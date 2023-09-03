British Court Rules that Competent and Conscious Patient Can Be Denied Life-Sustaining Treatment Against Her Will

In my torts class, I often compare the different approaches and doctrines in the United States and the United Kingdom. One of the most pronounced is the position and authority of physicians on issues like consent and malpractice. This week produced a particularly striking example. British doctors are seeking to take a 19-year-old critically ill female patient off the intensive care despite her objections and those of her parents. Unlike most such cases, the woman known only as “ST” is conscious and communicative. Yet, the doctors argue that she is not being realistic about her chances of survival from a rare disorder. Now a British court has agreed and ordered that she can be placed on end-of-life care against her will.
ST is suffering from a rare genetic mitochondrial disease that is progressively degenerative. The case has similarities to that of Charlie Gard, an infant who was removed from life support at the insistence of doctors despite objections from the parents. The Gard family was seeking to take Charlie to the United States for experimental treatment.
ST has been in the ICU for the past year, requiring a ventilator and a feeding tube. She also requires regular dialysis due to chronic kidney damage from her disease. She wants to be allowed to travel to Canada for an experimental treatment but the doctors oppose the plan and say that she is not accepting the realities of her terminal illness. They say that she is “actively dying” without any hope of resuming life outside of intensive care.
Her deeply religious family have spent their entire life savings on her care and has complained that a “transparency order” requested by the hospital barred their ability to give details on the case to help raise public funds.
What is so remarkable about this case is that it is not an infant or a comatose patient. The court found that ST “is able to communicate reasonably well with her doctors with assistance from her mother and, on occasion, speech therapists.” Moreover, two psychiatrists testified that she is mentally competent to make decisions about her own care.
Despite all the difficulties which currently confront her, ST is able to communicate reasonably well with her doctors with assistance from her mother and, on occasion, speech therapists. Over the course of the last week she has engaged in two separate capacity assessments. I heard evidence from two consultant psychiatrists whose conclusions in relation to her capacity in both domains are set out in full written reports. . . .
She has been described by those who know and love her as “a fighter”. That is how she sees herself. At the heart of the issues in this case is what ST and her family perceive to be a ray of hope in the form of an experimental nucleoside treatment outside the United Kingdom which might offer her hope of an improved quality of life, albeit a life which is likely to end prematurely in terms of a normal life expectancy. She has told her doctors that she wants to do everything she can to extend her life. She said to Dr C, one of the psychiatrists who visited her last week, “This is my wish. I want to die trying to live. We have to try everything”. [Court’s emphasis] Whilst she recognises that she may not benefit from further treatment, she is resistant to any attempt to move to a regime of palliative care because she wants to stay alive long enough to be able to travel to Canada or North America where there is at least the prospect that she may be accepted as part of a clinical trial. . . .
ST is well aware that she has been offered a very poor prognosis by her doctors. She acknowledges that they have told her that she will die but she does not believe them. She points to her recovery from previous life-threatening episodes whilst she has been a patient at the intensive care unit. She believes she has the resilience and the strength to stay alive for long enough to undergo treatment abroad and she wishes the court to acknowledge her right to make that decision for herself.
Nevertheless, the judge found that she is mentally incapable of making decisions for herself because “she does not believe the information she has been given by her doctors.” The court appears to reject her ability to make this decision because she is making the wrong decision:
In my judgment . . . ST is unable to make a decision for herself in relation to her future medical treatment, including the proposed move to palliative care, because she does not believe the information she has been given by her doctors. Absent that belief, she cannot use or weigh that information as part of the process of making the decision. This is a very different position from the act of making an unwise, but otherwise capacitous, decision. An unwise decision involves the juxtaposition of both an objective overview of the wisdom of a decision to act one way or another and the subjective reasons informing that person’s decision to elect to take a particular course. However unwise, the decision must nevertheless involve that essential understanding of the information and the use, weighing and balancing of the information in order to reach a decision. In ST’s case, an essential element of the process of decision-making is missing because she is unable to use or weigh information which has been shown to be both reliable and true.
Accordingly, the court ruled that decisions about ST’s further care should be determined by the Court of Protection based on an assessment of her best interests. Her “best interest,” according to the doctors, is to die.
Thus, the courts have declared that JK cannot choose to continue life-extending treatment and can be forced into palliative care against her will. The logic of the decision is chilling. The court is told that JK has cognitive and communicative abilities to make such decisions. However, because the court disagrees with her desire to continue to fight to live, she is treated as effectively incompetent. It seems like the judicial version of Henry Ford’s promise that customers could pick any color car so long as it is black.
Here is the opinion: In the Matter of JK
“ST is suffering from a rare genetic mitochondrial disease that is progressively degenerative.”
This fact has probably been known for ST’s entire life. Yet, the ‘doctors’ likely repeatedly intervened and probably at significant cost even with them knowing the eventual outcome. That circumstance mitigates the argument the ‘doctors’ currently present that “doctors argue that she is not being realistic about her chances of survival from a rare disorder.”
Likely, at the times of prior interventions, those ‘doctors’ provided the patient and her family with hope (otherwise, why would there be an agreed to intervention). And it is (and was) incumbent upon those ‘doctors’ and to explain to the patient and family at each and every intervention that, at some point, further treatment was futile, hope was no longer in play and plans for that time had to be made. From the article,it appears those plans were not made.
