Gagging Donald Trump: Why Smith’s “Narrowly Tailored Motion” is a Neither Narrow Nor Wise

Below is a longer version of my column in the New York Post on the gag order motion docketed Friday night in Washington, D.C. by Special Counsel Jack Smith. While described by Smith as “narrowly tailored,” even a cursory consideration of the broad scope and vague terms belies such a claim. It would sharply limit the ability of former President Donald Trump to publicly discuss the evidence and allegations in a case that is now at the center of the presidential campaign.
Here is the column:
Ronald Reagan once said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.”
After Friday night, we can add nine more: “a narrowly tailored order that imposes modest, permissible restrictions.”
Those words were used by Special Counsel Jack Smith to propose a gag order that would sharply curtail the ability of former President Donald Trump to criticize Smith and his prosecution.
The Smith motion is anything but “narrowly tailored.”
Indeed, short of a mobile “Get Smart” Cone of Silence, it is chilling to think of what Smith considered the broader option.
Smith told District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., that Trump could “present a serious and substantial danger of prejudicing” his 2020 federal election interference case.
Smith compared Trump’s comments on the trial to the “disinformation” spread by Trump after the 2020 election — the subject of the indictment.
The motion states that Trump’s “recent extrajudicial statements are intended to undermine public confidence in an institution — the judicial system — and to undermine confidence in and intimidate individuals — the Court, the jury pool, witnesses, and prosecutors.”
I have long criticized Trump’s inflammatory comments over these cases, but Smith’s solution veers dangerously into core political speech in the middle of a presidential election.
Ironically, Smith’s move will likely be seen as reinforcing Trump’s claim of intentional election interference by the Biden Administration.
I do not view it that way, but I do believe Smith is showing his signature lack of restraint in high-profile cases, a tendency that led to the unanimous overturning of his conviction of former Virginia Republican Gov. Robert McDonnell.
Smith seeks to bar comments “regarding the identity, testimony, or credibility of prospective witnesses” and “statements about any party, witness, attorney, court personnel, or potential jurors that are disparaging and inflammatory, or intimidating.”
Gag orders have become commonplace in federal trials, particularly high-profile cases.
I have criticized the increasing use of gag orders for years due to concerns over the free speech. Typical orders often seek to shutdown public comments in the interests of protecting jury pools. Even “narrower” orders are written with vague terminology like “disparaging” and “intimidating” that expose defendants to punitive action if they cross uncertain lines in public defending themselves. No one seriously questions the ability of courts to limit the release of sealed material or to bar threatening comments directed at jurors, witnesses, or court staff. However, there are laws on the books allowing for the prosecution of such cases.
More importantly, this is no typical case.
Smith has pushed for a trial before the election and the court inexplicably shoehorned the trial into a crowded calendar just before the Super Tuesday election.
Judge Chutkan previously stated that “I cannot and I will not factor into my decisions how it will factor into a political campaign.”
This motion, however, would impose substantial limits on a national political debate and begs the question of whether the court is failing to balance the rivaling constitutional interests in this unprecedented situation.
It could not only test Chutkan’s position but prompt an early appeal.
One of the top issues in this presidential campaign is Trump’s insistence that the Justice Department and the criminal justice system have been weaponized by Democrats.
He was running on that issue even before the four separate criminal cases were filed against him in Florida, Georgia, New York, and Washington, D.C.
More importantly, it is an issue that is resonating with tens of millions of Americans.
One poll showed 62% of the public viewed the prosecutions as “politically motivated.”
Another poll shows that 65% still view the prosecutions as “serious.” Between these polls is found a raging debate among citizens and candidates over the merits and motivations of these cases.
Under Smith’s proposed motion, almost everyone (including Biden) will be able to discuss this case but Trump himself.
Disparaging criticism of Smith or key accusers could land Trump in jail under an ambiguous standard.
That is a rather hard standard to respect when you are alleging that Smith is part of a politically motivated hit job.
Moreover, gagging Trump would not impact the level of inflammatory or insulting commentary.
By scheduling a trial of the leading candidate for the presidency in the middle of the election season, the cases will continue to occupy a high level of coverage and commentary.
This jury pool will be inundated with such commentary on both sides and Trump’s prior comments on the case will be replayed continually in print, radio, and television outlets.
In light of that reality, the question is whether gagging Trump will materially change the impact on potential jurors.
Conversely, it will gag a candidate on a major issue before the public.
Worse yet, one of the potential witnesses is one of Trump’s opponents: former Vice President Mike Pence.
Other potential witnesses are political figures who have engaged in commentary on the underlying allegations.
