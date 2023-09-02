Federal Court Strikes Down Social Media Age-Verification Law on First Amendment Grounds

We recently discussed a federal court ruling that the Texas law requiring age verification and warning for porn sites was unconstitutional. Now, Judge Timothy Brooks in Arkansas has found that another state law imposing age verification requirements for social media violates the First Amendment. In Netchoice, LLC v. Griffin, Judge Brooks founds that the law “will unnecessarily burden minors’ access to constitutionally protected speech.”At issue in the case was the “Social Media Safety Act” that sought to protect minors from harms associated with the use of social media platforms. To achieve that end, it required social media companies to verify the age of all account holders in the state through the submission of age-verifying documentation before accessing a social media platform.
Judge Brooks acknowledges that the law “clearly serves an important governmental interest.” However, he found the law vague and lacking the narrow tailoring needed to pass constitutional muster. Notably, the state pushed for “intermediate scrutiny” rather than strict scrutiny in the review. While the Court believed that the higher burden was warranted, but decided to apply the lower standard. Yet, it still found the law violated the Constitution. Under intermediate scrutiny, a law must be “narrowly tailored to serve a significant governmental interest.”
He found that requiring adult and non-adult users to produce state-approved documentation to prove their age and/or submit to biometric age-verification testing imposes significant burdens to constitutionally protected speech and “discourage[s] users from accessing [the regulated] sites.” While acknowledging the “admirable” intentions of the legislature, the court held that “the governmental interest in protecting children does not justify an unnecessarily broad suppression of speech addressed to adults.”
It further found that the law was not narrowly tailored or supported by the cited data. Notably, as in the PornHub case previously discussed, the court cites the ability to control access at the device rather than globally requiring everyone to submit proof of their age:
Age-verification requirements are more restrictive than policies enabling or encouraging users (or their parents) to control their own access to information, whether through user-installed devices and filters or affirmative requests to third-party companies. “Filters impose selective restrictions on speech at the receiving end, not universal restrictions at the source.” Ashcroft v. ACLU (II) (2004). And “[u]nder a filtering regime, adults … may gain access to speech they have a right to see without having to identify themselves[.]”Similarly, the State could always “act to encourage the use of filters … by parents” to protect minors.
In sum, NetChoice is likely to succeed on the merits of the First Amendment claim it raises on behalf of Arkansas users of member platforms. The State’s solution to the very real problems associated with minors’ time spent online and access to harmful content on social media is not narrowly tailored. Act 689 is likely to unduly burden adult and minor access to constitutionally protected speech. If the legislature’s goal in passing Act 689 was to protect minors from materials or interactions that could harm them online, there is no compelling evidence that the Act will be effective in achieving those goals.
Beyond that holding, the court also finds that the law is unconstitutionally vague and noted that the state’s own witness undermining its case:
A “social media company” is defined as “an online forum that a company makes available for an account holder” to “[c]reate a public profile, establish an account, or register as a user for the primary purpose of interacting socially with other profiles and accounts,” “[u]pload or create posts or content,” “[v]iew posts or content of other account holders,” and “[i]nteract with other account holders or users, including without limitation establishing mutual connections through request and acceptance.” But the statute neither defines “primary purpose”—a term critical to determining which entities fall within Act 689’s scope—nor provides any guidelines about how to determine a forum’s “primary purpose,” leaving companies to choose between risking unpredictable and arbitrary enforcement (backed by civil penalties, attorneys’ fees, and potential criminal sanctions) and trying to implement the Act’s costly age-verification requirements. Such ambiguity renders a law unconstitutional….
…
During the evidentiary hearing, the Court asked the State’s expert, Mr. Allen, whether he believed Snapchat met Act 689’s definition of a regulated “social media company.” He responded in the affirmative, explaining that Snapchat’s “primary purpose” matched Act 689’s definition of a “social media company” (provided it was true that Snapchat also met the Act’s profitability requirements). When the Court asked the same question to the State’s attorney later on in the hearing, he gave a contrary answer—which illustrates the ambiguous nature of key terms in Act 689. The State’s attorney disagreed with Mr. Allen—his own witness—and said the State’s official position was that Snapchat was not subject to regulation because of its “primary purpose.”
Other provisions of Act 689 are similarly vague. The Act defines the phrase “social media platform” as an “internet-based service or application … [o]n which a substantial function of the service or application is to connect users in order to allow users to interact socially with each other within the service or application”; but the Act excludes services in which “the predominant or exclusive function is” “[d]irect messaging consisting of messages, photos, or videos” that are “[o]nly visible to the sender and the recipient or recipients” and “[a]re not posted publicly.” Again, the statute does not define “substantial function” or “predominant … function,” leaving companies to guess whether their online services are covered. Many services allow users to send direct, private messages consisting of texts, photos, or videos, but also offer other features that allow users to create content that anyone can view. Act 689 does not explain how platforms are to determine which function is “predominant,” leaving those services to guess whether they are regulated.
Act 689 also fails to define what type of proof will be sufficient to demonstrate that a platform has obtained the “express consent of a parent or legal guardian.” If a parent wants to give her child permission to create an account, but the parent and the child have different last names, it is not clear what, if anything, the social media company or third-party servicer must do to prove a parental relationship exists. And if a child is the product of divorced parents who disagree about parental permission, proof of express consent will be that much trickier to establish—especially without guidance from the State.
