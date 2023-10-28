There was a bizarre arrest in Palm Coast, Florida, where Shawn Madden, 40, proved that he was no threat by stripping naked and asking “where’s my weapon?” There is ample evidence to support charges of disorderly conduct and exposure in the video below. However, a couple of the charges are as baffling as Madden’s full Monty performance.
Madden was allegedly yelling at people when police arrived and began to unload on the officers. On the videotape, Madden is heard yelling “Let’s go! Let’s go! I’m swinging on everybody. I’m swinging on everybody.”
Later, he seems to assume the posture of a man misunderstood, asking “What did I f**king do? I ain’t brandishing sh*t.” He then dropped his pants and exposed himself while asking repeatedly “Where’s my weapon?”
In a prior Florida case, a man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the street (even though the officer could not remember which side he was walking on) and resisting without violence. The suspect, who was black, was punched in the face by the officer and later sued. The case was troubling not only due to alleged racial elements but also the use of two charges that served to legitimate the stop and striking of the suspect.
In this case, there was ample basis for the arrest. The use of the resisting without violence charge seems superfluous and unnecessary. It is often used to count stack to force a plea.
56 thoughts on ““Where’s My Weapon?” Florida Man Hit With Multiple Charges After Full Monty”
OT
In the approach to WWIII, will President Obama and his foreign policy expert, the very Iranian Chinese client Valerie Jarrett, ever give a news conference, or will they leave it to the demented comms intern, Joke Buydem?
It is getting rather late, wouldn’t you say?
The bizarre origin of Florida man.
Odd that the Robert E. Lee statue was said to be responsible for deaths after being a mostly peaceful statue for ~ 100 years. No word how violent crime has been increasing for these past 3 years in predominantly black cities. Maybe its the statues!
“Robert E. Lee statue that prompted deadly protest in Virginia melted down”
https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/robert-lee-statue-prompted-deadly-protest-virginia-melted-104429119
Jonathan: Breaking news! Judge Chutkan, who presides over the case in DC charging DJT with trying to overturn the 2020 election, has responded to a media motion to televise the trial. In a minute order Judge Chutkan has asked DJT to respond and say whether he would like his trial televised. Whoa! That’s unprecedented because federal courts don’t allow TV cameras in the courtroom. It’s different in state courts, like Georgia, where Fani Willis’s trial of DJT and others will be televised in Judge McAfee’s courtroom.
So I am taking a poll. How many on this blog would like to see DJT accept Judge Chutkan’s offer? Personally, I think DJT will reject Chutkan’s offer. Why? Because he could not control the narrative. In the NY case before Judge Engoron, DJT can use breaks to go outside the courtroom and try to discredit evidence and witness testimony. If there is live TV coverage of the DC trial the viewing audience could judge for themselves the weight of the evidence and the credibility of the witnesses. I don’t think DJT would like that prospect.
On the other hand, if DJT really believes the DC case is a “witch hunt” and Judge Chutkan is against him then what is he afraid of? Live TV coverage would permit DJT to demonstrate he is a victim of a “rigged judicial system”. He could play the martyr and use the trial to raise more money for his 2024 campaign.
So guys and gals out there on this blog what do you think?
I vote for televising
Mc You will have to go back to your Dem Web sites to be with your monkey gallery associates. I am wondering if you will push for Telvising J Biden’s GITMO Tribunal prosecutions?
Write on the chalk board 100 times “I will refrain from crapping the thread.”
Were he being charged with rape, the answer to his question would clear.
Back in the day wouldn’t the cops just take him to a jail cell to sober up, give him a warning, and then let him go? Being as the problem here was his intoxication and there was no threat of violence, nor any property damage, wouldn’t that have saved everyone a lot of time and the taxpayers a lot of money?
This guy is cutting edge in the USA. As we know the cops are always in danger of their lives being lost, every second. Everyone wants to kill them, wipe them off the face of the earth.
So this guy was really smart in how he protected himself. Drop em down and PROVE you don’t have a cellhone or a jar of peanuts that looks like a deadly weapon ready to take the life of the officer who just wants to go home to his family, number one priority.
I suspect this will be the new procedure in all future arrests.
The demolib party and public will go along with it just for the video endorphin thrills.
The cops pull up, en overwhelming force, the first thing you the suspect must do is take it all off.
That’s for your safety, and officers safety.
