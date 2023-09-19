RES IPSA HITS 75,000,000

This morning, Res Ipsa passed the 75,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and share our traffic data to give you an idea of the current profile of readers around the world. We do not have a running data page so these periodic postings allow our community to see the traffic profile of our blog. So let’s get at it.
As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our editor Kristin Oren, who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. I also wish to thank Hartwell Harrison for his effort to catch errors as well as others who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
We have continued to post significantly higher traffic numbers every month. Indeed, last month was near a record traffic level. It set the record for August. We are on pace to set another record this month.
So here is our current profile:
As of this morning, we have 21,454 posts and 1,296,994 comments. We have also continued our steady rise on X and currently show over 553,000 followers. We have roughly 11,100 people who follow us on WordPress and 7,900 by direct emails (which you can subscribe to with the box on the right side of the blog home page).
In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
- United States
- Canada
- United Kingdom
- Australia
- Germany
- Unknown Region
- France
- Netherland
- Italy
- New Zealand
The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:
- Marching Orders: White House Letter Tells Media To “Ramp Up Their Scrutiny” In Response to Impeachment Inquiry
- “You Don’t Listen to the Press . . . I’m Telling You”: Post Columnist Philip Bump Strikes Out at Those Questioning Prior False Claims
-
- New Mexico Governor Suspends Gun Rights in Albuquerque for “Public Health Emergency”
-
43 thoughts on “RES IPSA HITS 75,000,000”
OT,
Sorry to be a downer but recently NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said,
“Most wars last longer than expected when they first begin. Therefore, we must prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine,”
And,
“We must recognize that if Zelensky and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist. If President Putin and Russia stop fighting, we will have peace.”
The funny things is the Russians did offer an outline to a peace deal to include returning all territory to the Ukraine in exchange for guarantees the Ukraine does not join NATO or allow NATO troops on Ukraine soil.
The US and the West squashed that peace offering.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley spoke with CNN and said,
“There’s well over 200,000 Russian troops in Russian-occupied Ukraine. This offensive, although significant, has operational and tactical objectives that are limited, in the sense that they do not — even if they are fully achieved — they don’t completely kick out all the Russians, which is the broader strategic objective that President Zelensky had,”
“I can tell you that it’ll take a considerable length of time to militarily eject all 200,000 or plus Russian troops out of Russian-occupied Ukraine. That’s a very high bar. It’s going to take a long time to do it.”
Another forever war?
I wonder how much of Ukraine will be left to join NATO by the time the MIC is satisfied.
Professor, congratulations on the vast readership you have earned. I look forward each day to your comments.
Thank you, professor Turley for providing your legal insight into the events of today. I appreciate your take on things.
Does refreshing the site count as an additional view?
Generally no.
Refreshing messes up the metrics of site hits, so what is called social metrics trackers filter through based on IP or MAC address or both to get an accurate measure of actual hits.
Some of these can be load hogs on the server and the sysadmin runs them automatically (cron job) at off peak hours to capture the data over a given time period.