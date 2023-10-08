Rubin and Tribe Under Fire for Using the Massacre in Israel for Bizarre Attacks on Political Figures

In academia, one of the most common criticisms in research and discussions is that correlation does not mean causation. It refers to the logical fallacy for some who draw a cause-and-effect relationship between two events. The logical fallacy is captured in the Latin phrase cum hoc ergo propter hoc (‘with this, therefore because of this’). With the horrific attacks on Israel this week, some well-known commentators have been criticized for using the killing of hundreds by Hamas as a criticism of conservative figures or Republicans in general. That includes the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin who appeared to blame the GOP for inviting the attack and Professor Laurence Tribe who suggested (and later retracted) that the war was actually a “wag-the-dog” operation by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to distract from corruption allegations.
Rubin (who goes by the moniker “Jennifer Truthful, Not Neutral Rubin”) immediately attempted to use the attack as another attack on Republicans: “How about this: With US House in chaos and US military promotions on hold, Hamas struck. Republicans’ weakness invites terror.”
Putting aside the effort to use this tragedy as a political cudgel domestically, Rubin ignores the fact that the motion to vacate the chair succeeded due to a unanimous Democratic vote and just eight dissenting Republicans. The Democrats wanted to vacate the chair even though McCarthy was being criticized by the dissenters for working with them and they will now likely receive a far more strident speaker.
Rubin has also called for expelling Republican members, who voted against certifying the 2020 election. She further declared that “we have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again.”
The Washington Post has repeatedly failed to take down or correct columns containing false claims by Rubin. Instead, it has run her calls to end impartiality and neutrality in journalism.
Now Rubin is suggesting that Hamas decided to launch this massive attack because there is an acting Speaker in the House until next week. It appears that Hamas was just waiting for the motion to vacate to pass.
Laurence Tribe immediately used the massacre to attack Netanyahu. Citing the Washington Post, Tribe wrote “Is Netanyahu wagging the dog of war to take attention away from his own war on the independent judiciary? Can anyone put that past him?”
The response was fast and furious. It was even too much for figures like Keith Olbermann who condemned Tribe stating, “Well this is a moronic and indefensible POV.”
What was striking is that the media finally called out Tribe, who has regularly posted bizarre legal theories and personal attacks against conservative figures, including attacking Bill Barr (erroneously) over his faith. On MSNBC and other outlets, Tribe regularly makes profane or personal attacks against those who hold opposing views of constitutional interpretation, including myself. These attacks include false assertions that had to be later corrected.
These controversies highlight the need to restore an element of maturity and civility to commentary. The “everything-goes” mentality has now taken hold of major media outlets, which regularly feature trash talking and sensational claims. If the target of these attacks is a conservative or Republican, there is a sense of license to remove the safeties in public engagements.
Once again, it is possible to restore a modicum of civility and accuracy in our public discourse. All it takes is for people of good faith to turn away from the rage and return reason in our commentary.
34 thoughts on “Rubin and Tribe Under Fire for Using the Massacre in Israel for Bizarre Attacks on Political Figures”
Suppose we focus on what’s happening on the ground in the Holy Land. https://mail.aol.com/d/folders/1/messages/AFqA_mQLdHVwZSKR7QolqBQPP9Q?reason=invalid_cred
Miss Jennifer, Ruben, perhaps one of the most radical leftist journalist currently on the scene, is touted as a conservative writer by the Washington Post. That would be 4 Pinocchios
Simon Rosenberg: “Reminder that Republicans, at this moment, are holding up the appointment of 300 senior Pentagon officials and the next Ambassador to Israel. We also lack a Republican Speaker of the House to pass additional support for Israel. All of these things might be useful right now.”
Could these people be any dumber?
Really think an attack of this size and scale was planned and coordinated over night or after McCarthy was voted out?
Idiots!
Well, at least you show your lack of ability to add and engage in concrete thinking with humility.
The Biden and Tribe effect: Successful plagiarists have a lasting impact on sycophant’s views no matter whether it be the Senate, the WH or Harvard.
Rubin is a mere dolt searching for an issue, any issue.
“… searching for an issue, any issue.” Kinda like Turley’s blog.
Yet, you are here reading it and commenting. What does that say?
I condemn Rubin’s and Tribe’s responses.
I also condemn the responses by Republicans like J.D. Vance who lied that “our tax dollars funded this,” Trump who lied that “American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration,” Tim Scott who lied that “The truth is though, Joe Biden funded these attacks on Israel… We didn’t just invite this aggression, we paid for it,” … and more.
