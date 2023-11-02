Republicans Join Democrats in Defeating Censure of Rep. Tlaib

Like many, I have been highly critical of the statements made by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) accusing Israel of bombing the hospital in Gaza and other inflammatory comments. However, I also opposed the effort to censure Tlaib on free speech grounds. I was impressed by the comments of Speaker Mike Johnson on the measure and the 23 GOP members who took the unpopular step of voting against the measure even though they disagreed with her viewpoints.
The 23 Republicans joined all House Democrats in a 222-186 vote to block the disciplinary measure pushed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for her criticism of Israel after Hamas launched a deadly attack against the country last month.
Tlaib has spread what many would declare “disinformation.” However, that rationale has been used extensively by many to censor and ban opposing views on social media and in academia. It should not be used to censor elected representatives in Congress. Clearly, this carries no real penalties and the House has every right to speak as an institution. However, as Speaker Johnson noted, it leads to endless measures. It also creates a growing expectation that every position deemed offensive or false should be subject to institutional action.
In an appearance with Fox Host Sean Hannity last night with other GOP members, Johnson explained that he opposed such measures in the interests of free speech. He noted that members say controversial things “all the time” and that it is a slippery slope to use such disciplinary measures in a tit-for-tat pattern.
I have previously raised concerns over the threats to free speech in this period of great tension in Congress and on our campuses. I have denounced Hamas as a terrorist organization, but the solution is not to curtail free speech rights on our campuses.
That is not true about conduct like tearing down posters and threatening others. Recently, Harvard students (including Ibrahim Bharmal who is an editor of the Harvard Law Review) was implicated in a disturbing incident involving Jewish protesters who were shoved and pursued on campus. At Cornell, a student, Patrick Dai, was arrested after threatening Jewish students.
Our campuses and our Congress have a shared value as forums for the expression of political viewpoints. They serve as important spaces for the exchange of opposing views, including some views that may enrage or insult many of us. Yet, if we are to find any resolution of these issues, it will be through the use of free speech, not through its denial.
36 thoughts on “Republicans Join Democrats in Defeating Censure of Rep. Tlaib”
I find this level of idiocy at the universities so pathetic. Look at them ! They support people starving and dehydrated getting slaughtered and what do they do ? THEY LAY ON THE GROUND LIKE LAZY BUMS, and call it a “die in”.
https://www.necn.com/multimedia/video-minor-clash-at-pro-gaza-harvard-die-in/3070150/
You aren’t dying and you aren’t lifting a finger for real people you purportedly support. You lie on your backs like lazy louses !
WHY AREN’T YOU RICH BRATS MOVING GOODS TO THE SHORELINE OF GAZA OR SENDING SUPPLIES ? AT LEAST LINE IT UP FOR WHEN THE BLOCKADE ENDS, YOU LAZY LOUSY SELF CENTERED JERK OFFS.
Dear Prof Turley,
Do you know who bombed the Hospital in Gaza, or not? It’s not like Joe Biden or 51 top intelligence officials, including the past five CIA directors, would lie about such a thing. Heaven forbid. And, heaven forbid, the U.S. media never prints anything but the full Gospel Truth that’s fit to print. 24/7.
Have you seen the U.S. intelligence reports Biden referred to when he placed the blame for the Hospital bombing on ‘the other side’ (Hamas?)? This .. . has all the hallmarks of Russian ‘disinformation’.
What makes Tlaib’s remarks more ‘inflammatory’ than Biden’s remarks about the Hospital bombing? Inflammatory for who?
Some people may believe Joe Biden arms, funds and supports some of the most ruthless, vicious, corrupt psychopaths on the planet. Weapons of war, symptoms of madness. Some people may believe Biden/Bibi Netanyahu’s ‘war’ in Gaza, where Israel is the *governing authority*, killing thousands of women and children is inflammatory.
Of course, “if we are to find any resolution of these issues, it will be through the use of free speech, not through its denial.”
That’s why .. . “we will continue to make absolutely clear [our] values on the sanctity of innocent human life – and then we will continue to provide our advice to Israel in private” ~ Jake Sullivan on the ‘collateral’ damage in Gaza.
*I have little doubt Speaker Johnson will usher through billions of dollars in ‘aid’ weapons for Ukraine and Israel, if he hasn’t already .. . establishing the United States of America as the indispensable ‘Christian nation’ during these times of great Tribulation in the Age of Rage.
Check out this Iranian military Hell March Video. Lots of military officer mug shots to be IDed.
Keep in mind Iranians are not Arabs. A cognate of “aryan,” Iran means “land of the Aryans” and is excluded from the list of Arab League nations in the Middle East/North Africa region.
More points you and I agree on, Jonathan. Thanks!
I totally oppose expulsion but a censure has nothing to do with censorship. It is an expression by the House of its repudiation of the conduct or speech being targeted.
If a Representative had made a speech promoting white supremacy and calling black people by racially repugnant names, the House would rightly censure that Representative and rightly so.
As long as censure carries no physical or financial penalty, it is an appropriate way to express disgust.
