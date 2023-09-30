Ten Reasons Why the Biden Impeachment Inquiry is Justified

There have been repeated references to the ten facts that I alluded to in my congressional testimony as establishing an ample basis to launch a formal impeachment inquiry. I have received emails asking about those ten developments so I wanted to post them. They are found in my written testimony, but I did not have time to go through them all in the course of my oral statement before the Committee.
While many have noted that I stated that I do not view the current evidence as sufficient for articles of impeachment, that is hardly surprising. This was the first hearing of the inquiry and was called to address why the threshold for an inquiry had been established. I was also asked to address the constitutional standards and best practices going forward. Indeed, I criticized the last two impeachments for prematurely declaring impeachable conduct without fully developing a record to support such articles. This hearing returned the impeachment process to a type of regular order in reserving judgment until all of the evidence could be acquired by the three committees.
Here are the ten developments that I cited as justifying an impeachment inquiry (a view with which my fellow witness University of North Carolina Professor Michael Gerhardt disagreed):
The record currently contains witness and written evidence that the President (1) has lied about key facts in these foreign dealings, (2) was the focus of a multimillion-dollar influence peddling scheme, and (3) may have benefitted from this corruption through millions of dollars sent to his family as well as more direct possible benefits. The President may be able to disprove or rebut these points, but they raise legitimate concerns over his role based on the accounts of key figures in the matter. Consider just ten of the disclosures from the prior investigation:
- Hunter Biden and his associates were running a classic influence peddling operation using Joe Biden as what Devon Archer called “the Brand.”[1] While this was described as an “illusion of access,” millions were generated for the Bidens from some of the most corrupt figures in the world, including associates who were later accused of or convicted of public corruption.[2]
- Some of the Biden clients pushed for changes impacting United States foreign policy and relations, including help in dealing with Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin investigating corruption.[3]
- President Biden has made false claims about his knowledge of these dealings repeatedly in the past, including insisting that he had no knowledge of Hunter’s foreign dealings which Archer has declared “patently false.”[4] The Washington Post and other media outlets have also declared the President’s insistence that his family did not take money from China as false.[5]
- The President had been aware for years that Hunter Biden and his uncle James were accused of influence peddling, including an audiotape of the President acknowledging a New York Times investigation as a threat to Hunter.[6]
- President Biden was repeatedly called into meetings with these foreign clients and was put on speakerphone.[7] He also met these clients and foreign figures at dinners and meetings.[8]
- Emails and other communications show Hunter repeatedly invoking his father to secure payments from foreign sources and, in one such message, he threatens a Chinese figure that his father is sitting next to him to coerce a large transfer of money.[9]
- A trusted FBI source recounted a direct claim of a corrupt Ukrainian businessman that he paid a “bribe” to Joe Biden through intermediaries.[10]
- Hunter Biden reportedly claimed that he had to give half of his earnings to his father[11] and other emails state that intermingled accounts were used to pay bills for both men, including a possible credit account that Hunter used to allegedly pay prostitutes.[12]
- At least two transfers of funds to Hunter Biden in 2019 from a Chinese source listed the President’s home in Delaware where Hunter sometimes lived and conducted business.[13]
- Some of the deals negotiated by Hunter involved potential benefits for his father, including office space in Washington.[14] At least nine Biden family members reportedly received money from these foreign transfers, including grandchildren.[15] For Hunter Biden, this included not just significant money transfers but gifts like an expensive diamond and a luxury car.[16]
These are only some of the serious corruption allegations facing the President, but each could raise impeachable conduct if a nexus is established to the President.
[1] Brain Bennett, Hunter Biden Sold “Illusion of Access” to Father, Former Associate Testifies, Time, July 31, 2023.
[2] Mark Moore, Court Upholds Bribery Conviction of Chinese Exec Patrick Ho Linked to Hunter Biden, N.Y. Post, Dec. 30, 2020,
[3] Steven Nelson, “My Guy”: Hunter Biden Partner Devon Archer Says Joe Biden was on Calls with Foreign Patrons for “the Brand,” N.Y. Post, July 31, 2023.
[4] Steven Nelson, Biden’s Claim he had no Role in Foreign Business Dealings “Categorically False”: Devon Archer, N.Y. Post, Aug. 4, 2023.
[5] Glenn Kessler, Biden said his Son Earned No Money from China. His Son Says Otherwise, Wash. Post, Aug. 1, 2023.
[6] See also Ben Schreckinger, Biden Inc.: Over his Decades in Office, ‘Middle Class Joe’s’ Family Fortunes Have Closely Tracked his Political Career, Politico, Aug. 2, 2019.
[7] John Wagner, Biden was on Speakerphone When Son Hunter was with Business Associates, Former Partner Testifies, Wash. Post, Aug. 1, 2023.
