Gov. Newsom Attacks Federal Judge as Child-Killing, Extremist, Right-Wing Zealot Owned by the NRA

It seems that we continue to struggle with a chief executive who goes on social media to personally attack judges who have ruled against his laws or policies. No, it is not Donald Trump. This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) went on Twitter/X to denounce U.S. Judge Roger T. Benitez as “an extremist, right-wing zealot with no regard to [sic] human life.” Four years ago, I wrote how Democrats were becoming more Trump-like in their attacks on judges and hyperbolic rhetoric. There is no better example than Gavin Newsom.
Many of us criticized Trump for his attacks on judges, including Judge Gonzalo Curiel over his hispanic heritage. Trump would often savage judges for being Democrats or liberals when there were good-faith legal disagreements over his policies.
Newsom seems increasingly to be morphing into the man that he once denounced for such “toxic” rhetoric.
Benitez earned the ire of Newsom by ruling yesterday that California’s limit on high-capacity magazines violates the Second Amendment. He previously ruled against the ban in a partial stay in 2019.
There are good-faith arguments that these bans contradict Supreme Court cases on the scope and meaning of the Second Amendment. It is certainly an open question but gun-rights advocates are challenging these laws as without constitutional or historical foundation. In New York State Rifle &Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, 142 S.Ct. 2111 (2022), the Supreme Court held that
[W]hen the Second Amendment’s plain text covers an individual’s conduct, the Constitution presumptively protects that conduct. To justify its regulation, . . . the government must demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with this Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation. Only if a firearm regulation is consistent with this Nation’s historical tradition may a court conclude that the individual’s conduct falls outside the Second Amendment’s ‘unqualified command.’
As a lower court judge, Benitez is required to follow that precedent and, while some may see room for a contrary ruling, he wrote a lengthy opinion in Duncan v. Bonta (below) on why the California law fails under this precedent:
There is no American tradition of limiting ammunition capacity and the 10-round limit has no historical pedigree and it is arbitrary and capricious. It is extreme. Our federal government and most states impose no limits and in the states where limits are imposed, there is no consensus. Delaware landed on a 17-round magazine limit. Illinois and Vermont picked limits of 15 rounds for handguns and 10 rounds for a rifles. Colorado went with a 15-round limit for handguns and rifles, and a 28-inch tube limit for shotguns. New York tried its luck at a 7-round limit; that did not work out. New Jersey started with a 15-round limit and then reduced the limit to 10-rounds. The fact that there are so many different numerical limits demonstrates the arbitrary nature of magazine capacity limits.
Rather than attack the basis for the opinion, Newsom followed the common practice today in commentary and Congress in attacking those who hold opposing views. He posted on Twitter/X:
BREAKING: California’s high-capacity magazine ban was just STRUCK DOWN by Judge Benitez, an extremist, right-wing zealot with no regard to human life.
Wake up, America.
Our gun safety laws will continue to be thrown out by NRA-owned federal judges until we pass a Constitutional Amendment to protect our kids and end the gun violence epidemic in America.
So, rather than offer an opposing view on the historical foundations and constitutional justification for the law, Newsom called the judge a child-killing, extremist, right-wing zealot owned by the NRA.
That is not at all “toxic.”
Such trash talking is now the norm in American politics as members of Congress regularly attack journalists, whistleblowers, and others personally rather than address their underlying views. I have testified over 100 times in Congress over decades and I have never seen the degree of ad hominem attacks on witnesses by members. It is meant to not only appeal to the most extreme elements in our political system, but to chill other witnesses who may be considering testimony that a party opposes.
The attacks on judges by our political leaders are particularly chilling. I denounced it in Trump and it is no less “toxic” by Newsom. Yet, while the media universally condemned Trump in these attacks, reporters have been largely quiet or neutral in reporting the attacks by Newsom.
As for Newsom, he knows that, in the age of rage, the most rageful reigns supreme.
Here is the opinion: duncan-v-bonta-order
In the Colorado case to keep Trump off ballot as an insurrectionist, a state court judge has issued a narrow gag order against Trump & other parties to avoid “threats, acts of harassment of intimidation” against litigants, witnesses & counsel and from making “any statement to the media or in public settings, including through social media, that pose a substantial likelihood of material prejudice to this case.” I’m surprised that Turley isn’t writing about it.
