why the Archives would redact names from these emails or other information. If that matter comes to a head, the House is likely to win in court. However, efforts to obstruct such efforts could soon be one of the subjects of an impeachment inquiry.
It is also not clear why Joe Biden will not simply make this information and his financial records available to resolve any lingering questions over his past conduct and ongoing denials.
It is not likely to happen. Joe Biden has not taken well to reporters using his aliases. When a reporter who asked him about being “the Big Guy,” President Biden was irate and asked “Why’d you ask such a dumb question?”
If the answer was not clear before, it was clear after that response.
It appears that other Obama Administration officials used such aliases. The question is whether Mr. Peters was doing something that Mr. Biden did not want to be associated with. He was not the “brand” being sold by Hunter, but he may have been a conduit to deliver on that brand.
The House is unlikely to tolerate further delays in answering these questions. One thing is clear. For a fictitious figure, Mr. Peters has a growing number of people eager to make his acquaintance.
100 thoughts on “The Search for Robert L. Peters: He Goes By Various Names…The Question is Why”
I really, really hope that the Professor’s optimism is founded and that we can resolve some of these things via government. It is clear that everything that has transpired since 2016 is pure (or earlier if one cares to dig deep, but most don’t), unadulterated, boosheet. I do not share his optimism. That people are being arrested now for what Al Gore did with abandon and all of the federal tools at his disposal way back when – it isn’t very far to arresting people that voted the ‘wrong’ way. We may not get to that extreme, I pray we don’t, but that is the mentality, and when there is threat of covid mandates coming back years later when there is literally zero – zip, zilch, nada threat – just in time for an upcoming national election – sh*t. Laws are, ‘what we want them to be so that we get our way’, to the dems and to their sheep. My brother thinks, having drunk the progressive Kool-aid, that somehow, he is an open and fair minded independent even though all that he shares with me is regurgitated, leftist, propaganda from notably and confirmed leftist sources. Anyone that doesn’t think woke or modern leftism aren’t the worst kind of fundamentalism, replete with all of the challenges of a hopeful deprogramming, is lucky to live in a bubble of privilege I can only imagine (like my brother. The day of reckoning will be an absolute soul jarring shock to him and similar). Joe Biden was hand selected, and he is the most corrupt and inexcusable POTUS this country has ever had. Expect more and a deepening of this if dems get power next time.
Peter Doocy should yell his name out loud when he walks by and see if he responds.
OT, does anyone else think that Vivek looked and sounded like a petulant child last night? Maybe it is my age but to me he looked untried, untested and immature. All I could think while he was trying to dominate the conversation was…shut up will ya. He gave some shots but they were jabs while he was hit with some crushing body shots. He will be gone soon, unless Trump hangs on and picks him as his mini-me running mate. That is about right for Trump, pick the one guy you can control.
@Hullbobby
I think all of them sound like petulant children, the Trump people being the worst. Would love for anyone to show me how this country or the West in general isn’t royally ******.
Johnson?
Robert L. Peters is very clever: Rob Peter to pay Joe?
C.X., boy that’s good!
When Mr. Turley says “the House is unlikely to tolerate further delays,” I think he has reckoned without Kevin McCarthy’s ability to do absolutely nothing except post insipid video clips on social media ad infinitum.
Congress is on vacation/recess. .. Turley will have to call back ltr.
*while I’m not a proponent of what Turley calls ‘snap impeachments’ (referring to the 2nd Trump impeachment), one can only wonder how much ‘inquiry’ congress needs to impeach Biden?
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2023/07/29/turley-says-house-now-obligated-to-launch-impeachment-inquiry-against-biden-clearly-lied-1381622/
“The Search for Robert L. Peters”
Another Silver Alert?
“I’m the only one on the state who isn’t bought and paid for.”
Vivek Ramaswamy
Ouch!
That would include President Peters as well of course.
That should have been stage.
Definitely the pick of that litter. imo.
*my main concerns with Vivek, so far, are: a.) if ‘Republicans’ are so corrupted, and I believe by and large they are, then why does Vivek identify as one? and b.) can’t tell if Vivek is running for President .. . or Trump’s running mate.
“It is also not clear why Joe Biden will not simply make this information and his financial records available to resolve any lingering questions over his past conduct and ongoing denials.”
He’s not required to. For the same reason Trump chose not to disclose make his tax returns public. He could have resolved a lot of lingering questions if he just released his tax returns. Turley didn’t suggest Trump do the same, strange isn’t it?
