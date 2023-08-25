The Snap and the Scowl: The Trump Mugshot Ignites a Tinderbox Nation

We often discuss the long-standing question of whether it is better for your client to smile or not smile in a mugshot. Some believe a smile conveys a lack of contrition while others view a frown as looking guilty. In the first mugshot of a former American president, Trump (or now Inmate P01135809) rejected both the “carefree smile” and the “disapproving frown” and went with seething scowl. It is a mugshot that unfortunately will resonate with both extremes in our political system.
In Christopher Marlowe’s Doctor Fautus, the devil Mephistopheles (Marlowe spells the name “Mephistophilis”) shows him Helen of Troy, “the face who launched a thousand ships” that released a firestorm.
The Scowl is likely to launch millions of ships . . . all in the wrong directions.
For District Attorney Fani Willis and many of her supporters, the mugshot clearly holds a type of trophy kill appeal worthy of framing and mounting on a wall. This is one of those moments long portrayed on teeshirts and other merchandise for many on the left.
For many Trump supporters, it is a moment of gratuitous insult of a president who is now being prosecuted in four different states just before an election where he is the leading Republican candidate. For the most extreme, it will be portrayed as a virtual declaration of war, proof that the establishment will use every means to prevent another 2016 populist victory.
It is noteworthy that, like his critics, Trump is already selling merchandise with the mugshot and a “Never Surrender” slogan.
In that way, the mugshot will be the rallying cry at both extremes in our political system.
For that reason, I believe the mugshot was a mistake, an inflammatory moment wisely avoided in New York by another Democratic prosecutor. It is entirely unnecessary for the most recognized face in the United States.
The fact, however, is that many on both sides relish the rage. I have previously said that the most unnerving fact of what I have called “the age of rage” is that people secretly enjoy it. Rage is addictive. It allows people to say and do things that they would ordinarily avoid in public. It is a license to hate blindly and excuse all means to achieve an end.
I think that the Georgia, New York, and federal January 6th indictments are unwarranted and threaten free speech. Moreover, it is valid for many to object that these prosecutions could have occurred years ago, but were launched just before the presidential election so that Trump will be running from court to court through the general election.
It is also true that the Mar-a-Lago case is more serious and more substantive . . . and that threat is continuing to grow as a threat for Trump as witnesses change their testimony and Trump aides confirm key prosecution claims.
Likewise, while I believe the case against Trump in the Georgia indictment is weak, there are defendants in that case that face stronger claims on specific election-related crimes.
Of course, in an age of rage, reason is the first to die. We cannot allow that to happen; we cannot allow rage addicts to drive our political or legal processes. We have the greatest legal system in the world. We will sort out these issues from the criminalization of political speech to the claim that Trump can be barred from the ballot even without a charge or conviction.
Courts are likely to divide on these issues. However, we remain a nation of laws. That tradition takes a certain leap of faith. We do not support that system only when we prevail. That is the view of court packers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.,Y.). Notably, Ocasio-Cortez even said that she does not understand why we need a Supreme Court.
Even law professors and legal commentators have called our Constitution “trash” and called for the country to “reclaim America from constitutionalism.” That is the greatest danger of these times: that our deep divisions will cause us to lose faith in our defining values and in each other.
The Trump mugshot captures a defining moment for our country. It will define us. I believe that it is paramount that appellate courts consider the merits of the free speech and other challenges to the Georgia, New York, and federal cases. That may be difficult if judges support these prosecutors in demanding trials before constitutional appeals are taken. Appellate judges could agree, in good faith, that challenges are premature before any convictions.
The important thing is for citizens not to be played as chumps. We will sort this out. The courts will address these important legal issues as citizens resolve the equally important political issues raised by these prosecutions.
The merchandising and madness aside, we have more matters to resolve . . . together.
205 thoughts on “The Snap and the Scowl: The Trump Mugshot Ignites a Tinderbox Nation”
The booking wasn’t newsworthy for people like me who are self-defining in what I consume. Stop paying attention to cheap infotainment, and the media will get the message.
Two days ago, the MSM was hyped with glee over a mug shot of DJT plastered all over the world to humiliate him. Today, they’re panicking that he’s using it to his advantage. What in blazes did they expect? SMH.
Let’s be honest here. Had Trump gracefully conceded in 2020, he would now be the frontrunner with no court dates on his calendar.
Trump’s predicament is a perfect illustration of how certain people wind up defeating themselves through sheer arrogance.
Yet Trump has managed to take hundreds down with him when one calculates all the prosecutions stemming from January 6th (plus all the injured cops and people who died that day).
But here we have ‘constitutional scholar’ Johnathan Turley telling us that Trump is simply too important to be held accountable for the January 6th disaster.
Had Trump been captain of an oil tanker that steered into a reef, and caused a giant spill, would Turley be saying, “Hey, we can’t hold the captain responsible. That’s just insulting to the position he held.”
You’re right. Questioning a stolen election is a very serious crime against our sacred Banana Republic when you’re not a Banana Republic-approved candidate.
So, our holy Two-Tiered System of Justice will show Trump and the majority of Americans who voted for him who’s really boss!
Jonathan: Getting back to the Fani Willis indictments there is one named co-defendant who has gotten practically no attention–it’s Rev. Stephen Ciffgard Lee, the pastor at the Living Word Lutheran Church in Orland Park, Georgia. In the indictment Lee is charged with “intent to knowingly engage in misleading conduct toward Ruby Freeman [the election worker who DJT and Giuliani falsely claimed was, along with her sister, stuffing the ballot boxes with illegal ballots] by purporting to offer help, and with intent to influence her testimony”.
