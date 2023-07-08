Fourth Circuit Rules Against North Carolina State Professor Who Spoke Out Against Diversity Policies

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has delivered a body blow to free speech as well as academic freedom in a ruling against a statistics professor at North Carolina State University. Professor Stephen Porter objected to what he considered the lower standards used by his school to hire minority faculty. The school declared such views as insufficiently “collegial” and retaliated against him. Now a divided panel has ruled that such views are not protected by the First Amendment — potentially opening up even greater retaliation against conservative, libertarian, and dissenting faculty. Rather than punish them for failing to echo the views of the schools, they can now be fired for their lack of collegiality in speaking against such policies and hires.
Just when you thought things could not get worse for the dwindling number of dissenting faculty, the Fourth Circuit just found a way. If this decision stands, “uncollegiality” will become the new code for retaliating against dissenters on faculties. Indeed, likability and collegiality were long denounced as excuses for rejecting (or poorly evaluating) female and minority candidates.
Judge Stephanie Thacker (right) wrote the opinion with Judge Andrew Wynn over the dissent of Judge Julius Richardson.
Thacker’s ruling in Porter v. Board of Trustees of North Carolina State University would effectively gut both free speech and academic freedom protections for dissenting faculty. It is not just chilling, it is glacial in its implications for higher education.
Porter is a tenured statistics professor in the college of education. It is an area that has been the focus of much controversy in recent years, including columns on this blog. We previously discussed how academics like University of Rhode Island Professor and Director of Graduate Studies of History Erik Loomis denounce statistics and science as “inherently racist.” Others have agreed with that view, including denouncing math as racist or a “tool of whiteness.” There are also calls for the “decolonization” of math as a field. Some like Luis Leyva, associate professor of mathematics education at Vanderbilt University has declared all math to be racist and that universities need to “reimagine” and structurally “disrupt” math departments.
Porter clearly does not agree with that viewpoint. He was opposed to what he viewed as the school elevating a social agenda above good scholarship. He specifically objected to what he viewed as a lowering of standards to hire minority faculty. He stated so freely to his colleagues in emails as well as at meetings. He also wrote a column expressing those concerns.
Thacker and Wynn dismissed his arguments that he was protected in expressing such viewpoints. The opinion is an exercise in willful blindness. The judges simply say that he was not punished for his viewpoint but his lack of collegiality. In doing so, they set aside the column which appears to have triggered many of his colleagues. Instead, they declare that this was speech tied to his job and does not relate to his research and teaching. In that way, the court avoids the necessity of applying the balancing test under Pickering v. Board of Education. Instead, the panel applied the more lenient standard under Garcetti v. Ceballos.
The panel decision runs against the grain of various prior decisions of the Supreme Court. For example, in Rankin v. McPherson, 483 U.S. 378, 387 (1987), the Court declared that a government employee was protected in expressing a highly offensive statement about the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan. The Court held that “the inappropriate…character of a statement is irrelevant to the question whether it deals with a matter of public concern.”
Judge Thacker simply ignored elements of the record to support the university’s actions against this dissenting colleague. The dismissal of the impact of the column was the most telling.
Judge Richardson stated in his dissent:
“Porter published his blog post in September. Pasque suggested that he leave his program area at the October faculty meeting, and formally threatened to remove him in her November letter. Finally, she followed through on her threat in July, when she gave Porter his annual evaluation.”
If this decision is not reversed, things are likely to get far worse (if possible) for conservative, libertarian and contrarian faculty members. Rather than investigate, sanction, or fire faculty for their viewpoints, schools will now simply declare them uncollegial in raising such viewpoints. School or board officials like John Corkins will no longer have to say that dissenting faculty should be “taken to the slaughterhouse” for their anti-diversity views. They can be “culled” on collegiality grounds.
We have already seen a purging of faculties of conservative and libertarian colleagues. We previously discussed how surveys at universities show a virtual purging of conservative and Republican faculty members. For example, last year, the Harvard Crimson noted that the university had virtually eliminated Republicans from most departments but that the lack of diversity was not a problem. Now, a new survey conducted by the Harvard Crimson shows that more than three-quarters of Harvard Arts and Sciences and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences faculty respondents identify as “liberal” or “very liberal.” Only 2.5% identified as “conservative,” and only 0.4% as “very conservative.”
