Federal Court Asked to Address 14th Amendment Effort to Bar Trump

Legal academics are divided on the new popular theory that former President Donald Trump can be removed from ballots under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. While I respect many of the academics who view this as a credible interpretation, I have long opposed it as textually and historically flawed. In addition to some exaggerated claims of precedent, I view the theory as one of the most dangerous in my lifetime. One thing, however, we agree upon: it is time for the federal courts to rule on this theory to bring clarity to the election. That may now occur in West Virginia where Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants a federal court to throw out a lawsuit attempting to remove Donald Trump from the ballot in the state. What is most striking about the filing is the accusation of judge-shopping by advocates like John Anthony Castro in seeking to remove Donald Trump from the ballot in the state.
I have previously addressed the constitutional basis for this claim. It is, in my view, wildly out of sync with the purpose of the amendment, which followed an actual rebellion, the Civil War.
The 14th Amendment bars those who took the oath and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” It then adds that that disqualification can extend to those who have “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
The “disqualification clause” was written after the 39th Congress convened in December 1865 when many members were shocked to see Alexander Stephens, the Confederate vice president, waiting to take a seat with an array of other former Confederate senators and military officers.
Justice Edwin Reade of the North Carolina Supreme Court later explained, “[t]he idea [was] that one who had taken an oath to support the Constitution and violated it, ought to be excluded from taking it again.”
According to these experts, Jan. 6 was an “insurrection” and Trump gave “aid and comfort” to those who engaged in it by spreading election fraud claims and not immediately denouncing the violence.
Polls have shown that most of the public view Jan. 6 for what it was: a protest that became a riot. One year after the riot, CBS News mostly downplayed and ignored the result of its own poll showing that 76 percent viewed it for what it was, as a “protest gone too far.” The view that it was an actual “insurrection” was far less settled, with almost half rejecting the claim, a division breaking along partisan lines.
Nevertheless, Democrats have claimed that the 14th Amendment prevents Trump from running because he supported an “insurrection or rebellion.”
They have argued that this long dormant clause can be used to block not just Trump but 120 Republicans in Congress from running for office.
The lawsuit could offer a long needed judicial review and an avenue to the Supreme Court for a final ruling. Yet, what was most notable was this paragraph in the filing on the motives and means used by Castro:
“Plaintiff John Anthony Castro filed this lawsuit as part of a multi-state litigation effort that he dubs “Operation Deadlock.” John Anthony Castro (@realJohnACastro), X (Sept. 20, 2023, 2:17 PM), https://bit.ly/48GyE9y. Castro’s supposed operation involves filing suit after suit— roughly two dozen so far—seeking to disqualify President Donald Trump from running for election again. Castro will then “sidelin[e] and neutraliz[e] the influence of conservative judges” by “nonsuit[ing] those cases” that are not assigned to “Obama-appointed or Clinton appointed judges.” Katherine Fung, Donald Trump’s Lawyers Get Stretched Even Thinner, NEWSWEEK (Sept. 19, 2023, 11:22 AM), https://bit.ly/3S2a25B; see, e.g., Notice of Dismissal, Castro v. Henderson, No. 2:23-cv-00617 (D. Utah Sept. 27, 2023), ECF No. 14 (Castro dismissing his suit after it was reassigned to a judge appointed by President Trump); but see, e.g., In re Fieger, No. 97-1359, 1999 WL 717991 (6th Cir. Sept. 10, 1999) (affirming sanctions against attorney who had “dismissed [his] cases so that he could select the judge”). Castro evidently hopes these efforts will “completely bankrupt [President Trump] by next summer.” John Anthony Castro (@realJohnACastro), X (Sept. 27, 2023, 8:40 PM), https://bit.ly/45gxpLq.”
Castro is running for the Republican presidential nomination. Recently, the Supreme Court refused to hear one of Castro’s cases.
Castro has been open about forum and judge shopping to get liberal, Democratic judges to rule against Trump. Castro tweeted:
“The fight is far from being over. We’re going to get the liberal 9th Circuit to kick Trump off the ballot in Montana, Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona. Coupled with the 1st Circuit kicking him off the Maine ballot, there’s ZERO path to 270. The Supreme Court can deny to hear the case but appellate courts cannot. I’m still pursuing decisions in the liberal appellate courts and there’s a full blown trial scheduled for October 20 in New Hampshire and a bench trial in Arizona on October 31.”
I tend to favor broad standing rules, but Castro’s open effort to secure review from liberal, Democratic judges should offend not only these jurists but most Americans. Castro received a J.D. from the University of New Mexico and LLM from Georgetown University.
Courts have universally denounced judge shopping. Most, like the federal court in northern Illinois, denounce the practice: “No one should be able to manipulate the assignment system in order to determine in advance which judge will get a case where the assignment is by lot.”
Obviously “forum shopping” does occur. Lawyers will seek to file in the most favorable jurisdiction, including prosecutors. Yet, I have never seen a lawyer openly discussing the manipulation of filings in search of liberal judges to achieve a particular result. The filing is accusing Castro of actually withdrawing lawsuits when he receives a judge who is not reliably liberal.