Lee’s supporters are trying to raise money for his defense because DJT has left the pastor high and dry. But Faithful America, a Christian social justice group in Georgia, doesn’t think Lee is faithful to the gospel. They are calling Rev. Lee to be expelled from his ministry. A petition for his expulsion has already gathered 18,600 signatures. In a statement the Group said: “By participating in this misinformation and these attacks on democracy, [Lee] helped create that environment that led to the racist threats [against Freeman and her sister] and that political violence. Jesus stands for truth and not misinformation”.
The Q is why a man of God would get involved in DJT’s illegal scheme to overturn the election in Georgia? Maybe Rev. Lee thought he was doing God’s work. Will Lee flip or go to trail and raise 1st Amendment defenses? Can’t wait for that trial to be televised. Maybe God will perform a miracle for Rev. Lee.
Dear ‘Dennis McIntyre..’ it’s comments like yours that build the fake narrative of ‘illegal scheme..’ which means your doing so is an illegal scheme (using your logic…) If you bothered listening to the tapes with an open mind.. eg Mark Meadows call.. you would see that this was no different than what AL GORE did (..as brilliantly outlined by Prof. Dershowitz who was part of his team..) in seeking to find Trump votes they were convinced still existed in the cache of contested votes.. enough to pull him over the top…Nothing illegal or scheming in that… wake up!!!
Gore went to court, and that’s legal, just as it was legal for Trump to go to court.
But Trump didn’t stop at going to court. He tried to illegally pressure Raffensberger. He conspired to send fake electors. Wake yourself up.
Dear ‘Anonymous from the Darkside’ what you call ‘illegally pressure Raffensberger’ is part of the fake narrative… Alan Dershowitz explained that the determined enquires were legitimate, Exactly as they went at it in the Gore matter.. but here you are, fast sleep, telling others to wake up…
It is sad when people say “no one is above the law” and then immediately tries to argue that Trump should be above the law.
I do believe Mr. Turley has confused the leftist’s seething rage with outright indignation on the right.
Mr. Trump has been continually, constantly, and ceaselessly surveilled and investigated (not to mention: hated, reviled, obstructed, stymied, etc.) since 16-June-2015. He has had EVRY and ALL 3-letter agencies scrutinize, analyze, and politicize his every word or action — going back as far as only God know when, and supplemented with God knows how many non-federal intrusions.
For all that investigation, they so far have only discovered that he is orange. I have had quite enough of leftists crying “wolf!!!!” Absolutely no one is above the law. We all agree. However, no one should ever be below the law. These persecutions are revolting, abominable, and destructive. The offenses against justice by the left are perverted, putrid, and vile.
I do believe it is nigh on time to stop being nice about rejecting the evil filth the left insists on producing and call it what it is: Anathema Maranatha.
The investigations have turned up reams of evidence of a wide range of Trump crimes. The facts are not in dispute. He did exactly what he is accused of.
No need for a trial folks. The facts are not in dispute. In fact Trump already pled guilty.
Donald J. Trump got pinched. And he took it like a man.
Trump has joined a unique group of superstars that have been arrested and had their mugshots taken. Among the celebrated superstars in this group are Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Pressley, Johnny Cash, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, and Bill Gates.
Trump’s mugshot is simply proof that our sacred Banana Republic remains strong and our holy Two-Tiered System of Justice is working as usual. On balance, the blatant political persecution will result in even more votes for Donald J. Trump. This will force the Democrats to steal even more votes the next time around.
If you want anyone to burn things to the ground, you’re unAmerican.
There is a well-established history of people accusing others of being “unAmerican” turning out to be the worst kinds of charlatans — much worse than those they were describing as “unAmerican.” You might consider a different choice of words.
Absolutely. Americans must first declare the causes which impel them to separation.
When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
– Declaration of Independence, 1776
That depends completely on what you want to rise out of the ashes.
Turley– “It is a mugshot that unfortunately will resonate with both extremes in our political system.”
+++
“Unfortunately”? I am not sure it is unfortunate. We need to wake about the ‘woke’. There is little room for compromise with those totalitarian thugs who have weaponized the government against the people.
Jonathan: When I say DJT intended his posed mug shot to incite his MAGA supporters, Sarah Palin immediately went on the right-wing podcast NewsMax and told the host Eric Bolling: “What the heck [classic Palin]? Do you want us to be in a civil war? Because that’s what’s going to happen. We’re not going to keep putting up with this…We do need to rise up and take back our country”. Pretty clear. Palin and the rest of the MAGA crowd want to take up arms and stop the criminal prosecutions of their cult leader. So it looks like DJT has already gotten mileage out of the mug shot.
But there is more BREAKING NEWS. DJT is back on Elon Musk’s “X”, formerly Twitter. That’s right. After a 21/2 year absence DJT posted his mug shot on X last night. Why would DJT do this after he repeatedly said he would not go back on X? That’s because DJT’s Truth Social is sinking into irrelevance and has only attracted QAnon followers and other right wing fascist nuts. DJT knows he needs a wider audience and that is only on X. And disappointed that only a few hundred of his followers showed up for his booking at the Fulton County jail, DJT decided it was time to get back on X.
In addition to his mug shot DJT provided a link to his legal defense fund website. He immediately got about 388,000 hits. How many will actually donate is uncertain. But one thing is clear. DJT’s legal defense fund is fast running out of money and he desperately needs to fill the coffers. That means he has to swallow his ego and go back on X where he thinks there are more suckers. Great move, Donald, but maybe too late?