Well, it’s pretty clear by now that any tax records released by Joe Biden are fraudulent; did he account for his 10% as ‘the Big Guy” or for the funds received by his relatives (there are limits to gifts) or his offshore accounts? So, Trump didn’t want his tax returns to become public because why should he want them to? Even if he had nothing to hide, which he didn’t, it really wasn’t anyone’s business. Conversely, Biden has been accused of selling out America for cash; don’t you think we should follow this corrupt trail to its bitter end?
The 10% was never realized. The deal everyone keeps talking about fell through. Can’t report on money you didn’t get.
“House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) has pushed the National Archives to share unredacted copies of these emails and has said that the House has not received the evidence. If so, it is not clear why the Archives would redact names from these emails or other information. If that matter comes to a head, the House is likely to win in court. ”
How does Turley know the house will win in court when he has no idea why the there are redactions? That’s a big heap of wishful thinking. How about finding out if there is a legitimate reason first before making predictions of success. He’s a lawyer, he should know better than to make a bold prediction without any semblance of evidence to support it.
If you knew what you were talking about, you would know that the DOJ and the Biden administration contacted NARA and requested the redactions
But you don’t know that and neither does Turley. Your assumption is just that, an assumption. No competent lawyer would make that kind of prediction. That’s Michael avenatti territory
Well, if the Biden DoJ, or other gov. agencies, do not/did not request the redactions who does?
*NARA has no authority to do that.
Joel from Woodstock, a former Republican, came to the Fulton County Jail this morning to deliver a message to Trump:
“I want to see the sociopath who tried to steal my vote in 2020 go to prison.”
Please tell Joel from Woodstock to Wake Up & give up the distorted spin that anyone tried to steal anything..!! Looking for Your Votes in the milieu of contested votes that existed then is no different than what Al Gore did.. out of roughly 200K contested votes (that we know of, as reported .. the odds that at least 5% – 10% were Trump’s is beyond a fair guess in a state that was split 50/50 with slight favour towards Trump all night….
Isn’t Joe going to be surprised when evidence proves that it wasn’t Trump stealing votes, but the DNC.
That’s a whole lot of assumption and insinuating. Apparently the professor decided to start digging another rabbit hole in long line of rabbit holes leading to nowhere for the benefit of the conspiracy theory soaked brains of his readers. You know, more things to “ponder” for hopelessly paranoid.
“Recently, an FBI document showed that a truster source relayed an allegation of bribery where Ukrainian businessman said that he was told not to send money directly to “the Big Guy” but used a complex series of accounts to transfer the funds.”
Truster? It’s obvious he’s referring to the F-1023 form. Problem is of course, the information is from a source that cannot be verified. That’s not the mark of a “truster” source. Hearsay is a funny thing and conspiracy theorists love them because it rewards them as the “proof” of their constantly changing hunches and never ending rabbit holes of suspicion.
..poor ‘Anonymous..’ trying to come up with new angles to spin away The Truth that is emerging re: the Biden Crime Family corruption…..
I think anonymous is one of George Soros’ Super-Bots — paid to visit websites and sow dissension. I will ignore his nonsense henceforth.
Trump’s goes by another name as well – Prisoner 562485657.
The article has nothing to do with Trump. Try to stay on topic
The Trump cult are the first ones to change topic when it’s something they don’t want to hear….. BUT…..BUT…… HUNTER….And Turley uses that MO to perfection.
Trump is going to jail today. Will there be a cavity search for more classified documents? There’s a lot of room in that gargantuan gluteus Maximus.
Maybe it can be televised?
Libs (the heirs of the bolsheviks, not their plantation workers) are laser focused on getting up someone’s ass, or pedophilia, or raping, or homosexuality, or cutting off gentials…why is that?
What is the connection between economic and sexual perversions?
Neil gets frighteningly Freudian for us. Let’s watch him go!
I figured it had to do with their Mothers.
Dear ‘Devil Went Down To’ ..pity that you can’t poke your head up above the deceitful propaganda spin and see the LIGHT that the one who deserves to go to prison here is ‘The Big Guy’ for playing the American people for probably decades as the Don of The Crime Family…………. all those millions under the table while smiling for the cameras….
Joe Biden did not lie about talking to Hunter about his overseas business, it was Robert L.Peters who talked to Hunter about his business.
It was a group chat set up by Mr. Ware.