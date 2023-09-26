Trump Pledges to Investigate Comcast for “Country Threatening Treason”

In a chilling message, former President Trump pledged to investigate Comcast if he is elected in 2024. Trump insisted that the parent company for NBC and MSNBC “will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events.” The stated grounds are “country threatening treason.” The pledge is not simply a threat to these news organizations but to the Constitution. While Trump has a history of reckless rhetoric, the statement on Truth Social is an attack on core First Amendment values that define us as a nation.
I have been highly critical of the network for bias and sometimes flawed analysis. It is often the focus of my warnings that we have drifted into a type of de facto state media by consent rather than coercion. Much of this challenged coverage concerns Trump. The vast majority of the public views the media as biased.
I have also long criticized Trump for reckless rhetoric, particularly his repeated reference to the media as the “enemy of the people.”
I have also criticized Democrats who have pressured cable providers to drop Fox and attacked journalists challenging Biden policies.
This is a further escalation of that rhetoric and it is wrong regardless of the complaints over the coverage at NBC/MSNBC.
Trump stated:
“[t]hey are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its ‘Country Threatening Treason.
I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events.
The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!”
The bigger price would be paid by our constitutional system if such retaliatory actions are taken against critical media companies by a president. The independent press remains a critical protection for this nation despite its flaws. The only thing worst than a biased media is a government that investigates reporters as traitors for their coverage.
While the echo chamber of news is a serious problem for this country, it is a matter for the public to resolve in the market for news. Many news organizations are struggling, including the Washington Post, due to the loss of readers.
The media plays a critical role in our political system. Despite false stories in the last few years, the media often serves to check government abuse by uncovering waste, lies, and unlawful conduct from the Pentagon Papers to Watergate.
Notably, it is unlikely that there is a “there there” in any investigation other than bias. The lock-step coverage of the media from the false Russian collusion claims to false stories like the migrant whipping story is due to the loss of objectivity in journalism. It is consensual rather than conspiratorial. It is also wrong, but that wrong will not be righted by unleashing the government on the media.
I have supported an investigation into the government engaging in “censorship by surrogate” on social media and the Congress can demand answers on the government’s actions vis-a-vis the media. However, targeting the media to be investigated for treason is a threat to free press values.
In 1789, Edmund Burke pointed to the media (which often criticized him) in Parliament and said “there were Three Estates in Parliament; but, in the Reporters’ Gallery yonder, there sat a Fourth Estate more important far than they all.”
The defining moment for this country came with the trial of publisher John Peter Zenger by the Crown in New York. Gov. William Cosby used language very similar to Trump’s in unleashing his government on the newspaper. Cosby declared that the paper was publishing “divers scandalous, virulent, false and seditious reflections.” He ordered four editions to be burned publicly.
The jury refused to allow the abuse and acquitted Zenger. From that time, respect for the independence of the press has remained part of our DNA despite our disagreements with coverage.
James Madison called press freedom “the choicest privilege of the people.”
Running for president on a platform of investigating the press may be popular, but it is dangerous and it is wrong.
Let’s not forget Trump also called for the execution of the Chairman of the JCoS.
Exactly why Trump is popular.
He’s not averce to using the same tools his enemies use.
He fights, he attacks the true enemies of America.
He’s the champion the forgotten majority has waited for.
Trump isn’t popular.
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/favorability/donald-trump/
In fact, Trump does not use the same tools as the Democrats and the deep state.
He sounds off a lot, as he did here, but as President he appears not to have abused his surveillance and law enforcement powers as they do. The prosecution of Assange was the closest to it. Nor while President did he call for internet censorship and implement that through coercion and strong encouragement, likely in violation of the First Amendment, as the 5th Circuit recently confirmed the Biden WH and various agencies to have done.
And he is correct that the MSM peddled many false stories intended to damage him or protect his opponents, often based on lies passed on by anonymous deep state leakers and other deep state operatives who were never called to account.
I recall that during the 2016 campaign Trump threatened to prosecute Clinton if he won. As soon as he did win he decided not to do that.