I am totally unsurprised that JT condemns the former and is entirely silent about the latter.
“I am totally unsurprised that JT condemns the former and is entirely silent about the latter.”
I am *not* surprised that you draw a moral equivalence between those who excuse Iran’s attack on Israel, and those who (right or wrong) comment on the source of Iran’s funding.
Liar. I did not do what you accuse me of.
Neither Rubin nor Tribe excused Hamas’s attack on Israel. And you cannot even bring yourself to say that the quoted Republicans are wrong.
They self identify as Enemies of We the People.
The mental institution is very enlightened allowing Rubin internet access.
This, as well as its companion post of today are examples of how the educational establishment, from pre-school to postbaccalaureate studies and beyond are turning the human brain and the mind it encompasses, into mush. In the law, it constitutes an existential threat to our Constitutional Republic and the public’s good and welfare. In medicine, an existential threat to health and wellbeing. So on, and so on , and so on.
Both Rubin and Tribe are good at displaying their ignorance in general but particularly on this topic
Ignorance? Nope.
We have been 2 1/2 years listening to to Democrats tell the people the border is closed to illegals and all under control. The media totally supporting the lie.
We want more than 4 years listening to Democrats refuse to acknowldge we are in the middle of a crime wave, because of the success of Democrats getting elected and implementing their policies.
The are aware of all the lies. But they know they have to destroy america
Well said Iowan2. Well said
Tip of the Iceberg, So ends the Silence before the Storm.
Pull Out 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐚𝐫 – Jackson Browne
Time the Conqueror (circa 2008)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53U-9uxfXY0
So glad that no Republicans took advantage of the situation and blamed Biden. Several administrations both Democratic and Republican have participated in the build-up to this crisis along with Israelis. I think the speaker crisis has little to to with the situation but Turley’s continued blaming of Democrats for eight Republicans holding their Party hostage is just sad. Who put forward the motion to vacate? Who changed the rules to allow one person to make the motion. Democrats aren’t responsible for babysitting Republicans. McCarthy lied to Democrats (and Republicans) and he blamed Democrats for bailing him out of the last debt crisis.
The arms (Afghanistan) and financing ($6,000,000,000.00 to Iran) for this attack came from Biden, Blinken, Milley, and Nuland. As a bonus, they’d drained Israel’s armory for their Ukraine war.
And drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to get Fetterman elected to the Senate. I don’t think it’s hyperbole to make that claim.
Liar.
None of that $6B has been spent, so no, the financing did NOT come from Biden, Blinken, Milley, and Nuland.
Nor has Israel’s armory been drained.
“None of that $6B has been spent . . .”
Is there no limit to your apologies for evil?!
Even if what you say is true about the $6 billion to Iran’s dictators (which I doubt), the fact is this:
There’s a million dollars waiting for me. Great. Now I can spend the money I currently have on whatever I want.
Money is fungible (which you know). That means that you are lying by omission, to cover for Biden’s financial support of Iran’s invasion of Israel.
“How about this:”
Flush with $6 billion from the Biden administration, Iran uses its terrorists, Hamas, to attack and invade Israel.
Iran doesn’t have the $6B. Qatar has it, none has been released, and when it is released, it can only buy humanitarian aid like food and medicine.
“Iran doesn’t have the $6B.”
Since that is money in the bank, and money is fungible — your repetition, ad nauseam, is a wicked diversion from Iran’s and Biden’s evil actions.
“. . . it can only buy humanitarian aid like food and medicine.”
Only an apologist could pretend to be that naive.
Now would be a good time for Israel to bomb Iran. I wouldn’t mind.
“Now would be a good time for Israel to bomb Iran.”
That should have been done after 9/11. It’s been well-known for decades that Iran is the world’s greatest state sponsor of terrorism.
Even though most of the 9/11 terrorists came from Saudi Arabia.
Tribe is a leftist shill, I’m amazed anyone gives him credibility on anything.
“All it takes is for people of good faith”
I think we’ve discovered the problem.
I think the idea of “The Benign King” model of government and foreign policy needs to be re-insinuated into our public discourse as the model we weigh government actions against. I think we might blow the place up, though, before it is seriously considered in any practical way.
My comment is about Tribe publishing what had to be his own opinions that were not factual and having to withdraw it.
To me, that is the hallmark of a second rate intellect if I would call him an intellectual at all. How, with all the prestige he is given, could this ever happen and I would doubt it’s the first time or that anything he has ever written about or opined on has any more veracity than this banished writing.
Both Rubin and Tribe are good at displaying their ignorance in general but particularly on this topic