Disney’s Latest Dilemma: Free Speech In the Happiest Place on Earth

Below is my column in Fox.com on free speech controversies brewing in the “House of Mouse” as both the company and its talent face public backlash over public statements. Free speech in the corporate setting presents unique challenges and conditions that are vividly demonstrated by the tough month the company is experiencing.
Here is the column:
Walt Disney once remarked, “You reach a point where you don’t work for money.” For shareholders of Disney, the most common complaint in recent years is that the entire corporation appears to have reached that point in pushing woke movies that have bombed with consumers and a political fight with Florida that has already cost the corporation dearly.
At the heart of two recent controversies are free speech disputes. The company’s new Snow White, actress Rachel Zegler, is publicly defending her right to trash the franchise’s original storyline and characters. In the meantime, the company is objecting that it is being punished for its own free speech in opposing Florida’s popular parental rights law.
Recently, Disney dropped all of its federal claims against the state of Florida over the company’s public opposition to the Parental Rights in Education Act. The only exception is its free speech claim that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has retaliated against the House of Mouse for speaking as a company against the law. (It has state litigation that is continuing on other claims.)
At the same time, Disney is facing another free speech controversy after Zegler used her casting as the new Snow White to denounce the entire premise and appeal of the original 1937 movie, calling Prince Charming a presumptive “stalker” and promising to ditch the whole love interest. She told an interviewer that Snow White is “not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.”
What followed was a familiar groan to another Disney woke remake that seems to delight only Disney actors and diversity officers.
The problems with the film were magnified when even the dwarves seemed to get the axe after “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage expressed his disapproval for the film and objected to the very notion of any of the seven traditional figures making a reappearance: “You’re still making that f—ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f— are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough.”
He was indeed loud enough (which is surprising since his movie, “Cyrano,” bombed at the box office and took in just $6.4 million for a $30 million production). Soon after his objections, Disney posted a new vision of the dwarves as a happy band of male and female, racially diverse group of non-dwarves (except for one actor).
The backlash (and the actors’ strike) has now resulted in a delay of the release of the remake for another year and the sudden re-appearance of the original dwarves. (Disney insists that the earlier actors were just “stand ins” for the dwarves, which is a bit odd since the dwarves are digitally produced.)
Yet, right on cue, Zegler was back in the news with the release of the new images and date by reaffirming her earlier comments. Zegler encourages other actors to follow her lead in speaking out on such subjects.
Echoing Dinklage, Zegler declared that “we have to be fearless and loud in order to be heard, and to prepare for the backlash that occasionally comes with that outspokenness.”
Her rep quickly ran forward to say, “Snow White was not mentioned in her quotes.”
The concern was obvious with an actress stirring the same pot that has caused the movie to tank in promotions. For the rep, there is also the concern that talent are subject to contracts with reservation clauses on disparaging or damaging public comments or conduct.
The Zegler controversy reflects the fact that free speech is different in a corporate context. Even when the NFL caved to kneelers (despite countervailing rules against demonstrations in games), it had every right to bar such protests. Companies like Home Depot and Whole Foods have prevailed in barring the wearing of Black Lives Matter symbols. These companies are allowed to block political expression in the workplace deemed inimical to their brand or business.
Disney is now leading an interesting counter effort in fighting for the right of a corporation to speak on political issues even to the alienation of its consumers. It certainly has that right.
Over 60% of voters support the language in the Florida parental rights act. Nevertheless, Disney can make such political campaigns the priority over actual sales so long as the shareholders do not revolt.
From the outset of the fight with Florida, some of us could not see the possible winning strategy for Disney. Disney is losing money in critical areas, raising prices, embroiled in internal conflicts and laying off workers.
At the same time, CEO Bob Iger is facing an investor revolt.
Disney appears to be trying to move beyond its fight with Florida, but it is continuing to litigate its right to free speech. Ironically, many liberals who opposed corporate free speech rights in cases like Citizens United are supporting Disney in its claims.
Yet, the problem is not Disney’s right to speak as a corporation on political issues, but its right to continued favored status in the state.