These ambiguities were highlighted by the State’s own expert, who testified that “the biggest challenge … with parental consent is actually establishing the relationship, the parental relationship.” Since the State offers no guidance about the sort of proof that will be required to show parental consent, it is likely that once Act 689 goes into effect, the companies will err on the side of caution and require detailed proof of the parental relationship. As a result, parents and guardians who otherwise would have freely given consent to open an account will be dissuaded by the red tape and refuse consent—which will unnecessarily burden minors’ access to constitutionally protected speech.
As will likely come as little surprise to most on this blog, I agree with the decision and the need to protect these First Amendment rights.
Here is the opinion: Netchoice, LLC v. Griffin
More censorship:
Ariz. Gov. Hobbs’ request for Twitter to censor her critics sparks legislative investigation
Emails show that in November of 2020, Hobbs reportedly abused her official secretary of state email by asking Twitter to take action against her “alt-right” critics. Critics have uncovered more emails and now state House Republicans want answers. Hobbs calls it a “sideshow.” This scenario is ongoing nationally.
If we allow poorly worded vague statutes to limit constitutionally protected free speech, there will be no end to this. And if it is left to Democrat controlled state legislatures, they will call everything they disagree with as “misinformation” and, of course, justification for more censorship. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Well, this should increase the possibility of a company putting out an app, with frequent updates, that will block pornography sites. You already see that in free Wi-Fi zones, where Best Buy and Barnes and Noble take opposite points of view. You can see one will block any firearms and other similar sites, like Bearing Arms, and the other won’t. If the stores are side by side you can see the difference in what they allow whenever you log on. I’m sure there will be apps eventually. You could get the same for your iPhone or iPad, or MacBook. I’m sure there might be an app for that other operating system but that would likely be so small a market that no one would bother.sic.
The real issue comes down to the fact that this is logistically difficult to regulate and enforce, not that giving little kids access to harmful content is a good idea.
With regard to Porn Hub, of course they want young customers addicted to porn, the younger the better in their view. They could care less that little kids, teenagers and adults of all ages develop a warped view of women and a diminished concept of healthy and appropriate sexuality. No more lurking down a dark alleyway, just flip a switch. It is pervasive and damaging. Who cares that women are diminished, exploited and looked down on? They.care about money. Lots and lots of money.,
Nothing can replace good parenting, but it has become increasingly difficult job in the past decade. It is a dangerous world out in the Wild Wild West of the internet. Caveat Emptor.
E.M.
Well said.
Been watching the Hollywood writers strike? The bit about AI use to create? Some yahoos use AI software to create AI “influencers.” In most of them you cannot tell the difference if they are computer AI generated or the real thing.
Give it a few years and kids will be generating their own porn.
Did you see the Barbinhemier short? Two guys, AI and 4 days.
Was it as good as the full length, live action films?
No.
But it is insight to where the movie industry could be going.
“[I]t required social media companies to verify the age of all account holders . . .” (JT)
If you enjoy the yoke of paternalism, keep pushing government to legislate morality. Or as a responsible parent, you could *parent*.
As it’s always the case professor Turley leaves out the simple fact that these kinds of unconstitutional laws infringing on free speech rights are created by majority Republican legislatures. They are in the same line as their infringement of free speech when it comes to drag shows which were also found to be unconstitutional. Republicans are staunch opponents of free speech and they love to use the government as their primary tool for enforcing their infringements. Republicans don’t represent their constituents, they rule them. It’s pretty obvious.
What is pretty obvious is you make a comment without facts.
Can you provide proof of your assertions?
Or is it an opinion?
As we have seen, many Democrats want censorship, limits on free speech. The good professor has pointed this our more than a few times: https://jonathanturley.org/2021/08/20/the-new-censors-polls-shows-almost-half-of-americans-favor-the-government-censoring-misinformation/
Most Democrats want social media censorship: poll
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/most-democrats-want-social-media-censorship-poll
“ Can you provide proof of your assertions?
Or is it an opinion?”
It’s both.
“ Free Speech for Me but Not for Thee”
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/04/republican-dont-say-gay-bill-florida/629516/
https://www.salon.com/2021/11/01/surge-in-gops-on-free-speech-should-sound-alarms/
The good professor likes to ignore the fact that republicans engage in censorship and u fringe on free speech as well. Oftentimes much worse than Democrats alleged infringements.
The word, “gay” is not in the bill at all.
At one point in time, in all professions not just the teaching profession, there was an expectation of separation of ones personal life and ones professional life. Something leftists have abandoned, along with things like sense of decency, common sense and logic.
Democrats embrace Big Brother
“A hearing Thursday of the House Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee showed the Biden administration is already censoring social media on a massive scale, putting blinders on us all.”
Censorship is from the left and Democrats.
I would not censor Bug for his actions, prurient or not. Let the world see the type of fool he is.
If it were not for bug boy, I would never have known how sick, twisted, dark leftists were.
So, yes, it is insightful. Disturbing but insightful.
Anonymous, look on the bright side. Your right to self-abuse has been upheld.
Diogenes,
OMG!
That was funny!
This case was about the First Amendment….not the Second Amendment.
That is why “Anonymous” is rightfully known as “ATS”…..Anonymous the Stupid.
Ralph,
Let’s not call names: it may backfire. You missed Anonymous point in that both access to free speech and the right to own and carry a gun are constitutionally protected rights. So, there exist an analogy here.
So is there a difference between providing proof in this case and a requirement by a gun store or ammo manufacturer requiring the viewer to attest to their age?