Robert Menendez Broke the ‘Goldilocks Rule’ of Corruption

Below is my column in The Hill on the indictment of Senator Robert Menendez for bribery, again. As predicted in this column, his colleagues are now expressing disgust at his corruption. However, make no mistake about it, Menendez is not being abandoned due to his corrupt inclination but his conspicuous consumption.
The massive indictment of Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and his wife has shaken Washington.
As Senate Foreign Relations chairman, Menendez is one of the most powerful Democratic members of Congress, and someone who has long been a kingmaker in the party. He has also long been accused of open and insatiable corruption.
What made Menendez a standout in Washington was not his corrupt inclinations, but his utter audacity in following them. I was able to witness that signature conduct personally on the floor of the Senate.
In 2010, I defended a federal judge, Thomas Porteous, in his impeachment trial, against charges that he had taken gifts and misused his office for personal gain. The curious thing about Senate trials is that you have a jury composed of people you could strike for cause in a real court. Menendez was among those sitting in judgment of Porteous, but he wasn’t just another face in the Senate crowd — he stood out. It was like arguing a piracy case with Captain Jack Sparrow sitting on the jury.
Menendez himself would later go on trial in 2017 in a major bribery and fraud case involving luxury gifts allegedly exchanged for official favors. Most of us expected the worst when, during jury deliberations, one juror asked the court, “What is a senator?” Menendez dodged the bullet. The jury hung and the Justice Department dropped all charges.
Now Menendez has been slapped with a massive new bribery indictment. The facts are all too familiar, with a long list of lavish gifts allegedly made in exchange for favors.
The indictment details gold bars, hundreds of thousands of dollars, furnishings and other gifts. His wife was allegedly actively involved in this corruption conspiracy and is also facing criminal charges.
During the Porteous trial, I noted that, at the time of the underlying acts, the senators themselves were accepting free lunches. It was not until later that the rules changed on such gifts. Menendez now stands accused of accepting a host of gifts at that time, including an $8,000 free flight in October 2010, in addition to luxury trips to Paris and a Caribbean villa.
Yet Menendez still demanded the conviction of Porteous, even though the judge was never charged with bribery, and free lunches and the other gifts would not be enough to even register with Menendez.
The question is whether this level of corruption is now enough for Democrats. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) recently suggested a type of Goldilocks rule for corruption. He warned that people in Washington had better be careful if they want to crack down on the Biden family’s influence-peddling.
“If that’s the new criteria, there are a lot of folks in a lot of industries — not just in politics — where people have family members and relationships and they’re trying to parlay and get a little influence and benefit in that respect. That’s hardly unique.”
It would appear that the question is not corruption, but when a little corruption is “just right.”
If these allegations against Menendez are proven, then he violated Washington’s Goldilocks rule. It would mean that Menendez pursued gifts with a reckless abandon, endangering others whose corruption was more circumspect.
Consider the timeline: It would mean that during the Porteous trial, Menendez was allegedly accepting gifts while condemning and removing from office a judge accused of receiving gifts.
Later, after the jury hung in his first corruption trial, Menendez (according to the Justice Department) almost immediately started taking gifts from new sources.
In a town known for a certain finesse in influence peddling, Menendez broke with industry custom by allegedly accepting direct items like gold and a car. This is classic bribery stuff. There was no labyrinth of shell companies and accounts — just crude old-school corruption, with cash stuffed in clothing and gold bars squirreled away for a rainy day.
Where corrupt figures often refer to getting their beaks wet, Menendez allegedly took a headlong plunge into this pool of corruption. This city has not seen such low-grade alleged bribery since former U.S. Rep. William Jefferson (D-La.) was found with $90,000 wrapped like a po boy in his freezer.
Like Jefferson, Menendez will need to be isolated as a pariah for his conspicuous consumption. Yet the public is still being played for chumps. This entire city floats on a sea of corruption as family members and associates sell influence and access to high-ranking officials. Menendez is notorious only for the size of his appetite and the extent of his audacity.
Newsom’s Goldilocks rule for graft is certainly compelling for many in this city. For most of us, it is the very source of the problem as politicians seek to get corruption “just right.”
So get ready for politicians to suddenly declare themselves “shocked, shocked” by the allegations against Menendez. These are the same people who made Menendez the head of the Foreign Relations Committee, twice. They gave him the power of leverage with countries where bribery is an accepted practice. It was like making a known arsonist the CEO of the International Paper Corporation.
In the end, the problem is not Menendez. It is the array of other politicians who enabled him while dismissing his reputation for corruption. To use Newsom’s words, Menendez is “hardly unique” for cashing in on his position. That is precisely the problem.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University.