[8] Jessica Chasmar, Joe Biden Met With at Least 14 of Hunter’s Business Associates While Vice President, Fox News, July 28, 2022.
[9] Fatma Khaled, Hunter Biden Allegedly Threatened Chinese Official with his Father’s Power, Newsweek, June 22, 2023. The WhatsApp message stated:
“’I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.'”
[10] Anthony Zurcher, Senator Releases FBI’s Source of Biden Bribes from Ukraine, BBC, July 21, 2023.
[11] Jon Levine, Hunter Biden Frequently Covered Expenses, Texts Reveal, N.Y. Post, Apr. 9, 2022.
[12] Andrew Kerr & Jerry Dunleavy, Joe Biden Unwittingly Helped Finance Trysts with Russia-Linked Prostitutes, Washington Examiner, Sept. 27, 2023.
[13] Annie Grayer, House Oversight Republicans Say New Bank Subpoena Shows Hunter Biden Father’s Wilmington House in Wires from China, CNN, Sept. 27, 2023.
[14] Matt Viser, Tom Hamburger, & Craig Timberg, Hunter Biden’s Multimillion-Dollar Deals with a Chinese Energy Company, Wash. Post, March 20, 2022.
[15] Steven Nelson, Nine Biden Family Members Who Allegedly Got Foreign Money Identified by House GOP, N.Y. Post, May 10, 2023.
[16] Andrew Prokop, How Much Legal Jeopardy is Hunter Biden In?, Vox, Apr. 11, 2023.
72 thoughts on “Ten Reasons Why the Biden Impeachment Inquiry is Justified”
Sir, I watched your testimony during the impeachment inquiry hearing. Your testimony was very valuable for those who are actually curious about whether President Biden used his position for gain- either his own or his family. I was struck over and over again at the apparent inability for many Democrats to distinguish between evidence of an impeachable offense and evidence that is sufficient to begin asking more questions. Obfuscation was clearly the goal of those on the Democratic side of the committee. Of course, there is sufficient evidence to take a longer and stronger look into this matter.
To introduce a politically valuable “common enemy,” Biden labeled actual Americans “white supremacists” and “white nationalists.”
Imagine white Americans (e.g. redundant) being persona non grata in the United States of America—oh, my apologies, I forgot they are now the “fundamentally transformed (e.g. invaded and conquered) United States of America,” having counterintuitively and inexplicably suffered that fate at the hands of an eminently ineligible son of a foreign-citizen father.
Were George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, John Adams, George Mason, John Jay, Ben Franklin, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Richard Henry Lee, et al. “white nationalists” and “white supremacists?”
Well, God did make them white.
And one may safely presume that those who created and established the United States of America were loyal and fervent supporters of their nation, aka nationalists.
Supremacy? All must agree that their supremacy in establishing self-governance through the Constitution and Bill of Rights was and remains, as Merriam-Webster defines it, “the highest in rank or authority, greatest in degree, quality, or intensity, and characterized by the highest excellence or achievement.”
All must agree that American self-governance through the Constitution and Bill of Rights succeeded above all other nations.
Can anyone blame them?
Hon Counselor, The Inquiry follows and is justified by the Rule of Law and so is the events of the Articles of impeachment. Comer and Jordan indicate a mountain gf evidence the Democrats deny. If AOC, Schumer, and Warren object, too bad. they can write a letter to Kamala although that will not change the Inquiry either. Democrats should relax and wait it out.
Gigi
10. Archer never once used the word “illusion” in his testimony
9. Can’t admit that Hunter called Joe from Dubai for help with Shokin
8. Doesn’t understand that Turley could feed at the same trough as Michael Gerhardt and make more money, but he has principles
7. Can’t tell us how much more a $250k house costs at 7.3%, than at 2.99%
6. Doesn’t know the difference between crude oil and natural gas
5. Doesn’t know that the inflation rate when Trump left office was 1.4%, not 8%
4. He/she has no idea who Amos Hochstein is
3. He/she has no idea who Marc Holtzman is
2. He/she has no idea how many of Hunter’s business accociates and clients met with, golfed with, had dinner with, had breakfast with, and visited the White House more than 80 times with….Joe Biden (its called ACCESS)
And the number one reason that Gig gets called a c*nt….
1. Can’t accept that Trump is going to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, even if its from prison or county lockup.
Who knows, maybe someday he will pardon Pedo Joe.
Hey Dennis
You know everything…wanna help Gigi out with any of this? You’ve tried before to come to her rescue.
Professor Turley is trying to be open minded and unbiased, just like a good judge should be. We need good judges. In this process the Senators are the “judges” and they need to present a facade similar to that presented by Professor Turley here, regardless of their personal feeling or beliefs.
