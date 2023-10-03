“He Will Help You With What You Need”: New Messages to Hunter Deepen Concerns Over Chinese Influence

After the initiation of the Biden impeachment inquiry, new messages are deepening concerns over the influence of Chinese figures on the Biden family. Messages from longtime Biden associate Fran Person show the Chinese stepping in to support Hunter’s lavish lifestyle as funds dried up during his divorce. Person wrote Hunter that Chinese businessman Bo Zhang “will help you with what you need.”
Fran Person was not just a close aide to Joe Biden for years, but someone that the First Lady Jill Biden described as a member of the family: “Fran has been like a son to Joe and me. For eight years, we traveled the country, shared holidays together … Fran may be leaving the office, but he will always be a part of our family.”
Fran left the staff of Joe Biden and went to work with Chinese figures . . . and Hunter.
In a July 2017 WhatsApp message, Person told Hunter that Zhang was aware that he was in financial distress during his divorce and would cover his costs. Hunter sounds desperate for the Chinese support as he gushes money to fund his lavish lifestyle: “100K at least gets me until next month.”
Person assures him that Zhang has his back: “He will help you with what you need.”
Fox News Digital reported on Person’s messages. They include this assurance:
“I talked to Bo previously about the 37K – he didn’t flinch. I will talk to him about 56K and possibly 100K. It really depends on his liquid assets in the US…I will ask. His only problem is getting large sums out of China (especially right now).”
Hunter appears in distress and presses Person if he knew whether anything was wired or if they were in a “holding pattern.”
Person responds “No holding pattern…he was on his way to the bank this morning. He will be in touch when it’s confirmed.”
“He will help you with what you need. He also mentioned that you should take a trip to China some time this month to just get away for a week or so…just decompress.”
Hunter later schedules the trip.
The concern is that Hunter was receiving money from figures closely associated with foreign governments and foreign intelligence agencies, including the CCP. These operatives often look for people who are in desperate situations to exercise influence over them. Hunter Biden’s massive spending and addictions would have been a draw for intelligence services. He offered an obvious entry into potential influence or access with regard to Joe Biden.
At one point, Hunter offers in July 2017 to have Zhang at his father’s McLean home after Joe Biden left the vice presidency.
Person’s message shows him showering Hunter with praise and promises of Chinese funds. In one message, Person told Hunter that he
“selfishly want[s] to work” with him “because I know what the hell your capable of, AND I want to learn from you. I’m putting myself out there right now, and I’m learning quickly. But I’d love to be there with you doing some of this stuff. I mention the 500K on 10M raise be I’m about to get started on that, and I could really use your help. We could knock it out together. I’d think that’d help take some bite out, and you wouldn’t feel like your ‘resorting’ to anything…I’ve got one loyalty brother. That’s to my family. Your family.”
Person is obviously going to be busy during this impeachment inquiry. Despite President Biden’s repeated denials that anyone in his family received any money from China, The Washington Post and other media outlets have found those denials to be false.
Indeed, at least two transfers of funds to Hunter Biden in 2019 from a Chinese source listed the President’s home in Delaware where Hunter sometimes lived and conducted business.
The latest messages reveal how Hunter Biden’s personal and financial distress may have been viewed as an opportunity for foreign interests. Hunter suggests that he was existing month to month on such payments. The question is what he did in return for such foreign generosity in what is clearly an influencing peddling operation.
100 thoughts on ““He Will Help You With What You Need”: New Messages to Hunter Deepen Concerns Over Chinese Influence”
Dear Prof Turley,
Hunter is still sitting there with his father.
Off Topic: Best Tucker Carlson interview yet, with Victor Davis Hanson:
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1708986264588791862?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1708986264588791862%7Ctwgr%5E5a1f854c65d9a9c0fb99949cde836bd40f3e9794%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2023%2F10%2Ftucker-twitter-ep-27-tucker-carlson-victor-davis%2F
Best Carlson interview yet, not only for its content but because it accentuates the difference between Carlson and Fox. There are longer interviews with Hanson on Youtube and elsewhere, many of them being an hour or longer, where the interviewer asks a brief question to get the ball rolling and then shuts up (like a GOOD interviewer is SUPPOSED to do) and actually allows Hanson to talk and make his points.
Unfortunately, most people are probably familiar with Hanson from his appearances on Fox (Ingraham and Hannity), where he’s constantly interrupted by the “wisdom” of Ingraham and Hannity (I’m sure Turley knows how that feels), who talk throughout the interviews as much or more than they allow Hanson to talk.
This Carlson-Hanson interview is the best synopsis of what’s happening that you’re likely to find. Subtracting the 3 1/2 minute intro, it’s less than 30 minutes, and every minute is worth watching.
Agreed. Hanson has one of the most brilliant analytical minds of our day.
Also agree that the Fox hosts should shut up and let him talk, although I don’t share your animous to Ingraham and Hannity.
On my way to watch that interview now. Thanks Ralph
Jonathan
Today I am forced to repeat my calls for paid subscriptions. I think this mornings little show, dare I say it, speaks for itself.
And right on cue, here is Dennis the paid troll, again sharing his lies and half truths, to the detriment of all.
