Forty Percent of Baltimore’s Public Schools Do Not Have a Single Student Proficient in Math

I have previously written about the near total meltdown of our public education system in some major cities. Prominent in these discussions has been Baltimore, which continues to fail inner city children in teaching the most basic subjects. This week, that failure is on full display with a report that forty percent of Baltimore’s schools lack a single student who has achieved grade-level proficiency in math. In various cities, the response of administrators has often been to lower the standards to continue to move kids out of the system without the skills needed to thrive in this economy.
In a prior column, I was particularly moved by the frustration of a mother in Baltimore who complained that her son was in the top half of his class despite failing all but three of his classes. Graduating students without proficiency in English or Math is the worst possible path for these students, schools and society.
The crisis continues with the new report that looked at 32 high schools administering the standardized test and found that 13 produced no students who proved proficient in math. Three-fourths of the Baltimore students taking the test were given the lowest possible score of one out of four.
At the five “elite” high schools, only 11.4 percent of students were math proficient.
We previously discussed the Baltimore public educational system as an example of where billions of dollars have been spent on a system with continuing failing scores and standards. Recent data adds another chilling statistic: 41 percent of students in the Baltimore system have a 1.0 (D) GPA or less.
Public schools and boards are making the case for school choice advocates with failing scores and rising controversies.
Baltimore City Public Schools responded to this shocking report with an effective shrug: “We acknowledge that some of our high school students continue to experience challenges in math following the pandemic, especially if they were struggling beforehand.” However, the system was failing these students long before the pandemic.
BCPS has a $1.7 billion dollar budget and was given an addition $799 million of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds this school year. Despite the massive infusion of money, the administrators have demonstrably failed these students who are left with few options in the workplace beyond low-level jobs.
Baltimore is not alone. The entire state of Minnesota reported a zero percent math proficiency rate in 75 of its schools during the 2022-23 school year.
What is baffling is that voters do not blame their political leadership for this disaster. Whole generations are being lost due to the inability of these districts to reach mere proficiency on basic subjects. Yet, there seems few political consequences for political leaders. Many seem to just accept that this is the fate of inner city children as politicians focus on other issues.
Again, the response of the Baltimore school district is maddening: “The work is underway to improve outcomes for students. But treating student achievement as an ‘if-then’ proposition does a great disservice to our community.”
I am not sure what the “if-then proposition” may be, but the greatest disservice to the community is the failure to offer these inner city kids a basic education to be able to succeed in the workplace. The “work has been underway” for decades with lost generations of kids lured into criminal activities by the lack of any real opportunity to advance in our society. As a father of four, I cannot imagine how desperate many of these parents must be in cities like Baltimore where schools offer little hope for the future.
We have been discussing these low scores for years with little progress. Baltimore and other cities simply demand more money while deflecting any responsibility for their poor records. The true cost is not borne by the teachers, the unions, or the administrators. It is borne by these families who see the same failures replicated in every generation, processing their children out of school without needed skills.
41 thoughts on “Forty Percent of Baltimore’s Public Schools Do Not Have a Single Student Proficient in Math”
The true doomsday recipe: The Witches’ Brew for Self-destruction from Incompetence
Add two parts government bureaucracy
—school system members, school boards, school administrators, state Departments of Education and the US Department of Education continues to pump out poorly educated citizens
Add one part innocent children
—hordes of poorly educated kids/citizens that have little hope of becoming productive and self sustaining citizens
Add one part poorly educated citizens
—poorly educated and/or uninformed parents are an essential ingredient
Cook for at least 10 years for a very poor product (incompetent student) that will be highly unsatisfying to themselves and the rest of society. This poorly educated citizen product will now be suitable for:
—becoming a non-self sustaining member of the citizenry
—becoming of becoming life-long ‘on the dole’ citizen
—becoming dependent and vulnerable to the extent of being manipulated, threatened and otherwise trained to support any organization (political or otherwise) that promises to maintain their ‘on-the dole’ status
The involved bureaucracies, poorly educated citizens and society will likely find the product of the brew recipe unpalatable. So they add:
—a generous sprinkling of lowered standards, so as to accommodate the poorly educated citizens and disguise the evolving witches’ brew of incompetence and dependence as an ‘enhanced’ product
—a heavy frosting of lowered thresholds for awards, degrees and promotions is a valuable aesthetic addition
Now feed this recipe product to all of society. Convince society it will be improved by demanding and throwing in more $ in the cooking process.
