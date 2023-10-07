Poll: Most Americans Oppose Corporate Political and Social Campaigns

We have been discussing shareholder and consumer opposition to companies like Disney and BudLight tying their brands to social agendas and political questions. Now a Gallup survey shows that public support for these companies is continuing to fall, even among Democrats who still overall favor corporate messaging on social and political issues. Only 41 percent now approve of such corporate campaigns. However, neither public support nor sales were the driving forces behind these campaigns.
The support for these corporate campaigns has dropped another seven percentage points since the last survey. Given the political alignment of companies like Disney, it is not surprising that they receive their greatest support among Democrats who would likely change their views if companies began to adopt opposing views. Currently 62% of Democrats believe businesses should take a public stance on current events. That is down from 75% just a year ago. Only 17% of Republicans and 36% of independents favor these corporate campaigns.
Yet, even with the drop, these companies knew beforehand that roughly half of their consumer base opposed their entry into social and political messaging. Indeed, after BudLight imploded over its promotion featuring transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, other companies boldly moved forward with their own controversial commercials including shaving company Braun, clothing company North Face, shoe company Nike, and jeans company Levi’s.
Disney, however, shows how resistant executives can be to consumer backlash. For years, Disney’s controversial movies and policies have driven away many families — and reduced profits. Now, CEO Walter Igor is saying that he wants to “quiet the noise” with the company’s fight with Florida and take a less controversial public position.
Yet, earlier this year, I wrote that Disney would ultimately have to back down in a fight that it could not win in the long run. Instead, Igor moved aggressively against the state and threatened to pull out of major projects. At the same time, the company moved ahead with controversial retakes on classic movies. Revenues at the company have continued to fall and layoffs increased. Now, Igor apparently has had enough — at least in the fight with Florida.
Indeed, some executives appear to dislike their base. Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, appears to have cost the company billions after pledging to drop Bud Light’s “fratty reputation and embrace inclusivity.”
She certainly succeeded in changing the entire view of the brand in less than a year on the job. Heinerscheid knew that the brand image sells the beer. That image is now unpalatable for many consumers. The social value of these campaigns is lost if consumers reject beer with the branding message.
The Gallup poll again raises the question of who these companies are selling to. Like many media outlets that have written off half of the country, these campaigns are slashing the market for products in order for companies to sell political or social positions. Even many Democrats now want companies to get back to just selling their products and stay out of politics.
The legal question, again, is whether shareholders have a claim to demand an accounting from the management over such campaigns.
35 thoughts on “Poll: Most Americans Oppose Corporate Political and Social Campaigns”
Many if not most of these companies are simply pandering to minorities in order not to get branded a racist or homophobic, etc and canceled. All it takes is one liberal nutcase to post something on social media to start a groundswell of hate and accusations from their nutty peers. I mean look at TV shows, game shows, commercials, etc.. The percentage of minorities are staggering compared to their percentage of the population. It’s all, who can pander the most to prove they are woke.
The DIS and BUD working motto: We are so wealthy we can afford stupid management longer than our competitors!
This is business and ABush is not treating it like business. This disaster has cost Budweiser billions in lost value and NO oñe has been fired ?
“Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, issued a statement saying “it supported the brand’s decision to work with Mulvaney, whose videos follow her journey.”. That means the CEO supports this mess. If an employee at any Bud Lite brewery, by accident caused a million dollars in damage they would surly be fired. Alissa Heinerscheid is responsible for Billions in damage and still has a job and the support of her ceo
BUD CEO Brendan Whitworth worked for the CIA before he became CEO. Many are wondering if he has pictures….
Most people invest in mutual funds that comprise of many companies stocks or they invest in market index funds that track a markets over all performance.
Big investors or hedge funds will buy individual companies stocks, generally in large volumes. Bill Gates recently invested in EnBev seeing it as a good value as the stock has taken a big hit in the wake of the Mulvaney mess.
Will he be right in a few years?
Time will tell.
I get a little more involved in my stock picks and will choose to avoid companies that go woke. I have done pretty dang good.
However, neither public support nor sales were the driving forces behind these campaigns.
This is a tantalizing, dangling sentence that was not followed up upon. It is, in my view, the most interesting part of the discussion. Since money basically runs everything, how can this be? And how is it that so few high level executives ever face adverse consequences of their anti-customer campaigns? The answer must be that the companies are getting huge amounts of money through the back door when they go woke. Where is that money coming from? Who is behind it and what are their goals?