Now, those same ‘doctors’, who previously ignored costs and efforts in the face of a “terminal illness”, claim those very items as reasons to withhold further care from a patient who is at the age of majority and understands her circumstances? Sorry ‘doctors’, you played God when you started injecting/tube feeding/performing intubation/ventilating /etc. a terminally ill patient. But now you tire of your efforts and waste so you go to Court? ‘Doctors’, you patently failed in your duty as physicians by not preparing the patient and family (for decades in ST’s case) for this situation. How fitting that you turn to a Court for the decisions and actions you failed to take! How dangerous your failure to take actions are for the rest of us!
“She wants to be allowed to travel to Canada for an experimental treatment but the doctors oppose the plan and say that she is not accepting the realities of her terminal illness. They say that she is “actively dying” without any hope of resuming life outside of intensive care.” Real ‘doctors’ would have ascertained whether the treatments in the US or Canada were viable options for this patient. If they were and assuming all agreed, the patient should have been enrolled in those options long ago (the expense of transport to Canada from the UK versus a year in the ICU would likely seem trivial). Further, the patient should have been informed of the costs and risks of transport to such treatment centers (assuming she would have been accepted as a candidate) and decisions made accordingly.
One prior commenter ( September 3, 2023 at 10:31 AM) states the obvious that we have learned from COVID (remember ivermectin?): “There is no right, either in the US or UK, to receive any medical treatment you want. Doctors and hospitals may refuse to provide it, and insurance companies or NHS may refuse to pay for it.” However, that is not really what is at stake here with this court decision. The real danger in this action against ST: Despite your ability to make you own health decisions, the government can override your decision and decide that you are ‘unable to make a decision for yourself in relation to your future medical treatment, because you do not believe the information you has been given by your doctors.’ Did we learn nothing from COVID?
But perhaps there is a clinic in the US that would like to take her case in the interest of research science.
Mitochondrial diseases have a wide presentation, with some presenting at birth where patients die at infancy, and others present in youth and die thereafter. Treatment is based on symptoms in all cases. Cures do not exist given it is a genetic disorder
ST is 21 y/o and is dependent on dialysis, ventilator, nasal-gastric nutrition. ST is dying. I had a teenage cardiac patient on ECMO longer than necessary save for the parents insistence to keep going. The teen’s orifices started to ooze blood because the tissues were undergoing necrosis, i.e. decomposing. Turning off the ECMO was a hellish experience where the chief of cardiothoracic surgery and I both sobbed outside the ICU away from the parents and team. However, like with ST, we all knew where it was leading and it was unnecessary. Pain and suffering were extended for selfish reasons. The parents were wealthy and not particularly religious, unlike ST.
Mitochondria are required organelles in all of our 30 trillion cells. They not only are responsible for energy production (e.g. ATP), but also for homeostasis and programmed cell death (PCD). PCD is a biochemical response (e.g. apoptosis, necroptosis, ferroptosis, pyroptosis, parthanatos, and paraptosis) to exogenous or endogenous perturbations due to pathogens, normal aging or damage (e.g. hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, Sedentary lifestyle, etc). We are not told which subtype of the Mitochondrial diseases ST has. ST has mitochondria that can not perform as required, presumably in all of her 30 trillion cells. Regardless there are no treatments approved by the FDA for mitochondrial diseases. Expecting the UK health system to offer cutting edge therapies is not part of reality. The UK offers medicine not fit for dogs but Brits elected that type of medical “care”.
In theory, ST’s parents could take her out of the UK and travel to Canada or America, if signing her out of the hospital AMA (against medical advice) exists in the UK. However her parents would en route of traveling have to continue her life support systems of ventilation, dialysis and nasal-gastric nutrition. Not realistic, no matter if they had the financial means. That type of intervention would be more rare than having mitochondrial disease.
This case is reminiscent of Steve Jobs death. Jobs was obviously wealthy but when he succumbed to pancreatic cancer, he too defied the medical consensus. He underwent costly and some argue unethical treatments by taking from others what should have been theirs. He got them because of his wealth and name. He died anyways.
The parents need to put ST in hospice and stop prolonging her/their pain and suffering. While I am loathe to agree with Brits on health care matters, no country offers a cure. Gene therapy is currently being investigated for this disease but as of yet, those afflicted are treated symptomatically.
Free links:
Kanungo S, Morton J, Neelakantan M, Ching K, Saeedian J, Goldstein A. Mitochondrial disorders. Ann Transl Med. 2018 Dec;6(24):475. doi: 10.21037/atm.2018.12.13.
Russell OM, Gorman GS, Lightowlers RN, Turnbull DM. Mitochondrial Diseases: Hope for the Future. Cell. 2020 Apr 2;181(1):168-188. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2020.02.051.
An arrogate doctor? Who would have (thunk) such? An undisciplined jurist never! Again, and again it’s the same; those that have taken control cast their dystopian views on society. The new social order is making State the God of masses. The lowest castes of society are subjugated to indisputable claims the state has seized regardless of prevailing rights, the primary being the right to life. This particular case is an example of runaway authority, the subject wants to live and has done nothing against the law, yet a state representative adjudicates them to death for no other reason than in their superior judgment it best they accept death.