However, the house is a different matter. That is where the advocates are expected to come from. I have no problem with a house member allowing their bias to show and arguing that the evidence is already sufficient for impeachment. Hint: it is. There has been sufficient evidence for an inquiry since the laptop emerged in 2019. If it had not been for the coordinated coverup by the media and the DOJ, the Senate trial would have been long over and Kamal would be running for reelection.
In the last week, Trump has mused about executing America’s top general, joked about a man getting his skull bashed in with a hammer (while Trump’s crowd laughs), urged people to shoot shoplifters (murder, and again his crowd cheers), deludedly insisted that you need an ID to buy bread, deludedly claimed that illegal immigrants have cell phones while veterans don’t have cell phones, and been found liable for fraud. Earlier, he was found liable for rape, his company was found guilty of criminal fraud, and he’s facing 91 indictment counts.
Go ahead, hold an impeachment inquiry for Biden. But face the facts about Trump.
There’s a red under my bed
And there’s a little ORANGE man in my head
And he said, “You’re not going crazy, you’re just a bit sad
‘Cause there’s a man in ya, gnawing ya, tearing ya into two”
Turley’s REAL reasons:
1. Because Fox has paid Turley to advocate in favor of the existence of a”Biden Crime Family” meme, even though he knows there’s no evidence, despite massive amounts of time spent investigating that have turned up nothing.
2. Because Trump is really running the Republican Party, and that’s what he is demanding.
3. Because Trump wants payback for his having been impeached twice, and Republicans, being the obedient lap dogs they are, will do as they are told. They are taking marching orders from a twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted election loser found responsible for sexually assaulting a woman instead of working for the good of the American people. Think about that.
4. Because Turley is being paid to try to legitimize Republicans who are devoting their time and effort to smear and undermine Joe Biden’s presidency instead of working for the American people.
5. Because Marjorie Taylor Greene promised, before Biden took office, that she would file Articles of Impeachment.
6. Because alt-right media have to have some talking points because every single day there’s a new court ruling or lawsuit against Trump, who is unfit for the office of POTUS–there must be created some counter-narrative to offset the news about Trump.
7. Because Turley can’t back-track now, having gone on-air and on his blog pushing for the “Hunter Biden Scandal”. So, there at least has to be SOME kind of a scandal.
8. Because, despite all of the “whistleblowers” and other “witnesses”, there is still NO nexus between anything Hunter Biden is alleged to have done that constitutes a crime and his father. The rest is just smoke and mirrors, or, possibly, Hunter just trying to cash in on his name, which isn’t even a crime for him, much less a crime attributable to his father. But, if you keep pushing and insisting there is a “scandal”, some gullible people might just believe it.
Some of the garbage above has been explained and de-bunked, but Turley keeps on repeating them–to-wit: the “illusion of access” is NOT actual “access”, nor is it illegal to pretend that it is. So what if some of Hunter’s “clients” pushed for changes in US policy–was there any ACTUAL change, and did JOE Biden take money for it? HOW could Joe Biden singlehandedly change US policy? He can’t, and Turley knows it. WHAT, exactly, were Hunter’s”dealings” that JOE Biden supposedly knew about, and how does this constitute a crime? Is this anything close to Donald Trump lying, for example, about the size of his apartment–claiming it was 3Xs the actual size, and then using this inflated size to inflate the value and then leverage this false value for a loan on better terms, which is why the Trump Organization’s business licenses were revoked in New York? After his divorce, Hunter’s official legal address was Joe Biden’s home in Delaware. Turley knows that the calls made by Hunter to Joe Biden involved innocuous topics, like travel and weather–there’s actual testimony to this effect, so why does he keep harping about this as proof of anything else? The rest is uncorroborated hearsay.
You do know that there are koolaid detox centers that can help you and there are medications to alleviate your TDS. Seek help now before it is too late to save what is left of your mind.
“HOW could Joe Biden singlehandedly change US policy? He can’t, ”
Thanks for making my point. The VP has no such authority, yet he and (get this name) AMOS HOCHSTEIN decided they would, by leveraging $1B against it.
LIAR
Funny you never come back for seconds after you claim injured status and your bogus argument has been decimated.
Turley knows that the calls made by Hunter to Joe Biden involved innocuous topics, like travel and weather–there’s actual testimony to this effect,
So this isn’t uncorroborated hearsay?? Who corroborated it, dumba$$, Dan Goldman??
But this ACTUAL TESTIMONY is?
Archer – “Z implored Hunter to call DC because of pressure from Shokin”
Q—“Who did he call?”
Archer—“His dad”
And you wonder why you get called a c*nt…
The only person who has EVER uttered the word “illusion”, besides you, is DAN GOLDMAN.