So while he uses heated rhetoric to call out his opponents’ dishonesty, as President he did not take abusive action against them. I doubt he would do so if he wins in 2024.
The fact that several major figures and organizations have taken egregious paths concerning free speech indicates to me that the supreme court MUST hear cases involving this topic and set straight, finally, what is the understanding and meaning of the 1st amendment. This will identify such major legislative mistakes such as the “hate speech” laws that are obviously unconstitutional, and it will clarify to both right and left just where our rights of speech lie and the limits – if they could find any – on what governments can impose. This is all part of the end process of destroying our nation and its underlying principles.
There is a very logical limit to the reach of “free speech”, and that concerns where speech intending to dupe the public for political advantage stands legally. Our nation was founded on the principle of “the consent of the governed” — which is totally incompatible with political actors and their surrogates crafting Public Frauds able to obtain that consent though trickery and deceit. The logic is straightforward. The 1st Amendment would work to undermine, rather than strengthen our system, if it allows society to drift toward mendocracy — rule by the most clever, compelling liars.
The conservative answer is to utilize torts law — absolutely not government regulation nor prosecution.
A reasonable, incremental approach would be to expand Defamation Law to cover Public Frauds. Let The People act as Plaintiff, and be able to sue any actor in society who attempts to defraud or misdirect the public for political gain. Have these Public Frauds Courts run with rapid-due-diligence (fast processes), so that liars cannot delay legal counterforce. The government would play a neutral role, only supplying courtrooms and judges…and respondents if it’s government officers who are being sued as artful fabricators.
We should seriously consider Public Frauds civil torts as a calibrated, and Constitutional approach to deterring the routine use of falsehoods as a tool of political competition. If we buy into JT’s too-permissive concept of free-speech (which gives intentional deceits the exact same legal status as verified truths), the result will be a self-defeating mendocracy, where the best liars call the shots and win power.
LOL — Contrary to Professor Chicken Little’s bizarre assertions, Trump hasn’t called for freedom of the press to be revoked — he’s calling for ONE thoroughly-corrupt media company to be INVESTIGATED. It’s an investigation that’s LONG overdue.
And thanks to Trump’s own high-quality Supreme Court appointments — justices who NEVER hesitate to disagree with him — there’s NO doubt that the investigation (if it happens at all and isn’t merely campaign rhetoric like “lock her up!”) would be constrained such that NBC’s rights will be fully-protected by the Court and by NBC’s own lawyers.
I never watch MSNBC and haven’t watched NBC since the “Must Watch TV” Seinfeld days, so I have no significant firsthand knowledge as to what Trump is complaining about, but there’s no doubt in my mind that NBC’s and MSNBC’s rights will remain intact, and I’m not remotely worried about them being abused the way that the mainstream media abuses anyone they decide to target, like the pack of rabid gangster jackels they are.
Was this article written at the behest of Anti-Trumper Rupert Murdoch or some member of the Board at Fox Garbage Corp. such as Romney acolyte Paul Ryan or whatever Fox jokers were responsible for things such as the 2020 FAKE presidential “debate” hosted by debunked and defunct Chris Wallace? It sure smells like it — although in undeserved fairness to them, the Professor is an Anti-Trumper from WAY back, having given a platform to reckless, irresponsible anti-Trumper and multiple convicted felon / “creepy porn lawyer” Michael Avenatti almost right up until the time that the boat left the dock to take him up the river for having extorted and defrauded more people than I can count, including his own porn client.
Anyway, I’m QUITE certain that Trump poses no dangers to democracy or freedom of the press here in America, that any expressed concerns are total FABRICATIONS, and that if there are such dangers, they come from a ruthlessly-corrupt media that would hold FAKE presidential “debates” such as the one hosted by Mike Wallace’s wholly-unprofessional son and then fire Tucker Carlson while simultaneously trying to silence him elsewhere with a 100% BOGUS contractual claim which, fortunately for ACTUAL freedom of the press, has failed miserably.