Castro must realize that he is insulting these liberal judges and making this already novel challenge even more difficult. However, it is an example of using cases to appeal to the court of public opinion. Castro knows that such raw political moves will thrill many in this age of rage.
For advocates of the 14th Amendment theory, Castro could not be a worse figure to move this claim into the courts. He adds a noxious means to a novel theory to bar Trump from ballots. Of course, this is all being done by advocates who claim that they are defending democracy but denying the ability of others to vote for one of the leading candidates for the presidency.
Why is that paranoia? Terrorist organizations use any means to inject their operatives to be silent until called to act. We know that from history, but recently, doors were left open to spies and criminals let go by foreign nations. Look at the border.
No one is saying immigrants aren’t good people and valuable. Many of us are recent to this nation, and some are immigrants. Don’t be paranoid by assuming all good people hate immigrants. They don’t. Most immigrants coming in legally are accepted.
14 AMENDMENT IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL
All acts of Lincoln and his successors subsequent to Lincoln’s illegal denial of secession were and remain illicit and unconstitutional.
Secession, not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, is reserved to the States.
Lincoln’s predecessor, President James Buchanan, constitutionally allowed seven States to secede peacefully.
Virginia, New York, and Rhode Island included in a clause in their ratifications of the Constitution that permitted them to withdraw from the Union if the new government should become oppressive.
Abortion, not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, is reserved to the States.
The Supreme Court acted retroactively by 50 years to strike down abortion as a constitutional right and return it to the States.
The Supreme Court must act retroactively by 150 years to strike down all acts of Lincoln, including those of his successors, the so-called “Reconstruction Amendments,” subsequent to his unconstitutional denial of secession, and return their disposition to the States.
The Supreme Court must act retroactively by 150 years to strike down the illegal immigration on January 1, 1863, of freed slaves who were immutably precluded from citizenship by extant immigration law, the Naturalization Act of 1802, which constituted the intent of the American Founders and Congress.
Lincoln brutally, tyrannically, illicitly, and unconstitutionally subdued, suppressed, and oppressed free people and free States that had chosen to consolidate and unite, understanding their right and freedom to split and separate from that union per popular vote.
Reprehensible slavery must have been fully abrogated through legal means; long-suffering freed slaves must have been compassionately repatriated, which is the most common desire of abductees.
For his unconstitutional acts, Lincoln was a criminal of high office.
The high-criminal Lincoln wrote the laws.
The high-criminal Lincoln wrote the history books.
He is still the envy of Mayor McCheese, who has an enormous cheeseburger for a head.
Professor Turley,
Your claim that the “purpose of the amendment” was a response to the Civil War is at odds with the congressional history of Section 3.
An earlier draft version of the Amendment from the 1st Session of the 39th Congress used the following words: “all persons who voluntarily adhered to THE LATE INSURRECTION, giving aid and comfort, shall be excluded from the right to vote.”
This earlier draft would have limited its applicability to the Civil War itself. However, this was removed because Section 3 is NOT supposed to be limited to the Civil War.
If you truly believe that the Civil War was the PURPOSE of the amendment, why did they make this change?
https://deliverypdf.ssrn.com/delivery.php?ID=964083123101064090017082090008100104000082090035005036124002115090078003102004004087123102061029031045017126105094090085081081016018074003068076019095010087070107107041019094097066004067104116124080107072023125083110030018024075109068125108118105086127&EXT=pdf&INDEX=TRUE
https://illinoislawreview.org/symposium/first-100-days-biden/what-happens-if-the-biden-administration-prosecutes-and-convicts-donald-trump-of-violating-18-u-s-c-%C2%A7-2383/#:~:text=Until%20the%204th%20day%20of,President%20of%20the%20United%20States.
Sea lionizing.
So now a discussion about legislative history is not appropriate for a legal blog? Interesting. Why not?
In another thread someone was saying half of Gaza is children, suggesting they can’t properly be included in the count of Gazans who support Hamas. On its face that claim is dubious, as it is well known that many children are indoctrinated to hate Jews from an early age. Here is some chilling video evidence of just that:
https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1712409699537072397
Oldmanfromkansas,
Agreed. They seem to suckle poison at the mother’s breast and grow to be monsters.
You describe yourself.
You assume children who are indoctrinated from an early age have the capacity to “support” a political position?
Do you support reducing the US voting age to match your apparent understanding of a child’s mental capacity? Or, do you think Gazan children have a higher capacity that US children? Please pick one, or acknowledge the inconsistency in your stance.
I wouldn’t give them a ballot but Hamas would give them a gun.
It’s that simple and that ugly.
Young – you got that right.
I said nothing about voting in an election. Not sure where that came from tbh.
Yes, you did?
How else does one support a political party?
Israel warned Gazans to evacuate the north for their own safety.
Gazans say they would rather die than move.
Okay.
I like that choice.