LIAR
What are you afraid of Gigi?? They will NEVER find ANY evidence, so why do you care?
I had no problem with the Trump impeachments. It was fun watching the Dems crash and burn. Methinks thou doth protest too much.
“illusion of access” is NOT actual “access”, nor is it illegal to pretend that it is.
You are making this too easy. Go find out everything you can about Marc Holtzman, and come back and tell us what “access” is. Otherwise, forever be a c*nt.
While you’re at it, tell us how many times Devon Archer, Tony Bobulinski, Eric Schwerin, Miguel Aleman Velasco, Miguel Aleman Magnani, Carlos Slim, Jeff Cooper, Vadym Pozharskyi, Karim Massimov, Kenes Rakishev, Jonathan Li, Joan Mayer, Anne Marie Person, Fran Person, Rob Walker met with Joe Biden. (Including 80 visits to the white house)
You don’t even know who most of these people are, do you? Get informed or STFU.
It seems that Trump’s case is a matter for the justice system and Biden’s matter is a medical matter.
“instead of working for the good of the American people. Think about that.”
You mean like AOC, and all her Democrat friends, who voted against a CR to continue funding the gov’t, at the behest of Pedo Joe?
Yea, they are really concerned about the “unpaid border agents and their starving children”
Think about that!
Oh, Gigi, your response is hilarious. Biden is a bigger criminal than Hillary. At least she used her Foundation to launder the money. Joe was too stupid to do that. And BLM weren’t riots, just peaceful protests.
You are seriously delusional and need a Dr ASAP! You have just read 10 classic examples of proof of a Biden corruption influence peddling in which all solid 10 points would be needed to justify an impeachment INQUIRY and now further advance impeachment proceedings. Now go back and swallow your liberal pride and try hard to not be influenced by Trump deranged syndrome. Prof Turley is one of the nations prestigious & experienced scholars of Law. He has received and earned many awards, honors, and accolades for his career in law. How dare you belittle and disrespect him for the simple fact that he is employed by Fox News. He also is paid and does appear on behalf of other networks. I honestly dont see how the 10 points does not lead a resonable person to conclude that all those in and of themselves are grounds for a successful impeachment INQUIRY. Keep in mind the definition of inquiry as it relates to this specific incident. Now you can disagree with all 10 points of evidence stated but it does further warrant the next step in the process. It will now be up for a vote if impeachment is justified given all facts. Those 10 points are also all facts. You can go ahead and say to you and your left liberal mind that you dont believe they are evidence but you CANNOT say that they are all not facts cause we know they happened. Which a reasonable and stable person would agree if 10 points are facts then facts equals evidence. I would love to read a rebuttal to Prof Turley’s points of why an impeachment inquiry is justified. Can you pull something together has the DemocRATs attorney Gerhart or I aplogize for getting his name wrong can he put his case for the latter together or has he already? Love to read his dissension. Prof Turley is spot on and so are the American people’s claim & assertion Biden Crime Family has got to go NOW!
Ha, ha , ha
It is important to emphasize what this hearing. It is not a hearing on articles of impeachment, what has launched is an impeachment inquiry.
Most importantly in seeking to establish whether impeachable conduct has been committed by the president this process can assure the public, that allegations of corruption have been fairly and thoroughly investigated by Congress.
The House needed to create a full record to support the articles of impeachment. We need a fair, precise and detailed explanation inquiries of the final merits for make an investigation or impeachment, based on irrefutable evidence of potentially impeachable conduct in the investigation.
An impeachment inquiry is warranted, when the evidence meets the standard of a high crime and misdemeanor, needed for an article of impeachment.
Ya.
Maybe we need an assessment hearing of whether an impeachment inquiry should be initiated.
How many prerequisite looks are needed for an actual impeachment to commence?
There’s not enough room on this comment thread to enumerate the reasons justifying the impeachment of Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, Jack Smith, Alejandro Mayorkas, Pete Buttigieg, Jennifer Granholm, Miguel Cardona, and the eminently ineligible, non-natural-born citizen Kamala Harris et al.
George, you may be interested in reading this CRS piece that comes to a different conclusion than you on Presidential/VP eligibility question.
https://www.everycrsreport.com/files/20160111_R42097_bd9c656ad2788b212d1bf045b013728f8ed309ba.pdf
The claim that Joe Biden’s presence at Hunter’s meetings, luncheons, dinners or phone calls with business associates was merely social, “talk about the weather,” echoes a scene in one of The Godfather films. A Congressional committee is investigating Michael Corleone, who arranges to have an adverse witness’ non-English-speaking brother brought in from Sicily and into the hearing room when the witness is getting ready to testify. The point is made: the witness changes his story from what he stated in his affidavit.