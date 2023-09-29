Tale of Two Scandals: The Striking Similarities in the Menendez and Biden Cases

Below is my column in USA Today on what the Menendez indictment might say about the Hunter Biden investigation. From the luxury cars to massive amounts of money to even their choice of counsel, the two scandals have striking similarities.
Here is the column:
In February 2019, Sen. Bob Menendez was having nightmares. The Democratic senator from New Jersey said he was haunted by a question that “keeps me up at night” — whether President Donald Trump was compromised by the Russian government because of past secret dealings.
Menendez’s restless nights also may have had something to do with the fact that at the time, he was allegedly accepting lavish gifts from various sources in exchange for using his Senate seat to bestow favors.
The indictment of Menendez and his wife last week included details of alleged bribes that went to the senator in exchange for revealing sensitive, nonpublic information to Egyptian contacts less than a year before his sleep-deprived speech.
Menendez denied the accusations on Friday. However, even if half of this indictment is true, Menendez is toast. He was able to dodge a bullet in 2017 when a jury hung over a separate series of corruption charges involving lavish gifts. This time, the Justice Department says it has photos of thousands of dollars in cash stuffed in clothing, a luxury car, gold bars and other gifts.
That would keep anyone up at night, but there may be one other insomniac this week: Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell.
The Menendez indictment likely proved chilling reading for Lowell, who not only represents President Joe Biden’s son but also represented Menendez in his prior bribery trial.
There are striking similarities between the Menendez and Biden cases.
While Hunter Biden was allegedly selling access to and influence with his father, he also allegedly received massive payments. His associate Devon Archer told Congress that they were selling the Biden family “brand,” and that Joe Biden was “the brand.”
Like Menendez, Hunter Biden allegedly received a luxury car from his foreign clients. For the senator, the Justice Department says it was a $60,000 Mercedes-Benz. For the president’s son, investigators say it was a $142,000 Fisker sports car.
Menendez allegedly received gold bars worth up to $120,000. Biden received a diamond allegedly worth $80,000.
Indeed, the alleged object of these payments was influence with then-Vice President Biden, when he was the presiding officer of the Senate. Menendez was one of the nation’s most powerful senators at the time.
There are also dealings that reference Hunter Biden and his associates in the Menendez matter. When the senator was trying to arrange for Joe Biden to host a foreign event, an aide to Menendez reportedly reached out to Hunter Biden’s associates.
While the president’s son is accused of peddling influence, in Menendez’s case, it is his wife who is accused of acting as a go-between with those trying to buy the senator’s attention. Nadine Menendez allegedly had lunches and countless communications with people, who, according to the indictment, sought favors from the senator.
Nadine Menendez allegedly knew the co-defendants before she married the senator in 2020. The couple met at an IHOP, but he fittingly proposed to her in 2019 at the Taj Mahal on a trip to India. The setting for the proposal would foretell the lavish gifts to come.
Like Hunter, Nadine started an international consulting company, Strategic International Business Consultants, after being unemployed before meeting the senator. She found ample business.
Like Hunter, she is accused of marketing her ability to deliver access to her husband. In March 2020, she allegedly texted an Egyptian official that “anytime you need anything you have my number and we will make everything happen.”
There is of course a major difference between the Biden and Menendez cases: Menendez and his wife are being criminally charged for their alleged influence peddling.
The Justice Department has not only let the statute of limitations run out on the most serious tax charges against Hunter Biden, but it also has not charged the president’s son under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
Despite charging figures like Paul Manafort for similar accusations, prosecutors have avoided charges in the Biden case that would put Hunter at the center of a corruption prosecution. Instead, they sought an embarrassing “sweetheart deal” that collapsed in court.
In the Menendez case, investigators left no stone unturned in tracing gifts and money. In the Biden case, a special agent with the IRS testified before Congress that the Bidens were tipped off on planned searches and an attempt to interview the president’s son.
As the Justice Department grinds Menendez into a fine powder, it is likely to draw more attention to the relatively light touch shown Hunter Biden. It is, as Menendez said on the Senate floor in 2019, the type of thing that keeps you up at night.
Jonathan Turley, a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors, is the Shapiro professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @JonathanTurley
131 thoughts on “Tale of Two Scandals: The Striking Similarities in the Menendez and Biden Cases”
It really is laughable that so many on this site (including JT) find fault with everything Biden. But have blinders on when it comes to the trumps. His unhonorable ex president trump has now been found liable for sexual assault and business fraud. trump ran a hotel in DC while president where foreigners could stay and why did they stay there? A violation of the emoluments clause? Yet everyone yells about (as yet uncovered) bribery by the Bidens. Some of the “evidence” was even created while trump was president. How was it bribery to Biden if trump was president? And why didn’t the trump AG investigate? Get a life people. But again, based on the comments I have no doubt the racist fascist policies of trump are what those on this site desire. Sad, really sad. We. live in a republic where votes count. Vote, when you loose, come up with better ideas, something sorely lacking in todays ex Republican Party now known as the trump fascist party.