About the only time Hamas [who tells them to ignore Israel and stay] and I will agree.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12628197/Gaza-civilians-vow-death-better-leaving-refuse-evacuate-hellhole-despite-Israel-saying-Hamas-use-human-shields-warning-noose-population-tightening.html
Young,
I fear this will become a flash point for massive, global upheaval that will be far reaching and felt by all.
Invest in chickens and PMs and ammo.
It’s clearly a risk. I don’t think it would be this bad or this dangerous to everyone if Trump were in office.
From our enemies, our friendemies to our allies all smell the stench of weakness and incompetence of the Biden admin. They all see it as the time and a great opportunity to act.
I think it will get worse as the election nears.
JT justly criticises Mr Castro for forum shopping. But he overlooks an equally sinister aspect of Castro’s efforts: economic destruction (“these efforts will completely bankrupt (Trump))”. This is the tactic being used by the DOJ against Trump and other Conservatives and the J6 defendants. The cost of legal assistance in a city like Washington DC, or New York, is so high that ordinary citizens cannot afford it. The DOJ has almost unlimited resources. Thus it is easy to obtain “confessions” to any assortment of “crimes” to justify the political prosecutions, and then use those prosecutions to justify a new set of prosecutions.
People who can’t afford a lawyer can get a public defender. Trump claims to be a billionaire.
Would you have a who-gives-a-crap attitude if conservatives were intentionally driving liberal politicians into bankruptcy through lawfare?
Maybe not. Where will you accept service of process?
Middle Class people do not qualify for public assistance, but still cannot afford $425 per hours lawyer fees. General Flynn was forced to sell his house to pay his legal fees. https://nypost.com/2018/03/06/flynn-forced-to-sell-his-house-to-pay-for-legal-bills/ And a Public Defender Office is not set up to handle complicated cases. As for Trump, whatever his wealth, it pales in comparison to the wealth of federal and state governments.
Public defenders are not available in civil cases.
The J6 cases aren’t civil cases. Several of them have had public defenders.
The Biden Administration is the Enemy. There is a global jihad by Muslim militants against Jews and one organized by Biden’s FBI against Americans
FJB
Exclusive: Donald Trump Followers Targeted by FBI as 2024 Election Nears
https://www.newsweek.com/2023/10/13/exclusive-fbi-targets-trump-followers-as-2024-election-nears-1831836.html
The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers.
The challenge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the primary federal agency charged with law enforcement, is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations—even though the vast majority of its current “anti-government” investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data obtained by Newsweek.
“The FBI is in an almost impossible position,” says a current FBI official, who requested anonymity to discuss highly sensitive internal matters. The official said that the FBI is intent on stopping domestic terrorism and any repeat of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. But the Bureau must also preserve the Constitutional right of all Americans to campaign, speak freely and protest the government. By focusing on former president Trump and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, the official said, the Bureau runs the risk of provoking the very anti-government activists that the terrorism agencies hope to counter.
“Especially at a time when the White House is facing Congressional Republican opposition claiming that the Biden administration has ‘weaponized’ the Bureau against the right wing, it has to tread very carefully,” says the official.
The liberal judges should be insulted, but it is really their record they should be ashamed of
‘That has nothing to do with my comment, stooge.
Stooge present
January 20th, 2025. Do you Donald Trump solemnly swear.
Here’s a nice live Grateful Dead tune “Death Don’t Have No Mercy” to go along with this topic. Roll it.
The fact that these people are so desperate to stop Trump tells us just how badly he is needed.
The party that is screaming most loudly about their opponents being a “threat to democracy” is the very same party that seems to have the least faith in the voice of the people. Projection, by those who constitute an actual threat.
QED
It is people like them and Hillary Clinton who see themselves above all others and want to subject us to their rule.
It is they who are the most anti-democracy and threat to democracy.
It is quite shocking that she thinks people who voted for her opposing candidate should be forced into reeducation camps. How does that kind of bonkers rhetoric not get called out as beyond the pale by the regime media?
OldManFromKS,
MSM just smiles and bobs their heads in adoration like a trained seal.
Oldman- “How does that kind of bonkers rhetoric not get called out as beyond the pale by the regime media?”
+++
Because they would like to see it happen.
Follow the SBF trial to see what morally depraved creatures are being nurtured in our elite universities. Journalism schools are no exception.
Trump lost the popular vote twice. It’s the people who want to keep the EC who have the least faith in the voice of the people.
Seems you’re ignorant of the reasons the Founding Fathers decided presidential elections should be decided by the EC.
As for him losing the popular vote, that’s a red herring. The presidential nominees from both parties design their campaign strategies around maximizing EC votes, not popular votes. If we elected the POTUS by popular vote, the campaigns would have been significantly different, and it is impossible to tell who would have won.
Correct. You have a brain, Anonymous doesn’t.
Trump lost the popular vote twice
Look at that a civics retard.
Trump won more counties by a landslide
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/elections/electorate-changes-2016-election-vs-2020/img/2016.png
There is no national popular vote that bears.
There are 50 State popular votes.