He won’t answer for why Raskin sent in the Waterboy, instead of his All-American middle linebacker, to start the game. Guess Raskin didn’t get Denny’s memo on football strategy.
Dennis (played by Switowski)—“Will you teach me to football?”
Turley (played by Caretaker)—“Sure, just don’t eat me!”
Sorry, posted without signing in (pita).
Yesterday one of our typical leftist jerks provided some words from the left-wing news media about what Trump said of General Milley. Both the jerk and the news media distorted what was said. Their intent was to create a lie. Here is the quote from an article that further explains the truth. When one hears comments about Trump from the left they are meant to create myths to make people not vote for Trump and have convinced a good number of intelligent people. Those people need to refer to the Truth, and unless they see the quote in context should disregard it.
“Next, is Trump lying about Milley’s untoward outreach to our most formidable enemy, China? Doesn’t the cognitive elite’s bête orange deserve acknowledgement that he conditioned his comments with “if the Fake News reporting [on the 2021 book Peril by progressive Dems’ journalistic saint Bob Woodward, and their trusty tribune, Robert Cost of The Washington Post] is correct”? Or is his sin the phrase “fake news,” a widespread, bipartisan estimate of our politicized media?”
https://www.frontpagemag.com/trump-derangement-syndrome-infects-the-journal/?utm_source=FrontPage+Magazine&utm_campaign=068aae0faf-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2023_10_03_04_10&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_57e32c1dad-068aae0faf-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D&mc_cid=068aae0faf&mc_eid=aad02e7205
They will put stuff in quotes that aren’t quotes, as well, Meyer. So people shouldn’t buy that either. Dig deeper, the truth is out there.
They “quoted” Devon Archer as saying “illusion of access”, when he NEVER said that. Those were Dan Own Goal Goldman’s words.
Bug boy is still scouring the transcript, trying to find it.
Jonathan: Dribble, dribble, dribble. Guilt by association. That’s what your column is about. Now it’s about WhatsApp 2017 exchanges between Hunter Biden and Fran Person. So what do they show?
Bo Zang provided financial help for Hunter at a time he was a drug addict and was going through an expensive divorce. He obviously needed money. But it’s a stretch to imply Hunter was “receiving money from figures closely associated with foreign governments and foreign intelligence agencies, including the CCP”. Any evidence Bo was being controlled by the CCP? Nope. Just insinuation by implying Hunter was being controlled or influenced by the Chinese government.
The bottom line is that none of this shows Joe Biden was involved or received any part of the money transfers. Your claim that bribery could be a basis for an article of impeachment requires proof Joe Biden received some of the proceeds from the loans to Hunter. And remember, in 2017 Joe Biden was a private citizen. Bribery requires evidence a public official received something of value to influence public acts. Even if Joe, as a private citizen, indirectly received some benefit from the loans that can’t be bribery under the federal criminal statute.
Now you cite a CNN report re the wire transfers that you suggest means Bo’s largesse “may have been viewed as an opportunity for foreign interests”. “May” doesn’t establish any of what you claim. But the CNN report also states: “The wires allegedly were addressed to Hunter Biden when his father was not in office and do not prove that Joe Biden received any of the money”.
In response to your and the MAGA Republicans allegations about Hunter and his dad, Abbe Lowell, Hunter’s attorney, has pushed back: “This was a documented loan (not a distribution or pay-out) that was wired from a private individual to his [Hunter’s] new bank account which listed the address on his driver’s license, his parent’s address, because it was his only permanent address at the time. We expect more occasions where the Republicans claims twist the truth to mislead people to promote their fantasy political agenda”.
So far, it’s all about what private citizens did to further their financial needs or interests. But neither you nor the MAGA Republicans have shown evidence to prove Joe Biden, as VP or as a private citizen, received any money from his son’s business dealings. All you have is continuing insinuation and innuendo. It’s guilt by dribble, dribble insinuation and innuendo. That’s not the basis for a legitimate “impeachment inquiry”.
“It’s guilt…”
Every now and then there is a nugget of truth in McInlyre’s comments. Thanks for admitting it, Dennis.
“This was a documented loan”
Lets see the document and it’s notarized date, Abby. Is that the “Abby” from Young Frankenstein? Abbynormal
For instance, a “documented loan” would include terms for repayment. Lets see the amortization schedule and payment due dates.
“Indirectly received some benefit from the loans that can’t be bribery”
Wrong-o again, Denny boy. The “loans” (you know, the ones that have never been paid back) werent to Joe, and he wasn’t responsible to pay them back, then its a benefit to Joe.
Man, its like talking to a 3rd grader.
Better check that statute, Denny. I don’t think it says you have to collect the bribe while still in office.
Somebody pass the phenergan, I am getting dizzy from all of Denny’s twisting and twirling.
I warned you about Fran Person, Denny, days ago when you had NO IDEA who he was. You haven’t heard the last of him, either. By the way….THAT is insinuation/innuendo, since you obviously don’t know the meaning.
“Just insinuation by implying
HunterJoe was being controlled or influenced by the Chinese government.”
Thats the insinuation, dum dum. We KNOW that hunter was.
“We all do better when China does better”—Joe Biden, speaking to G7, apparently about his whole family.