Likewise, a study by Georgetown University’s Kevin Tobia and MIT’s Eric Martinez found that only nine percent of law school professors identify as conservative at the top 50 law schools. Notably, a 2017 study found 15 percent of faculties were conservative.
Compare that to a recent Gallup poll stating, “roughly equal proportions of U.S. adults identified as conservative (36%) and moderate (35%) in Gallup polling throughout 2022, while about a quarter identified as liberal (26%).”
Once “uncollegial” conservatives are eliminated, that number could reach a statistical vanishing point for Professor Porter and the dwindling number of dissenters and nonconformists in higher education.
Here is the opinion: Porter v. Board of Trustees of University of North Carolina State University.
53 thoughts on “Fourth Circuit Rules Against North Carolina State Professor Who Spoke Out Against Diversity Policies”
What does it mean to meet the criteria of being “collegial”? I think it’s treating colleagues with respect and goodwill. It doesn’t mean never disagreeing. If I were this Stats Prof, I would be challenging NCSU to put in writing its definition of collegial. I can almost assure you “colleague” does not include people who have only applied for a teaching job — they only become colleagues once they are hired as faculty. Reading over the complaint of the suit, it seems that Porter used uncollegial language oppo-branding policies as “woke”, and lacing his remarks with an epithet, but in response to that colleague plotting how to push him out of his job on the Higher Education Program Area. Was her plotting collegial respect?
Wherever a rule-based system is being morphed into case-by-case judgments based on vague criteria, we should lambast this departure as paving the way for pretextual power plays. I hesitate to say “arbitrary and capricious” because, political persecution is neither. It thrives on pretext as cover against blowback.
I’m not sure this case is that earth-shattering. I think most universities define academic freedom as pertaining to production of scholarly content. It doesn’t necessarily carry over into openly criticizing university HR policy — an area where lawsuits against the university can benefit from injudicious or intemperate faculty op-eds.
And, as employer, NCSU has the power of hiring and firing, and I don’t think 1st Amendment constraints apply in the case of a govt. entity supervising its employees’ public speech where it is seen as going against the organization’s interests.
My son obtained a PhD from a well-known university in the early 2000’s.
Even with wonderful recommendations from many of his Professors, the only college with an available ‘slot’ was in Nova Scotia, a small school of little reputation no doubt.
My son did not take that position in higher academia, and we talked about university assistant professor-ships and the politics of getting into the mix, hoping for tenure, never knowing, all that ‘ass-kissing.’ Now – that was in the early 2000’s. In the short 20 years since then, rulings such as this one from the 4th circuit prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that my son ended up teaching in the higher grades of private high schools — yes there are some politics there too —
But we are living in a very dangerous era, where speech is being regulated and ruled upon by our court system, in ways that did not happen previously, at least not to the degree they are now.
@Richard
Indeed. The machinations of today’s left globally make The Patriot Act look like playtime. Dangerous times is the absolute truth.
Seriously. College is s leftist wasteland, and their ‘degrees’ are pretty much just receipts for transactions, and no one can teach dogma to an empty room. Stop sending your kids to them. They might actually be able to move out of your house if they skip college and learn to do something useful to other people. And
spare the whining – the paycheck is what will be useful to them, though it’d be nice if being of service and taking pride in independence (they say they want it, but no. If they did they’d cast their nets wider. They are happy to have their parents and grandparents be their caretakers) also rang even a tiny little bell with our spoiled younger generations.
It seems to me that there would be a market for a competing model in higher education.
there used to be quite a few, mostly religious/church based colleges and universities but they have been taken over by secularist lefties pushing all the same idiot ideas like 37 genders and AA, etc. There’s still a few like Hillsdale, but currently they are a vanishing breed.
Note that both 4th Circuit Judges Stephanie Thacker and Andrew Wynn–both of whom sided with North Carolina State University–were appointed by Barack Obama. Adherence to (or even familiarity with) the Constitution and the law is not a prerequisite for being appointed by Democratic presidents, so this helps to explain this misguided and deeply flawed decision.
Conservative parents, why are you willing to pay tuition at schools that indoctrinate instead of educate your kids? You play stupid games, with well-known stupid outcomes, and you win those same stupid prizes that other game-playing parents won…kids alienated from the family and bereft of critical thinking skills. Stop whining and start putting your financial foot down. Even when kids are kegal adults, “no” is still an option,
Best start talking about the “J” word.