Jonathan: Here’s another comment I title ” Symbols of the Confederacy are Fast Disappearing”. Fort Gordon, in Georgia, has just been renamed in honor of WW11 commander Dwight D. Eisenhower. This is the last of 9 military installations previously named for prominent Confederate military leaders. The base in Georgia was previously named for John B. Gordon who held the rank of lieutenant general of Confederate forces. After the Civil War Gordon was elected to the US Senate and then served as governor of Georgia.
Other symbols of the Confederate slave states are not being renamed. They are being melted down. Last week, at a foundry, a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee was cut into pieces and melted down to liquid brass. The melting down came after years of protest to remove Lee’s statue from downtown Charlottesville. That statue was a flashpoint in 2017 when neo-Nazis and white nationalists rampaged through the city–killing Heather Hyer. The remains of Lee’s statue will be turned in a public art installation in downtown Charlottesville. All other statues and monuments to the Confederacy have not be destroyed. They have been removed to what are called “statue graveyards”. There is one in Richmond, Virginia at an undisclosed “graveyard” located in a seedy industrial section of the city.
I mention this because memories die hard. There a few diehards in the South who object to the removal of symbols of the Confederacy. But their views have given way to a recognition by most in the South that statues and other monuments that celebrate the Confederacy have no place on public display. It’s a good thing the US miliary and the South have finally come to terms with the system of slavery when other human beings could be bought and sold.
As is typical you can not get anything right.
I do not care much about public art. Or who what is named after. You are offended by Robert E. Lee – Fine, I am offended by Woodrow Wilson, FDR and LBJ
Though I find it interesting that you think melting down statutes is coming to terms with history. It is not. It is HIDING history.
Dwight Eisenhower was a great american leader. He was also unfaithful to his wife. We must take the good with the bad.
All that said 0 no “neo nazi’s rampaged through Charlotte murdering Heather Heyer”. Various groups excercised their right to free speech, including marching with a permit and were forced to run a gauntlet of violent abusive unpermited counter protestors without police protection. Then unconstitutionally had their permit canceleled in the middle of the event – to cause maximum chaos. And had to run the same guanlet of violent counter protestors AGAIN to leave,
and one of those protestors, got lost, had his car attacked by violent counter protesters and drove too fast through a crown to get out.
Mr. Fielding the alleged perpitrator did NOT strike hyer – she died of a heart attack from being morbidly obese.
Fielding was just another mentally ill person – one of the broken people that the left NORMALLY advocates for.
But because in his illness he was attracted to political causes that YOU hate – you had to make an example of him.
What happened was the perfect reflection of YOUR values and those of the left.
Violent, out of control, not giving a damn about the rights of others, not actually caring about people with mental health issues – unless they fit your political narative.
Your rants about “neo-nazi’s” is espcially damning – Some of those at the Charlote protests were actual anti-semites.
In this country we USED to pride our selves in protecting the free speech even of people whose views we did not like.
We allow Nazi’s to protest, and we sanction those who try to infringe on that right – but not at charlottesville.
More recently we have seen MASSIVE neo-nazi protests in our cities and universities and in the US capital – and these groups have often been violent
and you those like you have supported THESE particular neo-nazis.
To those like YOU groups whose roots go back to ACTUAL nazi’s who openly speek of exterminating jews. We celebrate the beheading and burning of babies, and the murder and rape of women and children, people who are openly homophobic and transphobic and the most sexist in the world – in Dennis’s world – they are the good guys.
While the jews they have trapped, and beaten – they are somehow the bad guys.
Dennis – your remarks DROWN in hypocracy.
What are the differences between Charlote and the current Pro-Hamas protests ?
The protestors at Charlote had a permit, did not engage in violence, and were attacked repeatedly – and our government tasked with protecting citizens regardless of their views, and sanctioning acts of violence – not points of view – that police failed them and us.
While today – the “neo-nazi” protestors are themselves often violent, attacking jews., disrupting congress, trapping jews in libraries and closets for hours,
and celebrating real and disgusting terrorist conduct that occured just days before.
“In this country we USED to pride our selves in protecting the free speech even of people whose views we did not like.”
Apparently the right haven’t learned that lesson. They are currently calling for the silencing and punishing students and anyone who is protesting against Israeli treatment of Palestinians and their cause. Those on the right are the first to call for revoking visas, dissolving student groups and calling for punishment because they are expressing a view they find offensive. Where is your outrage? You seem to have more sympathy for neo-nazis rights than that of students protesting the Israeli government. You’re in no position to accuse anyone of hypocrisy.