“From the luxury cars to massive amounts of money to even their choice of counsel, the two scandals have striking similarities.”
*************************((
The biggest similarity is the party they both swear allegiance to. Not particularly “striking” though, merely preditable. Being a Dim now comes with a costume of sack cloth and ashes.
Byron Donald’s presented an organization chart developed by IRS investigators into the Biden’s “Business” enterprise. The success of this criminal enterprise wasn’t possible with just the entities identified in those organization charts. This enterprise has international and domestic tentacles that reach into our government and corporate entities. Republicans should now update that chart to include all the entities that have been and are currently involved in running a propaganda campaign to defend this criminal enterprise. And that would include every member in the House chamber attempting to gaslight the American people, knowing full well their “client” is guilty. At this point, all of these people are co-conspirators.
God bless congressman Donalds.
My last few post have come out under the name of anonymous. Independent Bob.
Absolutely IB!
Grab the popcorn Denny, it’s gonna be fun to watch!
Goldman—-“aha, so you did defend a pedophile!!!”
Turley —-“uh, no, it was the Sisters of the Poor”
Goldman —-“aha, see!!!”
He went on to explain that he has never represented Dennis or Joe Biden.
Jonathan: By all accounts yesterday’s hearing by Comer’s impeachment inquiry Committee was an unmitigated disaster for the MAGA Republicans. Neither you nor any of the other 3 witnesses could provide any support for Comer’s claim that Hunter Biden and his dad were involved in bribery or any other basis for an article of impeachment. In fact, you told the Committee flatly there is no such evidence. You also had to school Comer and the MAGA Republicans on the Committee that without a formal vote by the House the work of the Committee would lack “legitimacy”. McCarthy, who originally said he wanted a vote, has now back peddled. He knows he would lose that vote. Comer seems to think he can barge ahead anyway. Not good optics for a GOP House that often complained that the Dems blatantly violated House rules.
So your column today is an attempt to put lipstick on the pig. You now bizarrely claim there are “striking similarities” between between the Menendez and Hunter Biden cases. How? Because both Menendez and Hunter received expensive cars as gifts? There are more dissimilarities between the two cases that stand out.
For starters, the allegations against Menendez involve his acts as a sitting Senator. Hunter has never held public office. The allegations against Menendez also involve claims that his wife, Nadine, was also involved in the bribery. At all relevant times Hunter was divorced. He had lots of girlfriends but there is no evidence any of them gave their phone numbers to anyone in Ukraine or China.
Then you go on and bizarrely claim there is something “chilling” about Abbe Lowell representing both Hunter and Menendez. Nothing strange about the dual representations. Lowell represented Menendez in his first corruption trial–that ended in a mistrial. Lowell is the logical lawyer to represent Menendez in this case. He has a successful record of representing defendants in high-profile cases. And Lowell has represented both Democrats and Republicans. Last year Lowell got Mathew Grimes acquitted. He was charged with secretly acting as a foreign agent for the UAE. Who is Grimes? He was an employee of DJT’s long time supporter Tom Barrack. Then, Lowell represented Jared Kushner over his security clearance. Lowell doesn’t discriminate among clients–regardless of party affiliation.
Painting Hunter and Menendez with the same brush does not enhance your claims about Hunter. They will each have to stand on their own. So far neither you nor Comer’s little impeachment inquiry have offered any evidence to show Hunter or his dad were involved in either corruption or bribery. So far Hunter has been indicted only on gun registration and tax charges–not bribery. That makes the two cases completely dissimilar!
Simmmmmaaaaa Denny
Denny…too dumb to understand that
Hunter=Menendez wife=bagman
Joe=Menendez=crooked self serving politician
If the FBI went to JB’s house, I suspect they’d find cash in his windbreaker too.
You’re not even a good apologist, Denny
You should consider punching up these tedious tomes of yours with a laugh track.
Dennis, I agree that running $20m worth of money (given for some reason, yeah?) through a maze of shell companies and then into the accounts of relatives who did nothing to merit getting it isn’t really evidence of any wrong doing and doesn’t need to be investigated. Oh, wait…it sure as hell does!
I’m one indictment away from being reelected. Donald Trump.
Professor Turley is complaining he is being personally attacked by right wing pundits and politicians for saying there’s no evidence to impeach Biden.
He’s experiencing the reality of even slightly putting doubt on the narrative that President Biden has committed any crimes.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/i-testified-at-the-biden-impeachment-inquiry-hearing-but-found-myself-on-trial/ar-AA1hsuLb?cvid=50b5d7cefd9345ee9ac8e816d4a49176&ei=15
That’s what happens when you dabble in hypocrisy. Ouch.
MSN LMAO Simmmmmaaaaa lefty!