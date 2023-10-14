“Denial Ain’t Just a River in Egypt”: Panetta Repeats Debunked Russian Disinformation Claims on Laptop

Last night, many of us responded to the statement of Leon Panetta, former CIA Director in the Obama Administration, that he “has no regrets” about signing the now infamous letter of 51 former intelligence officials suggesting that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Even more unsettling were his comments that he believes it could still be Russian disinformation. It turns out that even with American intelligence, the media, and Hunter Biden himself acknowledging authenticity, it can still be Russian disinformation. Panetta has become the personification of the economic theory of path dependence. No matter how much countervailing evidence is presented to Panetta, he still refuses to accept the authenticity of the laptop.
In his interview on “Special Report,” Panetta was asked by Bret Baier if he had any regrets about signing the letter, which was then used by Joe Biden in the debate to avoid answering questions about influence peddling by his family (and a virtual blackout of coverage before the election).
Panetta insisted that he had no regrets and then added that he has seen no intelligence that would make him change his mind.
“You don’t think it was real?” Baier asked him.
Panetta responded “I think disinformation is involved here.”
This was the man in charge of our CIA.
Panetta simply refused to acknowledge (1) American intelligence quickly debunked the claim and said that there was no evidence of Russian disinformation behind the laptop, (2) the emails contained in the laptop were quickly authenticated by the other parties, (3) the FBI authenticated the laptop, (4) Hunter Biden has since sued over the use of his laptop, and (5) the media has independently authenticated the laptop.
It has also been shown that the Biden campaign and associates coordinated the letter.
It was then used by an enabling media as an excuse not to investigate or report on the contents. What is striking is that Panetta can not cite any basis to believe that it was Russian disinformation. The laptop details an influence peddling scheme by a family that has long been known for such corruption. More importantly, there was not a single fact cited in the letter (or now years later) that supported this claim. It was simply embarrassing to the Bidens before a close presidential election.
However, in order to admit to these facts, Panetta would have had to admit that he was a willing or unwitting dupe of the campaign. It is easier to simply continue to claim that this could all be the invention of the Russians. Yet, Panetta is still sought for his advice on other intelligence matters as he continues to repeat disproven claims because the truth is simply too costly on a personal level to acknowledge.
What do we call false claims that are repeated despite being repeatedly debunked and disproven? Oh, yea, disinformation.
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
– William Casey, CIA Director, 1981
This guy is emblematic of the sheer rot in all levels of our government. If he can’t even recognize corruption then he must be corrupt as well. Spending our country into financial ruin, allowing 8-10 million foreign invaders in last 3 years and all he can say it’s Russian disinformation. He is pure scum
“Have yo no sense of decency?” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svUyYzzv6VI
Definition of the term “classic ear marks.”
According to the Ministère de la Vérité, the term “classic ear marks” means a fabrication falsely presented as evidence, when no evidence is actually found.
Example of the term as used in a sentence. “Lawyers are often advised to blow smoke or pound the table when they have no facts or laws supporting their cases, but sometimes lawyers faced with that dilemma will cite ‘this all the classic earmarks’ of such and such, without citing what the ‘earmarks’ actually are, as a substitute for actual evidence that may fool some people.”
“In politics— whether electoral politics or ideological politics— the word “crisis” often means whatever situation someone wants to change. Far from automatically indicating some dire condition threatening the public, it often means simply a golden opportunity for surrogates to use the taxpayers’ money and the government’s power to advance the surrogates’ interests, whether these interests are political, ideological or financial.”
Social Justice Fallacies, published 2023, by Thomas Sowell
Dr Sowell has just published the above book. At his advanced age, he continues to shine much needed light in a culture that embraces darkness and shuns intellectual integrity.
And he is a well educated black man who speaks truth and logic based on fact, that truly galls the left.