Even if the controversy led to a reexamination of the status, would a court actually say that the state was barred from ordering greater corporate uniformity because Disney took a controversial public position? If so, Disney could insulate its corporate status by picking a fight with the state.
DeSantis replaced the handpicked Disney board and the state moved to force Disney to comply with the same laws as other corporations. The company is arguing that these measures were pure retaliation. The question is whether a court would feel comfortable in using such a perceived motivation to block an important state policy for uniformity in regulation.
Disney elected to go head-to-head in opposing the parental rights legislation and lost its favored status with both the state and many families. The question in the litigation is whether that is a prohibited cost to impose on the company or the cost of becoming a political advocate.
In the end, Iger will have to decide if Disney is now so profitable that it has “reached a point where you don’t work for money.” Snow White and the shareholders may hold different views on that question.
61 thoughts on “Disney’s Latest Dilemma: Free Speech In the Happiest Place on Earth”
I do not see this as much about free speech as not learning from other’s mishaps. Not getting into the bigger argument of right and wrong, Disney is making a classic mistake. They obviously did not learn the lessons from other corporations when you insult your customers. They are experiencing losses over movies that customers do not want to watch due to messaging.
Yet how do they respond? By ignoring their customers, who then stay away and cost the company more money. Does Disney and their proxies truly think this is a smart strategy?
Maybe they should ask Bud Light….
“They obviously did not learn the lessons from other corporations when you insult your customers. ”
They didn’t insult their customers. Not even a majority of them. The state didn’t like being criticized by Disney for passing a law. The state or more specifically the governor felt offended by the criticism and chose to punish Disney and smeared its reputation by spreading falsehoods about its intentions. It’s a small group of people that are offended by the idea that Disney caters to a diverse audience.
Anon – Quiet Man isn’t talking about the dispute with the governor, but the wokeness alienating customers and causing Disney’s products to bomb.
Let corporations and individuals say what they want. It is the basis for our 1rst amendment. What is not guaranteed is public response. If the speech of a corporation/individual creates results that deter potential customers from utilizing that corporation or individual – no harm done to our constitution and the unpleasant results should be accepted by those making the speech as the potential outcome of their speech. Our constitution does not guarantee that everyone has to like the content of free speech, just that it cannot be censured. Why is that so difficult for many to comprehend?
While reminiscing this morning I thought of my father who made me learn about Newton after I was detained by the local police for being an up and coming delinquent, I was 10 at the time. His instruction was to research and tell him what I learned but not before I had exhausted my research. Below is a guide that everybody (this includes companies) should heed when making postulations?
Isaac Newton: “and to every action there is always an equal and opposite or contrary, action” …
Albert Einstein: “with every action there’s an equal opposite reaction. With every problem, there’s a solution: just a matter of taking action.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Cause and effect, means and ends, seed and fruit, cannot be severed; for the effect already blooms in the cause, the end preexists in the means, the fruit in the seed.”
A thought on Disney, you can train a mouse to learn the maze path, or to ring a bell for food, but it seems you can’t train a great business administrator from a fool.
George W,
Very insightful.
Seems to me, the fools at Disney and other companies think themselves as in a fight and despite their losses, they double or triple down thinking they are winning the fight while the box office/bottom line says differently aka reality.
I think the shareholders are the only ones with a legit complaint.
One would think at some point they would learn to avoid stepping on rakes.
Until then, stand back and enjoy the show.
What one of my longtime Usenet allies wrote equally applies to Disney.
https://forum.pafoa.org/showthread.php?t=380110&p=4515750#post4515750
– Christopher Charles Morton, dba Deanimator
The natural laws of economics via the free market system will be the final judge as to whether a business entity will remain on terra firma or no longer remain.
Been some good news as of late:
Elon Musk posted to X, ” The great wakening from woke has happened. This is good for civilization.”