127 thoughts on “Robert Menendez Broke the ‘Goldilocks Rule’ of Corruption”
He will pin it all on the wife, with whom he is rather unfaithful. She will go to prison and he will recover and continue the modus operandi…
Has Man ever trusted other Men to be honest? Haven’t Men always been tempted to slide into the domain of the Devil? When have men not turned a blind eye to corruption, thievery or a quest for power? History is littered with scallywags of all classes of people. Socrates differentiated man being ruled by reason, spirit and appetite, [reason: wisdom, truth], [spirit: victory, honor], [appetite: profit, money]. In America today we’ve lost ground to reason and spirit and made up for the lost ground with increased greed and selfishness. We now treat mongrels with more concern than average citizens; allowing crimes to go unpunished out of some desire to have that shining star award, for what I’m not certain? We see a creed for power and money everywhere and a laissez-faire attitude “Oh well I can’t do anything about it anyway”. Deceit and lawlessness at all levels of governance and a public unwilling to unseat the tyrants. Blind and unmoved by the current situation will have a pitiless ending for this great country. May God help us all!!!
They all seem to think they’ll never get caught because they believe they are above the law.
From what i have been witnessing lately, i would say that they ARE above the law. The head of the DOJ is one of them, The prosecutors are all George Soros bought and paid for … so go figure. Or are Americans that naive.
George W,
Great comment.
“We now treat mongrels with more concern than average citizens; allowing crimes to go unpunished out of some desire to have that shining star award, for what I’m not certain?”
That one really rings true.
Reminds me of this incident: https://nypost.com/2023/09/07/anti-cop-minnesota-democratic-party-official-left-bloodied-in-violent-carjacking/
I agree with Anonymous at 11:04. She refers to corruption on the Supreme Court. In the past Anonymous has refereed to corruption by Clarence Thomas receiving gifts. The difference that she doesn’t want to bring up is that in the case of Thomas he received nothing from any person that had a case before the court. On the other hand, Justice Sotomayor received 3 million dollars from a publishing company that had a case before the Supreme Court and she did not recuse herself from the case. https://www.dailywire.com/news/liberal-scotus-justice-took-3m-from-book-publisher-didnt-recuse-from-its-cases. Perhaps instead of using the everybody does it argument, Anonymous could say that she is appalled by this action of one of the highest ranking Democrats. Fat chance of that.
As you hint at (but don’t say outright), Thomas receiving gifts is not corruption, unless it’s from someone with business before the court. One cannot simply equate receiving gifts to corruption. There has to be a quid pro quo, or at least the appearance of one before any impropriety arises.
The reason is the public must have confidence the Justices are neutral. If Justice X receives as a gift a stay in a fancy hotel room, but the giver has no business before the court, that does not undermine confidence in Justice X’s neutrality on any case.
Menendez must be wondering why his fellow Demos are throwing him under the bus. The BCF has “earned” much more money and the Demos are defending the Capo of that family.
And where are the tens of billions of dollars in so-called Ukraine money going to? There still is no audit. Most likely the enrichment of Ukranian oligarchs as they need to buy bigger and better yachts. That and merchants of death (international arms dealers). That money makes Menendez’s payoffs seem like mere pennies. And both parties are in on it.
It’s costing us a lot less to weaken Russia than it would if we fighting a war with them.
That’s the party line, but how do you figure we would otherwise be fighting a war with them? Their interest is Ukraine, not NATO countries. If we minded our own business they would never go to war with us. And are we really “weakening Russia?” Is there any realistic chance Russia will lose? Is the money actually going to a valid cause? You don’t know the answer to any of those questions, and I personally suspect it is “no” on all three accounts.
OTOH, it is indisputable that our actions are moving the world closer to nuclear Armageddon. And all this due to an invalid use of American taxpayers’ money, which is mainly benefitting Ukranian oligarchs, merchants of death, corrupt Ukranian pols, and American pols of both major parties who get political favors and donations from directing your tax money and mine to unworthy recipients that advance no articulable American interests.
Until there is an audit, every single American taxpayer dollar that goes to Ukraine is invalidly given.
How do you figure we would otherwise weaken them militarily?
Watching the world pivot from a US/West lead uni-polar world to a multi-polar one, the on going de-dollarization, the expansion of BRICS, soon to be BRICS 11, are you sure it is not the US is being weaken as the war drags out?
Last time Menendez was indicted, Trump ended up commuting the sentence of Menendez’s co-conspirator.
Hillary Clinton warns about Russian interference in 2024 election
“Putin “can try to continue to damage and divide us internally, and he’s quite good at it,” says Clinton ”
LOL! Hillary, no one is better at it than you!