To be clear, I criticized Trump’s Jan. 6 speech while he was giving it.
I supported Vice President Mike Pence and his certification of the election of Joe Biden.
Despite my disagreement with Trump on that day and his claims of voting fraud, he is making his case to the American people on his past conduct.
This was not some manufactured claim to allow him to poison a jury pool. It has been building for years and long ago some of us predicted that this election would be the largest jury verdict in history.
These courts have elected to daisy-chain trials before the election.
The timing guaranteed the maximum level of coverage and commentary. At this point, a broad gag order is like running for a hand pump on the Titanic.
A truly “narrowly tailored” order would focus on comments deemed threatening to witnesses or jurors.
However, banning disparaging and inflammatory comments about the prosecution or accusers would create a Damocles sword dangling over the head of Trump in every speech.
In making his case that he acted lawfully in the prior election, Trump will be pummeled with specific claims from witnesses and the prosecutors.
Moreover, after long alleging the weaponization of the criminal justice system, any comments on the motivation of Smith and the Justice Department will be — by definition — defamation.
Meanwhile, Judge Chutkan’s own comments about Trump have been repeatedly quoted in the media and are the basis for a motion for her to recuse herself.
For example, in sentencing a rioter in 2022, Chutkan said that the rioters “were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man – not to the Constitution.”
She added that “[i]t’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.”
Judge Chutkan’s promise not to consider the political campaign in ruling on these motions will now be tested.
The trial of a former president in the midst of a presidential election is a unique situation and may require greater accommodation than Chutkan is inclined to give.
There may be a judicial argument for gagging Trump, but it raises serious constitutional concerns. Is it really worth the cost?
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School.
18 thoughts on “Gagging Donald Trump: Why Smith’s “Narrowly Tailored Motion” is a Neither Narrow Nor Wise”
Hillary Clinton’s lawyer now a judge … Her past performance working with the DNC and Democrats should disqualify her.
Turley forgets that political speech is not unlimited. Just like any other form of speech. Political speech has limits. All one needs to look at if the defamation case Trump lost and after losing he opened his mouth again and got hit with another one and lost that one too. Trump getting a gag order is his own fault. A court is not going to allow a defendant to deliberately taint the jury pool or intimidate witnesses and prosecutors so he can never have a proper trial.
Chutkan has already warned trump of the consequences of making those kinds of comments and criticism. She can order him to her court and warn him again. Multiple warnings and Trump ignoring them puts him at risk of being held in contempt and jail till his trial. Disobeying a judge has consequences. Political speech won’t save him from them if he’s defying a judge.
I for one applaud Jack Smith’s “narrowly tailored,” and the obvious bias by judge Chutkan.
Their words and actions continue to put on full display how they have brought American down to banana republic status.
Well done, I say, well done.
/sarc off.
Actually this could play into Trump’s advantage.
Let’s assume the gag order is approved. Trump will not sit still for it. If he’s threatened with jail time, he won’t back down. And let’s say law enforcement personnel show up at Trump’s doorstep to take him to jail, along with his contingent of US Secret Service agents. Guess what kind of reaction that will cause across the country/
Turley can’t even get basic facts right. “the gag order motion docketed Friday night” wasn’t docketed on Friday. It was docketed around Sept. 5, and partially unsealed on Friday.
“Those words were used by Special Counsel Jack Smith to propose a gag order that would sharply curtail the ability of former President Donald Trump to criticize Smith and his prosecution.”
Right. Defendants lose some of their speech rights. Defendants aren’t supposed to be commenting publicly about the prosecutor, the witnesses, the potential jury. They risk tainting the jury pool.
And a reminder about what Judge Chutkan previously said about protecting the jury pool from Trump’s interference: she’d move up the trial date.
Trump is an unguided missile…gaging him may be the best thing for his election…at least attorneys and campaign staff could get some sleep.
“There may be a judicial argument for gagging Trump, but it raises serious constitutional concerns. Is it really worth the cost?”
There IS a judicial argument for gagging trump. Trump is deliberately doing everything he can to derail the case and he’s going to ratchet up the rhetoric to the point that he will have successfully tainted every jury pool. He’s in serious legal trouble and he knows it. Trump’s followers have already been arrested trying to inflict harm on prosecutors and witnesses. Trump’s accusations and veiled threats are not political speech, especially when his disparaging rhetoric and accusations are taken at face value and compels the most extreme to act.
Yes, it is worth the cost. Turley forgets that there has already been trump supporters issuing death threats to the president and prosecutors one was recently killed by the FBI when he confronted them with a gun while serving a warrant for his arrest.