Go Tucker, F Fox, and Trump 2024.
He’s calling for one media company — Comcast — to be investigated for TREASON.
Treason.
An accusation for which there is ZERO evidence.
And if you “have no significant firsthand knowledge as to what Trump is complaining about,” you have no basis for insisting that it’s “thoroughly-corrupted.” What’s your evidence that they should be investigated for TREASON?
I didn’t say they should be investigated for Treason. I said they should be investigated. I think it’s a matter for the FCC, and to my knowledge, the FCC doesn’t investigate treason.
My basis for that reasonable conclusion is that I’ve read articles published at NBC’s gangster website and seen embedded clips of MSNBC garbage at sites such as Matt Taibbi’s website.
Drop dead, you worthless “Anonymous” Gomer. The ONLY thing you’re good for is highlighting the grotesque deficiencies of this no-rules garbage site.
Well-said, Ralph de Minimis….real journalism has been all-but-dead for many years at our corporate media entities. Real INVESTIGATIVE media is virtually non-existent now, except by small independent bodies. And the government HAS been treasonous in its treatment of the people…..after what Trump has been through, and all of his sidekicks (Manafort, Stone, Giuliani,etc etc etc), I would be happy to see him go after Comcast and several others. And I hope he helps the J6 prisoners…22 years for Tarrio? Really? Come on! go Trump!
We are living in times of unhinged politics. You cannot call out bad acts or egregious missteps by Trump without being being branded as part of the dangerous Left. You cannot criticize the acts and choices of the other side without being branded a right wing extremist. There is no place to hide other than silence with a façade of ignorance. Be careful what you support and vote for.
Who cares how some others brand you? Call out what you think is wrong … because you think it’s wrong.
“Of all the wonders that I yet have heard,
It seems to me most strange that men should fear;
Seeing that death, a necessary end,
Will come when it will come.”
_______________________________ Julius Caesar (Shakespeare)
The Democrats are now throwing Democrat Senator Bob Menendez under the bus due to the corruption stench emanating from their political party. Americans are suffocating from the stench of corruption originating in all things Democrat, while illegal immigrants raid US border town, violent crime soars exponentially, inflation kicks Americans hard in their pocketbooks, public schools are producing failed products, grifters like Black Lies Matter have numbed Americans to the race baiting, major Democrat cities are burning out of control, and Biden’s poll numbers are sinker faster than the Titanic.
Joseph Biden is going down, Hunter is going down, Menendez is going down. it’s all so glorious.
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-democratic-senators-baldwin-tester-call-menendezs-resignation-2023-09-26/
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) – U.S. Democratic Senators Tammy Baldwin, Bob Casey and Jon Tester joined a growing number of Democrats on Tuesday in calling for Senator Bob Menendez to resign, after prosecutors charged him and his wife with taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen.
Menendez, also a Democrat, said on Monday that he would stay in the Senate and fight the charges.
Actually there is a tactical reason for Menendez to resign; NJ governor Phil Murphy can then appoint a new senator to serve out Menendez term, ending in Jan 2025. U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) is challenging Menendez already.
Get Menendez out of the headlines, quietly replace him and press on.
Makes sense.
Can’t help but notice you cite how democrats are calling for Menendez to resign, now name a current republican who has called on Trump, or any others who tried to subvert democracy. Menendez is a crook, but he didn’t try to overthrow an election.
Jonathan: There were a couple important slap downs this week you missed. Permit me to review them.
First, Jim Comer’s little impeachment inquiry starts on Thursday with his first hearing. You will be featured as a witness for the prosecution. One important witness who will apparently not testify is former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Why? Because he would rebut the false narrative that prosecutor general Viktor Shokin was investigation Burisma and Hunter Biden’s role as a member of the Board.