History is determined by the victor. Since the north won the destruction of confederate icons or statues shouldn’t be a surprise. Germany has no statues of hitler or any of the prominent nazis of the era. But they make sure every German knows what they did and why it’s wrong. We don’t do that and we should be doing something similar.
It was those statues and other honors given which allowed the country to heal after the Civil War. Many like to believe that the war was over slavery, when it was more so over the economic control the North had over the South, which bred a great deal of animosity. As for slavery, are you aware that the first slave in America was owned by a black man?
It was over slavery. They wanted to keep the slaves because it was profitable. The majority of the statues were erected during the 60’s as a defiance over the civil rights movement. It wasn’t about healing. It was about giving the civil rights movement the middle finger
Only the good nazi’s are allowed to protest.
Here’s how the police in Norway handled a drunk man in a similar mood.
not the same – the guy is cuffed. what did they do prior? how did they get him cuffs?
Ugh, you again. Don’t you ever get tired of nit-picking the peripheral details and missing the big picture?
I mean once the Florida guy dropped his pants, and there were four cops to one unarmed drunk guy, what really was the difference? The difference is that the Norwegian cops acted with a bit of common sense and humor.
Jonathan: The title of your column should have been reserved for another post–the one about Robert Card, who was found dead in the woods from a self-inflicted wound on Friday after he slaughtered 18 innocent people in Maine.
After this latest mass shooting the WH renewed it’s call for a ban on assault weapons. Mike Johnson, the new Speaker, was quick to push back. He was on Fox with Sean Hannity on Thursday. He said it was “not the time” to talk about gun control: “The problem is the human heart. It’s not guns. It’s not the weapons. At the end of the day, we have to protect the right of the citizens to protect themselves, and that’s the Second Amendment, and that’s why our party stands so strongly for that”. The logical extension of Johnson’s thinking is he believes Robert Card had a God-given right to “protect” himself against the LGBTQ+ community by shooting dead 18 and wounding 13 more innocent US citizens.
Johnson is the poster child for “Where’s my weapon?” He stands with the gun lobby. For him it will never be “the time” to talk about gun control. The mass shooting in Lewiston was the 37th so far this year. At least 190 people have died. For Mike Johnson that’s a acceptable price to pay to preserve our God-given 2nd amendment rights. This a prescription for more mass shootings. At least we know where the GOP stands. It stands with Robert Card. I expect this will be on the minds of voters next year.
“The logical extension of Johnson’s thinking . . .”
Sure. In a fevered imagination that equates self-defense with cold-blooded murder.
Ask yourself, 8 million illegal aliens with ZERO vetting. An undisclosed number of Hamas butchers among them. Would you rather have or not have many rounds of ammunition and an AR-15 or not. So the Hamas butchers are killing hundreds at the football game down the street from you. Want to clutch your pearls and virtue signal, or go fight evil and kill them before they kill more of your friends and relatives. Or call 911 and wait and wait and wait. Biden’s border policy makes gun control laughable at this point.
Dennis is a bot, programmed to spout leftist talking points with no logical analysis. The bot will not mention that the Maine shooting in a bowling alley took place in a gun free zone, or that mass shooters overwhelmingly choose gun free zones to commit their crimes (for obvious reasons). When I say overwhelmingly I’m not exaggerating: 94% of mass shootings take place in gun-free zones.
OldManFromKS,
You are spot on about the Maine shooting taking place in a gun free zone.
The terrorist attack at that concert in Israel was a gun free zone. Until the terrorists paraglided in with fully automatic weapons and proceeded to kill and wound unarmed Israel citizens.
After the Maine shooting, there were reports and interviews with gun shops in the area of law abiding Maine citizens buying guns, mostly handguns but some rifles en mass. They know. They saw what happened in not only the gun free zone bowling ally but Israel. They are exercising their 2ndA rights to self-defense.
The question I have is how and why did Maine’s Yellow Flag laws not work?
You can pass all the warm and fuzzy laws you want but in the end, if people dont follow laws, or procedure the system fails and we get situations like this.
Speaking of people who dont follow the law, criminals.
And terrorists.
It took place in a state where no background check is required, no permit is required, no training is required. Everyone has a gun in Maine. It’s a very pro- gun state. Where were the good guys with a gun. That’s the question.
Where were the good guys with a gun
That’s my point, this was a gun free zone. If it had not been, the good guys with a gun could’ve saved innocent lives. Gun free zones are the most dangerous places to be.
Was it a gun free zone or it’s assumed?