P.S. I’m aware the above doesn’t hold true entirely for Bud Lite. To that I’d say Bud Lite is the limiting principle. If a company’s woke positions cause it to lose billions of dollars, that’s simply not going to be totally made up for by the backdoor money. But Bud Lite is exceptional in many ways, including that virtually all lite beers basically taste the same and so customers can more easily find good substitutes than with many other products.
One charitable gloss to put on all this is that the advocates for “woke” messaging are blinded by ideology. They believe the future will be theirs but do not register that most people outside their bubble are not like that and such change, if it happens, will be generational. So they speak to a market that they hope and expect may exist in 2040 or 2050, and antagonize the market of 2023.
@oldman
It is interesting. The people these companies are showing the most contempt for is their shareholders. If they don’t care about that, there’s almost no question they are being funded some other way unless they really are that stupid and inept.
Walter Igor? When did he become CEO of Disney???
One of my pet peeves for going on 50 years is that our public schools do not educate our students on the basics of how businesses work – Land, Labor and Capital —-
You sound like a demagogue who dehumanizes people who disagree with you so you can feel righteous spitting fire at them. Despite failing to add value to the public sphere, I still support your right to say foolish things.
CryBaby – that’s a fitting screen name. Anyways most media outlets lean left. A small handful, such as this blog, lean right. Surveys have consistently shown that over 90% of people in the news business always vote Democrat.
What I’m getting at is: if you want liberal commentary, it’s easy to find. Virtually all of society is drowning in it. The fact that you just can’t stand that this one blog leans right means that you, sir, are the fascist. As is so common on the Left, you are projecting.
Your “guess is more than a few”. I guess that settles it.
@ CryBabyTrump
Well, thank you for proving that you just can’t fix stupid.
The problem with your claim is that pretty much “all things demo” are that bad. And you can not really prove it otherwise. If you can, do it since you imply it to be otherwise. Is that why you only provide a reference that does not even address your “free speech” issue while adding it to your innuendos regarding others that post here. Really? Is that the best you can do?
Of course, you recall Chuck Schumer threatening SCOTUS members?
Of course, you remember some whacko showing up from California at Kavanaugh’s home after that tirade from Schumer.
Of course, you now know that Joe and his team tried multiple avenues to shut down opposing views on social media. Even the Courts have agreed.
Of course, you know that racism has been part and parcel of the culture of Democrats for generations. As in slavery, the Civil War (all those confederates were Democrats), the Klu Klux Klan (the Democratic party’s first paramilitary group), Woody Wilson’s segregation of the military and bureaucracy, FDR’s initiating of red lining policies, FDR’s blocking anti-lynching laws, FDR’s rounding up anyone with a Japanese sounding surname and putting them into camps after confiscating their property, the Democrats opposing the Civil Rights Acts, etc. And then there is Joe Biden opposing busing and likening involved areas to ‘jungles’. (Even Kamala Harris caught that but you did not?)
Of course, you know that under Biden that his DOJ has targeted parents of school children who oppose the policies of Joe’s bureaucrats.
You get the idea yet? These abuses by the Democratic Party span generations and approaching 200 years.
No civilized individual from any political party condones physical threats. However, to paint the entire opposition with such an accusation and then equate them to the “fascist just like 1938 in Germany” ignores the entire filthy history of the Democratic party. The activities that the “fascists” did for 20 years in Germany is what the Klan did for generations under the protective hand of the Democratic Party. And that is only one example. How many lives and families were wrecked because of red-lining and segregation that were products of the Democratic Party? And now the Democrats are resurrecting those policies through CRT?
Your ignorance of the history of the tactics of the Democratic Party is shameful. The situation could only be worse if you are intentionally omitting that history to deliver a cheap punch to opponents of the Democratic Party.
No, many of us are just fair, not ‘right leaning’, it’s just that to modern, brainwashed lowfos, anything a single millimeter toward the center is ‘right wing’, a statement in and of itself that means nothing. You have posted a very ignorant comment. Not the first, not the last. I can only imagine someone must be very privileged to make such pettiness and superficiality their focus.
Investors often invest their money to large funds. The investors do not own stock in the individual companies. The large funds (middlemen) own the stock and the investors fund the large entities. So, they do what they want and are being driven an agenda. Less than three hundred such funds can control the vast majority of millions and millions of smaller companies through access to capital, thus bypassing the legislative process.
They do it because they have sufficient market power to do it. They usually have only three or four competitors, so their money has an outsized impact on the politicians who are supposed to oversee them.
They should go full full Fanny Willis on them and find a law to break them up with.
