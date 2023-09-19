Pro-Life Display Shutdown at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

This same situation has played out on various campuses. This year, a videotape showed Hunter College professor Shellyne Rodríguez trashing a pro-life student display in New York. Most were focused on her profanity and vandalism, but there were familiar phrases that appeared in her diatribe to the clearly shocked students.
Before trashing the table, she told the students, “You’re not educating s–t […] This is f–king propaganda. What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next? This is bulls–t. This is violent. You’re triggering my students.”
The videotape revealed one other thing. At Hunter College, and at other colleges, it seems that trashing a pro-life student display and abusing pro-life students is not considered a firing offense. Hunter College refused to fire Rodríguez.
The PSC Graduate Center, the labor organization of graduate and professional schools at the City University of New York, supported that decision and said Rodríguez was “justified” in trashing the display, which the organization described as “dangerously false propaganda” and “disinformation.”
Rodríguez later put a machete to the neck of a reporter, threatened to chop him up and then chased a news crew down a street with the machete in hand. Somewhere between the machete to the neck and chasing the reporters down the street, Hunter College finally decided that Rodríguez had to go.
Rodríguez denounced the school for having “capitulated” to “racists, white nationalists, and misogynists.” She explained that her firing was just a continuation of “attacks on women, trans people, black people, Latinx people, migrants, and beyond.”
Other professors have also engaged in trashing or shutting down pro-life displays.
To have this anti-free speech action taken in advance of a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris is particularly concerning. There has been no statement issued by the Vice President on the need to ensure free expression on both sides of the abortion issue. I imagine that, if a pro-choice display as shutdown, the Vice President would have reacted immediately to the denial of free speech.
21 thoughts on “Pro-Life Display Shutdown at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University”
And that is the future of America.
Really, watching the videos, a national divorce is becoming more and more like the best, logical solution.
You go your way, I will go mine. You do you over there, I will do me over here.
Forever may the two shall never meet.
Silly imbeciles’: full of hate and fearful of contrary views, wetting their diapers, ranting and running around squealing out of my safe place. I say to those these fools assaulted: “Illegitimi non carborundum”.
College professors and all, you would have thought they would have read Aesop’s Fables. Crying Wolf in American Society is reaching it’s tipping point. There is nothing you can do when people simply turn you off, that is, unless resorting to violence is in your playbook.
The Professor should check up on the history of A&T College down through the years.
Radicalism is not a new thing there….or thuggish conduct.
There is no excusing violent behavior and unless is condemned AND criminally prosecuted with long terms of incarceration it shall only get worse for the ignoring of it.
Examples…look all around you.
Any large urban Democrat Utopia of which Greensboro NC is one….violent crime is no longer found. predominantly in one set of neighborhoods….it has crossed those borders and is now being inflicted upon all of us.
The Perps understand one thing clearly….they do not like being subject to the same violence they inflict upon others.
Which folks….identifies the cure for the problem.
When the government refuses to enforce the law in violation of its duty and obligations under the Law…..the Law no longer exists.
That leaves it to and forces the People to defend themselves.
Is that the kind of Society we wish to live within……I suggest not.
The Ballot Box is the most desired but least effective method.
Be prepared and be willing….defend yourself and others…..be the Sheep Dog not the Sheep….or Wolf.
“F!#K dem kids” at least deserves credit for honest messaging. At least they’re not trying to pass off the lie that abortion is “women’s health” or the other idiotic rationalizations they pretend to believe.
They just don’t care about the lives and liberty of preborn children. They are selfish and just don’t want to take responsibility for the life they created. They have no conscience.
Kudos for the honesty.
You are so smart. Actually you know nothing and your rant just showed you as a misogynistic a hole that has not an ounce of compassion in your sick little body.
You drink Bud Light.
People make me miserable all the time, so why should I care if they are ever made miserable by a nuclear holocaust? Maybe there is a Russian submarine lurking off the coast of Virginia ready to launch its missiles..
Really?
Why are you so pro-war and nuclear Armageddon? Is this new forever war not enough for you?
If there were such a nuclear holocaust I would hope you and your family would survive to see the kind of real misery that comes with it.
This sums up what has been happening pretty good…
She added, “After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display. It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic.”
Any guess who said this?
Just viewed the video and was wondering what the average SAT scores were with this group? You remember those numbers they used to account for scholastic qualification.
when activists can not argue and can not think, they do what any 2 year old would do – they act.
Liked, but you left out a word. “act” should be the penultimate word, followed by “out.”
Action, on the part of the sane adults is the only response that is effective at this point. As much as I appreciate this site, it is apparent to me that if we just talk among ourselves and do nothing to alter the trajectory of destruction we are just whistling in the wind. There should be crowds of concerned taxpayers at the doors of these institutions demanding the appropriate actions against these spoiled, miseducated little college thugs and they need to spend some down time behind bars and taught the true meaning of “the rule of law”.
whimsical: Trouble is that those who can dole out discipline think that doing so in cases like this is immoral or worse. Why do many conservatives have so little faith in our institutions? It doesn’t take a genius to figure it out. Oh, did I mention the DOJ and the FBI? Garland and Wray? One set of laws for me, and a different set for thee.
Look to the boards of trustees of these colleges, and those who appoint those trustees. When the people who influence those appointments, and their trustees, want to support free speech, suddenly the administrators will act to support free speech. And the fact that the administrators sit on their hands means that is what their trustees and the influential people behind them want.
Democrats confuse Terrorism with right to protest!
so no free speech?
Time to end all Federal Aid and Loans to colleges!
hey Fascists have a free pass to attack and destroy people
Welcome to Germany 1930’s
If abortion is a human right and the practice will make the world a better place, would the world be better today if your mother aborted you?
Abortion is a human rite performed for social, clinical, political, criminal, and fair weather progress. They used to hold human rites for witches, virgins, Jews, and other “burdens”, but NOW they do it for babies who lack the voice to protest, denied the civil right to equal treatment, and are disarmed to neutralize resistance. It’s a wicked solution to a deplorable problem.