A narrowly tailored gag order won’t stop Trump’s political speech. He would still be able to criticize the judge and prosecutors. He will still be able to complain. This is about Trump’s inability to control his own rhetoric. It’s what gets him in trouble. Remember ANYTHING you say CAN and WILL be used against you in a court of law. Making vague threats or implying them while out on bond before his trial CAN be grounds for contempt of court.
In the Georgia case. Trump agreed to the terms of his release and that included the same limitations that Smith is requesting. Obviously trump can abide by such limitations, barely.
Smith is well within his right to request a gag order. All it does is forces trump to moderate his criticism which he will still be able to do.
Judge Chutkan has other legal recourses at her disposal. If she can’t gag trump and prevent him from tainting the jury pool she can move up his trial date. It will be Trump’s fault, not the judge’s. Trump doesn’t have the best lawyers and that won’t help him if his trial is scheduled earlier because of his inability to control his mouth.
“The motion states that Trump’s “recent extrajudicial statements are intended to undermine public confidence in an institution — the judicial system — and to undermine confidence in and intimidate individuals — the Court, the jury pool, witnesses, and prosecutors.” And “Typical orders often seek to shutdown public comments in the interests of protecting jury pools.”
Hilarious! Undermine “confidence” and “protecting” a jury pool in what is widely perceived as the most biased jury pool and district court in the land? That confidence is long gone, Jack. And you and people like Tanya got us to this point.
We will now get a first hand look first hand look at what District Judge Tanya Chutkan is made of and whether or not the title of “judge” has truly evolved into a state of mockery.
Trump is the one undermining the judicial system. He’s the one harping about how unfair and unjust it is because he “didn’t do anything wrong”.
Trump believes he’s above the law because he’s a billionaire and a former president. He’s treating this as an inconvenience, an obstacle. He’s not accountable for anything. Because he’s Trump.
Think maybe some/all attorney orgs are bad?
Americans haven’t ALREADLY lost faith in the justice system? Smith lives in his own Democrat world. It doesn’t take much thought to realize this is all political prosecution of a popular presidential candidate on the part of a consortium of people including but not limited to former President Barack Obama, the Clintons, George Soros and God only knows who else. (Probably not Biden, he’s a puppet and they’re pulling his strings.) The Bushes may also be involved – they just tried to get the Texas attorney general removed from office, but failed. The 62% of Americans who believe this is political are right.
If a gag order can be appealed, and stayed pending appeal, Chutkan’s issuance of an order may be good for Trump. It will bolster his argument that the Biden DOJ and judicial system are engaged in election interference by stifling his 1A rights and will get his argument before the D.C. Circuit and possibly Supreme Court much earlier than would otherwise have been the case.
I say the fix is in. This Judge will issue the order and it will be anything but narrow!
If any party is undermining public confidence in the judicial system, it’s the Democrats with their rants every time the Supreme Court doesn’t vote their way. Maybe Chuck Schumer, who openly threatened the SC conservative justices, should be tried for fomenting an insurrection against the Court.
Gag orders are dangerous to truth-finding and are used more often than not for information vital to society as a whole and its well-being.
This week, Judge Alito’s ruling does the same as Smith’s desire for a gag order. The Supreme Court is VERY political.
It is for sure the United States is on a dangerous path to becoming full-fledged communism.
US Supreme Court Issues Emergency Order | Facts Matter: https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/us-supreme-court-issues-emergency-order-facts-matter-5492474?est=TUD5U8aqTc88PMQy4Z7nrjwEYRpS36ahhp66cuMsU4N0aJJ7x3VPfhgqHFiZoo4lS40%3D?utm_campaign=socialshare_email&utm_source=email
Smith is playing right into Trump’s hands, likely because he thinks the judge will go along with his desire to silence Trump. To my way of thinking, Smith’s expectation in that regard is further evidence that the judge needs to recuse herself from the case and that the next move by Trump — for a change of venue — is probably also necessary.
Nothing says “recusal and change of venue” like an overly-confident prosecutor bringing a political case against a republican in virtually homogenious democrat venue while a presidential campaign is in full swing.
Can’t wait to read Trump’s lawyers’ Response to Smith’s request for a gag order. Destined for the history books, it should be quite a read.
Judge Chutkan’s public statements illustrate to me that she is a committed Democratic partisan. She will issue as many gag orders as Jack Smith needs until she is overturned, “narrowly tailored” or not.
fascism doesn’t care about wise or narrow. They CARE ABOUT POWER. Anyone go to jail for the biggest conspiracy in American History….The Russian Hoax…I mean other than people around Trump? Democrats are fighting a CIVIL War…their 2nd….Republicans aren’t!