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hillary-clinton-issues-warning-about-russian-interference-2024-election
Listening to the news just now, it does appear this indictment was ordered up by the White House, to play against the Biden family crime syndicate.
The Dems say that Mendendez needs to resign. AOC and Sawell, far leftist, are calling for his hide and offering no defense. Joe’s defense will continue, with the added snipets that he never got a car, no gold bars in his sock drawer. All irrelevent because Wiese was denied warrents against Hunter, informed Joe was Never to be investigated, under any conditions.
Juxtaposed with todays leftist trolls defending Mendendez.
Menendez is expendable because (as someone pointed out below) the Dem NJ guv will appoint a Dem replacement; and he serves as a distraction from “Joe Biden” corruption, and a way for Dems to say “see we are even handed.” He is one of many corrupt pols but a confluence of factors makes him expendable. Hence, this indictment.
Or, he was indicted because there’s ample evidence that he committed crimes.
“This entire city floats on a sea of corruption as family members and associates sell influence and access to high-ranking officials. Menendez is notorious only for the size of his appetite and the extent of his audacity.“
Menendez is not a family member of associate. He’s a member of Congress.
“ This entire city floats on a sea of corruption as family members and associates sell influence and access to high-ranking officials. Menendez is notorious only for the size of his appetite and the extent of his audacity.”
It seems that both (that Menendez is politically expendable cover for Biden & that there is ample evidence of of his crimes) can be true.
They did this search 15 or so months ago. I wonder why they’ve been holding this over his head all this time. What have they been trying to get him to do?
Meanwhile “Joe Biden” is trying to deport a German family that has lived in Tennessee for 15 years, due to oppression in from the German government for homeschooling their kids . . . while letting millions of undocumented migrants in at the southern border.
x
The NJ Senator is easily thrown overboard. It is like when Northam was caught either wearing black face or a KKK outfit and he had to go. HAD TO GO. But when the Lt Gov was found to have worn black face and the AG was caught in some sort of scandal and the next in line was a dreaded Republican and then…Northam had to stay.
I also give you Al Franken. When “funny man” Franken was caught in a lame METOO snafu the only reason he was able to be thrown overboard was because there was a Democrat in the governor’s seat and he could replace him with…A DEMOCRAT. If the governor was a Republican Franken could have been Jeffrey Dahmer and they would have just said he had an eating disorder.
Menendez is expendable, his crimes are the same as Joe Biden’s crimes, albeit more obvious. Biden is just Spiro Agnew with a kid that went to law school.
But I think Menendez is up in 2024? If so, that puts his seat in play. My guess is this is what is generating the calls to resign. A new Democrat incumbent would have a better chance of winning, and the sooner the appointment is made the greater the advantage.
That’s it exactly. Even in deep-blue New Jersey, a corrupt and indicted Democrat can lose to a Republican. That’s the fear.
He’s already being challenged in the Dem primary. And there are calls for his resignation because there’s considerable evidence against him and he can’t serve his constituents well. Republicans could also call for Santos to resign, but they don’t.
Agreed with your thoughts on corruption in Washington, Turley.
While it’s glaringly obvious you care much more about it on the D side of the aisle while pretty much ignoring much of what occurs on the right, pointing out that corruption rules D.C. is a legit observation. When a politician becomes so blatant in their corruption rather than just corrupt enough, they deserve what could happen to them.
Only question seems to be how to define just corrupt enough. Apparently, Hunter is wildly corrupt, Jared not so much. Anyone care to know how the net worth of MTG and Bobo Skanks increases so dramatically in two short years in Congress? Washington is a money funnel to influence legislation. The R party is completely in the pocket of the corporate realm, the D party is partly in the corporate pocket. Newest people at the table of corruption in such a blatant way is the SCOTUS. Just another day in D.C.
Yes, the good professor does care much more about the corruption on the Democrat side as the good professor is a Democrat.
He is pointing out the obvious not only corruption but insanity that has gripped the Democrat party. It is not the party of his parents or that he grew up with. Most of the sane Democrats want nothing to do with the insane woke leftists that have hijacked the party.
The Republican party completely in the pocket of corporations?
The 2016 election, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump’s donors were small, single person donations IIRC the average being $20.
Clinton, big corporations, and Wall St.
Recall Mark Zuckerburger sitting front and center at one of Clinton’s campaign speeches?
The majority of Big Tech donate to the DNC. The majority of employees of Big Tech donate to the DNC. The majority of unions donate to the DNC.
Who in the S Ct has accepted gold bars, or other lavish gifts, in exchange for favorable rulings?
It doesn’t seem necessary for the Professor to abuse a perfectly good fairy tale by comparing Goldilocks to a whore like Senator Menendez. Next time, leave the classics alone.