OldManFromKS,
This is what the sign said on the door of the bowling alley,
“We kindly ask that you refrain from bringing firearms in this building and we would appreciate it if you left them in your vehicle. Please keep our atmosphere family friendly.”
As you point out, it is a gun free zone. Hence the only person with a gun in the establishment was the bad guy as good guys were prohibited from bringing their guns into said establishment.
This is the logic that seems to escape people lacking common sense or critical thinking skills.
Additionally, some keep repeating Maine has no background check required. Had these people ever filled out a ATF Form 4473, required by federal law of gun purchases from a FFL/gun shop, they would know that there is a background check!
The real problem is not the gun. It is Maine’s Yellow Flag law. Somewhere despite all the Yellow Flags, the mentally ill man hearing voices, threatening to shoot up a military installation, and being committed to a mental health facility for two weeks, somehow this system failed to get him disarmed.
THAT is the real question. And it is a question that everyone is going to try to avoid as if they did, someone would be held responsible for a tragic incident that could of been prevented had they followed their own laws.
Dennis – the gun control crowd repeatedly demonstrates they are completely oblivious of reality.
Of the 60 countries in which we have data on “mass shootings” – the US ranks 42 in per capita mass shootings. ALL of the 41 countries above us have gun control.
The event Turley is commenting on as well as the recent mass killing are a reflection of the fact that humans have not yet found any way to deal with mental health issues. We have put the mentally ill in asylums and that has been abused. We have released them – and they end up homeless, drug addicted and on the streets often committing petty crimes to get by, or we have locked them up in prisons as if mental illness is a crime.
I do not have the answer to mental health problems – no one does, and nothing we have tried has worked. That is not a reason to give up. But it is a reason to have something you clearly do not have – HUMILITY and the understanding that all problems may not be solvable, and that our one size fits all efforts have universally failed.
Idiots on the left seem to think that gun control will cure mental health problems, or the inclination of some to criminality and violence.
They are so without thought they fail to grasp that not only has gun control FAILED everywhere it has been tried. Not only is it historically the tool of tyrants,
but that as a practical matter it is impossible. There are 330M people in the US there are more guns than people. Contra the left – nearly all gun violence occurs in those areas where guns are already tightly controlled – but as is typical of those on the left – when your policies fail – it was because they were not applied draconianly and broadly enough. The guns used in the majority of crimes in the US were not bought in guns shops. They were not bought at gun shows.
They were bought by criminals selling them to other criminals.
I find your gun rant interesting – as we are in the midst of a Repeat of the Obama/Biden fast and furious gun running scandal. Recently an ATF agent was caught selling guns and Gun assemblies to the cartels in Mexico – so much for the lefts actual beleif in Gun control.
Regardless There are less than 1M law enforcement officers int he US, there are nearly 1/2B guns. How is it that you expect to confiscate half a billion guns.
If the gun owner resists – 1 in 1000 times – that is half a million violent shootouts accress the country.
The only thing your ranting does is drives up gun sales and proves how stupid you are.
Your leaders rant publicly about gun control – constantly proving their own stupidity. “no one needs 100 rounds in the chamber” – Joe Biden. Guns only ever have 1 round in the chamber at most.
No one needs 100 round magazines – mostly correct, and there are very few 100 round clips or magazines because they are highly prone to jamb and fail.
As are 30 round clips – also quite rare. Nor do mass killers use 100 round or 30 round clips – because if they did they would jamb and they would be dead.
AR-15 or “assault rifles” are NOT used in the overwhelming majority of crimes, mass shootings, etc. The most common weapon used in crimes is the revolver,
it is cheap, small and simple and does not jamb. The next most common is the semi-automatic pistol. Every mass killer who used a gun used semi-automatic pistols, and they make up the overwhelming majority of all guns in the US. Rifles of all kinds make up at most 10% of all guns in the US and they are involed in LESS THAN 1% of all crimes. Rifles are unsuitable for the commission of a crime. Except for shotguns they are long range high accuracy weapons, “assault weapons” specifically are area denial weapons – Their primary use has ALWAYS been defensive, they make it difficult for others who are dangerous to you to get close. They are NOT close quarters weapons – which is what is used in most crimes. Most of the victims of mass shooting died from pistol shots.
AR-15’s and most “assault rifles” use small caliber amunition – again they are AREA DENIAL weapons, not actual assault weapons. Any caliber can kill you, but higher caliber weapons are significantly more deadly.
I can go on and on – but what is universally clear is that those on the left like you never actually think about what you are proposing.