After several more cycles of production, the enhanced ‘products’ of the brew now run the kitchen because the standards are so low that nobody dares to question their ‘expertise’.
Evidence of the ‘The Witches’ Brew for Self-destruction from Incompetence’ is working and having the desired effect?
—lower and lower and lower test scores despite lowered standards for in the testing process
—enhanced’ products of the witches’ brew now becoming the cooks (bureaucrats) administering running the kitchen
—increase in non-functional products of the kitchen (homeless)
—increase in ‘enhanced’ products expanding their authority into areas beyond their very limited ‘expertise’ e.g. supervising sexual development of other people’s kids
—exponential increase in ‘on-the dole’ citizens
Voila!
The Democrat Party owns this disaster….it has its grimy fingerprints all over it.
One thing the Democrats shall never do is admit that.
Baltimore is just another of those Leftist Utopia’s.
Public schools operate on a constant if-then proposal: “If we were given more money, THEN we would be successful.”
And, society continues to pour money despite the fact that public schools continue to have zero results to show for it.
Another problem is that a majority of parents think that THEIR public school is doing ok. THEIR kids’ teachers are ok. The “bad” schools are somewhere else.
Sad and tragic for these students.
What kind of future do they have?
As others have pointed out, it is not just the school system but the family at home.
Or lack there of.
This seems like a rerun.
And the person in charge of the Baltimore public school system is making $593,000 this year. We are talking about evil here, not just corruption. These are people who have turned away from life and to the darkness. It’s part of the global spiritual battle between light and dark. Put up your Light Shield and shine it into the darkness.
Kevlar — I would like to read what a variety of teachers in the Balto school system have to say —
Just more evidence of the fall of the American constitutional republic.
In teachers defense it’s quite taxing to find time to squeeze in subjects like Math & English when teaching CRT and gender dysphoria, then go home and post on a TikTok account.
“As a father of four”…… While not the only reason for the abysmal student results, it’s a large part of the problem IMHO. The lack of fathers. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Jonathan
𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐬
There is no incentive for some of these Kids (most – depends where located, like Baltimore and other Cities/Areas),
School is a ‘prison’ for them, Their interest are not academic, but are social and survival. They are forced to go to School more as a Day Care because the Parents are trying to survive the conditions They are given (making ends meet). And that the Government requires that them to attend (enforced by truancy Rules), and that being a ‘High School Graduate’ carries such a status for Employment in our Society.
The myth is that this only happens in low income Families, is 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐬𝐨, It happen from Upper-Middle Class to Lower Class households.
In Upper-Middle Class households it may be cause by Parents both working ‘Professionals’ that also are involved in 2nd and 3rd After-Work activities. Like Investing in Rental Properties and doing the work to Flip them, or running a side business to build that retirement Nest Egg (Alter Ambitions). 2nd & 3rd Jobs. Which make them an absentee when it comes to their Children. Further the problem’ Children tend to be the 2nd or 3rd Child, the 1st and Last or only Child tend to fair better under these circumstances.
I would say that ‘Parenting’ is very low in Baltimore, as in really getting down and working with their Children.
It may not be so much Academic work but the providing of ‘Rearing & Nurturing’ – The Parents for their part will tell you that they are doing all that they can. With some of Them you can take that with a grain of Salt, Others truly don’t have the Time.
An outcome for these Kids is that later-on when they are Adults and things settle down around them, They can find a state-of-mind to Learn (Late Bloomers 20s-30). Unfortunately for some they will have become Parents themselves by that time.
No amount of Public Funds can’t redress these realities. In addition the Global Population is 8 Billion, Jobs for these Kids have not been invented yet. And it is clearly evident by the Refuge-Immigrant influx that Governments cannot or have given-up on trying to compete with the waves of Over Population. It is not “Sustainable”, hence We will eventually end up with Caste, right here in the Untied States.
(Thank you very much AOC – You’ve killed U.S.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Latchkey_kid
Keeping the huddled masses depending upon the state requires depriving them of the skills they require to provide for themselves. It’s simple when the masses don’t even realize what is being done to them. Biting the hand that feeds them in not in their best interests. Lenin woke them up.