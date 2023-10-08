Law School is No Picnic: Environmental Law Society Pulls References to a Picnic as Offensive

Prior fact checks found that claims that the term originated in reference to “racist lynchings” are wrong. Rather, it is connected to the 300-plus-year-old French word “pique-nique,” meaning a potluck-like social gathering.
Ferris State University’s David Pilgrim, curator of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia, is also quoted in College Fix as saying that “it’s possible someone used the word ‘picnic’ to refer to lynchings, but what we know for a fact is that’s not where the word ‘picnic’ came from.’”
There have been an array of such controversies over terms being dropped for what some may incorrectly assume to be their meaning or origin.
There was the decision at Harvard to drop the traditional term “House master” despite the lack of any connection to slavery. There was also the school district which dropped a cougar mascot as disrespectful to older women. There was also the move to drop the term “quantum supremacy” in physics. Many schools have moved to drop the term “alumni,” which is already gender neutral.
We have faced the same type of debate over the campaign to drop the “Colonials” mascot at The George Washington University. SA Sen. Hayley Margolis, CCAS-U, is quoted in the Hatchet as saying “When we talk about the Colonial in history, what does it mean? And is that really what we want our school identity to be?”
The Colonials is not a general reference to colonialism or a celebration of colonization. To the contrary, the Colonials (including George Washington) fought against being a colony. They fought the British Empire and its belief that you could subject a people to such foreign rule. The term “Colonials” is an obvious and direct reference to those who fought in the Revolutionary War. It is an inspiring symbol for any school.
What is clear is that higher education is no picnic for anyone who continues to cling to objective meaning in the usage of common terms.
14 thoughts on “Law School is No Picnic: Environmental Law Society Pulls References to a Picnic as Offensive”
Just when I did not think woke leftists could not be any more stupid, they go a prove me wrong all by their own doing.
This is the mentality of wokeism.
Oh, c’mon! Read 1984 and learn! Yes, ‘progressives’ and ‘liberals’ are constantly trying to modify the language! The goal is NOT for political control but to get the number of syllables and total words down to a level they can understand and retain.
Amazing what you can accomplish, however ridiculous, when the mainstream media is backing your hand. There’s literally no limit when you control the narrative. Just remember that one of the most advanced civilizations in Europe in the 1930’s, ended up building Auschwitz. It makes Hillary Clinton’s “re-education camp” comment quite sobering……
“[T]he law group informed members that the word ‘picnic’ has ‘historical and offensive connotations,’”
So according to those lunatics, if I say: “Being with you is a picnic”, what I really mean is: “Being with you is slavery.”
The DSM is not supposed to be a stylebook.
And for me, Monday will be Columbus Day. Again. And forever.
“And for me, Monday will be Columbus Day.”
Me, too — proudly.
Diversity (i.e. color judgment, class-based bigotry), including: racism, sexism, classicism, etc., is exclusive. #HateLovesAbortion
That said, this will not soon be forgotten, not lost in a back… black hole… whore h/t NAACP
Such a “burden” h/t Obama. Abort, NOW.
Destroying the language is straight out of Orwell’s playbook.
It’s really about power.
^^^^
Face it.
Democrats are illiterate morons. AND facts don’t support their agenda, so they are forced to prostitute themselves and the language, in an attempt to stay in the debate.
Whores to their agenda.
Dropping ‘Cougars’ as offensive to older women is just the funniest thing ever. 😂
These seemingly bizarre attacks on what seem to be ordinary words may seem senseless but they actually have an important point: It’s really about power. What the fanatics who issue these fatwas are saying is that it is for them to issue orders and for the rest of us to hear and obey. Seen this way, the more nonsensical the command the more power it projects. It’s as though the Left said no one can use the word “blue” and we all had to obey.
@Blackbeard
Honestly, I think that is giving too much credit. These people really are that brain dead, ignorant, and spoiled – which I personally think is a bigger problem. We are headed for a time in the West where very few in society will be willing to or capable of doing much of anything, and it isn’t entirely by design. It could all unravel rather quickly if we hit a tipping point.
It isn’t working class people pushing the socialist agenda; it’s pampered, highly ‘educated’ sons and daughters of privilege trying to create a caste society. My wife’s and my direct experience with such individuals through education who have swallowed leftist ideas whole hog, usually generationally, has shown us that, no, they really are this ridiculous, prejudiced, absurd, and utterly devoid of critical thinking, broad mindedness, and empathy. The bucktoothed deplorables actually populate Ivy League universities and families, wear Prada, and pay $500 for one shot of Tequila. Their ignorance and self-entitlement has simply trickled down the totem pole of their milieu, Hunter and all our sycophants are fantastic examples of that.
Those in question in the piece and their forebears were never at any time the sharpest tools in the shed, they do not possess a shred of actual wisdom (that requires actual knowledge, experience, and exposure to life) though they certainly are tools.
James,
Well said.
I fear the tipping point is coming closer and closer by the day.
Clinton’s recent comment about re-education camps are a clear sign of the contempt her and her kind have for those of the lower socio-economic class.