If you made it illegal to sell guns today – what are you going to do about the half a billion guns already legally owned by people ?
Even if you were right about any of your nonsense – there is no gun control law that democrats have ever proposed that will make even a tiny difference.
As is typical of those on the left – you are more interested in SAYING that you did something – than actually contemplating the problem.
In the end most of your laws harm those you intended to help.
John Say,
Well said.
I would be willing to bet there are a number of NYC Jews who wish they could have their 2ndA rights to buy a gun.
In Maine mental health issues don’t stop anyone from purchasing a gun. No background check is required. No permit is required. Where was the good guy with a gun?
Republicans always refused to appropriate funds for mental health but always say it’s a problem. They don’t care about mental health. If they were truly serious why don’t you see any republicans proposing new mental health policies
Well, there is something you dont see everyday.
I agree with Joe Hayden, glad I am not a LEO.
Good on ya those who are!
If people are cruel and unfair to me, then why should I care if they all get nuked?
Because some of them have nukes and will nuke you back.
There is no surviving that real bright light.
Florida Man never disappoints.
Being a jerk with the cops was not a wise decision, but being a white man, clearly saved his a** from being shot.
That would be a difficult case to make regardless of race when the guy is buck naked.
There has been people who have been shot by cops for just leaning into or towards cops. Even reaching for his pants could have got him tasered. Research for yourself on youtube.com
Actually he did something black Marxists refuse to do when approached by police: lay down peacefully with his arms behind his back. So thanks for injecting Marxist talking points into the discussion. Naturally the facts show again and again black culture is the problem not race
For your next talking point, tell us why you celebrate Jews being burnt alive and decapitated by Hamas. Go ahead. The forum is yours to troll with your scores of sock puppets
🤣🤣🤣
Don’t worry Bubba, there will be enough Tiki Torch fuel for your next march.
🔥
This is a rather demonstrably ignorant and inaccurate observation. With only a modicum of effort, inspection of both national databases – WaPo and FBI – that collect data on the race of victims of cop shootings demonstrate the annual number of whites shot by cops almost doubles that of blacks. And it is has been this way for decades.
Don – Facts are no match for the leftist narrative.
Daniel Shaver’s failure to precisely follow commands led to his point blank execution. His magical skin pigment failed him. The killer was acquitted.
“[B]eing a white man, clearly saved his a** from being shot.”
Too bad it didn’t save that white woman in the Capitol Building.
Actually I am on the side of the defendant despite and because of my past experience as a Police Officer.
The Defendant did not commit a crime by dropping his trousers as his intent was to prove to the Officers he was “unarmed”….which apparently he was by all accounts.
That actually enhanced the safety of the Officers.
It also ensured the Defendant’s safety as he clearly was no threat to the Officers and was neither a threat or a flight risk (recall his trousers were around both of his ankles thus acting as hobbles).
Had I been on scene I would have thought him crazy (but then crazy is not a crime absence any violence) and dealt with him accordingly.
It seems the Police need some legal training re elements of the crimes they charged the Man with.
Folks need to lighten up….even Cops and Prosecutors when it comes this kind of thing.
Being “Full Monty” absolutely prevents any notion of a concealed weapon especially edged weapons or large handguns with sharp front sights.
Indecent exposure is a crime.
“Indecent exposure is a crime.”
You should be arrested.
What’s the guy supposed to have done BEFORE 4 cops pulled up? He’s clearly drunk, which is not illegal. He’s unhappy with being ganged up on, which is understandable. It seems that all the charges relate to his REACTION to the cops. So first they provoke a reaction, then they charge you for the reaction. Sounds like the Biden Injustice system operating as usual.
Public intoxication is a crime. Disturbing the peace. At a minimum he would have been tased.
Floridoh: I blame desantis
I think that this was one of those encounters, where after assessment by the police, that the mental health professionals should have been called. Clearly this man has issues and intervention on the scene would likely have resulted in an ER visit and quick assessment by physicians and then a decision as to whether he should be admitted for 48 hr observation and treatment, vs arrest and detainment. Clearly the modern world is, on this particular day, not something that this man is capable of dealing with. Or he could just be drunk or drugged. Also clearly he had no live weapons to threaten anyone.
The police don’t assess, they react purely by training.
Then maybe the training should be improved.
I’d agree professor on the peaceful resistance but if the effort to peacefully arrest someone takes countless minutes and explanation and persuasion testing the limits of patience , it probably is a warranted charge more times than not. I’m just glad I’m not a peace officer.