To its credit Fox interviewed Poroshenko on Monday. Host Brian Kilmeade asked Poroshenko about the claims of Shokin. Poroshenko replied: “First of all, this is [a] completely crazy person. This is something wrong with him. Second, there is not one single word of truth. Please do no use such a person like Shokin to undermine the trust we feel…he [Shokin] played very dirty games”. Nor does Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of Burisma or Lev Parnas support Shokin’s claim he was fired because he was investigating Burisma. The aforementioned will not be called by Comer to testify because they would contradict the false narrative Comer and you have been peddling. Can’t wait to hear/see you testify before Comer’s Committee. Could it be another opportunity for the Dems to slap you down–another “Debbie Wasserman Schultz” moment?
On a lighter note, there was another slap down this week when Cassidy Hutchinson responded to Matt Gaetz who claimed he dated the star of the Jan.6 House hearings. Hutchinson said: “I never dated Matt Gaetz. I have much higher standards in men, and Matt, frankly, is a very unserious politician”. Talk about as slap down. Only women can do it well!
There’s a whole lot of things Turley won’t write, today’s post is a little walk-back for him anyway.
Dennis, did you also see this 2015 State Dept. memo sent to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, noting that “There is wide agreement that anti-corruption must be at the top of this list, and that reforms must include an overhaul of the Prosecutor General’s Office including removal of Prosecutor General Shokin, who is widely regarded as an obstacle to fighting corruption, if not a source of the problem”?
https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2023-08/VPBidenTPUkraineMeetingShokin.pdf
OT; Supreme Court rejected Alabama’s bid to keep its racist district maps. Roll Tide.
Independent experts will determine the new districts instead of the state legislature. They had their chance and they blew it spectacularly.
Funny to watch Trump play the MSM and our leftist friends here on the good professor’s blog.
He is doing the same thing he did in the past. Post something outrageous, sit back and watch them freak out and plays to his base. More free advertising for him. And they are buying into it! What fools!
I heard a interview with former Sec Def Ash Carter of the Obama admin on On Point back when Tom was still on and was decent. Tom asked Carter what he thought about Trump on the global stage. Mr. Carter said something to the effect that global leaders do not pay attention to what Trump tweets or says. They watch what he does.
Dear Prof Turley,
GOP names 3 witnesses in the upcoming impeachment inquiry .. . and you are one of them.
“Witness Jonathan Turley teaches law at George Washington University and is a regular conservative commentator on Fox News who has compared Hunter Biden’s case to Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez’s recent indictment on bribery charges and has testified at a House subcommittee on the purported “weaponization” of the federal government.”
Just how ‘conservative’ a commentator are you?
*I thought you were like a hippie .. . free as a breeze.
Look for Darren Smith to accompany Professor Turley, carrying a firm ruler. This is in case any of the Congress critters use foul language or use dis/mal/misinformation.
Trump is on the Republican side in every impeachment or impeachment inquiry – going back decades.
An independent press that blatantly lies is not sustainable. Trump is correct in his accusations, however, he will find himself crushed. The only way to counter the current press is to offer the people an alternate sources of information that are factual.
Given the way to feds are now throwing indictments timed to Biden’s I’ll events there is way to much reporting with orders from “on high”.
The revenge administration has already started. Sad, very sad!
This didn’t even need to be predicted. This is nothing new for Trump. This is the playbook of all wannabe authoritarians. It will get worse. Not sure why Jon is surprised.
Trump is absolutely correct here and Turley is crashing into a ditch with this wild accusation of anti constitution BS. It is completely legitimate to make sure that these powerful media orgs are not operating in a way that is intended to damage our nation. It is very likely that some are at the behest of other nations. Turley thinks we should turn a blind eye to this. I disagree.
The biggest false story in the media in the past few years was “Trump’s election was stolen by fraudulent Dominion voting machines.” This false story was a pro-Trump one, and promoted by Fox and other right wing media, and resulted in nearly a billion dollar defamation verdict.
When Turley can find a story in the mainstream or left wing media which rivals that one in an anti-Trump way, then we can talk. Trump is the beneficiary, not the victim, of the worst of the media bias an falsehoods in this country.
please send link for that headline
Too easy. Russiagate dwarfs dominion. Give us a break.