It’s funny that JT says “Many of us criticized Trump for his attacks on judges,” but doesn’t link to where he did it. He always links to his previous columns.
When you have no argument, scream, shout and kick. It’s called behaving like a 2-year old.
Newsom called the judge a child-killing, extremist, right-wing zealot owned by the NRA
You know who actually guns down children? Black inner city thugs. It would be easier to ban them.
“until we pass a Constitutional Amendment”
And that is Newsome’s inconvenient reality.
seems to Democrats are fighting their 2nd civil war…using government against the people of the USA.
Time to Eradicate the Democrat Party(2 Civil Wars are 2 too many)…it is OBVIOUS they hate America and wish to destroy it!
Anyone involved in assisting INVADERS should be JAILED… I am not kidding! Why did NO ONE go to jail for the Russian Hoax….where 100’s in and out of government attempted to overthrow a sitting president…never mind the TWO fraud impeachments. While Bidens are open criminals….and NO ONE DOES ANYTHING! Garland should be jailed for actions.
Democrats are also piling up Debt as they STEAL ever larger amounts of money….the Average Household of the USA OWES $300,000 of Federal Debt.
How are people paying that back?
The leadership of GOP appear to be Manchurians doing all they can to jail Trump and give Democrats EVERYTHING THEY WANT. The “GOP” leadership abortion fight appears to be used to drive people away from the Republicans in political suicide that has almost NOTHING to do with running government!
It is CLEAR that Democrats have become 1930 German socialists…oops I mean fascists
Time for the Republicans to STOP being nice guys….and START jailing THESE CRIMINALS!
“Four years ago, I wrote how Democrats were becoming more Trump-like in their attacks on judges and hyperbolic rhetoric.”
So Newsom engages in trash talk, and in order to address Newsom’s conduct Turley feels it necessary to first attack Trump, as if Trump has anything to do with Newsom’s conduct or Trump is the singular American politician that invented trash talk, and prior to Trump politicians were all saints in $800 suits, or in Newsom’s case, a saint with an $800 haircut and $2000 suit.
I’m not going to bother mentioning some of the famous quotes by Thomas Jefferson or Abe Lincoln proving that contrary to the Professor’s BIZARRE opinion, Trump is NOT the inventor of trash talk. It’s enough to notice that every time Turley feels it necessary to criticize anyone — especially a democrat — he compulsively feels it necessary to attack Trump as a preface to that criticism, I guess so as to maintain his membership in the collegiate democrat CLOWN CLUB.
Is it part of the Professor’s contract with Anti-Trump Garbage Fox that he has to slam Trump before criticizing anyone else?
By this time it’s probably a reflex action, no more thought of nor considered than a fart, possibly less so, in that one realizes one has farted.
TDS has eaten its way into the brains of formerly quite respectable Constitutional scholars (see Professor Ilya Somin for an extreme example).
They have to blame Trump because the false premise that Politicians work for us is a lie they still believe. So everything wrong begins and ends with their boogie man….the one guy who actually was trying to get things done for the American people and not the lobbyists who donate to him.
Another day, another 50 stories of lies and poor behavior by progressives
this is becoming tedious.
If the shoe fits….
I have to disagree with you Professor. The “left” has been hurling invective for a long time. Decades in fact. We on the right have been called homophobes, Nazi’s and worse for decades. Not to mention Antifa’s shameless trashing of cars and property at the 2001 inauguration . The strangeness of Mr Trump was he fired back. He also appointed judges, lots of them, and has become a massive block of the Left’s victory march. The Right in decades past had a voice but went mute for nearly 50 yrs except for an occasional Goldwater, or Gingrich. The Left is becoming more hysterical and brazen as they have broke from cover and we get their real messages now. One should read the Sect of Education’s frightening message of yesterday. It reeks of left wing wing elitism and disdain of the great unwashed. 1930’s Nazi’s would wholly approve his message. Newsom, well he thinks everything is fine in California.