Thacker is an Obama appointee, as is Wynn – they should be impeached for this blatant disregard of the professor’s 1st Amendment rights. Failing that, the GOP needs to pack the 4th Circuit CA
Not really, but isn’t that the D’s typical response to decisions with which they disagree?
Think ‘ll try to find a bookie and lay some wagers down on how fast this gets overturned
Strictly speaking, Pickering, Connick, and Garzetti/Ceballos ALL affirm that, even if the employee’s comments were spoken as a public citizen under the First Amendment, warranting Pickering’s balance, the employee “must face only those restrictions that are necessary for [his] employer to operate efficiently and effectively.” Connick, 461 U.S. 138 at 147. In this present matter, Porter’s comments obviously undermined that–thus, there may be support for the applied standard of “collegiality.” (Pickering noted the importance of “harmony among co-workers” and “working relationships for which it can be persuasively claimed that personal loyalty and confidence are necessary for proper functioning,” 391 U.S. 563 at 570-71)
Conversely, and in reality, when the employer (university) is overwhelmingly biased toward hiring and retaining only those with one-sided affirming political ideology (herein, left-wing DEI prioritized over scholastic merit), and virtually all, at least the overwhelming majority of, Porter’s fellow colleagues are left-leaning, DEI-prioritizing professors with opposing views, Porter doesn’t stand a chance. His opposing viewpoint is stricken in the name of “collegiality.”
As oft-noted on this blog site, there is no more scholasticism, no more debating of ideas among students OR their professors. Now, instead,– a despicable, and frankly frightening, reality that in higher learning, one political ideology permeates and destroys opposing thought, and thus “indoctrinates” new young pupils, with plenty of space left in their noggins to absorb what is presented to them, without counter-thought or idea.
Lin,
Thank you for your input. I was hoping to see what some of our lawyer type friends think on this.
And I agree with your assessment.
As a lawyer-type friend I’ll bite. Lin is right, of course, and the dissent has it precisely correct. The majority’s most glaring error (in addition to the obvious bias) is that this was dismissed as a failure to state a valid claim, before discovery or all of the underlying facts. The law requires that at this stage a complaint must be read in the light most favorable to the plaintiff. I suspect that the Fourth Circuit might take this up en banc because it is such an egregious error, but it may indeed be left to the Supremes.
How many Republicans voted for this judge?
Likely all voted for them, in a spirit of collegiality.
Uncollegiality: Just another euphemism for censorship, delivered with an insincere smiley face.
I was accused of being uncollegial. I think the underlying motivation was to end a research collaboration that had become inconvenient. Higher education is killing itself.
Joe and his co-conspirators are pushing ‘equity’. One assumes that they will use that “principle” and apply it to the following quote from the article:
“roughly equal proportions of U.S. adults identified as conservative (36%) and moderate (35%) in Gallup polling throughout 2022, while about a quarter identified as liberal (26%).”
Time to have the benches, teaching institutions and all walks of employment life reflect the population as defined by the ‘equity’ pushers. Hopefully, once such tactics are used, those pushers will realize the enormity of the can of worms they have opened and the silliness of the introduction and implementation of such terms as “collegiality” into the law.
Shame on Judges Thacker and Wynn.
And where is this “collegiality” demonstrated towards conservative faculty and staff? Nowhere to be found. This is an outrageous situation where our courts have become ideologically driven rather than by the Constitution upon which each jurist has pledge to uphold its laws. Our third branch of government has now become tarnished by the prog/left inculcation of agenda over propriety – just another example of the ends justifying the means that is the hallmark of any thuggish horde attempting to grab and hold on to power. Shame.
Collegiality is too vague to be a standard in such decision-making. I hope this decision is overturned.
If Turley were to adopt such a value for those permitted on the blog, one could accuse everyone of a lack of collegiality and ban them from the blog.
Will Judge Richardsom be removed from the bench for being uncollegial?
🙂 I wonder if that crossed his mind?
S. Meyer: Excellent comment. But seems we are losing this broad span of views in our institutes of higher learning.
Thank you, Lin.
I find that Mr. Turley’s blog is far more edifying than any college course offered these days.