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2023
The Free Press recently posted this article Stories About ‘Waking Up from Woke’
https://www.thefp.com/p/waking-up-from-woke-seneca-scott-migrant-crisis
The absolute worst people try to use it as a slur to what they don’t or can’t understand. And being woke one can understand, the others use it to hide their willful ignorance of the world and those around them.
being woke is a slur for good reason, what it stands for and who stands for it are both worthy of disdain and neither benefits society at large or even the individuals it purports to protect.
Your willful ignorance of these facts is further evidence of woke being a slur, a well-deserved slur. Do you believe in science, too???? lololol.
Maybe, but the absolute best people and even the tepid ones use it as a slur because they have a complete understanding of it.
My non-legal comment: I can reformulate this case as somewhat less of a “speech” retaliation case (which it is), and more of a “don’t bite the hand that feeds you” case (which also it is).
Florida is clearly retaliating against Disney based on Disney’s exercise of speech critical of the state’s law(s).
But FL is not prohibiting Disney’s speech, nor blocking its continued and pervasive publication. Nor is it revoking Disney’s entity status or right to operate within the state.
So “adjudicatory scrutiny” invites a balancing of Disney’s vs. Florida’s interests at stake:
In recognition of Disney’s value as a major contributor to state revenue and popularity, the state had granted special perquisites (perqs) to Disney.
If the status of Disney’s value to the state begins to decline and causes problems for the state, may the state revoke some of its special perqs to Disney, without prohibiting or restricting Disney’s right to express its opposition to the state/state law?
lin
The problem with that “reformulation” is the status of Disney’s value wasn’t an issue until DeSantis decided to retaliate. The retaliation was the revocation of Disney’s special perks. It was not due to the status of their value because they chose a “woke” position. The states’s own criticism and accusations of “wokeness” is the reason for the questioning of the company’s value. It wasn’t the public that raised the concerns it was the government.
The state chose to punish Disney because they expressed opposition to a policy that affects their employees and their customers. Florida is not prohibiting Disney’s speech, but it is punishing it for exercising it by taking away important perks that allow it to provide the quality of the brand it is famous for. The state is threatening more punishment such as threatening to build a state prison nearby which will devalue their property. The state is using the threat of future punishment to silence future criticism of state policies.
The state already revoked their special status in with the repealing of the reedy creek agreement. That was because Disney criticized DeSantis.
Respectfully, I disagree. Disney’s decline in overall revenues, profits, and value started far previous to Florida’s March 2022 parental rights law and its revocation of certain perquisites. Your statement that “the status of Disney’s value wasn’t an issue until DeSantis decided to retaliate’ is patently false and is proven untrue by many, many independent facts and published accounts.
Of course, I am only allowed two links to publications supporting my position, but you are free to find as many as you want. Thanks anyway.
Here are two links from a year BEFORE the FL/DeSantis’ legislation:
https://www.tampabay.com/opinion/2021/04/26/i-love-disney-world-but-wokeness-is-ruining-the-experience-column/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-definitive-timeline-of-disneys-path-to-wokeness (also from 2021)
thanks anyway, from lin.
Regarding Disney’s involvement in state politics, their actions violated basic business principles. They had a universal appeal to people of all walks of life, shapes, colors, beliefs. Why would any business take sides? They gain maximum benefit by staying out of activities that would upset any of their customers. Especially a company like Disney with such a powerful brand equity.
Unfortunately, large investment funds have weighed in on political hot topics as their investors give their money to the funds and the funds own the stock. It is a menacing turn of circumstances and corporations are under pressure to give in to the demands of the fund managers.
We would be better off to break up some of the giant monopolies and encourage small businesses. However, in the mind of the activists, small businesses cannot be as easily controlled.
It is a mess of their own making.
“Why would any business take sides?”
Because the policies DeSantis was pushing for and passed affects their employees. Disney was punished by DeSantis for their audacity of publicly objecting to his “don’t say gay” bill.
DeSantis needed to retaliate against a company who chose to exercise their free speech rights. That’s a direct violation of the 1st amendment. DeSantis seems to be fond of doing that.
Then they should not, as a company, have said anything about the bill.
E.M.
“It is a mess of their own making.”
Well said.