“As long as censure carries no physical or financial penalty, it is an appropriate way to express disgust.” Agreed. Then again, what’s the point of the process if there’s no penalty, even when the resolution is agreed? Lately, having been censured, is worn more as a badge of honor than any kind of demerit.
….what’s the point of the process if there’s no penalty…
Whats the point of a US Customs and Border Protection Agency when the numbers of “encounters” since 2020 has been trending off the charts?
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/nationwide-encounters
Add to the aforementioned, FBI Director Christopher Wray’s statement where he warned the Hamas-Israel war increases risk of attacks on Americans. Is there a plan? anywhere? Is America bound to be the next Muslim caliphate?
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2023/10/31/FBI-Christopher-Wray-increased-attacks-Israel-Hamas-conflict-antisemitic/9811698789755/
I have difficulty understanding Professor Turley’s position here. This was a censure motion. As I understand it, it consists of a formal disapproval of Tlaib’s comments. Thus, it is a rebuke of, and not interference with, Tlaib’s speech. Given Tlaib’s pro-terrorist propaganda, I see nothing inappropriate with censure. Criticism of speech is not equivalent to precluding it. And if the point is that criticism of off-the-wall comments might have a “chilling effect” on speech (i.e., encouraging a bit of caution and reflection before blurting), I’d suggest that would be a good thing.
Today the Congress is just a little less horrible. Just maybe, the adults in the room decided to say enough. By defeating a censure, the House is just a tad better today.
In this case, the adults are the 23 Republicans. Not the rest of the Republicans nor the entire Democrats. They voted for the politics. Enough already, time to protect the institution. I just hope this is the start. Enough of the tit for tat.
I am no fan of Tlaib. As fas as I am personally concerned, she is anti-Semitic running around saying she is pro-Palestinian. That is her right; she may not be someone I hold up as a leader, but it is up to her constituents to remove her, not me or Congress. As long as any members break no laws, they are duly elected and should serve regardless of who they upset.
Defeating this censure in the name of free speech is the right course. Nobody has to like what she says, but she does have the right. I hope Tlaib understands that her bill may come due when she cannot get legislation through or find common cause due to her rhetoric.
This goes for Marjorie Taylor Greene too.
Regardless of who does or does not like whatever member, they were voted in and their constituents ultimately decide. If the voters want to represented by a fool, that is their right. We certainly have had plenty serve on both sides of the aisle.
This is why republicans lose.
And democrats know it.
I’ve never met a democrat that disliked a roll-over, milquetoast republican. Not. One.
Well this is surprising: funded Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI), Left leaning group within the Democrat Party
The text of the resolution was tame. In another era she would have been tarred and feathered
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-resolution/807/text
18th CONGRESS
1st Session
H. RES. 807
Censuring Representative Rashida Tlaib for antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex.
Whereas in May 2019, Rashida Tlaib said that she celebrated the Holocaust, and felt a “calming feeling” when thinking about the genocide of millions of Jews;
Whereas in 2020, Rashida Tlaib retweeted an illustration with the caption, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, and this Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) slogan has been adopted by Hamas and calls for the elimination of Israel and the death of all Jews;
Whereas in September 2022, Rashida Tlaib, as a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, displayed her disdain for Israel, saying, “You cannot claim to hold progressive values yet back Israel’s apartheid government.”;
Whereas instead of denouncing the horrors of Hamas slaughtering Israelis and demanding the release of all hostages held by Hamas, Rashida Tlaib stated on October 8, 2023, “The path to the future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.”;
Whereas Rashida Tlaib exhibited her hatred for America by reposting a message on October 12, 2023, blaming America for allowing the deaths of Palestinian babies at the hands of Israel;
Whereas Rashida Tlaib led an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex on October 18, 2023, which put Members of Congress, their staffs, and Capitol visitors in danger by shutting down elevators, stairwells, and points of egress, while obstructing official business in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, including a Senate Foreign Affairs Committee hearing;
Whereas the insurrection led by Rashida Tlaib was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, which the Anti-Defamation League calls “a radical anti-Israel activist group that advocates for a complete economic, cultural and academic boycott of the state of Israel”, and that believes “Israeli policies and actions are motivated by deeply rooted Jewish racial chauvinism and religious supremacism.”;
Whereas members of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a far-left nonprofit organization, were present at the insurrection at the Capitol on October 18, 2023;
Whereas several insurrectionists at the Capitol belong to a group messaging chat called, “Global Intifada”, which is the Arabic word for “rebellion” or “uprising”, and refers to a series of protests and violent riots carried out by Palestinians in Israel during the last century;
Whereas by leading an anti-American and antisemitic insurrection on October 18, 2023, Rashida Tlaib followed Hezbollah’s orders to carry out a “day of unprecedented anger” following an explosion at a Gazan hospital, lying about Israel’s responsibility for the attack, which United States intelligence agencies said was not perpetrated by Israel; and
Whereas Members of Congress who denounce the United States while praising terrorist organizations are unfit to hold office: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved, That—
(1) Representative Rashida Tlaib be censured;
(2) Representative Rashida Tlaib forthwith present herself in the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of censure;
(3) Representative Rashida Tlaib be censured with the public reading of this resolution by the Speaker; and
(4) the House of Representatives condemns support for terrorist organizations.