Heinerscheid and Iger are nothing more than old school bullies that rose to positions of power and immediately used that power to push their own political and social agendas at the expense of other people’s money and resources. That is not a new tactic. Lenin did it. Stalin did it. And Joe Biden is doing it (after Hillary proved herself incapable) for the man that goes unnamed’s agenda. Right, Barack?
Businesses that succumb to such old school bullies deserve to perish as they usually have arrived at a level of stagnation and lack of innovation makes them ripe for really stupid management.
Correction to my post it should read companies SHOULD NOT IMPOSE, left off NOT
I have spent my life in sales and service. I learned early on, not to pass my opinions on to my potential/current customers. Even if it somethin I feel strong about. The only thing I’m pushing in me and the company I represent. Corporate C suites are full of people that have done very little customer service. That makes them ignorant of how life is lived by the masses
Companies should avoid and ban political and social policies/subjects and just sell their products/services. Stop donating to activists/political groups across the board. MGMT should impose their beliefs on customers. Yet we have Blackrock, Google, Disney and others doing this. As well as Hollywood. Budlight refuses to say sorry, and they are trying to change their stripes? Somebody high up knew what was going on and approved yet, other than Marketing Executives the current MGMT still in place. Customers should continue to boycott activist companies, at some point these companies will get the message, take a while but they will change
Sorry made one error should read Should NOT impose
I find it informative that up until the past few decades the American public found it quite fine for businesses to portray traditional values such as hearth, home, and patriotism in their advertising but when these values were supplanted by non-tradional and non- Judeo/Christian values and messages with a definitely more progressive bent such as the green agenda and affirmative action, the majority has taken offense at these non-traditional values being pushed. Why do you suppose that is?
In the late 60s two young adult college age conferences were held. One was sponsored by the Radical Left Wing group SDS and the other Intervaristy Christian Missions.
The Leftists had about 250 attendees. IV had over 15,00. Which got headline coverage by magazines, media, papers? Which was lionized and promoted? Which is still chronicled by retrospective TV shows?
You know, The Radical, America hating but tiny SDS! They and the Weather Underground are famous but IV are traditional God, family and peace.
Who gets praise now?
Why? Because the first way is pro family, God and country. The second is anti family, God and country. Don’t take a brain surgeon to figure it out.
Whimsicalmama,
“Why do you suppose that is?”
Half of America has not lost their marbles, can define what a woman is, know there are two sexes and pornography should not be in elementary schools?
portray traditional values such as hearth, home, and patriotism
Then the left destroyed them. The reasons why are clear. All the values that built a great nation, must first be destroyed, then repleaced by the collective wisdom of government
Whimsical, that’s a really good question. Here’s my take after admittedly not that much reflection.
First, it used to be that baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet were as American as Apple Pie and few were offended by it. There was an old political saying that being against [whatever] is like opposing motherhood. I believe there was even a term, “a motherhood statement,” meaning a feel-good (if somewhat vague) statement made by a politician. The point is, it was understood by all that motherhood was a good thing (indeed without it our species would go extinct). But now, motherhood itself is often frowned upon, whereas singleness and abortion are seen as more valuable by a large segment of society; anyone who suggests being a wife and mother is better and more fulfilling than abortion and singleness is immediately scoffed at. That’s the canary in the coal mine. Likewise, the patriotic feeling that is natural to humankind, indeed built into human nature, is now seen by many as a bad thing. In the generation coming up patriotism is at low levels, as they have been taught the U.S. is racist, sexist, capitalist (used as a pejorative) and otherwise bad from its founding.
Anywho that’s my two cents.
Because in the first case there was a very broad and deep consensus across 80-90% of the population, and even among those who didn’t fully share it outright opposition was rare.
As opposed to today, when a vocal and influential minority, maybe 10-20% who are vigorously opposed to what the majority thinks, is driving the corporate actions in wuestion.
The CEO of Disney is Robert Iger, not Walter Igor. This column is often full of typos and grammatical errors, but this is the first time I am aware of that there has been a serious factual error – but then it often deals with matters where I don’t have first hand knowledge and cannot fact check. You clearly need a competent editor.
Michael Iger, not Walter and not Igor. And yes, Turley needs a proofreader.
The CEO is Robert “Bob” Iger
I can think of few things more stupid for my business than to alienate 50% of my customer base by mouthing an opinion with which they viscerally disagree. Those who have done this to their companies should be shown the door for business-malpractice. Quite honestly, it boggles my pea brain how anybody thinks this is a good idea.