Hating things and persons Russian seems integral to Panetta. Strictly speaking, that “51” letter did not say that the laptop was Russian “disinformation,” nor that the signatories had evidence thereof. It stated that the laptop “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.” Imagine a prosecutor seeking conviction on the basis that the event “has all the classic earmarks” of something the accused would do: no fact or expert witnesses, no forensic evidence, no nothing save “classic earmarks.”
Panetta is or was on the Advisory Board of Rob Reiner’s (a strong Hillary supporter) Committee to Investigate Russia, which I believe was created after the 2016 election to further the “Russian meddling” story. Also on the Board is or was James Clapper, who has tied alleged “Russian” misdeeds to their genetics: imagine saying that against any other ethnic group. (Remember fellow Committee member Morgan Freeman’s scary video, “We are at war with Russia”?)
Apologies for sounding prejudiced, but one might wonder if Panetta’s background is a factor. He came of age when a certain faith was obsessed with Communism, focusing on “Russia,” actually then the USSR or Soviet Union which, according to official teaching, would “spread her errors” and was purportedly the means by which God would punish the world for its sins. Apparently persisting in a repeatedly disproven lie is not one of those sins.
There are reasons why Panetta quickly retired after ambassador was killed in Benghazi. Like most Dems and Dennis, he is a snake in the grass.
Writing further regarding my own previous comment … For the first time since 9/11 I am frightened for our nation. After the situation in Israel, look to our borders. They have been wide open and if Hamas planned this attack that quietly against Israel, what have they planned for us with the ease to get people over the border. The President and the Democrat are tone deaf and have put US security on the back burner to push their own agenda. How can we not see what is before us? Our citizens — all of us — will bear the pain of what Biden and his policies have done to our nation. Do we forget so quickly 9/11?
It is time to choose leaders who think to our future — with strength and purpose of to unite us — not divide us for political gain. We need bright, younger leaders who can think strategically and with a vision to the future — building up all our citizen to be productive and responsible. How can we actually have a Chief Commander that wobbles in body and mind when the world is at the brink of chaos? Take away the teleprompters and see what we really have in this leader?
Karen – good points all around. I mentioned the border yesterday, and an anonymous commenter sought to blunt the point by saying that he knew that no person who have been formally charged with terrorism by the U.S. government has actually crossed the border. I’m not sure (and he never explained) why he thought it significant to limit his comments to (a) only persons formally charged with terrorism by law enforcement, and (b) of those, only the ones where the charging authority is the U.S. government. I mean had the 9/11 hijackers all been charged by the U.S. government with terrorism? And they did a great deal of damage. All I’m saying is that don’t be too surprised if he tries to lead you down the same rabbit trail.
How could such a statement – no person who has been formally charged….. – be proven true? just to assert such a position shows extreme ignorance
I think he was suggesting that there is a known, finite list of individuals who have been formally charged by the U.S. Department of Justice, and that everyone on the list could be accounted for. He didn’t provide any links to support that concept.
So first, I’m skeptical it’s true. And second, even if it’s true it’s not a significant point since the danger doesn’t just come from persons who have been formally charged with terrorism by the US government. In fact it’s known that thousands of border-crossers are single males of military age who come from the nations most at risk of sending us terrorists. And then there are between 1,500,000 and 1,700,000 getaways. As I think back on our exchange I believe it may have been sealioning on his part.
Frightening that this mediocre intellect was in charge of the CIA He has turned out to be just a useful apparatchik, like the other signers of the laptop propaganda letter.
If only Bret Baier had debated the facts with Panetta, exposing the absurdity of his lies, instead of letting him off the hook. So frustrating.
I recall that in November, 1995, when the government was in shutdown mode, Leon P. had pizza ordered for the staff and interns at the White House. And it was intern Monica Lewinsky who delivered pizza to the Oval Office where President Clinton was hard, at work no doubt.
Leon’s been involved in scandals for almost 30 years, maybe more — one thing one can say about Leon — he is ‘loyal.’
What a difference a comma makes. Let’s eat, grandma!
The only reason Panetta gets any face or air time is because the Right gives it to him. Now how stupid is that?