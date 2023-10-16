Rep. Ilhan Omar Retweets False Photo of Palestinian Children Killed by Israeli Forces

Such controversies will continue. The point is only that those advocates of censorship today could well be the targets tomorrow. Rather than silence those who are accused of such false images or claims, the solution is to protect the right of everyone to speak for themselves and to challenge others in these important national debates.

We also recently discussed how figures like Leon Panetta and even the Washington Post continue to voice or embrace debunked claims.

I would oppose efforts to censor Reps. Omar and Ocasio-Cortez despite my disagreement with their views. It is possible that we can, as Americans, unite behind our common article of faith in free speech and oppose the calls for censorship that have been mindlessly echoed by many, including Rep. Omar.

